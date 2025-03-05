62 Super Entitled People That Might Make You Angry (February Edition)
Everybody has their strong side and their flaws. However, some character features are a bit harder to stomach than others. For instance, over-the-top entitlement, narcissism, rabid selfishness, and a lack of empathy for others probably won’t win many allies.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most extreme and egregious examples of entitled behavior from all over the internet this February to show you just how off the rails some people have gone. Scroll down for a look at how nobody should behave, ever. But be warned—you might get incredibly frustrated.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Tiktoker Interrupted Everyone's Shopping Experience To Do A Dance On The Checkout Counter
Nope. Turn on the moving counter belt and trip her with the item divider!!!
Modern Dating Expectations /S
Got Invited To A Friend’s Birthday Party. Just Got The Invitation And I Have To Pay $499 To Make It And $250 If I Bring A Guest
Friend got elected for city council and purchased a new home and somehow this makes sense to her 😂. Gotta pay the mortgage somehow😂😂
In a nutshell, an entitled individual is someone who thinks that the rules governing society don’t apply to them. They believe they’re special and above common social requirements for polite behavior.
In other words, in their minds, they are so different from all the other folks around them that they don’t have to follow the rest of the crowd.
So, they might, for example, cut in line at cafes and shops, ask to be seated without a reservation at busy restaurants, etc. You have probably personally experienced people (mis)behaving this way countless times.
When Blinding The People In Front Of You Just Isn't Enough
When People Park Like This
What The
WebMD explains that the entitlement mentality, which is a narcissistic personality trait, centers around the idea of “you owe me.”
There’s a sense of deservingness there, as if the person is ‘owed’ a favor, even though they have done nothing or very little to deserve that special treatment.
Walked Around The Weight Rack Carrying A 20kg Plate And Nearly Tripped Over This
If I had seen it, I suspect I might have lost my grip on the weight...whoops!
Main Character Openly Vaping During A College Lecture
I would be terribly tempted to yell "Fire!" Then dump a water bottle on them.
Escalators Aren’t Enough Anymore, Now People Walk On The Handrails Too…
That has to be some excellent skills bc those black parts rotate too
The environment in which you were raised can massively affect how you perceive the world around you, as well as what you expect from others. The following are some social factors that might influence the development of a sense of entitlement, as per WebMD:
- The environment you grew up in;
- The way your parents treated you;
- Whether adults solved your problems for you;
- How you were treated by authority figures.
How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs
Say it with me people "THAT! IS! HOW! Customer service works!" They are there to service the customers, not flirt with fragile masculinity man.
There Are Plenty Of Other Spots Available
Neighbors Put Cones On Parking Space So They Can Park There Exclusively
I live in a neighborhood where parking is basically impossible and on top of that we have this neighbor who puts up the cone on spots just so they can park after work.
Because entitled people believe they’re superior to others, it can affect the relationships they have with others, both personal and professional. Entitlement can lead to a lot of long-term damage, including more conflicts with others, unhappiness, disappointment, and even depression.
Neighbours Think The Shared Hallway Is Their Storage
Woke Up To The Entrance Of My House Being Blocked By Neighbours
My neighbours have setup a tent for public buffet right at our door step without any prior information and now I cant take my vehicle our for the weekend
A tent? No, I rather think you *can* drive through a tent, if you want to.
Parking Like You're The Centre Of The Universe
Once more a lentil is our best friend. No crime, much inconvenience. Explanation here: https://tyreextinguishers.com/how-to-deflate-an-suv-tyre. Yes, I do identify with Neil from the Young Ones ;-)
From a professional perspective, your career can suffer if you behave in an overly entitled manner, don’t think the rules apply to you, and think that you deserve better treatment.
True, entitlement (and the resulting sense of confidence) can mean that you do well in job interviews and get leadership roles. However, a self-serving mentality can damage team spirit and make it harder to problem-solve.
Third Floor Neighbors Dumps Used Cooking Oil On My Patio/Walkway
Political Party Put Their Sticker On Our Car
I Was Late So 1 Star
According to WebMD, when someone feels entitled, they’re “always vulnerable to the threat of unmet expectations.” When those expectations aren’t met, it can lead to dissatisfaction, anger, and thoughts of how you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. Distressed, you might then reassure yourself that you deserve everything you’ve wanted, which in turn reinforces the initial sense of entitlement.
Whose Idea Was It To Dump All The Snow On The Only Handicap Parking Spot In The Lot?
Why Does This Exist.. And Why To Leave It In The Park
The implication of it being left is the park is that it was neither boy or girl but simply not...
Main Characters At The Seattle Gum Wall
I would just turn the tripod very quietly so they're just out of frame...
Overcoming entitlement means changing your mindset by embracing more gratitude and humility. This will eventually help you become a more considerate and responsible human being who understands that everyone’s a human being who deserves respect.
It can also help if you recognize that life can be unfair at times and if you see failure as an opportunity for growth. Volunteering your time, effort, and money can also help you connect with others.
Someone I Barely Know Asked Me To Change My Established Business Branding For Their Hobby Instagram They Setup 10 Days Ago
This Woman Did Not Give A Damn About Anyone Else Who Wanted A Rotisserie Chicken
This Woman Opened & Swatched All This Makeup At Tjmaxx On Her Hand. There Are No Testers As Tjmaxx Is Not A Makeup Store. Every Package She Opened And Tested Is Now Ruined. Iykyk!
Verywell Mind explains that a sense of entitlement can sometimes be a symptom of a personality disorder, such as narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and borderline personality disorder.
How a person was raised, whether they were given special treatment as a kid, and whether their caregivers shielded them from the consequences of their actions can contribute to a sense of entitlement.
Other important factors to consider include whether they were spoiled as a child or quite the opposite, if they were denied things and therefore now believe the world ‘owes’ them something in return.
This Woman Felt Entitled To Another's Bus Seat Due To Some Bs Excuse
Good Grief
Have a blessed day, under his eye, may the Lord open YA JERKWAD!!!!!
My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food
As per Verywell Mind, overcoming entitlement begins by recognizing that it impacts your life. You should understand that nobody (including you) is entitled to anything in life.
“Unfortunately, the world does not owe you anything. Life is unfair, and it's your job to make the best of what you get in life, not to complain about what you deserve but don't have.”
He Took Three Of The Closest Spots To The Store In The Whole Parking Lot
Neighbor's Dirt That Has Been In The Street Since Halloween
Vandalism Overnight At A Local Park
Meanwhile, you should work to distinguish between what you truly need in life and what you merely want. The former is something to work toward, while the latter is expendable. “This makes it very difficult to make healthy, sound decisions since you constantly want more than you need.”
Which of these examples of entitlement shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Who is the most entitled person you’ve recently come across, and what did they do? Have you ever struggled to get over your own sense of entitlement? If so, how did you manage to do this? If you’d like to share your thoughts and experiences, you can do so in the comments below!
Annoying Receipt
Translation: “I’m a s****y parent & need other people to discipline my bratty kids”.
Oh No, A Flag
Time Of The Month?
Another Ramen Creep…
Too Woke
So it's way too woke, meaning "aware of racism and other forms of social injustice" while *also* being racist - hmm... Seems that the reviewer doesn't have a functioning brain.
Failed Credit Card Chargeback
Somebody Parked Their Bicycle In A Handicap Spot At The Bank Today
Great Parking Choice
Guy Who Parked Next To Me
They Seriously Couldn’t Take An Extra 2 Seconds To Put The Cart Back In The Corral
Cool. I’ll Just Change My Kid On The Purse Hook In The Stall Instead
Great
They Went To Spain And Left This Review
This Man Decided To Ruin A Street Performer's Visual Trick For No Reason
How Much Truth And How Much Lie In This Review?
My Neighbours Are Doing Early Morning Renovations. Some Unsupportive Comments Left In The Lift
Some Idiot At The Auction Crossed Out The Starting Bid And Put $100
This Younger Sister Decided The Sign On The Door Didn't Apply For He
That Car Is A Good Enough Reason To Take Up 2 Spots? Seriously?
All it takes is ten seconds with a lentil. No crime, much inconvenience. Explanation here: https://tyreextinguishers.com/how-to-deflate-an-suv-tyre. Yes, I do identify with Neil from the Young Ones ;-)
Six Flags Amusement
No Reservations On Valentine's Day
Quit Your Bs
Was Not Allowed To Exchange An Item That Wasn’t Even Purchased At The Store. One Star
Angry Employee
Oh No Whatever Will The Arcade Do Without Her?
I Want A Free Discount
Not My Restaurant, Thankfully, As I Wouldn't Want The Task Of Replying To This
You keep using words. I do not think they mean what you think they mean.