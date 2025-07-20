Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Involved In Pope Leo’s Miracle Breaks Silence With Surprising Statement
Pope Leo surrounded by clergy and security, with a doctor involved in Pope Leou2019s miracle making a surprising statement.
Society, World

Doctor Involved In Pope Leo’s Miracle Breaks Silence With Surprising Statement

The doctor at the center of Pope Leo XIV’s first miracle recognition has come forward with a personal account of how a little baby’s life was saved.

The communique by Juan Sánchez-Esteban relates to a moment predating the current American-born pontiff’s tenure, when he momentarily gave up on medicine and resorted to his faith.

Highlights
  • The baby, named Tyquan Hall, was born unresponsive and declared de*d until a doctor prayed to a 19th-century priest.
  • The child’s heart restarted after the prayer, and he spoke and walked before age two.
  • The Vatican has recognized the event as a miracle, fast-tracking a 1900s priest’s path to sainthood.

Inexplicably, the premature newborn, which had a dark prognosis, recovered and is today living a full and healthy life.

RELATED:

    The doctor recalled a moment when he was out of medical options

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle, dressed in white papal robes, making a gesture with hands together outdoors.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool/Getty

    The event transpired in 2007 at a Pawtucket hospital in Rhode Island. The doctor, a Spanish native, had run out of options after the infant, reportedly Tyquan Hall, did not respond to neonatal resuscitation.

    He had been born through an emergency procedure after an “alarmingly” weak heartbeat was detected.

    Outside the womb, he continued to deteriorate despite an hour of medical interventions.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle wearing glasses, suit, and tie, posing confidently in a professional setting.

    Image credits: Brown University

    Having run out of ideas, Sánchez-Esteban abandoned medicine in favor of faith.

    The baby started speaking and walking in short order, just before the age of two

    Speaking to a Spanish media outlet that mainly covers issues related to Catholicism, the doctor explained how he whispered a prayer to the historic Salvador Valera Parra, a 19th-century Spanish priest known for his work with the sick.

    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island entrance with green shrubs, related to doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle statement.

    Image credits: Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island School

    “Fr. Valera, I have done everything I can. Now it’s your turn,” he recalled saying.

    According to the doctor, the infant’s heart started beating minutes later, even though he had just been declared d*ad.

    The baby was transferred to a women and infants hospital, where he made a complete turnaround in no more than a fortnight.

    Group of doctors in white coats standing outside Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island, related to Pope Leo’s miracle case.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    The Daily Mail, which received the doctor’s communication, reported that Hall transcended the health workers’ fears of brain damage. At 18 months, Hall spoke for the first time and walked for the first time six months later.

    As a testament to his sterling health, he is currently an avid sportsman.

    While the doctor would not share the name of the miracle child, other Vatican documents specified his name

    Old black and white photo of a doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle sitting in a chair with religious attire.

    Image credits: INSTITUTO DE ESTUDIOS ALMERIENSES

    “As a physician, I have the privilege of witnessing both the fragility and the incredible resilience of life,” he told the outlet.

    “While I cannot speak about any individual patient due to HIPAA privacy laws, I understand that a recent recognition by the Vatican has brought comfort and meaning to many,” he said of the canonization published on June 20 this year.

    Hall’s name, however, appears in The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

    The “miracle” has fast-tracked a 1900s priest to sainthood

    Black and white photo of a doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle wearing a religious cap and dark clerical clothing.

    Image credits: Dicastero delle Cause dei Santi

    Reverend Timothy Riley from the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island also weighed in, saying:

    “We are thrilled that this recognition will move the cause of beatification and canonization forward for Venerable Servant of God Salvador Valera Parra.

    “The cool thing is, the more you think about the miracle itself, Father Valera lived in the 19th century. He never came to the US. Never came to Rhode Island,” he continued.

    Doctor in green vestments holding Eucharist during mass, involved in Pope Leo’s miracle, breaking silence with a surprising statement.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool/Getty

    “And yet… the doctor called out and called upon his name… he decided to intervene. This is a blessing not just for Rhode Island, but for the Church.”

    The doctor emphasized that the hospital will take in anyone irrespective of their beliefs

    The anomaly has brought Dr. Sánchez-Esteban’s 19th-century benefactor closer to sainthood.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle waving while surrounded by clergy and security outside a historic building.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool/Getty

    The Rhode Island clergy confirmed as much, adding that it “reminds us that miracles are not relics of the past.”

    Dr. Sánchez-Esteban concluded his statement with: “At Care New England and Women & Infants Hospital, we are honored to be part of the stories that inspire hope.” 

    He also noted that despite the Catholic orientation of the event, which some name the Miracle at Memorial Hospital, the facility was “committed to providing care grounded in compassion, excellence, and respect for every individual and their beliefs.”

    The news has sparked controversy on the internet

    The news has sparked religious uproar between Christians and Catholics, with everyone happy for the child’s recovery, but with a large faction claiming that prayers should not be made to humans or priests past or present.

    Comment mentioning Pope Leo and Pope Francis, discussing impressions of Pope Leo’s start compared to Pope Francis.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle sharing a surprising statement during a formal interview setting.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle sharing a surprising statement during an interview or public appearance.

    Comment text reading: trekkygeoff says Now the White Sox need a miraculous intervention relating to doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle making a surprising statement in a casual setting with a focused expression.

    Person commenting in a forum with text about the time it takes to declare a miracle related to Pope Leo’s case.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle making a surprising statement during an interview in a formal setting.

    Text post by BlondeBetty stating belief in miracles and that they happen every day, related to doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle.

    Text excerpt discussing miraculous recoveries shared by a doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle breaking silence.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle sharing a surprising statement in a candid online message post.

    Doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle thanking faith and support in a heartfelt message.

    Comment text mentioning a pope, miracle, and hope about sports, related to doctor involved in Pope Leo’s miracle.

