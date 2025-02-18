Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Father Beats Up Lifeguard After He Saved His Boy’s Life
News, World

Father Beats Up Lifeguard After He Saved His Boy’s Life

Interview
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

An outraged father punched a lifeguard in the face after he saved his toddler from drowning.

The violent incident occurred on February 7 on the beach of Desembocadura in Punta del Este, an exclusive vacation spot in Uruguay.

The lifeguard had reportedly warned the three-year-old’s mother that the child was entering a dangerous zone and couldn’t be left alone due to the strong rip currents.

Highlights
  • A father punched a lifeguard after he saved his toddler from drowning.
  • The mother ignored the lifeguard's warning about dangerous currents before the incident.
  • The lifeguard declined monetary compensation; instead, the tourist will have to publicly apologize.

However, the mother paid no attention to the warning and instead went to look for her husband, who was a few meters away from the shore.

Just moments later, the child was swept away by the dangerous currents. The lifeguard quickly intervened, getting the toddler back to safety on the shore.

RELATED:

    A father hit a lifeguard in the face after he saved his three-year-old son from drowning
    A lifeguard in red shorts holding a lifesaver, walking into the ocean.

    Image credits: Ant Armada/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    After the rescue, thelifeguard reiterated to the parents that, had he not intervened, the boy would have likely drowned.

    He also reminded the mother that he had sounded the alarm earlier, but she had ignored his warnings.

    This remark enraged thefather, who punched the man who had saved his child in the face, hitting his jaw and shouting, “This is what you’re paid to do!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beach with lifeguard flags waving, highlighting lifeguard duty on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Bored Panda

    “In my 18 years of working as a lifeguard, this is the first time a parent has physically assaulted me,” said the lifeguard, who chose not to reveal his name, in an interview with Bored Panda.

    “In these situations, we reprimand the parents loudly and clearly so that other parents on the beach can hear. We send a collective message.”

    This summer season at the Uruguayan vacation spot, 90% of rescued swimmers were underage, the lifeguard shared.

    The violent incident took place in Punta del Este, an exclusive vacation spot in Uruguay

    Beach scene with a red lifeguard flag on a pole near the shoreline under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: Bored Panda

    He added: “It’s becoming increasingly common for us to intervene to save children. Parents are too busy staring at their phones and sunbathing and neglect their kids. Not all of them, but many.

    “We try to avoid these situations by using different elements, such as red flags and whistles, but sadly, they keep occurring.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lifeguard in red shirt overlooking a sunny beach with city skyline in the distance on a clear day.

    Image credits: Intendencia Maldonado

    Karina, another lifeguard who witnessed the incident, said she had never seen anything like it. “We still don’t understand the father’s reaction. He was really aggressive—first verbally and then physically. 

    “The child’s family remained on thebeach afterward despite being told by authorities to leave.”

    “In my 18 years of working as a lifeguard, this is the first time a parent has physically assaulted me,” the victim told Bored Panda

    Lifeguards on duty at the beach, one observing the ocean, prepared for any emergencies.

    Image credits: Intendencia Maldonado

    “The child was three years old and didn’t know how to swim. As soon as he reached the current zone, he was submerged underwater. He could have died,” she shared with Bored Panda.

    According to the Montevideo Portal, the tourist, who came from the neighboring country of Argentina, will publicly apologize to the lifeguard.

    The victim has since requested the dismissal of his complaint regarding the incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though the father also offered a sum of money as compensation, the lifeguard rejected it.

    Red warning flag on a beach, indicating caution for lifeguards and swimmers in a coastal setting.

    Image credits: Bored Panda

    The tourist’s reaction sparked widespread criticism on social media, with one Redditor writing, “These kids need to be taken away from parents like that. Nothing good can grow next to rotten roots.”

    “Now, can we have the debate that some people shouldn’t havechildren?” another asked.

    “If they had drowned, they would surely say it was the guy’s fault,” a third pointed out.

    “I worked in customer service for so long that I already know that type of person,” a separate netizen shared. “You can’t really yell at those people (because they do what they want), and even when they are wrong, they get angry.”

    People agreed that the tourist should face legal consequences for his actions

    Comment praising lifeguard's actions, highlighting issues with entitlement and bribery.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning how ignorant people earn money, related to a lifeguard and a saved boy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning parenting after lifeguard incident.

    Comment on parental influence discussing children's safety and parenting responsibility.

    Text expressing shock and sympathy for a child with irresponsible parents.

    Comment expressing anger towards a father after lifeguard incident.

    Comment expressing that attacking a lifeguard after saving a boy is like assaulting emergency personnel.

    Comment on parental responsibility after lifeguard incident.

    Comment reacting to a father being violent with a lifeguard after a rescue incident.

    Text comment discussing the aftermath of an incident involving a lifeguard.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put the dad in stocks in the public square, with a sign that says what he did. Then have a basket of rotten food to throw at him. Maybe from 6 AM to 6 PM. Public shaming is so satisfying. 😁 Oh yeah, and alert all the media outlets.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put the dad in stocks in the public square, with a sign that says what he did. Then have a basket of rotten food to throw at him. Maybe from 6 AM to 6 PM. Public shaming is so satisfying. 😁 Oh yeah, and alert all the media outlets.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda