Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Explains “Vulgar” Confrontation With Viral ‘Phillies Karen’ Over MLB Ball
Dad in red Phillies shirt confronting woman with white hair during viral MLB ball incident at the stadium.
Entertainment, Sports

Dad Explains “Vulgar” Confrontation With Viral ‘Phillies Karen’ Over MLB Ball

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

New details surrounding the viral altercation between a father, his 10-year-old son, and the now infamous “Phillies Karen” have surfaced.

Speaking with local media, Drew Feltwell explained how what was supposed to be a happy memory for his son, Lincoln, quickly turned into a public screaming match after the woman confronted him over a home run ball.

Highlights
  • Glen Powell’s October GQ cover shows him wearing an exaggerated lower body muscle suit, confusing viewers.
  • The photoshoot aimed to satirize shifting archetypes of masculinity in Hollywood.
  • The article itself positioned Powell as Hollywood’s ultimate leading man, able to portray whichever version of masculinity the screen needs.

Feltwell revealed the reasons behind him deciding to cave to the ‘Karen’s’ demands, and described the level of vulgarity she used.

The woman was reportedly more than entitled and was irate, aggressive, and an immediate danger to the 10-year-old’s safety.

RELATED:

    Drew Feltwell, the father of the kid who was confronted by the “Phillies Karen,” spoke about his intense confrontation with the woman

    Man wearing Philadelphia Eagles shirt explains vulgar confrontation with viral Phillies Karen over MLB ball, flanked by two children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NBC10 Philadelphia

    It all began last Friday night (September 5), during a Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game the former ultimately lost.

    At one point, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run. At least six adults, none of them the infamous Karen, rushed to grab the ball, but it was Drew who emerged victorious, giving his kid a gift he would never forget.

    View of an MLB baseball game in a stadium, capturing the field and fans discussing a viral Phillies Karen confrontation.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Ashley Levinson

    He had no idea a strange woman in a Phillies shirt would storm over immediately, screaming and demanding the ball in an unhinged outbursts that would thrust them, unwillingly, into viral fame.

    “I can’t even repeat that on air,” Drew explained. “She was very vulgar. Screaming right in my ear.”

    The Karen argued that, because the ball had landed close to her seat, she was entitled to keep it

    Dad holds son wearing baseball glove while Phillies fans react during MLB ball confrontation at stadium seating.

    Image credits: NBC Sports

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I didn’t even see her walk up,” Drew added. “She yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ Super loud… She said, ‘You stole it! Those are from our seats.’”

    In classic Karen fashion, the woman felt entitled to the ball for reasons that made sense only to her. She argued that, because the ball had landed in her seat, the ball was somehow hers to keep.

    Initially, Drew tried reasoning with the woman, explaining that the seats were empty, and that he had gotten the ball fair and square, but nothing worked.

    “I’m literally leaning back as she’s in my face yelling and yelling,” he recalled. “She was trying to tell me she had the right to the ball.”

    Drew decided to de-escalate the situation, even if that meant surrendering to her demands to avoid a possible confrontation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation started escalating, and Drew felt it. It was only a matter of time for things to get physical.

    “I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret, or be dad and show [m son] how to de-escalate the situation,” Drew explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bottling his own frustration, Drew decided to take the ball from his son’s hands and gave it to the woman.

    The crowd, who understood exactly what was happening, started booing right away. The Karen, showing no remorse, proceeded to flip them off and walk away.

    Internet sleuths launched a shaming campaign to identify the Karen, but ended up targeting the wrong people

    Man in a Phillies shirt talks to woman with white hair while a boy looks on during MLB ball confrontation at stadium.

    Image credits: NBC Sports

    The footage quickly went viral, and with it came the fury of the internet. Within hours, social media users launched a full-scale shaming campaign to identify the infamous “Phillies Karen,” and destroy her life.

    However, it was the wrong person who ended up receiving their righteous fury.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, a woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wager, who’s not even a Phillies fan, was falsely identified as the Karen, and began receiving threats and harassment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response, Richardson-Wagner changed both the profile and cover images of her Facebook profile to alert internet vigilantes of her true identity, and the fact that she’s a Boston Red Sox fan.

    “I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom,” she posted. “But I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast… and I’m a Red Sox fan!”

    Internet vigilantes tried doxxing another woman, revealing her supposed place of employment in an attempt to get her fired

    Family of four posing outdoors with dad in Phillies shirt amid discussion of viral Phillies Karen MLB ball confrontation

    Image credits: Facebook/Drew Feltwell

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Richardson-Wagner wasn’t alone. Another woman, Leslie Ann Kravitz, was also incorrectly linked to the infamous Karen.

    This time, the internet tried doxxing her, revealing her place of employment presumably in an attempt to get her fired. They claimed she worked at the Hammonton Public Schools in New Jersey, but the institution denied it.

    “The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools,” the statement read.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Anyone who works for our school district… would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place!”

    Drew pleaded with netizens to stop searching for the Karen, warning that innocent people were already being caught in the crossfire

    Man confronts dad and son at Phillies game during viral MLB ball dispute caught on camera.

    Image credits: NBC Sports

    As the search for the still-anonymous internet villain continues, Drew reached out to local media to issue a plea to the vigilantes bent on seeking justice for his son:

    “Leave it alone.”

    Drew revealed that scores of people reached out to him vowing to get the ball back from the Karen.

    “Please don’t do anything to that lady,” the father said. 

    “You know, if somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for his 10-year-old son, Lincoln, he didn’t leave empty handed. 

    He was given a signed baseball bat by Harrison Bader, the outfielder responsible for the home run that started it all, and memorabilia from both the Phillies and the Marlins.

    “Ridiculous amount of entitlement,” a viewer wrote.

    Comment about a kid having an authenticated autographed bat in a discussion on an MLB ball confrontation.

    Comment from Shalonda Linnear discussing dad's confrontation with viral Phillies Karen over MLB ball incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Koinonia Tuipulotu on a social media post about a dad’s vulgar confrontation with Phillies Karen over an MLB ball.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Dorann Allen praising a dad involved in a vulgar confrontation over an MLB ball.

    Social media comment from Rob C Grayson about a father and son receiving a gift bag after a vulgar confrontation with Phillies Karen.

    Comment by Largo Jason mentioning the Karen haircut in a discussion about a vulgar confrontation over an MLB ball.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mandy Richardson defending ball ownership in Phillies Karen vulgar confrontation over MLB ball.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Shawn Kreiner praising a father involved in a vulgar confrontation with viral Phillies Karen over MLB ball.

    Comment from Chet Manley explaining the Phillies Karen confrontation over the MLB ball and entitlement issues.

    Keith Juul explains vulgar confrontation during viral Phillies Karen incident over MLB ball at baseball game.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Dougie Tan about Phillies Karen costume trending with viral MLB ball confrontation discussed by dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why vigilante "justice" is stupid. because people are stupid. People have been killed after being mistaken/"outed" as someone/something else. Most notably paediatricians...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are the highlights of this article describing Glen Powell? Don't people at BP scan for major errors like this? ---> "Highlights: Glen Powell’s October GQ cover shows him wearing an exaggerated lower body muscle suit, confusing viewers. The photoshoot aimed to satirize shifting archetypes of masculinity in Hollywood. The article itself positioned Powell as Hollywood’s ultimate leading man, able to portray whichever version of masculinity the screen needs."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nojunk4beth avatar
    Beth D
    Beth D
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #1 Karen, a typical Philly Fan The Gentleman - a gentleman. Hope to see This Karen costume this year LOL

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why vigilante "justice" is stupid. because people are stupid. People have been killed after being mistaken/"outed" as someone/something else. Most notably paediatricians...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are the highlights of this article describing Glen Powell? Don't people at BP scan for major errors like this? ---> "Highlights: Glen Powell’s October GQ cover shows him wearing an exaggerated lower body muscle suit, confusing viewers. The photoshoot aimed to satirize shifting archetypes of masculinity in Hollywood. The article itself positioned Powell as Hollywood’s ultimate leading man, able to portray whichever version of masculinity the screen needs."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nojunk4beth avatar
    Beth D
    Beth D
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #1 Karen, a typical Philly Fan The Gentleman - a gentleman. Hope to see This Karen costume this year LOL

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Sports Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT