Dad Explains “Vulgar” Confrontation With Viral ‘Phillies Karen’ Over MLB Ball

ADVERTISEMENT

New details surrounding the viral altercation between a father, his 10-year-old son, and the now infamous “Phillies Karen” have surfaced.

Speaking with local media, Drew Feltwell explained how what was supposed to be a happy memory for his son, Lincoln, quickly turned into a public screaming match after the woman confronted him over a home run ball.

Highlights Glen Powell’s October GQ cover shows him wearing an exaggerated lower body muscle suit, confusing viewers.

The photoshoot aimed to satirize shifting archetypes of masculinity in Hollywood.

The article itself positioned Powell as Hollywood’s ultimate leading man, able to portray whichever version of masculinity the screen needs.

Feltwell revealed the reasons behind him deciding to cave to the ‘Karen’s’ demands, and described the level of vulgarity she used.

The woman was reportedly more than entitled and was irate, aggressive, and an immediate danger to the 10-year-old’s safety.

RELATED:

Drew Feltwell, the father of the kid who was confronted by the “Phillies Karen,” spoke about his intense confrontation with the woman

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NBC10 Philadelphia

It all began last Friday night (September 5), during a Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game the former ultimately lost.

At one point, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run. At least six adults, none of them the infamous Karen, rushed to grab the ball, but it was Drew who emerged victorious, giving his kid a gift he would never forget.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Ashley Levinson

He had no idea a strange woman in a Phillies shirt would storm over immediately, screaming and demanding the ball in an unhinged outbursts that would thrust them, unwillingly, into viral fame.

“I can’t even repeat that on air,” Drew explained. “She was very vulgar. Screaming right in my ear.”

The Karen argued that, because the ball had landed close to her seat, she was entitled to keep it

Share icon

Image credits: NBC Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t even see her walk up,” Drew added. “She yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ Super loud… She said, ‘You stole it! Those are from our seats.’”

In classic Karen fashion, the woman felt entitled to the ball for reasons that made sense only to her. She argued that, because the ball had landed in her seat, the ball was somehow hers to keep.

Initially, Drew tried reasoning with the woman, explaining that the seats were empty, and that he had gotten the ball fair and square, but nothing worked.

“I’m literally leaning back as she’s in my face yelling and yelling,” he recalled. “She was trying to tell me she had the right to the ball.”

Drew decided to de-escalate the situation, even if that meant surrendering to her demands to avoid a possible confrontation

Here is the full video of the situation in the outfield after Harrison Bader’s Home Run. 🎥 @NBCSPhillyhttps://t.co/W5thuO6nhgpic.twitter.com/h9yJaPbcmX — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 6, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation started escalating, and Drew felt it. It was only a matter of time for things to get physical.

“I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret, or be dad and show [m son] how to de-escalate the situation,” Drew explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottling his own frustration, Drew decided to take the ball from his son’s hands and gave it to the woman.

The crowd, who understood exactly what was happening, started booing right away. The Karen, showing no remorse, proceeded to flip them off and walk away.

Internet sleuths launched a shaming campaign to identify the Karen, but ended up targeting the wrong people

Share icon

Image credits: NBC Sports

The footage quickly went viral, and with it came the fury of the internet. Within hours, social media users launched a full-scale shaming campaign to identify the infamous “Phillies Karen,” and destroy her life.

However, it was the wrong person who ended up receiving their righteous fury.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, a woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wager, who’s not even a Phillies fan, was falsely identified as the Karen, and began receiving threats and harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Richardson-Wagner changed both the profile and cover images of her Facebook profile to alert internet vigilantes of her true identity, and the fact that she’s a Boston Red Sox fan.

“I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom,” she posted. “But I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast… and I’m a Red Sox fan!”

Internet vigilantes tried doxxing another woman, revealing her supposed place of employment in an attempt to get her fired

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook/Drew Feltwell

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson-Wagner wasn’t alone. Another woman, Leslie Ann Kravitz, was also incorrectly linked to the infamous Karen.

This time, the internet tried doxxing her, revealing her place of employment presumably in an attempt to get her fired. They claimed she worked at the Hammonton Public Schools in New Jersey, but the institution denied it.

“The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who works for our school district… would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place!”

Drew pleaded with netizens to stop searching for the Karen, warning that innocent people were already being caught in the crossfire

Share icon

Image credits: NBC Sports

As the search for the still-anonymous internet villain continues, Drew reached out to local media to issue a plea to the vigilantes bent on seeking justice for his son:

“Leave it alone.”

Drew revealed that scores of people reached out to him vowing to get the ball back from the Karen.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

“Please don’t do anything to that lady,” the father said.

“You know, if somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As for his 10-year-old son, Lincoln, he didn’t leave empty handed.

He was given a signed baseball bat by Harrison Bader, the outfielder responsible for the home run that started it all, and memorabilia from both the Phillies and the Marlins.

“Ridiculous amount of entitlement,” a viewer wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT