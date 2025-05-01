From Nip Slips To Split Pants, Here Are 15 Embarrassing Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions
Celebrities carefully plan their high-profile appearances, going over every detail with their stylist and often having multiple fittings to ensure everything falls into place. However, no matter how talented the stylist is or how much care goes into selecting their look, there’s always the chance of a strap breaking or a skin-tight dress splitting.
The following stars revealed more than intended at premieres, award shows, music festivals, and their own concerts.
Had these incidents occurred 50 years ago, they likely would have been quickly forgotten, relegated to a small section in a magazine. But with today’s technology, wardrobe malfunctions can reach millions in seconds and remain online forever.
Fortunately, these celebrities have chosen to laugh off the uncomfortable moments and carry on with the show.
Here are 15 stars who recently experienced a wardrobe faux pas—some of whom even chose to share the moment online themselves.
This post may include affiliate links.
Chrissy Teigen’s open-back dress
The model and cookbook author split the back of her Zuhair Murad dress at the fundraising gala for the non-profit Baby2Baby in November 2023.
“Oh lol,” Chrissy captioned the post of her broken zipper, which left her back exposed.
Luckily, her dress was held together by the little clip above the zipper.
Justin Timberlake leaving little to the imagination in a harness
Justin wore a harness during a performance of his 2013 hit Mirrors that highlighted his privates.
A video of the concert recorded last December in Nashville, Tennessee, during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour shows the singer trying to cover up the area with his shirt.
“It’s like he felt us staring when you zoomed bc he immediately started grabbing down on his shirt,” one fan commented on the clip, which has amassed millions of views.
The pop star later corrected the issue by wearing a noticeably longer shirt during that section of his concert.
Nikki Glaser’s revealing dance
Before hosting the 2025 Golden Globes in January, the stand-up comedian shook off her nerves while dancing to Taylor Swift’s Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me.
However, her strapless Prabal Gurung gown was seemingly not designed for dancing, and Nikki had a nip slip while pulling her moves.
Naturally, she covered the area with an “Oops” sign before posting the video on social media.
Ivanka Trump’s windy malfunction
During a trip to Colombia in 2019, Ivanka was taking photos with the country’s Vice President, Marta Lucia Ramirez, the Minister of National Defense, Guillermo Botero, and the Deputy Secretary of State, John J. Sullivan, when the weather gave her $1,650 dress by local designer Johanna Ortiz a bolder look than she had in mind.
The strong winds caused her puffy sleeves to flare upwards and open up like a flower.
Chappell Roan’s unglamorous moment at Fashion Week
The 27-year-old singer ripped the back of her Ludovic de Saint Sernin leather gown during Paris Fashion Week in March.
Chappell shared the split dress on Instagram, posting a photo that exposed her backside in sheer black underwear.
“The cake always wins. Always,” one fan quipped in the comments.
Jennifer Garner’s premiere Spanx
Jennifer experienced a wardrobe malfunction while talking to co-star, Steve Carell, at the premiere of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day in 2014.
Her beaded clutch caught one edge of her Valentino dress, exposing her flesh-colored Spanx. The actors laughed off the accident, and Jennifer continued giving interviews before heading inside for the screening.
Coincidentally, a few weeks before the event, InStyle magazine asked Jennifer what she would do if her dress were to ever rip on the red carpet.
“Laugh — and reach for my b**bs!” the actress answered.
Meghan Markle forgetting to cut the tag on her dress
The Duchess of Sussex was pictured during a 2018 visit to the Kingdom of Tonga with the tag still attached to the bottom of her red dress.
Meghan, who at the time was pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie, wore a dress featuring embroidered floral embellishment that was in the same hue as the Tongan flag.
Beyoncé’s painful Schiapparelli dress
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Queen Bey took the stage to accept the award for Best Country Album—becoming the first Black woman ever to win in the category—in a custom Schiapparelli gown.
Though the superstar looked flawless in the dress, fans quickly noticed that the wires were sticking out of the top, coming into contact with her cleavage in what looked like a painful wardrobe malfunction.
Kylie Jenner showing extra skin at the Golden Globes
The youngest Jenner sister ripped her silver Atelier Versace dress at her 2025 Golden Globes.
Photos from the star-studded event captured Kylie’s metallic gown with a hole on the side of the left thigh while she was seated at the table.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared not to care about the wardrobe malfunction and was photographed enjoying the night with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Katy Perry’s top coming undone on American Idol
Katy’s metallic Kate Barton top broke off while she was filming an episode of American Idol in April 2024.
The judge reacted quickly, holding a pillow close to her chest to avoid flashing the camera as crew members attempted, to no avail, to reconnect the chain on her top.
“If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted,” the Teenage Dream singer joked.
In true Bianca Censori fashion, Katy held the pillow close to her chest for the remainder of the show.
Charli XCX’s nip slip while presenting an award
In 2021, Charli presented an ARIA award to Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI for their single Stay.
The British singer pre-recorded a video from home to congratulate the artists on their achievement, but the clip didn’t make it to the award show, as the strap of Charli’s dress slipped, exposing her breast.
She recorded another video, which is the one that aired, but shared the original (though censored) version on social media a few days after the ceremony to laugh off the malfunction.
Lil Nas X ripping his pants on Saturday Night Live
The rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, split his tight pants while performing Montero (Call Me By Your Name) on Saturday Night Live in 2021.
He was about to perform a risqué choreography, but had to cover his groin with his hand to avoid showing anything intimate on live TV.
"I know I do a lot of planned s**t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them," the 26-year-old shared on social media the day after the performance.
Cardi B ripping her mesh jumpsuit
The WAP rapper reportedly told the crowd at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival that her mesh jumpsuit had split down the middle in the back.
"I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit ripped,” she said.
But the performance had to continue. After swiftly exiting the stage, Cardi returned wearing a white bathrobe.
“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told her fans.
“We gonna keep it s*xy. I don’t know how in this robe, but we gonna do it.”
Ben Affleck forgetting how to wear a suit
Nicki Minaj’s concert mishap
During a performance in March 2024, one of Nicki’s dress straps unhooked, exposing her breasts to thousands of concertgoers.
“Oh my God, my [breast],” the Super Bass singer mouthed before quickly adjusting her varsity-style yellow outfit.
She then asked her fans, nicknamed Barbz, why they hadn’t warned her about the nip slip as soon as it happened.
“My [breast] is out, and no one f**king told me. Thanks, Barbz. See, that’s what I get for talking about people,” she said.
“I’m not doing this tonight. I’m not playing with y’all.”