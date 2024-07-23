Being rude, obnoxious, and overly entitled is no way to go through life. It’s only common sense to be polite to other folks, whether they’re good acquaintances, coworkers, or complete strangers. Unfortunately, for some, kindness and basic social awareness aren’t the main way they operate. After being prompted by u/Physical-Savings7412, the popular r/AskReddit online community recently spilled the tea about the most impressive moments they saw ‘Karens’ get called out . Scroll down for their stories. In pop culture, ‘Karens’ are known as extremely entitled, often very mean individuals. (And, no, the person doesn’t actually have to be female or named Karen, which is objectively an excellent name.)

#1 When I was in long line for a new roller coaster, a group of guys probably 16 years old cut in front of us.. a bit later they even complained how long the line was.. I waited until we were almost to the ride and then when we passed a worker, I told them these guys cut in line… they were removed and waited for nothing. 🙂.

#2 Worked at a DQ. Gave the wrong change, twice (oof) and the customer turned to his kid and said "see? That's what happens when you dont go to college".



Highlight of the week when the kid, maybe 9 year old, says "that was mean".



Now I know I'm not smart, and it's true I didn't go to college lmfao, but that s**t cut hella deep.

The dad did apologize to me and I give him props. Ain't easy to admit you f****d up. Really I think he was just trying to make a point to his kid and he didn't think about how it sounded. No hard feelings.



But yeah new core memory lol I'll never forget that feeling of overwhelming shame.

#3 Worked at a pizza shop as a delivery driver when I was younger. Shop was owned by 3 (extremely polite, professional, and hard-working) Russian men, 2 brothers and a cousin. Took a delivery right down the street, I’m talking a tenth of a mile. Guy comes out hot about how they shouldn’t have someone with such a heavy accent taking orders because “nobody can understand what the f**k he’s saying and he just wants his order correct.” I let him know that I’ll pass on the message. I go back and tell the owner that took the order about this guy’s complaint. Owner immediately calls him, tells him that if he doesn’t like the way he speaks that he can f**k off and order from somewhere else since he was too lazy to drive 30 seconds to place the order in person. Ended it with “do you understand my English now?”.

The 'Karen' meme is known globally, but different people use the term lightly differently. For some of them, it’s a catch-all term for anyone who’s extremely entitled, to the point of rudeness and delusion. For others, it specifically refers to cranky, older middle-class white women who have a very privileged background and use it for no good. There are some who believe the ‘Karen’ meme, which spread virally in the late 2010s, is sexist and ageist. However, much of the internet sees the meme for what it is often intended to be—satire. The BBC reports that stereotypical ‘Karens’ (again, not actually people with that name) would be people who look down on service industry workers, are suspicious of vaccines, and are known to make racist micro-aggressions. They’re also known for ‘weaponizing’ their privilege, calling the authorities or asking to see someone’s manager at the drop of a hat, and making up lies about other people to try to get their way.

#4 I was in line about the fourth person back and this old lady was holding up the line at a Bed, bath, and beyond because she had a bunch of coupons that were expired and was demanding that they give them to her. Not recently expired, like expired over a year ago and she said she "didn't notice".



Guy behind her with a thick New England does this:



Guy: Just show em' yer special privileges card...



Old Lady: I don't have a special privilege's card



Guy: why don't you have one?



Old Lady: I don't know



Guy: do you think that's because you don't have special privilege's?



Old Lady: Blank stare



Everyone else in line just started busting out laughing, when the lady finally figured out that the guy behind her insulted her, and there isn't a goddamn thing she can do about it, she just walked out.



Guy proceeds to put his stuff down and the cashier told him that she was going to give him 50% off on the sheet set he was buying.



Dude was a legend...

#5 My brother held the door for a pair of older women walking into a store behind us. One of them screamed at him not to hold the door just because she was a woman. He replied, "I'm not. I'm holding it because of your age.".

#6 About 25 years ago at an expensive steakhouse restaurant in Dallas, a couple of mid-age ladies were led to their table by a young waiter. The place was surprisingly almost empty at the time.



A few minutes after eyeing the menu, the waiter approached them to ask if they'd be ready to order. I don't know what led to a sudden yelling from one of the ladies, but ended up the waiter leaving while saying something along the lines of "I don't have to put up with your attitude", in a polite way.



Not even a minute later, a tall older man with a perfectly trimmed white beard and magnificently dressed in a cowboy outfit (with the hat included), approached the table to ask about the encounter. That guy looked like he meant business, his demeanor and the way he carried himself showed authority, he didn't need to speak to make himself present, you knew he was the owner.



He approached the table and immediately went into a squat position to be at the same eye level as these ladies (as if he was seating down), shortly after a small and quiet conversation, he stood up with authority but without breaking out eye contact. I was probably about 20 feet away, but until today, I do vividly remember hearing the man saying: "I'm going to bring the waiter back and you will apologize to him, loud and publicly, just like you were berating. If you decide not to do this, I will forcibly remove you myself from the premises".



Everyone, including me and my entire table, stopped in their tracks and turned around, it just felt like a good ol' western cowboy duel was about to go down. The lady couldn't believe this man was siding with the waiter, and even worse, everyone else was watching what she'd do next.



With a defeated and angry face, the lady slammed the towel napkin on the table and said: "fine!, bring him back!", as if trying to keep some sort of dignity. The waiter came back, and the lady complied. At no point the waiter showed any sense of pride or being haughty. The apology was accepted and business continued as usual.



Edit: misspellings, I'm on mobile.

Though it’s hard to find the exact moment that the ‘Karen’ meme was born, there are two main theories, according to Know Your Meme. The first theory is that the ‘angry Karen’ stereotype became a thing thanks to the globally popular teenage movie Mean Girls, released in 2004. In it, one character, Karen Smith asks Cady Heron, “So if you’re from Africa, why are you white?” In response, Karen’s friend Gretchen Wieners, tells her, “Oh my God, Karen, you can’t just ask someone why they're white.” In 2017, there was a dedicated subreddit focused on calling out ‘Karens.’ And in 2018, Saturday Night Live even ran a segment about ‘Karens’ with actor Chadwick Boseman.

#7 About 25 years ago I worked in a family-owned sub shop. A very drunk guy came in and rudely demand "half an Italian". He didn't specify cold cut, steak sub, or anything more, and eventually after some back and forth, it kind of seemed like he was asking for a cold cut. So we made it and gave it to him, and he payed for it. The guy could barely keep his eyes open he was so plastered, but it didn't stop him from being loud, aggressive, and belligerent about everything. He had some history as an annoying customer, but it had never been anything this bad.



Anyway, he pays for the food and then slides over at the front counter about 2 feet from the register. The person behind him steps up and starts trying to order food, but while this is going on, the drunk guy very sloppily opens up his sub at the counter, deconstructs the sandwich, flapping his hands around angrily, tossing shredded lettuce and tomato all over the place (including onto the other customer), and starts cussing up a storm saying something like like "isss fuggin s**t isssn what I order, guddammit.... I WANNA FUGGINHAFFF ITAAALLIAAANN---"



Like mid-sentence the owner vaults over the counter, bends the guy over, aims him at the side door, and uses his head as a battering ram to literally throw him out of the place. Like the whole thing took 10 seconds, and he was back finishing taking the next customer's order. It was like when Uncle Phil would throw Jazz out of the Banks' house on Fresh Prince, it was glorious.



Drunk a*****e never came back.

#8 Very much enjoy the "I demand to speak to the manager!!" walk off for 10 minutes to make them wait and then come back and go "Good news! You were already talking to the manager... And now I'm going to ask you to leave please...bye bye".



Only happened a couple of times, I haven't been back in the hospitality game very long,, but it's good fun.

#9 An aunt who’s always been critical of my weight since childhood said to me after not seeing for 5 years “How did you get so fat? You had such a great figure and you’ve really just…let yourself go.”



I’d just had a kid.



Me: “Gee, Auntie. You’ve gotten so old. Has life been hard? You used to look so average. Now you just look so…haggard.”.

How do you personally deal with overly entitled people, Pandas? Do you do your best to ignore them or do you call them out for their behavior? What is the rudest and most entitled person you've ever had the 'pleasure' of meeting? What do you think everyone could do to be a bit more humble and self-aware? Let us know what you think in the comments.

#10 An older guy in a pizza shop was yelling at someone because they parked “too close” to the shop which meant he had to walk farther- like he was genuinely mad that someone who arrived before him got a parking space closer than him. The person was ignoring him for the most part until he started calling them names, then they looked at him and said “oh go make a Facebook post about it!”.

#11 I used to have a coworker who was *strange*.



We used to go to the same BBQ joint every Friday, and without fail, my coworker would order a "wagon, no wheel".



The person working the register (usually someone different every week) never knew what he was talking about, so he'd have to explain that he wanted a Chuckwagon sandwich with no bun.



We went through this every week for probably a year.



One day, a new soda dispenser had been installed, and a guy was looking it over as we got our drinks.



The guy asked us how we liked the dispenser, we told him that it was nice, and he thanked us, and explained that he was the owner of the place.



My coworker immediately started ranting about how he needed to hire smarter people to work the register.



The owner wanted to know more, and coworker explained that the never knew what a "wagon, no wheel" was.



The manager asked, "What the hell is a 'wagon, no wheel?"



My coworker explained.



"Jesus Christ!" exclaimed the owner. "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. What kind of idiot thinks he can make up names for things that aren't on the menu?"



Then he looked my coworker dead in the face and asked, "Are you some kind of moron, pal?"



Coworker stammered that he wasn't, and the owner said, "then quit saying stupid s**t to my staff. Order off the menu or get out."



We ate our lunches, and coworker never ordered a "wagon, no wheel" again.

#12 Was watching the Thanksgiving Macy's Parade on Thanksgiving morning with my kids, having breakfast and a great ole time, and the Karen next door neighbor knocked on my door accusing my kid of putting "white stuff all over her car" and said that she called the police.



Cops arrived, I pointed up at the tree she was parked under and said "it's bird s**t" as it was actively happening on her car. I took my kid by the shoulders, went back inside and left them out there.

#13 About twelve years back, I had a cow-orker who was former military. He did a couple of tours in the sandbox, lost his leg to an IED, and mustered out of the service. When we worked together he had a prosthetic leg, though it fit him well enough that he only rarely had to walk with a cane for balance. He didn't have a handicapped plate on his car, he had a placard that you hung on your rearview mirror.



Anyway, we were going to lunch offsite one afternoon. We pulled up at the deli and parked in a handicapped parking spot (as one does). He was in the middle of saying "Virtual Adept, could you go in my glove compartment and get my placard?" when a woman walked up to his side of the car, banged on the window, and began berating him for using a handicapped parking space, what do you think you're doing, don't you know there are crippled people in wheelchairs who need that (yes, she said that)...



I wasn't sure what to do, I was sitting there with my hand in the glovebox wondering what he was going to do. My cow-orker sat there for a good, long while, listening to this woman yell at him. Three, maybe four minutes at the outside. Total poker face, like he was carved out of stone.



He rolled his window down. He pulled his pant leg up. He popped his prosthetic leg off and he handed it to her.

#14 We were fly fishing in a park and a lady started harassing us despite the spot being perfectly legal to fish in. What she didn’t know was DNR was there doing license checks and stuff and when they came over to us she got cited for interfering with us.

#15 A guy tried to cut in front of me as I was at the counter of a d**g store. He took my things and started pushing them off the counter and put his things in the cashier's hands. Cashier wasn't sure what to do but I told the guy to f**k off, what is he doing, etc and the guy loses it, says he was in front of me but he wasn't. He literally walked in front of me while I was at the head of the line.



It quickly escalates and the guy is close to yelling. Finally he says FINE I'LL SEE YOU OUTSIDE. I sigh, buy my things and I see out the front door the guy stomping around, doing a little tantrum like a toddler though he had a big bald spot (and a ponytail ha). I'm not sure what to do. I'm not going to back down but it's in the center of downtown in a very public area and I don't feel like going to jail just for defending myself.



In the time it took to get my things together and walk outside to begin whatever's going to happen, the guy is *gone.* I'm confused, walk out and look around and the guy is across the street, in cuffs and the cop is doing that watch-your-head thing as he gets him in the back of the cop car.



I don't really know what happened but I would guess he got so peeved off that I didn't let him cut in front of me he started a beef with a cop and got arrested for it.

#16 Not too long ago, im in line at Subway, and the guy ahead of me is throwing a FIT, something about a coupon for a free sub.The manager insisted it was expired, he can't get a free sub. This man throws a huge fit, hes screaming, cops get called, he stomps out the front door, FINALLY, as I get to the register to pay.



The cashier gave me my sub for free for being chill about the whole scene.

#17 Was a male Karen. He would constantly call and berate us for perceived issues with network speed (it wasn't us, it was his equipment). Then he escalated to pretending to cc newspapers in support emails, but since he was incompetent they weren't valid. One day my boss sees one, they get into a brief back and forth with him telling him to stop being rude to staff, then finally my boss just sends a final message "Your account is £45 every three months, we do not need your business and so I've canceled your contract. Good riddance". He copied the entire support team on that one, there was a cheer in the office.



I miss working for that guy, he was one of the best bosses I've ever had.

#18 I had to slam on my brakes one time at a crosswalk because a family started to walk across that I didn't see on the sidewalk obscured by a bush. The family didn't even react to my tires screeching because I stopped well before they were in the road. The woman behind me saw how hard I braked and after the crosswalk she drove next to me and was yelling out her window and pointing her finger at me while she was driving... then she hit the car in front of her as we came up to a stop sign because she was so busy yelling and looking at me in the lane next to her instead of ahead of her at the stopped car.

#19 When I worked retail, I was the guy that would go outside and bring the shopping carts in. One particularly busy day, as I'm bringing a round of carts in, I notice a little woman in her mid 40's or so standing next to the area where the shopping carts are stored. I didn't really think anything of it and just started putting the carts away.



Without moving, she yells at me (from about 30 feet away, standing next to multiple available carts) to bring her a cart. I figured I must have misheard her since she was standing next to so many available carts, so I just looked at her and waved



she looks shocked, yells "bring me a cart *right now,*" and *snaps her fingers at me*



I laughed at her and walked back outside to get more carts, and she immediately filed a complaint about "a very rude cart boy" lol.

#20 I worked at a wine bar one summer. My manager was serving a group of middle aged ladies, and one of them was being so rude to her. You could tell she was an impatient, entitled B. After my manager told her twice that she didn’t care for the way she was being spoken to, she kicked her out. A few customers cheered.



She left a scathing review online. The owner replied and told her how multiple witnesses saw her rude behavior, and it’s disgusting she would treat others that way. Said she can take her attitude elsewhere and she was banned from his establishment. Right on!

#21 Was at a Panera a couple months ago and a Karen was complaining about her soup and berating the help. Young girl behind the counter told her to f&@k off. It was hilarious. She’s still working there so I’m glad to see the young lady was not reprimanded too badly. I was snickering. Karen deserved it.

#22 I once worked as a barista at a coffee shop, and there was this one woman who was constantly rude to me. Once covid started, after the quarantines lifted, my boss had to step up and help around as there were almost no other workers besides me, and he realized how rude customers were as he was just managing the coffee shop and not actually dealing with people. At one point, while he was complaining to me about some rude customers, i told him about this woman and how she acted towards me and asked to refuse her any service. He just went, "Yes, sure, go ahead. If she has a problem, just send her here."



So the next day, when she arrived and demanded her usual, i just went, "Nah, im not giving you anything anymore" and sent her towards my boss as she started to curse at me, knowing full well he's got my back this time and she's not gonna get s**t.



Btw that was the only coffee shop in the mall, and she was passing there every day. You had to walk a bit outside if you wanted a machine made coffee.

#23 I worked security at a factory. The security company was contracted, and not part of the factory.



Third shift foreman was the son-inlaw to the big boss and was a real s**t. He would park in a fire zone right by the building. I wrote it up in my daily reports for a few nights. He finally stopped me one night.



He basically told me that he was the son inlaw of Mr. Big and he could park as he pleased and if I wanted to keep my job I had better stop writing him up. Okay.



Next night my supervisor comes by for inspection and sees the car parked in the fire zone. She asks why I didn't write it up, so I tell her the story. She gets on my a*s and says to write it up every time.



So now I am stuck between the third shift a*****e and my supervisor. The third in charge of the factory also over saw security, and he was great. He would always stop and talk to us. That evening he came in to get something and he asked me how things were going...



So I tell him about my problem. He listens, then tells me that I should write it up every time I see it. Then he grinned and added but don't worry, after tomorrow you won't see it again.



Third shift a*****e would not speak to me after that night, and I never heard a word about the parking.

#24 A guy was tailgating me in a semi. He was upset because I wasn’t going faster even though there was a city truck and another semi in front of me. Long story short he followed me into a parking lot and proceeded to call the cops ( I had asked him politely to leave) the cops ended up giving him a ticket for missing a tharp over the back of his semi loaded with rubbish.

#25 When I worked at a McD's in a Walmart in the 90's people would regularly leave mostly finished food on a table to go shopping as part of a scam. They would often come back to a clean table and demand an entirely new order for free. We'd usually just refuse and that was that. Anyway one time a Karen left some fries and a half-eaten nugget on a table. Took her drink with her and left to go shopping. We cleaned the table and like 10 minutes later she came back irate, screaming at us for throwing away her food and demanding a new meal. She waving her arms, screaming, threatening to tell the owner "how useless [we] were." A co-worker of mine said, "Yeah? Tell him for $3.25 an hour I'm the best he gonna f*****g get. F**k off." She grabbed her cart and left.

#26 I was on a super croweded bus, there was no where to move so people weren't being allowed on.

we get to a stop so people can get off and a man forces his way on. He starts yelling at people to get out of his way and trying to push people so he can get on. So this girl, who is around 16 and meets every stereotype one might have about chavs, pushes him back until he's off the bus and yells something like "don't push people you old c**t! There's no room for you here!"

I was so proud of her.

#27 Put this on a previous post, but this also fits here, so



I worked at a local grocery store for about 7 months. It was my first job ever, and the only reason I left is because I was finally moving in with my grandma.



It was about... I wanna say my 3rd to last day? It was just about 10 pm, and I was training one of the new hires. She was doing really well that night. She was going through the motions as though she had worked there her entire life. I was only really giving her produce codes and helping out when the system decided to not work.



Eventually, this lady comes through with her groceries for the week. The new hire, who I'll call Jane, asked her for her loyalty number and went through the whole chit chat question things. This customer was giving bland answers in that tone of voice where you KNOW she sees you as nothing but lowly servants beneath her. Jane caught onto this pretty quick and just scanned her items, handing them to me to bag.



Well, soon enough, the transaction is over and the lady has paid. Jane and I both with her a good night and Jane goes to address the next customer.



"Hello! Do you have a phone number with--"



"Did you put MY phone number in?"



All of us, even the customers behind this lady, were completely thrown off by how QUICKLY she snapped at Jane. Of course, now flustered and scared, Jane stutters out an 'I can't remember' and looks to me for help. Now, there IS a way to check if we did, but in the moment, I completely forgot about this because this lady is just GLARING us down. The conversation went like this:



Me: "I can't remember either... Im so, so sorry about that ma'am"



Her: "Well. Get it on my number."



M: "Ok. Just so you are aware, the only way to do that is to refund the entire transaction and scan everything back in"



Her, handing me the receipt back: "Alright. I'm willing to do that"



M: "Sorry, we can only do refunds up front- Here, let me get the manager for you"



I go and grab the manager, who was cleaning the other registers. She takes the customer and I go back to Jane. Now this lady is NOT being quiet about her complaints.



"I shouldn't have to babysit everything they do!"

"Maybe if your cashiers weren't so INCOMPETANT"



And its clear Jane is hearing these nasty comments. The customers that were behind the lady tried to distract her, and it somewhat works.



Well, this manager only works one day a week. This job is only a second job for her. And she is DONE with this lady's belittlement



"Yes, you shouldn't have to babysit their every action, but that cashier? Is new. And as a CLEAR regular, you should have known that. I'm not going to stand for you belittling my cashiers, so if you keep being snippy, I'll bite right back. This transaction is on your phone number already, so your little hissy fit was for NOTHING. Oh, and 4 of those mountain dews? You didn't pay for those."



...I gained a respect for that manager that night. And I hope Jane is still going strong, because she went through so much s**t that night for no reason.



For clarification, it was an error on Jane's part that left the Mt Dew unpaid for, but she was new, and the quantity button sometimes decides its done for the day.

Still funny that because she decided to be a b***h, she lost the chance to get free stuff.



TL;DR - Lady accuses new cashier of failing to put her loyalty number in when it was, manager gets involved and chews her out for it.

#28 My parents recently passed there restaurant down to me... so I cleaned it up and presently its going good getting good money but then... this karen kame along and ordered some food,



15 minutes later she comes back... ATE OLMOST EVERYTHING ON HER PLATE, AND DARED TO SAY THAT SHE WANTED A REFUND CUS ITS NOT HER ORDER... so I tell her (I'm also a cashier btw) I tell her that she ate most of it so she cant get a refund anymore, she starts screaming and in perfect karen fashion asks for the manger so I say "I am the manager what do you need" she looks shocked and just said she wants the CEO... me:" my parents owned it and passed it down to me so I'm the CEO"... she scoffs and walks away and just leaves without paying... so the police officers at the door of the mall the restaurant is in dash at her and she is forced to pay.

#29 I went to a Chipotle once when I was 19 and I was waiting in line behind these two women in their 40’s I would guess, and they were acting like high school mean girls who kept berating the young girl that was making their food. Complaining about the portion sizes, complaining about how she was making it, they even complained that she was stupid for putting both burritos in one bag because “how were they going to know which was which”…that was the final straw for me.



I went off at them and told them they were ridiculously rude people who should be ashamed of themselves and should shut up, take their food, and leave. They were flabbergasted and mumbled some things under their breathe while glaring at me but they left. The manager came over to me and said my food was free and thanked me for telling them off because they’re not allowed to.

#30 Back when I was in college I had a part-time job in some call center for a cellphone company, so I'd get calls from customers, and they were pretty evenly split between people who needed help with some minor tech issue, or people who had some issue with their bill or service.



Many of the billing issues had to do with people who didn't pay their cellphone bill on time and their service got suspended, and most of the time those people had terrible credit and that's why the company only agreed to give them a very specific sort of contract that severely limited the things they could do and how much money they could owe as well as for how long before their cell simply stopped working, partly for their protection so that they wouldn't rack up even more charges, but also because the company knew based on their credit score that they were terrible at paying their debts and it was a terrible business decision to allow some broke dumbass to keep racking up thousands of dollars in cellphone charges across months and months when they couldn't pay, and often didn't even intend to pay.



So this one time some humongous a*****e of a lady called me demanding to get her service re-activated in the rudest way possible and, after checking her account on the system and patiently explaining the situation and suggesting she pay her due balance in order to get her line re-activated as soon as possible, she demanded to know how a total nobody like me working at a call center even dared to try to tell her, a successful and very important entrepreneur, what to do with her money and she let me know that my incompetence was causing her to lose business because her wealthy clients couldn't call her phone.



I was probably 19 or so at the time, and I admit I lost my cool at that point and I told her that I was a just a college student and this was my part-time job and, even so, I still had a much better credit score than her and, unlike her, I understood that paying my f*****g cellphone bill was my responsibility and I also knew how to read the contracts I signed, and no important businessman had a f*****g 150 dollar limit on their cellphone bill, and if for some unexplainable reason they did and it was indispensable for their job they'd simply pay it on time every month. She flipped her lid and demanded to talk to my supervisor, and to be honest she had pissed me off so much that at that point I didn't care if I got fired, so I handed my headset to the supervisor.



However, after listening to her version of the events and putting her briefly on hold to check with me, he promptly told her to f**k off and pay her outstanding bill because the only way her service would be suspended was if she was more than a month late with her payments and that was completely on her, and to stop wasting everybody's time trying to pretend she was some VIP and being an a*****e in order to get a service she was literally refusing to pay for despite having signed a contract because she was broke as f**k, and hung up on her when she tried to argue. Then he just turned to me, handed me my headset and nodded before walking back to his desk like he was the Wolverine walking away from that exploding helicopter.



Edit: Thanks for the downvotes from the Karens who got offended for some reason!

#31 Was at Starbucks once with my toddler. Was in line behind a lady. She was nice enough at first, but then she was asking if they could make change for her. They very politely explained that their system literally prevented them from opening the drawer unless there was a cash sale (or something along those lines). I threw in one of those "oh man yeah they really stop the staff from being able to do all sorts of things. Bummer" to both sympathize with the lady and also support the staff. Well this woman would not let it go. Starts doing the whole "I come here all the time blah blah blah". The shift supervisor comes over and tries so hard to explain they literally can't do it. Meanwhile the line is growing, and they're already packed and have a drive thru window backed up too. The moment she started raising her voice at the staff, and being unkind I went ahead and told her she was behaving inappropriately. Told her that she can't expect them to just magically have the ability to do something because "she comes here a lot" (from her perspective). She told me to mind my own business. And I told her the staff weren't allowed to speak their minds because they want to keep their jobs, so someone has to stick up for them. She got all ugly faced at me and called me "Mr. Cool Ponytail" because I had started growing my hair long since my little boy wanted to grow his long too. It's one of my favorite things to quote. It's also one of the few times I had a real laughing reaction to someone trying to insult me, because it was just so desperate how she did it. And she repeated it again by saying "YOU...and...and your...PONYTAIL." Then told me she was a business owner. I told her I have no idea what that has to with any of this. She left. Anyway....the supervisor hooked me up with some free gift cards on the sly after that, which was unnecessary but very nice of him. And for the record, it was in a messy bun. I've never worn it in a ponytail.

#32 I was working on a fishmongers counter at a supermarket in the U.K. it was my last ever shift with the company before I moved across the country to start a new career, and as much as I was enjoying my last day… I also couldn’t have given less of a s**t about what I did.



It gets to the end of my shift and no one had come to relieve me, I’m in the process of filleting a Salmon (a 10-15 minute process all in with deboning and the like) and I’m already 10 minutes late finishing my shift.



At this point a very snooty woman comes up to me, clicks at me and says “Boy! I want a salmon filleted too! I want this one, and I’ll be back in 10 minutes to collect it!” To which I responded “yeah, that’s not going to happen, I’m 10 minutes late leaving anyway, and I’m not sticking around any longer. Also don’t be so rude.”



She gets in an epic huff at this point, starts berating me for calling her rude, saying she’s going to report me to customer services, my manager, corporate, anyone she can think of if I don’t prepare her salmon for her *right now*!



At this point I pull out my ace and just say “sure thing, go ahead, this is my last ever shift, as of 15 minutes ago I’m technically no longer employed by this company, so honestly, take your attitude and get f****d, maybe someone will come and prepare you a salmon, but you aren’t my problem any more. F**k you and goodbye” and I walked off flipping the bird over each shoulder as this Karen absolutely combusted with rage calling me every name under the sun and saying she was never going to shop there again etc. etc., all the usual Karen b******t. But I’d had enough of these people, and k was actually glad that I got to leave in a blaze of glory like that, it was 3pm and I’d been up since 4:45. I was done. So yeah, get f****d Karen

#33 Pepper spraying some older woman because she thought spitting on me while talking was intimidating.

#34 I work at a small local bakery, but big enough we have two locations. I had a woman come in to order a cake, already extremely impatient. I take her down to the order areas where the computers are. She brought in her own coffee (which we sell) which isn’t a problem except it was also in an open mug, but I don’t say anything about it because she is clearly already in a testy mood. I give her a book to look through some of our cake selections and she goes to sit down in our lobby. I tell her, I apologize ma’m but because we have had some people carry off our book (it is huge, extensive, and hard to replace), I have to ask you to stay at the counter. She gets huffy, asking if she has to stand the whole time, so I bring her a chair, which is no issue. She sits down and sets her coffee on the computer!! Like on the modem! I say ma’m I do apologize, but if you don’t mind moving your coffee so we don’t have any accidents. She gets extremely angry, yelling about how this is why she wanted to sit in our lobby and how disrespectful and uncomfortable I’m making her feel. She then throws the book down on the table and walks out, yelling about how she would be going to other location and telling them about this. Lo and behold, as soon as she walks out the door, our head baker says no more cake orders for either store, we are full. I’ve never felt more satisfied than knowing she left our store, fully able to order a cake, drove to the other store, only to no longer be able to order one. And the only person she can blame is herself.

#35 I used to work at a fancier natural foods and vitamin store in the summer between college.



There were a lot of Karens who came in, think: gluten free this and allergic to that type of Karen.



Additional context: there is this local bakery company that makes insanely good gluten free bread. Every time we got it in the store it would sell out in a matter of hours, and we would usually get deliveries Tuesdays and Friday mornings, which most of our regulars knew about.



This one lady comes in on a Thursday night, so essentially 0 chance of us having the bread in stock. She looked around for like 30 seconds and then came up to me and demanded the bread, like it was not a question, she literally just barked the name of the company at me. I told her where it was in the store but that it was very likely we were out of stock. She barely hears me and just goes 'check in the back'. Now this was a small store so we didn't really have a back stock room or anything, and we definitely did not keep local, individually delivered items in what little back stock we had. I knew it wasn't worth explaining this to her so I got back to 'double check' knowing I won't find anything. I come back empty handed and she demands to speak to a manager. So I go get the manager who tells her word for the same thing I did. Finally she accepts shs not getting her bread tonight, we tell her we usually get deliveries from the bakery Friday mornings, so if she comes back early tomorrow we should have some in stock.



The next day she comes in at like 7pm (we opened at 8am) and demands 'her bread'. I'm honestly not even sure if she recognized me or not, but I go through the exact same thing as the night before, apologizing, 'checking in the back' and explaining that we sold out before I even started my closing shift that day at 2. She's not having it and again we go through the whole manager escalation thing. Eventually again she storms out without her bread (obviously) and we think that's the end of it.



The next day we get a call from the bakery that makes this bread, the guy on the phone says they've received complaints from a customer about us 'refusing to sell their bread to her'. My manager explains the situation with Karen and I can hear the bakery guy laughing his a*s off on the phone. Apparently this lady had already been banned from their bakery location for making a scene and throwing things at employees and had been going around harassing every store that sells their bread in a similar fashion.



My manager ended up officially banning her from the store a bit later and the look on her face the next time she tried to come in was so beautiful I will never forget it. I got to see the weight of the realization that her actions have consequences hit her square in the face.



We found out a few months later that she was the ex-wife of the owner of the bakery...

#36 Walking out if an Outback and a group of Karen's is being seated. They start saying how they're going to get steak and tails deal this and that etc.





Waitress comes over tells them the steak and tails is only on Tuesdays and they'll have tonpat full price. Then shows them where it says it on the menu. They get upset and start pulling out their phones and the waitress just starts to walk off and tells them "Fine if you can find some ad saying the deal is for today I can help but I have actual work to do so I'll be back in a few..."





I was already halfway out the door so I didn't see the fallout but it was quite the kiss off from that waitress and I give her props for how she handled it.

#37 I worked at a Hardee’s in college as a shift manager.



Karen comes strutting in with a rolled up bag of food and a receipt. Asks for the manager. I ask how I can help. She goes on to complain about the food she had gotten was all wrong, and was gross. Her burger didn’t have the “fixings” (small burgers didn’t get “the fixings”) and then complained about the lettuce being wilted and gross.



I asked to see the receipt. She’s fuming demanding a refund. I look at the receipt, it’s from 2 days ago. She then proceeds to pulls out a fish sandwich, opens the bun, shoved it in my face and yells “WOULD YOU SERVE THIS TO A F*****G CHILD?!” At this point the only entire restaurant is watching this lady freak out about the “quality” of food she bought 2 days prior.



I calmly and quietly look her dead in the eye and say “why no ma’am, I would not serve that food to a child. It’s literally 2 days old, and that’s just negligent”



She stormed out, never saw her again. She called and complained the next day to our store manager. The whole thing was on camera, he just laughed and said “dont do that again, just give the b***h a refund”.

#38 When I was 17 I worked at Sears as a cashier. We were in the process of switching over the signs that have the deals for that rack and a woman took a sweater off a rack with the wrong sign. She refused to believe that the sweater wasn’t going to be 50% off (the sign said 50% scarfs) and threatened to call the news channel on me for ripping her off. She stormed out of the store screaming about how terrible I was. Two minutes later the cutest old lady comes over and asks about the lady yelling at me. I told her she had stormed out and the little old lady goes, “oh dear, she was my ride.” The lady had left her poor mother behind in her rage. The little old lady had to wait for her to come back to get her. It was SO embarrassing for the Karen I couldn’t help but laugh.

#39 I was at a bodega in NYC once and a woman was arguing with the clerk because they charged $5 for a pint of ice cream that she insisted was actually $4.50 because “the place three blocks away charges that.”



She was holding up the line and after spending a solid minute letting her know that’s now how prices work, the sandwich I ordered got brought to the register and just so happened to cost $9.50.



I gave them a $10 bill and after getting two quarters back I said “She obviously needs this more than I do” and started walking to the door.



She turns to me and goes “You know you’re an a*****e, right?” and I got to hit her with “At least I’m not a f*****g idiot” as I walked out.



It sounds too good to be true but I swear to god that’s exactly what happened.

#40 This was 20+ years ago, on a Halloween weekend. A friend & I were headed to a costume party, and made a pit stop at Walmart. We were both in costume (he was Zorro, I was Uncle Fester). We were in the checkout lane, and I looked around me (I have anxiety, so I prefer to be aware of my surroundings). Behind me was a woman and her young daughter. I didn't engage, but the daughter took one look at me and starts screaming bloody murder. The mom (our Karen) starts to unleash on me:



"Who the f**k do you think you are, walking around like that, scaring innocent people? Today isn't even Halloween! You are a horrible f*****g person, and you need to take that off right now!"



Me: "It wasn't my intention to scare your daughter. How about this? Let's compromise - I'll remove my makeup, if you take off your mask."



Karen: "But I'm not wearing.... you son-of-a-b***h!" She hits me square in the face. I maintained my composure, looked at the cashier and asked if she could page Security. Cops are called, Karen is escorted out in handcuffs.

#41 I'm telling this story for a friend who passed away suddenly several years ago, her name was Marcia. We both worked at a university as non-academic staff members. One day Marcia saw a student park in a parking spot that was reserved for faculty/staff, when she informed the student that she couldn't park there, the student shot her the middle finger and walked off. Marcia called the parking office and had an officer come write the student a ticket. The student later appealed the ticket, but guess who makes the decisions on the appeals? Yep, that would be Marcia. I can still see Marcia's sly grin when she told that story.

#42 I was working as a videographer for a business conference full of middle managers posturing for executive positions. It was at a tropical beach resort hotel and everything was super fancy and extravagant as a show of wealth. Our client (my boss’s cousin and the ultimate head honcho for the conference) told us it was ok for us to just eat the food provided for attendees which was a really nice spread so me and the crew happily started serving up during one of the meal breaks. One of the attendees noticed we weren’t dressed in suits and ties and told us he was “part of the steering committee for this closed event” and “that was the last meal we would get away with stealing” and warned us if he saw us again he would “contact the hotel staff to have us arrested.”



We had an interview room set up after dinner and we recorded interviews with the organizers and attendees of the event, supervised by our client. Guess who our next interview was! The look on that guy’s face when he realized he had threatened people his boss specifically hired for this event (who worked for his cousin) for no reason except he assumed we were crashing the event because we were dressed for the production work we were presently doing and not to try to suck up and climb the corporate ladder like he was doing. He didn’t apologize but his shiny bald head sweated profusely and we made sure to deliberately overexpose it in the footage and had frequent “technical difficulties” to drag it out further for him. Later, he left the interview and head honcho sensed the tension and asked what was up. We told him the story and that guy was immediately off the steering committee and asked to leave the conference the following morning.



It would’ve cost him nothing to just mind his own business. The rest of that week was incredible… we filmed sessions until 3:30 every day and then basically partied like rich people on a resort vacation every evening after that WHILE getting paid. A*****e really missed out.

#43 We were at Disney World for a club trip back in high school. Me, my brother, and some friends were waiting in line at space mountain. My brother got separated very briefly (we’re talking a minute) getting distracted with something in the ride queue. My brother tries to get back in line with us (only like two families got between us in this time frame). This guy directly behind us is not having it. Starts pushing my brother back and won’t let him get back with us. We were like “dude, he was briefly looking at something and he’s with us. He’s been in front of you this entire time.” Guy is insistent that he can’t get back in his spot in line and is aggressively pushing my brother back.



Cast member just happens to be walking by, we told him the guy directly behind us was aggressively putting his hands on him, and the guy was ushered out of line immediately lmfao. His family was unfazed by the whole thing and stayed in line lol.

#44 I was in a bank in front of two complaining old women. I told them that I couldn’t wait to get older so I could complain half as much as they did. They shut up.

#45 Flying home I have to take a short flight over the hill from Denver to my town. There’s always a mix of Texan second home owners and locals. A Texan family had taken up a row near the front. Local came on and just looked at the mom and sai, “yer in ma seat”. She started the tale of how there family was split up and didn’t want her kids in the way back blah blah blah.” The local paused for an uncomfortably long time and in the same exact tone as before went “yer in ma seat”. She tried again and for a third time he said, “yer in ma seat.” They moved.

#46 Not a Karen but a Kevin



Years ago, I was at my regular karaoke bar while there was also a class reunion for my high school going on. It was the class of '82, literally the last of the baby boomers. The bar I do this at does trivia followed by karaoke and I'm friends with the guy who runs both. These a******s were loud and obnoxious the entire time. Trivia finished late because my friend had to keep repeating himself and asking the boomers to keep it down. They were drunk and sloppy by like 8pm.



So karaoke starts almost an hour late. Usually my friend does the first song while he adjusts levels and gets things set up. He was so pissed and exhausted from their behavior during trivia that he just had me go first and didn't really bother with the sound since the boomers were almost drowning out the music. He did turn it up louder than normal.



I am like 30 seconds away from finishing the song when one of the boomers drunk stumbles up to me on the stage. He tries to yank the microphone out of my hand so he can drunkenly shout "class of '82!". Except what he got out was "class of '80-OOF" because I punched him in the gut while trying to get the microphone back. I shoved him and we both fell off the stage and started wrestling over the microphone. My friend jumped in trying to save his mic because they cost him $400 a pop and he had just replaced them. We're all wriggling around on the ground when I feel a hand on my shoulder. I get picked up and set back on my feet, and I turn around to see who grabbed me.



It was a giant boomer who had at least a foot on me (I'm average height) and he had his fist cocked back. I think he thought I'd fold and start apologizing. Instead I patted my face in a dare for him to hit me.



He said "you're not worth it" and tried to walk away, but by now the bouncer had come over and was sorting s**t out. Big boomer tried to tell the bouncer I started it but the bouncer had seen everything. He kicked out the super drunk guy and told Biggie he had to go too since he threatened me. He started arguing and saying I needed to be kicked out too. The bouncer turned to me and said "I saw everything, you're not in trouble but just go outside until I get these f***s out of here, then you can come back in." I went to have a cigarette and calm down. One of my friends came out and asked me what happened right as big guy and his wife were coming out.



I told her while looking the boomer in the eyes "it's getting late, the old people have to go home." He started blustering and talking s**t but everyone started yelling at him to get f*****g lost as his wife was trying to drag him away. He gave up and left.



When I went back inside I ran into my uncle. He was there for the reunion but there were so many people we didn't see each other until this point. My uncle was a sherrif's deputy and told me "I saw what happened, I know the big guy. He's a corrections officer. I'll go have a chat with his boss on Monday about what he did here."



Never got a follow up but I like to think his boss made him feel small.

#47 1) At one of my past jobs, I had to clean the bathrooms. What we were told to do was put out a cleaning sign to inform people that we were cleaning. Well, per usual, one entitled Karen ignores the sign and comes in. I politely tell her that the restroom is closed for cleaning but she ignores me and locks herself in the first stall.



I'm one of those people that 1) hate cleaning bathrooms period and 2) hate having to clean up something that will be messed up *again* soon after (so bathrooms). So she already *annoyed* me at this point.



Another woman comes--a sweet Latin lady--who looks at the sign, smiles, and prepares herself to walk off. I let her come in because the bathroom is already ruined by the see-you-next-Tuesday in the first stall and because she's nice. I purposely stay in the rest room and chat with the little Latin Lady a bit who leaves before Karen.



Karen eventually comes out and as she does I block a sink, forcing her to use the only available one, spray the steel shiner on the sink as she comes to wipe her hands and continue to spray *on her* as she's washing her hands. She says "That was disrespectful" and my response was "I *told* you not to come in here."



She went to the manager and screamed that I was see-you-next-Tuesday for what I did. Lol.



2) I watched a video of a teenager working in a car wash and a woman had rolled down her window to throw a drink at her. The teenager instantly turned the hose onto the woman before she could roll her window up. *Ha*!

#48 Do male Karens count?



Years back, my sister was in an accident that kept her wheelchair bound for a few months. Eventually, she started feeling well enough that she wanted to get out of the house, but still needed the chair.



So, we took my mom's car (nice car, nicer than 2 twenty somethings would drive) because it fit her chair best and went to a local store. We had a handicap placard because, you know, *she was in a wheelchair*. We get to the store and pull into the handicap spot. Off the bat, I notice an older guy (probably early 70's) staring at us. Whatever.



So I gather my stuff together so I can go get my sis' chair out of the trunk and then just grab my things once she's in. I get out of the car and this guy comes over and starts SCREAMING at me - "How dare you park in that spot! That is for *handicapped* people. Whose placard did you STEAL? You young people have NO consideration for ANYONE other than yourselves" and on and on. I just let him ramble as a small crowd began to gather to see what the fuss was about. When he paused, I used the keyfob to open the car trunk, pulled out the wheelchair and opened it on the ground with a loud "THUNK." The guy went SILENT and turned more red than a tomato, turned on his heel and just about ran off. Did he *APOLOGIZE*? No, of course not...

#49 I work for an alarm company and that's colocated in a bowling alley and adjacent tavern, a very unique,surreal arrangement. Occasionally, I'll stop in the bar for a beer after my shift just to unwind a bit. One time after a stressful work day I popped in for a drink and this insanely loud, obnoxious woman was in there with a group of coworkers carrying on loudly, demanding free drinks from the bartender who is a very friendly, passive young man. After about 15 minutes of this I couldn't tolerate it any further so I shouted back"dammit woman! That was really f*****g loud! You're hurting my eardrums for f***s sake!" This angered her and she began to shout at me calling me ignorant and rude. She just couldn't stand the idea of being called out for disturbing other patrons and just generally acting like an a*****e, in a f*****g bag of all places! Unable to stand another second of her s**t, I paid and began to leave. She shouts "where you going b***h"? To which I quickly replied 'I'm going to Home Depot and see if I can buy you some class'

I'm never too quick with comebacks but this was timed perfectly and her dumbfounded, slack jawed expression was priceless. If you're acting obnoxious in a bar, don't be surprised if/when you are inevitably called out for it.

#50 I’m a pilot and I had an emergency landing the night before. I was sitting on a commercial plane in first class as my ride back home from my stranded aircraft. The FAA actually called me right then and there and I answered the call while the plane was boarding and called the flight attendant over and explained the situation that it was the FAA on the phone and it will be a quick phone call while I tell them some brief info and that I will call back when I land after my flight.



A Karen who then boarded and sat down behind me and eventually noticed I’m on the phone gets pissed that I’m on the phone and says “I’m going to tell the FAA and motions for the flight attendant” (it was that time for everyone to have been off the phone by now and I was seconds away from hanging up the call). I looked directly at the lady and said Ma’Am I’m actually on the phone with the FAA right now with an an important phone call regarding an emergency landing I had to do last night would you like to talk to them?” The look on the woman’s face was priceless.

#51 I was checking into my hotel in Seattle and the guy ahead of me was giving the receptionist the business end of maybe the worst dressing down I’ve ever seen…all because his tv remote was broken or something inconsequential. He was mid 50’s or so and this poor girl was maybe 23. He leaned forward over the counter and stuck his finger in her face while ranting and raving to the point where I finally said “enough”. Now I’m a big guy and can certainly handle my own, but he turned around and started marching towards me. I said “take another step and it will be the worst mistake of your life” he stopped, looked at me and yelled “F@CK YOU!!”. About this time the manager finally showed up and said “I’m calling the police”. The poor receptionist was in tears. He turned towards the automatic lobby doors to leave all while still ranting at the top of his lungs…except instead of going through the door, he walked straight into the window NEXT to the door at full stride. BAAAM! The whole lobby burst out laughing. I cannot even begin to explain the primal scream that came out of this guys mouth as he walked out the door. It was perfect. I think about that guy a lot and wonder what type of day he must have been having to act the way he did. But regardless, he got what he deserved in that moment.

#52 I was the main night manager at a popular fast food fried chicken chain in midtown Atlanta in college. One night a lady comes up to the counter screaming because her sandwich is allegedly cold. As it just so happened, I had watched her get her food like 60 seconds earlier and knew that the warmers where we stored ready-to-serve food were often a bit hotter than they should've been. That likely did mean that her sandwich didn't meet quality standards, but she complained about the temperature being too low. So I stuck a thermometer in it, knowing it would temp above the standard target temperature and it turned out to be above the top end of serving range. I went back to her and told her that since it was actually temping above the range I'm allowed to serve it, I had to cool it off a bit more before I gave it back to her to ensure safety. She was dumbfounded.



If she hadn't yelled at my team and had been more precise with her complaint, I'd have just made her a new sandwich. Would've been easier for me and it wasn't my pocket getting lighter by giving away food, but this was far more enjoyable.

#53 During covid I had to go to the post office. They had social distancing stickers on the floor and a sign that said masks required. The boomer Karen behind me wasn't wearing a mask and she kept getting closer to me than I liked. I said something to her once and she said sorry and had a stupid f*****g grin on her face. We got closer to the front of the line and she crept closer to me again so I said something again and she tried to play dumb. She was like "what? There are other people not wearing masks". I said something like "yeah, but they also understand what the stickers on the floor are for". She got that stupid f*****g grin on her face again but didn't step back so I said something about her not wearing a mask. I said "we are in a pandemic, most other people *are* wearing masks including the clerks". That's when the clerks spoke up to remind everyone to wear their masks and stay 6 feet apart. Karen and a couple other people who weren't wearing masks didn't have masks, she had to leave after waiting about 15 minutes.



Made my day.

#54 I was on a train in Europe travelling between cities and had bought a first class ticket. I sat in my assigned seat and was just hanging out as I had a long ride. A few stops later, some young lady comes on to the train, and immediately walks over to me and says I'm in her seat. Keep in mind, the car is completely empty beyond me and one other person. So I got up, moved to the seat directly behind her and sat down.

The conductor went over to her and asked to see her ticket. She hadn't bought a first class, but general admission. The conductor without a bat charged her the upgrade fee and she sheepishly paid without a peep.

#55 I had a road rage, "Karen," get mad at me because I could park quicker than her at a coffee shop; she was in traffic behind me, and I was behind other people and just driving along. She was back there flipping me off, yelling at everyone to hurry up, etc.

I pulled into the first spot I could find and walked on in; she parked pretty erratically and followed me inside, still huffing and puffing.



I proceeded to pay for my coffee AND told the barista I was also paying for hers (she was too busy being mad to notice). I tipped the barista well and went on with my day; as I was picking my coffee up from the other end, I heard the barista telling Road Rager, "That girl over there bought your coffee...have a great day" "Karen" was LIVID, red-faced, and entirely out of sorts. I grabbed my coffee, smiled, and left.



I felt SO great the rest of the day about how MAD she was about everything......

#56 At a dog park with my German Shepherd early in the morning, and no one was there yet. An older woman came in with a smaller dog and began to passive-aggressively make it known that she wasn't happy about my dog being there. Nevermind that my dog was fine & wasn't bothering hers, but she picked up her dog into her lap when mine came near & was shooting me angry glares.



Not sure what she expected from a dog park, but after ignoring the passive-aggressiveness for a bit while hoping someone else would come in, she said something along the lines of, "You really shouldn't bring a German Shepherd to a dog park." When I asked her why, she said something about it being frightening for small dogs. I explained that my dog was not bothering hers in any way, and that her dog wasn't frightened, that instead it was that dog's owner being paranoid. I also said my dog was allowed in the dark park and there was no size/weight limit, and her reply was something along the lines of, "Well if you are going to bring a German Shepherd here you should have her wear a muzzle for safety reasons."



By that point I'd lost all patience & snapped, "Someone should put a muzzle on you." She left in a huff after that.