Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Phillies Karen” Sparks Outrage After Snatching Home Run Ball From Birthday Boy’s Father
Woman wearing Phillies jersey confronts man and boy at baseball stadium after snatching home run ball.
Sports

“Phillies Karen” Sparks Outrage After Snatching Home Run Ball From Birthday Boy’s Father

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is in meltdown mode again over a fan–sports merchandise incident, this time stemming from Friday’s (September 5) Phillies-Marlins game in Miami.

The fracas involved a father, among five other fans, rushing for a home run ball in an empty area of the stands, rescuing it, and then handing it to his son, who was there for his birthday.

Highlights
  • A father retrieved a home run ball at the September 5 Phillies–Marlins game and gave it to his son for his birthday.
  • A woman, later dubbed “Phillies Karen,” confronted them, insisting the ball was hers.
  • The internet is now searching for the identity of “Phillies Karen.”

Directly after, a white-haired woman stalked toward the dad-and-son duo because she felt she was entitled to the item. 

Due to her handling of the situation, she has since been dubbed “Phillies Karen.”

RELATED:

    The father had just handed the ball to his son when Phillies Karen rocked up

    Baseball player at bat during night game with catcher and umpire ready, illustrating Phillies Karen incident context.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    One of the various angles capturing the home run executed by Harrison Bader shows a ball landing in an empty part of the stands and six individuals converging on it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The one who gets the ball is a man in a red shirt. Unbeknownst to him, a woman kitted out in jeans and a Phillies shirt claws at him, missing him by inches as he walks away.

    The camera shows the man calling to his son, Lincoln, and handing him the ball, before settling in behind him.

    Out of nowhere, the so-named Phillies Karen reappears on the screen and starts gesticulating wildly in the direction where the ball had landed initially.

    The father looked startled at the woman’s sudden appearance

    Woman known as Phillies Karen confronts man and young boy after snatching home run ball at baseball game.

    Image credits: PhilsTailgate

    The man, startled at the suddenness of her intrusion, hopped back with an expression of fright on his face.

    Fans closer to the confrontation were able to capture the incident with audio, and the resulting videos, making their rounds on the internet, depict the woman speaking into the man’s face.

    “No, you took it from me,” she can be heard saying in a shrill voice as she leans in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was in my hands,” she said loudly.

    Choosing peace, the man took the ball from his bewildered son and gave it to the irate woman before sending her on her way.

    Reps from both teams visited the boy and gave him gifts

    Man in Phillies shirt confronting another person with boy nearby, related to Phillies Karen outrage at home run ball incident.

    Image credits: PhilsTailgate

    Woman in red Phillies shirt holding home run ball at stadium, causing crowd reaction during baseball game incident.

    Image credits: irenekazakos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As fate would have it, Bader, who sent the ball into the stand,s and a Marlins rep became aware of the spat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Marlins rep would later catch up to Lincoln and apologize for the woman’s behavior.

    “That was not OK,” he told the youngster. 

    “So we brought you a cool little goodie bag. …I’m so sorry,” per the New York Post.

    After the game, Bader gifted the boy another treat: A signed baseball bat.

    Some fans think the boy’s father could have done more to defend his son

    Woman in Phillies gear arguing with man and boy at stadium, sparking controversy over home run ball snatching incident.

    Image credits: irenekazakos

    One of the fans present gave a first-hand account of the incident on X. 

    Responding to dissent in the comment thread, they claimed that the woman, “Phillies Karen,” faced such backlash from other fans in the stands that her husband took her out of the stadium.

    Other netizens looked into the father’s handling of the situation and wrote:

    “No offense but dude should have been between Karen and his son, arm up to keep her back.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Advocate like you mean it. She’s clearly crazy, you have no idea if she may also be violent, and if she is going to take a swing it needs to be at him and not at his kid.”

    The internet is searching for the offending Phillies supporter

    Another user felt the father handled the situation perfectly and wrote:

    “Happy birthday dude! Your dad taught you an eternal lesson about de-escalation and avoiding confrontation.”

    “In that moment, your dad was a great guy and a good example. That was the best present he could have gifted you. Although the game musta been awesome!”

    Others relished the idea of heavier retribution. 

    One such person wrote: “X detectives will uncover her name and employer by morning.”

    Less than two weeks ago, a Polish paving executive was outed for stealing a boy’s hat at a tennis match

    Crowd watching a Phillies baseball game at Citizens Bank Park during sunset with scoreboard displaying Phillies mascot.

    Image credits: Mick Kirchman/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This prospect became reality for the CEO of a Polish paving company less than two weeks ago after he nicked an autographed hat out of a boy’s hands courtside at the US Tennis Open.

    While it was yet to be officially confirmed, outlets and netizens alike decided the man’s name was Piotr Szczerek. The fact that he deactivated all his social media accounts only fueled the suspicion.

    Meanwhile, Kamil Majchrzak, who won the match and originally gifted the hat to the boy, was able to track the youth down and give him another hat.

    The woman’s behavior has rehashed the question about adults competing with kids for sports memorabilia

    Twitter user TheJerseyGirl replies to a post, mentioning uncovering Phillies Karen's name and employer by morning.

    Image credits: ChristineX2024

    Tweet criticizing Phillies Karen for taking home run ball from birthday boy’s father, sparking public outrage online.

    Image credits: xerias_x

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Phillies Karen trending on social media with hashtag karen and laughing emoji.

    Image credits: JennyfromtheGOP

    Tweet from The Citizens’ Scope discussing Phillies Karen snatching a home run ball, sparking outrage at a baseball game.

    Image credits: LNMBUSA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Kurt Nimphius' Hair criticizing a Phillies Karen for snatching a home run ball during a birthday celebration.

    Image credits: Hcp1Hcp

    Tweet by user RGLH reacting to a comment, referencing the Phillies Karen controversy involving a home run ball incident.

    Image credits: PatriotMtnGirl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phillies Karen causes outrage after snatching home run ball from birthday boy’s father during baseball game.

    Image credits: CarlosBtnoCigar

    Tweet from Adam Karabachi reacting to Phillies Karen controversy involving home run ball taken from birthday boy’s father.

    Image credits: AKarabachi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Phillies Karen snatching a home run ball from a birthday boy’s father.

    Image credits: _MARGARITAVILL_

    Tweet reacting to Phillies Karen snatching a home run ball, sparking outrage after taking it from a birthday boy’s father.

    Image credits: dissidentwest

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Fatherboop defending birthday boy after Phillies Karen snatches home run ball, sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: fatherboop1776

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Phillies Karen for snatching a home run ball from a birthday boy’s father, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: ErinSpksLoudr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Phillies Karen incident involving snatching a home run ball.

    Image credits: HelyarMark

    Tweet from user Ticook replying to another user, commenting that kids should get home run balls at baseball games.

    Image credits: TigCook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment by user Jorge Fernandez expressing that home run balls should only go to kids, related to Phillies Karen incident.

    Image credits: coco110854

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Phillies Karen for snatching a home run ball from a birthday boy’s father.

    Image credits: MagadonianMemes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    powellskier avatar
    Squirrel Chaser
    Squirrel Chaser
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope she is identified and shamed. Glad to hear she had to leave the game early due to her behavior.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    powellskier avatar
    Squirrel Chaser
    Squirrel Chaser
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope she is identified and shamed. Glad to hear she had to leave the game early due to her behavior.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Sports Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT