Celebrities carefully plan their high-profile appearances, going over every detail with their stylist and often having multiple fittings to ensure everything falls into place. However, no matter how talented the stylist is or how much care goes into selecting their look, there’s always the chance of a strap breaking or a skin-tight dress splitting.

The following stars revealed more than intended at premieres, award shows, music festivals, and their own concerts.

Had these incidents occurred 50 years ago, they likely would have been quickly forgotten, relegated to a small section in a magazine. But with today’s technology, wardrobe malfunctions can reach millions in seconds and remain online forever.

Fortunately, these celebrities have chosen to laugh off the uncomfortable moments and carry on with the show.

Here are 15 stars who recently experienced a wardrobe faux pas—some of whom even chose to share the moment online themselves.