ADVERTISEMENT

An asteroid capable of destroying a city is headed towards us and may hit the Earth in seven years’ time. But don’t panic! Things aren’t as hopeless as they sound.

2024 YR4 is a newly discovered space rock that measures between 130 and 300 feet. According to National Geographic, it has a one in 53 chance of hitting the Earth somewhere on its surface on December 22, 2032. 

But will it be deadly?

RELATED:

    2024 YR4 is an asteroid that will potentially strike the Earth on December 22, 2032

    Earth from space emphasizing city-leveling asteroid threat discussed by space expert.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    To get the bad news out of the way first, the answer is that it will have a noticeable impact, especially if it strikes one of the world’s major cities. So, not necessarily deadly, but definitely not something to brush off. 

    “It will cause casualties. It will cause major damage to people, to buildings and, even at a small scale, to wildlife,” Simón Ángel, an astrophysicist and the Scientific Director of Manuel Foster Observatory in Recoleta, Chile, told Bored Panda.

    It won’t be as catastrophic as the “global-scale disaster” that killed all the dinosaurs, but it would “still be sizable for the city or the place in which the asteroid would impact.”

    However, while the worst case scenario certainly looks devastating, experts assure that we should continue paying attention to 2024 YR4 — but that there is no need to “worry too much.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Asteroid threat over Earth, highlighting city-leveling potential for 2032.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Asteroid threat highlighted with a green circle in a starry sky image for 2032 potential impacts.

    Image credits: AsteroidWatch

    “This probability that this asteroid can hit Earth was calculated only with the brief period of observation that we had — 45 days,” Ángel informed. “It was a window of only 45 days.”

    The next time scientists will be able to gather more significant information on it will be in December 2028, when the space rock is once again observable with our telescopes. That will provide ample opportunity to collect more data and more precisely calculate “the movement and the orbit of the asteroid.”

    Scientists have deemed it capable of destroying a city, if worse comes to worst

    Asteroid trajectory map illustrating a potential city-leveling threat by 2032.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Various networks operated by world space agencies such as NASA are constantly monitoring the skies for these sorts of potential collisions. For example, the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) is vastly used by scientists and was the particular telescope in Chile to initially discover 2024 YR4 on December 27, 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s a network of telescopes, fully automated, fully robotic, that are designed or optimized for detecting small objects in the sky in a brief period of time before they impact Earth,” Ángel explained.

    World map highlighting potential city-leveling asteroid path in 2032.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Asteroid impact simulation over city, showcasing city-leveling threat.

    Image credits: metaballstudios_official

    How it works is simple: the machine takes multiple pictures of the sky, all in different directions and positions. If there is any detection of movement for an object, experts may flag it as an asteroid. Their trajectory may also be predicted given its movement in the sky and its brightness. 

    And this said trajectory is what makes 2024 YR4 so “perilous,” according to Ángel. Its size is considered relatively “average,” but the asteroid’s current path is the reason this space rock is breaking headlines. 

    Combine that with the fact that it’s much too big to transform into a meteorite and make its presence known as a shooting star, and scientists conclude that it could be a problem.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Machines operated by NASA and other space agencies are meticulously tracking the asteroid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: All About Space Magazine / Getty

    Image credits: Netflix

    However, there are other methods under consideration that have worked in the past.

    The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, was a first-ever mission carried on by NASA where a spacecraft was launched with the purpose of swerving an asteroid off its projected path, according to Scientific American.

    Safe to say, it was nothing short of “wildly successful.” Imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope from October 8, 2022, showed debris being blasted off the surface of the rock — known as Dimorphos. As a result, its trajectory was changed slightly.

    For 2024 YR4, Ángel mentioned how it could be a possibility for us to alter its movement in 2028, when more data is available. 

    “If you alter the orbit of this object, it will not impact the Earth, but pass a safe distance away,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Earth has encountered these sorts of warnings before

    Space experts in a command center analyzing potential asteroid threat.

    Image credits: NASA

    Satellite dishes in a field under clear skies, representing asteroid threat monitoring for 2032 by space experts.

    Image credits: Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex

    For now, it appears as if we’ll have to wait for another three years until we get more answers, and while this information may create some anxiety, the world has never been safer from these kinds of threats as it is now.

    With planetary defense mechanisms set in place by space agencies such as NASA, scientists are doing what they do best: working hard to make sure all eight billion of us remain as protected as we can.

    Netizens jokingly poke fun at what may be the worst case scenario

    Comment by Old_Engineer_9176 about preparing for the asteroid threat with a good view and supplies.

    Comment on asteroid threat for 2032, expressing concern about future problems.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing Mayan calendar and asteroid threat in 2032.

    Comment discussing asteroid threat and global response, referencing movie "Don't Look Up.

    Text discussing city-leveling asteroid threat, imagining societal transformation and unity for survival.

    Text referencing asteroid threat, likening it to the film "Don't Look Up.

    Comment on asteroid threat humorously mentions 2031 as a future concern.

    Comment by RominRonin joking about a potential asteroid threat in 2032.

    Text comment about gaming anticipation for GTA6 release on PC amidst asteroid threat discussion.

    Comment about Jupiter in context of asteroid threat for 2032.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment referencing "Don't Look Up" about asteroid threat and potential city-leveling impact in 2032.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!