Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most extreme and egregious examples of entitled behavior from all over the internet this February to show you just how off the rails some people have gone. Scroll down for a look at how nobody should behave, ever. But be warned—you might get incredibly frustrated.

Everybody has their strong side and their flaws. However, some character features are a bit harder to stomach than others. For instance, over-the-top entitlement, narcissism , rabid selfishness, and a lack of empathy for others probably won’t win many allies.

#1 This Tiktoker Interrupted Everyone's Shopping Experience To Do A Dance On The Checkout Counter Share icon

#2 Modern Dating Expectations /S Share icon

#3 Got Invited To A Friend’s Birthday Party. Just Got The Invitation And I Have To Pay $499 To Make It And $250 If I Bring A Guest Share icon Friend got elected for city council and purchased a new home and somehow this makes sense to her 😂. Gotta pay the mortgage somehow😂😂

In a nutshell, an entitled individual is someone who thinks that the rules governing society don’t apply to them. They believe they’re special and above common social requirements for polite behavior. In other words, in their minds, they are so different from all the other folks around them that they don’t have to follow the rest of the crowd. So, they might, for example, cut in line at cafes and shops, ask to be seated without a reservation at busy restaurants, etc. You have probably personally experienced people (mis)behaving this way countless times.

#4 When Blinding The People In Front Of You Just Isn't Enough Share icon

#5 When People Park Like This Share icon

#6 What The Share icon

WebMD explains that the entitlement mentality, which is a narcissistic personality trait, centers around the idea of “you owe me.” There’s a sense of deservingness there, as if the person is ‘owed’ a favor, even though they have done nothing or very little to deserve that special treatment.

#7 Walked Around The Weight Rack Carrying A 20kg Plate And Nearly Tripped Over This Share icon

#8 Main Character Openly Vaping During A College Lecture Share icon

#9 Escalators Aren’t Enough Anymore, Now People Walk On The Handrails Too… Share icon

The environment in which you were raised can massively affect how you perceive the world around you, as well as what you expect from others. The following are some social factors that might influence the development of a sense of entitlement, as per WebMD: ADVERTISEMENT The environment you grew up in; The way your parents treated you; Whether adults solved your problems for you; How you were treated by authority figures.

#10 How Surprising. Professional Girls Have Jobs Share icon

#11 There Are Plenty Of Other Spots Available Share icon

#12 Neighbors Put Cones On Parking Space So They Can Park There Exclusively Share icon I live in a neighborhood where parking is basically impossible and on top of that we have this neighbor who puts up the cone on spots just so they can park after work.

Because entitled people believe they’re superior to others, it can affect the relationships they have with others, both personal and professional. Entitlement can lead to a lot of long-term damage, including more conflicts with others, unhappiness, disappointment, and even depression.

#13 Neighbours Think The Shared Hallway Is Their Storage Share icon

#14 Woke Up To The Entrance Of My House Being Blocked By Neighbours Share icon My neighbours have setup a tent for public buffet right at our door step without any prior information and now I cant take my vehicle our for the weekend

#15 Parking Like You're The Centre Of The Universe Share icon

From a professional perspective, your career can suffer if you behave in an overly entitled manner, don’t think the rules apply to you, and think that you deserve better treatment. True, entitlement (and the resulting sense of confidence) can mean that you do well in job interviews and get leadership roles. However, a self-serving mentality can damage team spirit and make it harder to problem-solve.

#16 Third Floor Neighbors Dumps Used Cooking Oil On My Patio/Walkway Share icon

#17 Political Party Put Their Sticker On Our Car Share icon

#18 I Was Late So 1 Star Share icon

According to WebMD, when someone feels entitled, they’re “always vulnerable to the threat of unmet expectations.” When those expectations aren’t met, it can lead to dissatisfaction, anger, and thoughts of how you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. Distressed, you might then reassure yourself that you deserve everything you’ve wanted, which in turn reinforces the initial sense of entitlement.

#19 Whose Idea Was It To Dump All The Snow On The Only Handicap Parking Spot In The Lot? Share icon

#20 Why Does This Exist.. And Why To Leave It In The Park Share icon

#21 Main Characters At The Seattle Gum Wall Share icon

Overcoming entitlement means changing your mindset by embracing more gratitude and humility. This will eventually help you become a more considerate and responsible human being who understands that everyone’s a human being who deserves respect. It can also help if you recognize that life can be unfair at times and if you see failure as an opportunity for growth. Volunteering your time, effort, and money can also help you connect with others. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Someone I Barely Know Asked Me To Change My Established Business Branding For Their Hobby Instagram They Setup 10 Days Ago Share icon

#23 This Woman Did Not Give A Damn About Anyone Else Who Wanted A Rotisserie Chicken Share icon

#24 This Woman Opened & Swatched All This Makeup At Tjmaxx On Her Hand. There Are No Testers As Tjmaxx Is Not A Makeup Store. Every Package She Opened And Tested Is Now Ruined. Iykyk! Share icon

Verywell Mind explains that a sense of entitlement can sometimes be a symptom of a personality disorder, such as narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and borderline personality disorder. How a person was raised, whether they were given special treatment as a kid, and whether their caregivers shielded them from the consequences of their actions can contribute to a sense of entitlement. Other important factors to consider include whether they were spoiled as a child or quite the opposite, if they were denied things and therefore now believe the world ‘owes’ them something in return.

#25 This Woman Felt Entitled To Another's Bus Seat Due To Some Bs Excuse Share icon

#26 Good Grief Share icon

#27 My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food Share icon

As per Verywell Mind, overcoming entitlement begins by recognizing that it impacts your life. You should understand that nobody (including you) is entitled to anything in life. “Unfortunately, the world does not owe you anything. Life is unfair, and it's your job to make the best of what you get in life, not to complain about what you deserve but don't have.”

#28 He Took Three Of The Closest Spots To The Store In The Whole Parking Lot Share icon

#29 Neighbor's Dirt That Has Been In The Street Since Halloween Share icon

#30 Vandalism Overnight At A Local Park Share icon

Meanwhile, you should work to distinguish between what you truly need in life and what you merely want. The former is something to work toward, while the latter is expendable. “This makes it very difficult to make healthy, sound decisions since you constantly want more than you need.” ADVERTISEMENT Which of these examples of entitlement shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Who is the most entitled person you’ve recently come across, and what did they do? Have you ever struggled to get over your own sense of entitlement? If so, how did you manage to do this? If you’d like to share your thoughts and experiences, you can do so in the comments below!

#31 Annoying Receipt Share icon

#32 Oh No, A Flag Share icon

#33 Time Of The Month? Share icon

#34 Another Ramen Creep… Share icon

#35 Too Woke Share icon

#36 Failed Credit Card Chargeback Share icon

#37 Somebody Parked Their Bicycle In A Handicap Spot At The Bank Today Share icon

#38 Great Parking Choice Share icon

#39 Guy Who Parked Next To Me Share icon

#40 They Seriously Couldn’t Take An Extra 2 Seconds To Put The Cart Back In The Corral Share icon

#41 Cool. I’ll Just Change My Kid On The Purse Hook In The Stall Instead Share icon

#42 Great Share icon

#43 They Went To Spain And Left This Review Share icon

#44 This Man Decided To Ruin A Street Performer's Visual Trick For No Reason Share icon

#45 How Much Truth And How Much Lie In This Review? Share icon

#46 My Neighbours Are Doing Early Morning Renovations. Some Unsupportive Comments Left In The Lift Share icon

#47 Some Idiot At The Auction Crossed Out The Starting Bid And Put $100 Share icon

#48 This Younger Sister Decided The Sign On The Door Didn't Apply For He Share icon

#49 That Car Is A Good Enough Reason To Take Up 2 Spots? Seriously? Share icon

#50 Six Flags Amusement Share icon

#51 No Reservations On Valentine's Day Share icon

#52 Quit Your Bs Share icon

#53 Was Not Allowed To Exchange An Item That Wasn’t Even Purchased At The Store. One Star Share icon

#54 Angry Employee Share icon

#55 Oh No Whatever Will The Arcade Do Without Her? Share icon

#56 I Want A Free Discount Share icon

#57 Not My Restaurant, Thankfully, As I Wouldn't Want The Task Of Replying To This Share icon

#58 The Way This Jacka*s Parked Share icon

#59 This Guy Decided To Park On The Only Space For Two-Wheels Avaible While There Where A Lot Of Free Space In The Parking Share icon

#60 This Is Where Someone Decided To Park Their Rental Bike Share icon

#61 Maybe Your Home Scale's Broken Share icon

#62 I Don’t Even Know What To Say Share icon