Everybody has their strong side and their flaws. However, some character features are a bit harder to stomach than others. For instance, over-the-top entitlement, narcissism, rabid selfishness, and a lack of empathy for others probably won’t win many allies.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most extreme and egregious examples of entitled behavior from all over the internet this February to show you just how off the rails some people have gone. Scroll down for a look at how nobody should behave, ever. But be warned—you might get incredibly frustrated.

#1

This Tiktoker Interrupted Everyone's Shopping Experience To Do A Dance On The Checkout Counter

Woman standing on checkout counter, causing a scene in a grocery store, with masked employees and shoppers around.

ambachk Report

jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Nope. Turn on the moving counter belt and trip her with the item divider!!!

    #2

    Modern Dating Expectations /S

    Text post about entitled expectations for Valentine's Day expenses by a young woman.

    ambachk Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I met my wife in the 90s, so being old school was kind of accepted. It took her a while to get me to accept her paying for stuff. Many years on, we remain in the state of sharing costs. No relationship is going to be even, if anyone behaves like the OP.

    #3

    Got Invited To A Friend’s Birthday Party. Just Got The Invitation And I Have To Pay $499 To Make It And $250 If I Bring A Guest

    Entitled invitation on phone for a costly birthday celebration, highlighting high guest fees.

    Friend got elected for city council and purchased a new home and somehow this makes sense to her 😂. Gotta pay the mortgage somehow😂😂

    maricvz Report

    In a nutshell, an entitled individual is someone who thinks that the rules governing society don’t apply to them. They believe they’re special and above common social requirements for polite behavior.

    In other words, in their minds, they are so different from all the other folks around them that they don’t have to follow the rest of the crowd.

    So, they might, for example, cut in line at cafes and shops, ask to be seated without a reservation at busy restaurants, etc. You have probably personally experienced people (mis)behaving this way countless times.
    #4

    When Blinding The People In Front Of You Just Isn't Enough

    Truck with bright lights in traffic at sunset, highlighting entitled driving behavior.

    ty-fi_ Report

    #5

    When People Park Like This

    Blue sports car improperly parked across handicap space lines, showcasing entitled behavior.

    SKYERlM Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I’m fortunate (as a life-long car nerd who has had several classic cars) to have a lovely car. My approach is the opposite to this: I find a spot as far away as possible, so that I can have room around it.

    #6

    What The

    Review text from an entitled customer unhappy with food and fridge service, praising a cashier for helping with ice.

    egguchom Report

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    TBH I don't see a problem with this, unless she's sitting in the fridge with it in the original container.

    WebMD explains that the entitlement mentality, which is a narcissistic personality trait, centers around the idea of “you owe me.”

    There’s a sense of deservingness there, as if the person is ‘owed’ a favor, even though they have done nothing or very little to deserve that special treatment.
    #7

    Walked Around The Weight Rack Carrying A 20kg Plate And Nearly Tripped Over This

    Smartphone on a tripod in a gym next to weightlifting equipment, capturing entitled behavior of gym users.

    lestrxb Report

    p1no-name avatar
    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    If I had seen it, I suspect I might have lost my grip on the weight...whoops!

    #8

    Main Character Openly Vaping During A College Lecture

    Classroom with a chemistry slide, smoke rising, and people watching, related to entitled behavior.

    Backalog20 Report

    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    I would be terribly tempted to yell "Fire!" Then dump a water bottle on them.

    #9

    Escalators Aren’t Enough Anymore, Now People Walk On The Handrails Too…

    Person walking on a crowded escalator railing, showing entitled behavior in a busy subway station.

    Redditor_in_Space Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    That has to be some excellent skills bc those black parts rotate too

    1. The environment you grew up in;
    2. The way your parents treated you;
    3. Whether adults solved your problems for you;
    4. How you were treated by authority figures.
    #10

    How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs

    Entitled user leaves negative review after being ignored by staff at a store, focusing on personal attention over service.

    InteractionCandid226 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Say it with me people "THAT! IS! HOW! Customer service works!" They are there to service the customers, not flirt with fragile masculinity man.

    #11

    There Are Plenty Of Other Spots Available

    Oversized truck takes up two parking spaces in a crowded garage, highlighting entitled behavior.

    prismlink Report

    #12

    Neighbors Put Cones On Parking Space So They Can Park There Exclusively

    "Car parked over multiple spaces, blocking area with cones, demonstrating entitled behavior."

    I live in a neighborhood where parking is basically impossible and on top of that we have this neighbor who puts up the cone on spots just so they can park after work.

    ekw2667 Report

    Because entitled people believe they’re superior to others, it can affect the relationships they have with others, both personal and professional. Entitlement can lead to a lot of long-term damage, including more conflicts with others, unhappiness, disappointment, and even depression.
    #13

    Neighbours Think The Shared Hallway Is Their Storage

    Hallway clutter with vacuum, laundry bags, and boxes, depicting entitled behavior in shared space.

    elkatpat Report

    #14

    Woke Up To The Entrance Of My House Being Blocked By Neighbours

    Large covered space blocking a residential street, showcasing entitled behavior.

    My neighbours have setup a tent for public buffet right at our door step without any prior information and now I cant take my vehicle our for the weekend

    vik_war29 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    A tent? No, I rather think you *can* drive through a tent, if you want to.

    #15

    Parking Like You're The Centre Of The Universe

    Car parked in a handicapped spot outside a supermarket, showcasing entitled behavior.

    quatropiscas Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Once more a lentil is our best friend. No crime, much inconvenience. Explanation here: https://tyreextinguishers.com/how-to-deflate-an-suv-tyre. Yes, I do identify with Neil from the Young Ones ;-)

    From a professional perspective, your career can suffer if you behave in an overly entitled manner, don’t think the rules apply to you, and think that you deserve better treatment.

    True, entitlement (and the resulting sense of confidence) can mean that you do well in job interviews and get leadership roles. However, a self-serving mentality can damage team spirit and make it harder to problem-solve.
    #16

    Third Floor Neighbors Dumps Used Cooking Oil On My Patio/Walkway

    Concrete patio with water stains and a drain pipe nearby, potential result of entitled behavior.

    Theotherdaytho Report

    #17

    Political Party Put Their Sticker On Our Car

    Damaged car with torn sticker of a person, showcasing entitled behavior.

    LUCKYISBEST Report

    #18

    I Was Late So 1 Star

    Review of entitled tourist complaining about Colosseum staff and refund policy.

    egguchom Report

    According to WebMD, when someone feels entitled, they’re “always vulnerable to the threat of unmet expectations.” When those expectations aren’t met, it can lead to dissatisfaction, anger, and thoughts of how you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. Distressed, you might then reassure yourself that you deserve everything you’ve wanted, which in turn reinforces the initial sense of entitlement.
    #19

    Whose Idea Was It To Dump All The Snow On The Only Handicap Parking Spot In The Lot?

    Snow pile blocking handicapped parking space, highlighting entitled behavior.

    Ashamed_Newt_7227 Report

    #20

    Why Does This Exist.. And Why To Leave It In The Park

    Gender reveal smoke canister on grass, labeled "Boy or Girl," left behind by entitled individuals.

    clickback Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    The implication of it being left is the park is that it was neither boy or girl but simply not...

    #21

    Main Characters At The Seattle Gum Wall

    Person on ladder writing "Subscribe" on a gum-covered wall, capturing entitled behavior in urban setting.

    corneliuspatula Report

    h_nolden avatar
    How about no
    How about no
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    I would just turn the tripod very quietly so they're just out of frame...

    #22

    Someone I Barely Know Asked Me To Change My Established Business Branding For Their Hobby Instagram They Setup 10 Days Ago

    Message showing a request to change flower arrangement color for unique branding, featuring entitled tone.

    h-whizzle Report

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    One of those moments when imitation is NOT the sincerest form of flattery.

    #23

    This Woman Did Not Give A Damn About Anyone Else Who Wanted A Rotisserie Chicken

    "A woman seen eating chicken at Costco display, highlighting entitled behavior in grocery stores."

    Perfessor_Deviant Report

    #24

    This Woman Opened & Swatched All This Makeup At Tjmaxx On Her Hand. There Are No Testers As Tjmaxx Is Not A Makeup Store. Every Package She Opened And Tested Is Now Ruined. Iykyk!

    Person with red nails holding a supplement jar labeled "SUPPDR." in a store, showing entitled behavior.

    phillygirllovesbagel Report

    Verywell Mind explains that a sense of entitlement can sometimes be a symptom of a personality disorder, such as narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and borderline personality disorder.

    How a person was raised, whether they were given special treatment as a kid, and whether their caregivers shielded them from the consequences of their actions can contribute to a sense of entitlement.

    Other important factors to consider include whether they were spoiled as a child or quite the opposite, if they were denied things and therefore now believe the world ‘owes’ them something in return.
    #25

    This Woman Felt Entitled To Another's Bus Seat Due To Some Bs Excuse

    Text description of an entitled person demanding a specific bus seat, arguing with passengers and driver.

    Personal-Freedom-615 Report

    #26

    Good Grief

    Restaurant receipt with handwriting expressing frustration about religious comments. Total: $206.61. Entitled behavior.

    egguchom Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Have a blessed day, under his eye, may the Lord open YA JERKWAD!!!!!

    #27

    My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food

    Cat looks over spilled pet food on the floor, container tipped over.

    calliente321 Report

    As per Verywell Mind, overcoming entitlement begins by recognizing that it impacts your life. You should understand that nobody (including you) is entitled to anything in life.

    “Unfortunately, the world does not owe you anything. Life is unfair, and it's your job to make the best of what you get in life, not to complain about what you deserve but don't have.”
    #28

    He Took Three Of The Closest Spots To The Store In The Whole Parking Lot

    Entitled person parks large truck across multiple spots in a busy parking lot.

    AtleastItriedok Report

    #29

    Neighbor's Dirt That Has Been In The Street Since Halloween

    Pile of dirt blocking street in front of house, labeled "November," illustrating entitled behavior.

    grapefruit_honey0110 Report

    #30

    Vandalism Overnight At A Local Park

    Two slide playground covered in ice and dirty water, creating an entitled and neglected appearance.

    Deathrace2021 Report

    Which of these examples of entitlement shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Who is the most entitled person you’ve recently come across, and what did they do? Have you ever struggled to get over your own sense of entitlement? If so, how did you manage to do this? If you’d like to share your thoughts and experiences, you can do so in the comments below!
    #31

    Annoying Receipt

    Receipt with no tip added and customer note saying "Don't tell."

    egguchom Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Translation: “I’m a s****y parent & need other people to discipline my bratty kids”.

    #32

    Oh No, A Flag

    Review criticizing a rainbow flag in a medical office; discusses politics in business decor.

    egguchom Report

    #33

    Time Of The Month?

    Online review from an entitled person, upset over scrambled eggs and service, including interaction with a manager.

    egguchom Report

    #34

    Another Ramen Creep…

    Negative restaurant review highlighting entitled customer complaint and owner's response.

    Bloody0Hex Report

    #35

    Too Woke

    Negative review highlighting entitled behavior with low ratings for food, service, and atmosphere.

    egguchom Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    So it's way too woke, meaning "aware of racism and other forms of social injustice" while *also* being racist - hmm... Seems that the reviewer doesn't have a functioning brain.

    #36

    Failed Credit Card Chargeback

    One-star review of Bayou Swamp Tours complaining about unethical practices and poor refund policy.

    egguchom Report

    #37

    Somebody Parked Their Bicycle In A Handicap Spot At The Bank Today

    Bicycle parked in a disabled spot in front of a building, highlighting entitled behavior.

    I_objectify Report

    #38

    Great Parking Choice

    A car parked blocking a yellow cart return at a shopping plaza, illustrating entitled behavior.

    jinjabreadmann Report

    #39

    Guy Who Parked Next To Me

    Entitled parking: a red SUV tightly parked next to an oversized black truck, leaving no space.

    majesty-sn0wbird Report

    #40

    They Seriously Couldn’t Take An Extra 2 Seconds To Put The Cart Back In The Corral

    Shopping cart left in parking space at night, showcasing entitled behavior.

    mbaird9 Report

    #41

    Cool. I’ll Just Change My Kid On The Purse Hook In The Stall Instead

    Entitled people leaving a large purse on a public changing table in an empty restroom.

    Douchecanoeistaken Report

    #42

    Great

    Entitled review of Death Valley National Park expressing disappointment about seeing living plants and birds instead of dead.

    egguchom Report

    #43

    They Went To Spain And Left This Review

    Hotel review expressing frustration about Spanish-only entertainment, highlighting entitled expectations.

    Short-Guess-4652 Report

    #44

    This Man Decided To Ruin A Street Performer's Visual Trick For No Reason

    Person disrupting a floating carpet performance in a crowded outdoor festival, illustrating entitled behavior.

    CalbertCorpse Report

    #45

    How Much Truth And How Much Lie In This Review?

    Review about entitled behavior in a restaurant, highlighting poor service and issues with drink quality.

    egguchom Report

    #46

    My Neighbours Are Doing Early Morning Renovations. Some Unsupportive Comments Left In The Lift

    Notes about construction noise and entitled people with responses.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #47

    Some Idiot At The Auction Crossed Out The Starting Bid And Put $100

    Entitled bidder makes low offer on Alex Ovechkin autographed jersey at sports auction.

    Happy_Smelling_Salt Report

    #48

    This Younger Sister Decided The Sign On The Door Didn't Apply For He

    Text screenshot about entitled people, discussing being flagged for cheating during an online test due to family interruptions.

    Nyx67547 Report

    #49

    That Car Is A Good Enough Reason To Take Up 2 Spots? Seriously?

    White car with an entitled message on the rear window, occupying two parking spots.

    Lando_Lee Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    All it takes is ten seconds with a lentil. No crime, much inconvenience. Explanation here: https://tyreextinguishers.com/how-to-deflate-an-suv-tyre. Yes, I do identify with Neil from the Young Ones ;-)

    #50

    Six Flags Amusement

    Review complaining about park expense, Flash Pass value, and pride decor, urging tolerance; features user comment at Six Flags.

    SaneSigma Report

    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    That last line. They're blind to their hypocrisy.

    #51

    No Reservations On Valentine's Day

    Text rant about entitled behavior at a restaurant on Valentine's Day, describing a frustrating waitlist experience.

    Xquisitiri Report

    #52

    Quit Your Bs

    Review exchange showing entitled customer complaint and owner's sarcastic response.

    egguchom Report

    #53

    Was Not Allowed To Exchange An Item That Wasn’t Even Purchased At The Store. One Star

    A one-star review expressing frustration over a denied sock exchange, highlighting entitled expectations and dissatisfaction.

    throwawaywed7474849 Report

    #54

    Angry Employee

    Restaurant review with one star rating for entitled behavior; owner responds criticizing former employee's service.

    egguchom Report

    #55

    Oh No Whatever Will The Arcade Do Without Her?

    Review highlighting entitled experience with arcade games; requires card instead of coins, disappointing kids.

    Stock-Ferret-6692 Report

    #56

    I Want A Free Discount

    Review noting entitled behavior: Customer needed cash for $1.71, no kindness from server. Low service rating given.

    egguchom Report

    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    To be fair it is super annoying in this day and age when somewhere doesn't accept card, but then we all know why..

    #57

    Not My Restaurant, Thankfully, As I Wouldn't Want The Task Of Replying To This

    Entitled review on restaurant seating; calls others "nerds" in booths. Food: 3 stars, Service: 5, Atmosphere: 4.

    karacrampers Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    You keep using words. I do not think they mean what you think they mean.

    #58

    The Way This Jacka*s Parked

    Poor parking job by an entitled person, black car parked awkwardly over lines in a parking lot at night.

    FakeWoodenToaster Report

    #59

    This Guy Decided To Park On The Only Space For Two-Wheels Avaible While There Where A Lot Of Free Space In The Parking

    A red car and scooter parked in disabled spaces, illustrating entitled behavior.

    Plaston_ Report

    #60

    This Is Where Someone Decided To Park Their Rental Bike

    Entitled behavior: Red bike blocking sidewalk, causing inconvenience in a residential area.

    secretrebel Report

    #61

    Maybe Your Home Scale's Broken

    Negative review of a zipline tour in Hawaii highlighting poor service and entitled behavior.

    egguchom Report

    #62

    I Don’t Even Know What To Say

    Review highlighting entitled attitude, complaining about bus stops and parking issues.

    Basic_Place_984 Report

