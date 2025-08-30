Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Neurologist Warns Against Popular Post-Exercise Habit That Could Trigger Strokes And Dementia
MRI brain scans showing highlighted areas of stroke risk related to post-exercise habits from a neurologist's warning.
Health & Wellness

Neurologist Warns Against Popular Post-Exercise Habit That Could Trigger Strokes And Dementia

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A neurologist has surfaced with three tips for significantly minimizing the chances of dementia, strokes, and even brain hemorrhaging, which we are perilously close to every time we sneeze.

Dr Baibing Chen from the University of Michigan shared this information with his Instagram followers, explaining that these health catastrophes could be brought on by seemingly harmless everyday actions. 

According to netizens, however, one of the risks is even perpetrated by healthcare professionals like chiropractors.

RELATED:

    At the top of the list are massage guns

    Neurologist in scrubs warns against post-exercise habit that could trigger stroke and dementia risks.

    Image credits: TikTok / Dr. Bing

    In an Instagram post earlier this year, the brain and spinal cord doctor said, “As a neurologist, these are three things I would not do.”

    Highlights
    • A Michigan neurologist warns against using massage guns on the neck due to stroke risk.
    • Loud music, he says, can lead to hearing loss and increase dementia risk.
    • Commenters expressed concern over chiropractors using massage guns on patients.

    Topping his list of commonly self-imposed cardinal threats to life is the use of a massage gun on the neck—because of the vertebral and carotid arteries located there being “relatively superficial.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They supply blood to the brain [and] are vulnerable to damage from the repetitive sheer forces of the massage gun.

    Hand holding pen pointing at brain scans on screen, illustrating neurologist warning on strokes and dementia risks.

    Image credits: Unsplash+

    “This can increase the risk of arterial dissection which is a tear in the artery wall, especially in those who may already have weaker vessel walls, leading to blood clots, […] blocking blood flow, and triggering a stroke,” he said

    Another hazard brought on by massage guns is that they are capable of loosening plaques in the arteries, which are likely to travel to the brain, deprive it of blood, and cause a stroke.

    Hearing loss could result in the onset of dementia

    @doctor.bing 3 more things I don’t do as a neurologist. #brain#neurology#brainhealth#neurologist#doctor#neuroscience♬ original sound – Dr. Bing, MD MPH

    “I don’t blast music in my ears,” he said of the second common infraction perpetrated by zoned-out teens and fitness enthusiasts alike.

    He goes on to say that loud music causes hearing loss, which, by extension, places a strain on the brain as it draws on the resources used for thinking and memory in its bid to overcome the auditory impediment and process noise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mild hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia while severe hearing loss increases it by five fold,” the medical professional explained.

    Man using a massage gun on neck after exercise, highlighting neurologist warning about post-exercise habits and stroke risk

    Image credits: Freepik

    He explains that noises above 85 decibels (which is on par with city traffic) can cause deafness over time, and noises equating to 100 decibels (similar to those of live concerts and earbuds) can trigger permanent damage to the hearing in 15 minutes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For those who already have hearing loss, he advises using hearing aids to fight the risk of dementia.

    Sneezing the wrong way can prove fatal

    Transparent head showing detailed brain anatomy and nerves, related to neurologist warning on strokes and dementia risks.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Planet Volumes

    The third thing Doctor.bing (per his Instagram handle) does not do, is hold his sneezes in. His reason: “Sneezing generates high internal pressure”—higher than that of a car’s tire. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Holding it in forces this pressure into delicate areas and may,” like loud music, “lead to ruptured eardrums, torn throat tissues and even air leaking into the chest.”

    “In rare cases the sudden spike in pressure can rupture blood vessels in the brain leading to subarachnoid hemorrhage,” which is a life-threatening condition where blood seeps between the brain and its protective membranes.

    Black over-ear headphones placed on a white desk with a keyboard and mouse, related to neurologist warnings on post-exercise habits.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Tomasz Gawłowski

    He goes on to say that this risk is higher in individuals prone to aneurysms and weakened arteries.

    The best course of action is to let the sneeze out and cover one’s mouth and nose with one’s hands.

    Some commenters recall their chiropractors using massage guns on their necks

    Elderly woman touching temples with eyes closed, illustrating neurologist warning about stroke and dementia risks.

    Image credits: Freepik

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens weighed in, mainly focusing on Doctor.Bing’s first point. A few claimed the machine was used on their necks by a chiropractor.

    “Just be careful about your neck with a chiropractor,” warned one person in response to these accounts. 

    “My husband is an ICU specialist and has seen a number of young people who suffered catastrophic neck injuries from their treatment.”

    “I don’t let my chiropractor touch my neck!!!” echoed a netizen in the know.

    According to another neurologist, horse riding is just as dangerous

    MRI brain scans showing highlighted areas related to strokes and dementia risks warned by neurologist post-exercise habits.

    Image credits: Unsplash+

    Another netizen weighed in on the hearing loss tip, claiming it has them petrified. 

    “The hearing loss has me scared. [I am] not even 30 and already struggling with hearing loss from constantly blaring music as a teenager.”

    Young woman in white shirt holding chest and covering mouth, illustrating neurologist warning about stroke and dementia risks

    Image credits: Freepik

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Infographic showing stroke warning signs using BE FAST acronym to help prevent strokes and dementia risks.

    Image credits: Harvard

    But according to another neurologist in the comment thread, these practices are only a few of the perils humans expose themselves to.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “1. I would never smoke,” they wrote before echoing the spiraling negativity towards chiropractors, writing: “2. I wouldn’t use [a] chiropractor on my neck 3. I wouldn’t ride a horse.”

    Netizens find the revelations eerie

    Comment by user NonaSimons saying New fear unlocked, with 536 likes, relating to neurologist warnings about post-exercise habits triggering strokes and dementia.

    Social media comment with username lavenderinvalid saying tell my mom to stop yelling, warning from neurologist about post-exercise stroke risk.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Holly James thanking for education on neurologist warnings about post-exercise habits linked to strokes and dementia risks.

    User comment on a post about a neurologist warning against a popular post-exercise habit linked to strokes and dementia risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment saying bro must be fun at parties, highlighting conversation around neurologist warnings.

    Commenter wearing red glasses and a grey shirt, replying with a phrase about volume in a casual social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Ffsnake stating As a deaf person I'd rather not have known that, with 224 likes, referencing neurologist warnings on strokes and dementia risks.

    Comment from user Gigi asking about the hydro massage bed at the gym, related to neurologist stroke and dementia warnings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from June asking if deep tissue massage of the neck can cause strokes, referencing neurologist stroke warnings.

    Screenshot of a comment warning about a friend having a stroke after a chiropractor adjusted his neck, related to stroke risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting risks of post-exercise habits including artery tears and dementia, shared on a social media platform.

    Comment about holding in sneezes naturally and questions the usual way to sneeze, related to neurologist warnings on stroke risk.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on TikTok about new fears after watching content, highlighting neurologist warning on post-exercise stroke and dementia risk.

    Comment about holding in a sneeze, loud concert, and using a massage gun on the neck, related to neurologist warning post-exercise risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning use of massage gun on neck and thanking neurologist warning against post-exercise habits triggering strokes and dementia.

    Comment from Julie Vella discussing family history of dementia and appreciation for neurologist advice on stroke risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next up "Bungyjumping without a cord are dangerous, as well as crashing in car without seatbelt" ?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes, Alzheimer's runs in my husband's family on both sides, and he's had hearing loss since he was a young man, which has gotten much worse with age. He does have hearing aids. Should I even mention this to him? He's also a worrier!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miniaturetomato avatar
    EmerieCartwright
    EmerieCartwright
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I make $2700-$4700+Dollar per week while I’m daring to the furthest corners of the planet. Last week I worked by my PC in Rome, Monti Carlo finally Paris… This week I’m back in the USA. All I do are basic tasks from this one cool site. see it, copy and open it........ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next up "Bungyjumping without a cord are dangerous, as well as crashing in car without seatbelt" ?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes, Alzheimer's runs in my husband's family on both sides, and he's had hearing loss since he was a young man, which has gotten much worse with age. He does have hearing aids. Should I even mention this to him? He's also a worrier!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miniaturetomato avatar
    EmerieCartwright
    EmerieCartwright
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I make $2700-$4700+Dollar per week while I’m daring to the furthest corners of the planet. Last week I worked by my PC in Rome, Monti Carlo finally Paris… This week I’m back in the USA. All I do are basic tasks from this one cool site. see it, copy and open it........ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT