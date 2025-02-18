Father Beats Up Lifeguard After He Saved His Boy’s Life

ADVERTISEMENT

An outraged father punched a lifeguard in the face after he saved his toddler from drowning.

The violent incident occurred on February 7 on the beach of Desembocadura in Punta del Este, an exclusive vacation spot in Uruguay.

The lifeguard had reportedly warned the three-year-old’s mother that the child was entering a dangerous zone and couldn’t be left alone due to the strong rip currents.

However, the mother paid no attention to the warning and instead went to look for her husband, who was a few meters away from the shore.

Just moments later, the child was swept away by the dangerous currents. The lifeguard quickly intervened, getting the toddler back to safety on the shore.

After the rescue, thelifeguard reiterated to the parents that, had he not intervened, the boy would have likely drowned.

He also reminded the mother that he had sounded the alarm earlier, but she had ignored his warnings.

This remark enraged thefather, who punched the man who had saved his child in the face, hitting his jaw and shouting, “This is what you’re paid to do!”

“In my 18 years of working as a lifeguard, this is the first time a parent has physically assaulted me,” said the lifeguard, who chose not to reveal his name, in an interview with Bored Panda.

“In these situations, we reprimand the parents loudly and clearly so that other parents on the beach can hear. We send a collective message.”

This summer season at the Uruguayan vacation spot, 90% of rescued swimmers were underage, the lifeguard shared.

The violent incident took place in Punta del Este, an exclusive vacation spot in Uruguay

He added: “It’s becoming increasingly common for us to intervene to save children. Parents are too busy staring at their phones and sunbathing and neglect their kids. Not all of them, but many.

“We try to avoid these situations by using different elements, such as red flags and whistles, but sadly, they keep occurring.”

Karina, another lifeguard who witnessed the incident, said she had never seen anything like it. “We still don’t understand the father’s reaction. He was really aggressive—first verbally and then physically.

“The child’s family remained on thebeach afterward despite being told by authorities to leave.”

“The child was three years old and didn’t know how to swim. As soon as he reached the current zone, he was submerged underwater. He could have died,” she shared with Bored Panda.

According to the Montevideo Portal, the tourist, who came from the neighboring country of Argentina, will publicly apologize to the lifeguard.

The victim has since requested the dismissal of his complaint regarding the incident.

Though the father also offered a sum of money as compensation, the lifeguard rejected it.

The tourist’s reaction sparked widespread criticism on social media, with one Redditor writing, “These kids need to be taken away from parents like that. Nothing good can grow next to rotten roots.”

“Now, can we have the debate that some people shouldn’t havechildren?” another asked.

“If they had drowned, they would surely say it was the guy’s fault,” a third pointed out.

“I worked in customer service for so long that I already know that type of person,” a separate netizen shared. “You can’t really yell at those people (because they do what they want), and even when they are wrong, they get angry.”

People agreed that the tourist should face legal consequences for his actions

