Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle
Courteney Cox makeup-free selfie showing natural skin and expression amid private health struggle outdoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently took to social media with a photo of a health issue that left her face crimson red.

The post follows recent sightings of the star putting on a show of hugging it out with Polish tennis star, Iga Swaitek, in the stands at Wimbledon.

The candid post stirred up fans drawing sympathy and admiration en masse.

Highlights
  • Courteney Cox shared raw, makeup-free selfies showing a severe allergic reaction, drawing fan support.
  • The post coincided with her appearance at Wimbledon, where tennis star Iga Świątek greeted her warmly.
  • Fans praised Cox’s honesty, though some speculated about cosmetic surgery beneath her candid post.
RELATED:

    Courteney Cox posted photo dump of her allergy–reddened face

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty

    The image was part of a photo dump depicting different headshots of the Scream actress without make up.

    In most of them her face is flushed with one showing her with a blanket up to her cheeks white sitting outdoors.

    In another where she is observably ill, and appears underwhelmed with her face glossy, to the caption, “enough with the allergic reactions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    Social media showed appreciation for her candidness and telegraphed as much in the comments.

    He fans say she will remain beautiful no matter what

    “In a world obsessed with filters and fake perfection, Monica just reminded us that being real is the real flex,” one person wrote using her screen name from the 1990s sitcom, Friends.

    “You are always beautiful, but more so funny as f and real,” quipped another.

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One fan saw a reflection of their health challenges in the 61-year old actress’s battles with allergies and wrote

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Omg, I can totally relate with the allergic reactions, ever since I entered into menopause my allergies have heightened to 1000%. It’s ALL the time.”

    Another user summed up the general sentiment when they wrote. “We love you no matter what.”

    The Friends actor was seen being fan at Wimbledon

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    The photo dump coincides with a sighting of the star being a fan herself, and a follower confirmed as much when she wrote “I saw you at Wimbledon today.”

    Said sighting occurred at the match that tennis star, Iga Swaitek, beat American rival Amanda Anisimova six love.

    After the 57-minute contest, Swaitek stepped off the court to greet and celebrate with her family in the stands

    While there she spotted Cox in the row behind, waving to get her attention.

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 24-year-old took a step back in shock when she realized who she was looking at.

    At the time, Cox was wearing her black hair down, contained by a pair of matching sunglasses along with earrings—and no tell-tale redness-of-face.

    The athlete got over her surprise quickly and leaned in to hug Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid.

    It is not the first time Cox shares the inner workings of her personal life

    It is not the first time Cox shares the quirks and inner working of her personal life. 

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On July 2, she showed off the weird and wacky contents that she stored in the closet which  included a Halloween mask that seconded as a popcorn dish.

    She unearthed two cardboard masks of her face, and vented her own surprise at the discovery saying, “what the hell?”

    Along the weird memorabilia that calls her closet home, were two super-small rain coats, and “bags” that she kept out of the camera’s view before pulling out life-size cardboard cutout of herself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She claims she is not obsessed with herself

    “Look at this,” she exclaimed, “it’s like I am obsessed with myself. But I’m really not, I swear,” she said.

    Next came the “candle making craft tool,” sheets, “baskets in side of baskets,” a photo of her mother when she was a baby in a leather-bound album, 

    “Wow, I have problems,”  she observed—which may have been overstated considering that said closet had none of her clothes hanging in it, suggesting that it was not her everyday wardrobe.

    Or maybe it was, and she really does have problems.

    Social media is distracted by the possibility she had surgery 

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

    As is usual with social media, netizens could not let her go with criticism and one found fault  with something other than her hoarding tendencies or her allergy issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love her so much and she does keep it real. But it’s still so obvious that she had a full face lift and eyelid surgery. She has no real wrinkles.

    “It’s all good. I just sometimes feel lonely with my natural face at 55,” they complained.

    Her fans think she is goofy by gorgeous

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    61-Year-Old Courteney Cox Shares Makeup-Free Selfies Amid Private Health Struggle

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    social media
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT