Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients’ Bodily Fluids In Exam Room
Female urgent care nurse in blue scrubs talking to a male patient in an exam room during a medical consultation
Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
A TikTokking group of Santa Barbara urgent care medical workers spent their Labor Day weekend getting cancelled.

Their infraction: making light of bodily fluids left behind on examination couches by their patients.

The group of eight went viral, drawing backlash first from the public across various platforms and then from their employer, which claims to have fired the video-making medics.

Highlights
  • A TikTok of Santa Barbara urgent care workers mocking patient “gifts” went viral.
  • The slideshow featured employees posing with wet patches on examination couches.
  • Backlash spread across Reddit, where complaints were lodged with The Joint Commission.
    Said “gifts” were embarrassing patches left behind by patients

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    The offending footage was first published by the TikTok handle, @angieuncut, comprising six images.

    The first shows eight medical employees in hospital scrubs, smiling, with the text overlay: “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?”

    The following five photos show various scrub-wearing individuals posing next to an examination seat, and said “gifts” appear to be damp patches.

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: angieuncut

    A blonde woman in thick-rimmed glasses poses next to one such wet spot with the text “all shades and opacities” overlaying the photo.

    The photo dump quickly went viral, drawing 1,000 likes and more than 500 comments 

    The following three photos bore the same theme, with one employee even leaning over and sticking their tongue out harrowingly close to a moist patch.

    To conclude the album, Angie posted an image of six colleagues around the examination couch, while another planted her sneakered foot near the spot.

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: angieuncut

    “Make sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these,” the overlay on this photo read.

    The Santa Barbara Independent observed that the video’s likes exceeded 1,000 before the day was through, while on Reddit, a page dedicated to the facility drew more than 500 comments.

    The TikTok drew backlash from Redditors and was reported to a watchdog

    The TikTok has since been removed, but not before netizens copied and disseminated the video.

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: angieuncut

    The slide show made it to Reddit, where a user wrote:

    “Just want to make you all aware of this post going around right now on TikTok of these health ‘professionals’ at Sutter Health Pesetas Urgent Care making fun of patients by taking pics with what they ‘left behind’. Seems like a pretty unprofessional place.”

    “Wow! I am speechless,” came the first reply. “As a nurse I feel second-hand embarrassed. This is beyond unprofessional and unethical.”

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: angieuncut

    Another user took the matter further by complaining to the medical accreditation organization, The Joint Commission.  

    Angie, who posted the photos, was fired, along with everyone who appeared in them  

    A local news outlet in Santa Barbara, EdHat,reached out to Sutter Health, which manages the facility, and received a statement, saying: 

    “The trust and dignity of our patients always remain our top priority. We are deeply concerned about a disrespectful social media post made on a personal account by a former employee, and we are conducting a full review in line with our policies.”

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: angieuncut

    The medical organization further noted that they no longer employed the person who posted the video and that any staffers associated with the scandal were being investigated.

    According to a September 3 report by Los Angeles’ KTLA 5, everyone who appeared in the photo dump has since been sacked.

    Sutter Health claimed that it has strict policies around “patient privacy” and claimed the viral TikTok went against its values 

    The clinic’s statement further noted: “The post goes against the values, professionalism, and respect we expect from all staff.”

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

    “We have strict policies to protect patient privacy and dignity and any behavior that disrespects those standards is unacceptable. The trust and dignity of our patients always remain at the center of everything we do.”

    The poster appears to have regularly documented unpalatable scenes from her workplace

    It is not the first time @angieuncut posted content of this nature, and it is certainly not her worst. 

    Internet sleuths have also uncovered images from her account depicting a soiled toilet seat.

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Image credits: Google Maps

    “Great way to start my shift,” she captioned the photo.

    Darker still, was a photo of a Christmas elf attached to the roof with a piece of tape around its neck. “Healthcare elf on the shelf,” read the caption.

    One netizen, in the choicest of words, summed up the general sentiment in the Reddit thread when they wrote: “What the f**k is going on at Sutter?”

    “Apparently not medical care,” came the answer.

     To workers in the the healthcare industry,  the photo dump is embarrassing, but not surprising

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking Patients' Bodily Fluids In Exam Room

    Dave Malyon

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    h-turney22 avatar
    GlitterPanda
    GlitterPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is appalling. I do understand that healthcare workers can become desensitized to things, but how did none of them think "hey, this might be embarrassing for our patients?" at the very least???

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How, exactly, is it embarrassing for ANYONE?! Not one patient is identified. So someone sat up after a gone exam and got lube on the paper. I don’t understand where the embarrassment is or where the patient privacy went out the window. This is absolutely baffling to me. (Though how they managed to get eight health care workers into a room at once to do something dumb is also pretty baffling.) What the hell is going on? Why all the indignation over a couple lube spots?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ontariocanada avatar
    Canuck
    Canuck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We just put our parent in a long term care home due to dementia. This story scares me. It makes me wonder what is going on with the elderly patients who have no voice. Who can't verbalize their distress. Are medical staff laughing at them.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof - that's a hard situation. :( Visit as often as you are able. The best protection for your loved ones is letting the place they're in know that there are people on the outside who care and who will be paying attention.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should all face the consequences of their actions. People are supposed to feel safe when going to see a doctor, they ruined that trust. (And it might not even be discharge but just some gel from the exams)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
