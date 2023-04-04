Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You’re Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?” Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times
“You’re Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?” Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Jonas Grinevičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. And it’s frightening how some people completely forget about the golden rule—treating others like they would like to be treated themselves. If you threaten someone’s livelihood and family, don’t be surprised if you quickly have to deal with some immense consequences. Like suddenly having to go on a job search.

Well-known American entrepreneur William LeGate, the CEO and co-founder of the bedding company Pillow Fight, recently went viral on Twitter after sharing how he dealt with a “crazed Karen.” The incredibly rude woman had wanted to ruin his life by speaking to his boss who, ironically, was himself. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to LeGate via Twitter, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

More info: Twitter | Instagram | PillowFight.co

Entrepreneur William LeGate took to Twitter to share how he stood his ground against a “crazed Karen”

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

The woman started threatening him and hoped to get him fired

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

However, she wasn’t aware that LeGate was his own boss

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

After receiving a lot of vile messages, the CEO asked Twitter whether he should let the woman’s employer know about her behavior

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

The aggressive ‘Karen’ soon learned that her actions have consequences

It boggles our mind how aggressive some people can be to complete strangers. Take the ‘Karen’ from LeGate’s story, for example. In the screenshots of her messages, she’s behaving in a deranged manner, acting incredibly entitled, and threatening to ruin the man’s career.

However, LeGate noted that the screenshots he shared publicly to shame the bully weren’t even the “worst of the vile things she said.” Instead of ignoring her, the CEO of Pillow Fight decided to put his foot down and fight back.

He polled his followers on whether he should contact the woman’s employer with evidence of her awful behavior. The vast majority voted that he should, and he listened to the people. He pulled a ‘Reverse Uno’ and, instead of the one getting fired, he made sure she lost her job. Her losing her Twitter account was just the cherry on top.

In short, play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Or, in other words, don’t randomly threaten someone just because you might not agree with their politics or values. It might sound simple enough, but don’t forget that common sense really isn’t all that common.

At the time of writing, LeGate’s thread was viewed nearly half a million times. It’s unsettling that there are people out there like the “crazed Karen” who will attack you, unprovoked. Some folks think that they’re immune from real-life consequences because they’re sitting behind a screen and are ‘anonymous.’ As it turns out, threatening an influential entrepreneur, computer programmer, and activist might not have been the brightest idea.

One of the things that LeGate aims to do is fight misinformation

LeGate taught himself to program at the age of 12. Three years later, The New York Times recommended one of the iOS applications that he’d programmed at middle school. When he graduated, billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel awarded him with a Thiel Fellowship and a $100,000 grant. LeGate now had the freedom to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.

In 2021, LeGate and anti-gun violence activist David Hogg started GoodPillow to compete with MyPillow, whose CEO used “his considerable profits to push dangerous conspiracy theories.” So they started a ‘pillow fight’ with him. In May 2022, Pillow Fight and GoodPillow merged into one company.

The CEO’s company, Pillow Fight, supports a wide range of progressive causes. “While consistently donating to CommonCause.Org and RightWingWatch.org in order to combat voting misinformation and promote voting equality, we also have shifted portions of those proceeds to donate to critical causes such as the Ukraine humanitarian crisis, abortion rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade decision, and gun control in the wake of basically every week in America now,” the company explains its mission.

The CEO of Pillow Fight shared a bit more context about what happened in the comments

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: williamlegate

Here’s how some other Twitter users reacted to the story

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: RobAnderson2018

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: dsmart

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: snowsurfer74

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: MaxBuick

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: Griffyboy93

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: _yikesonbikes

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: GreenShades9

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: BoydPetrie

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: Paultx890

"You're Gonna Show Me Everything I Said?" Karen Threatens To Call The Boss Of This CEO, And The New York Times

Image credits: Francesca1Diasi

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
Pretty much a YAFI (You Asked For It) story by "Karen" here. OP handled it well and civil enough with a little splash of petty vengeance. If only she'd spoken like a civil human being but instead...

killmenow
killmenow
Community Member
Getting someone fired isn't petty vengeance, especially when this mans job was never at risk. We don't know anything about this woman except this one unhinged moment in her life, posted to the Internet for us all to laugh at. But aye, do you.

killmenow
killmenow
Community Member
It's pretty f*****g sad that as a society we are apparently celebrating getting people sacked from their jobs for being horrible people outside of her job, she might be a c**t but you don't f**k around with people's way to make a living. This isn't f*****g nice no matter what way you look at it. She clearly has some issues. This is a really pathetic sad story.

Kurtis Wethington
Kurtis Wethington
Community Member
Doesn't matter if it's in or outside of her job, she was a horrible person and actions, specifically *her* actions that tried to have *him* fired (let alone threats of violence), have consequences. She started something, he ended it and she reaped what she sowed, period.

