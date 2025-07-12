61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently took to social media with a photo of a health issue that left her face crimson red.

The post follows recent sightings of the star putting on a show of hugging it out with Polish tennis star, Iga Swaitek, in the stands at Wimbledon.

The candid post stirred up fans drawing sympathy and admiration en masse.

Highlights Courteney Cox shared raw, makeup-free selfies showing a severe allergic reaction, drawing fan support.

The post coincided with her appearance at Wimbledon, where tennis star Iga Świątek greeted her warmly.

Fans praised Cox’s honesty, though some speculated about cosmetic surgery beneath her candid post.

Courteney Cox posted photo dump of her allergy–reddened face

The image was part of a photo dump depicting different headshots of the Scream actress without make up.

In most of them her face is flushed with one showing her with a blanket up to her cheeks white sitting outdoors.

In another where she is observably ill, and appears underwhelmed with her face glossy, to the caption, “enough with the allergic reactions.”

Social media showed appreciation for her candidness and telegraphed as much in the comments.

He fans say she will remain beautiful no matter what

“In a world obsessed with filters and fake perfection, Monica just reminded us that being real is the real flex,” one person wrote using her screen name from the 1990s sitcom, Friends.

“You are always beautiful, but more so funny as f and real,” quipped another.

One fan saw a reflection of their health challenges in the 61-year old actress’s battles with allergies and wrote:

“Omg, I can totally relate with the allergic reactions, ever since I entered into menopause my allergies have heightened to 1000%. It’s ALL the time.”

Another user summed up the general sentiment when they wrote. “We love you no matter what.”

The Friends actor was seen being fan at Wimbledon

The photo dump coincides with a sighting of the star being a fan herself, and a follower confirmed as much when she wrote “I saw you at Wimbledon today.”

Said sighting occurred at the match that tennis star, Iga Swaitek, beat American rival Amanda Anisimova six love.

After the 57-minute contest, Swaitek stepped off the court to greet and celebrate with her family in the stands

While there she spotted Cox in the row behind, waving to get her attention.

The 24-year-old took a step back in shock when she realized who she was looking at.

At the time, Cox was wearing her black hair down, contained by a pair of matching sunglasses along with earrings—and no tell-tale redness-of-face.

The athlete got over her surprise quickly and leaned in to hug Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid.

It is not the first time Cox shares the inner workings of her personal life

It is not the first time Cox shares the quirks and inner working of her personal life.

On July 2, she showed off the weird and wacky contents that she stored in the closet which included a Halloween mask that seconded as a popcorn dish.

She unearthed two cardboard masks of her face, and vented her own surprise at the discovery saying, “what the hell?”

Along the weird memorabilia that calls her closet home, were two super-small rain coats, and “bags” that she kept out of the camera’s view before pulling out life-size cardboard cutout of herself.

She claims she is not obsessed with herself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“Look at this,” she exclaimed, “it’s like I am obsessed with myself. But I’m really not, I swear,” she said.

Next came the “candle making craft tool,” sheets, “baskets in side of baskets,” a photo of her mother when she was a baby in a leather-bound album,

“Wow, I have problems,” she observed—which may have been overstated considering that said closet had none of her clothes hanging in it, suggesting that it was not her everyday wardrobe.

Or maybe it was, and she really does have problems.

Social media is distracted by the possibility she had surgery

As is usual with social media, netizens could not let her go with criticism and one found fault with something other than her hoarding tendencies or her allergy issues.

“I love her so much and she does keep it real. But it’s still so obvious that she had a full face lift and eyelid surgery. She has no real wrinkles.

“It’s all good. I just sometimes feel lonely with my natural face at 55,” they complained.

Her fans think she is goofy by gorgeous

