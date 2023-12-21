ADVERTISEMENT

Do we have any dinosaur fans over here? If so, perfect! We’d like to present you with the most recent strips from Alex Fridlin. The artist from Germany is known for his prehistoric feel-good comics “Fossil Fools”. The series is dedicated to funny stories of cute-looking reptiles who lead human-like lives. If you missed our last post featuring earlier strips by this author, you should definitely check it out.

During our last interview, Alex shared with us: “When I was a child, I had plenty of dinosaur books and figures. Now, more than 20 years later, I combined my passion for drawing and my fascination for dinosaurs and the result was 'Fossil Fools'." Scroll down to see the latest comics from the series, and let us know in the comments below if you’re also a fan of these prehistoric creatures.

More info: fossilfoolscomic.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | twitter.com

