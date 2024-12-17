“Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge”: Justin Timberlake’s Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake stirred ruthless mockery when his harness outfit drew eyes to what some described as an underwhelming “bulge.” A TikTok video of the singer went viral on Saturday (December 14). In the clip, which has amassed nearly 7 million views, Justin was performing his 2013 hit Mirrors.

In the video, which was recorded during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, the Prince of Pop could be seen tugging his shirt to seemingly cover up his groin detail, coincidentally while belting out the lyric “hard to find” as the camera zoomed in.

The clip sparked a wave of cheeky comments, as a TikTok user commented: “Bringing micro back.”

A person wrote: “He doesn’t have a single song that requires this.”

Justin Timberlake stirred ruthless mockery

Image credits: Justin Timberlake

Someone else penned: “Just because you seen it doesn’t mean that we have to.”

“Not sure I needed this type of letdown,” a netizen added.

Image credits: justintimberlake

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s like he felt us staring when you zoomed bc he immediately started grabbing down on his shirt.”

The SexyBack hitmaker isn’t the only celebrity to experience a career-altering bulge reveal.

His harness outfit drew eyes to what some described as an underwhelming “bulge”

Image credits: jettymay

Image credits: jettymay

Tenoch Huerta, Ricky Martin, and French Diver Jules Bouyer are among the famous personalities to accidentally expose their pouch contour.

Justin is currently on his best-selling Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Moreover, the viral clip was recorded at his Nashville concert at the Bridgestone Arena on December 12.

In October, The Grammy Awards winner postponed tour dates from October 23 to November 2 following a diagnosis of bronchitis and laryngitis, People reported on Monday.

A TikTok video of the singer shared on Saturday (December 14) went viral

Image credits: jettymay

The artist reportedly canceled his December 2 show in New Orleans due to an ongoing back injury.

This comes after Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024 for driving while intoxicated after running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane.

During the arrest, the Friends with Benefits actor reportedly muttered: “This is going to ruin the tour,” to which the officer replied, “What tour?”

In the clip, which has amassed nearly 7 million views, Justin was performing his 2013 hit Mirrors

Image credits: justintimberlake

Image credits: Justin Timberlake

Justin then reportedly replied: “The world tour.”

This exchange quickly became a viral meme, with many humorously referencing it in various contexts.

In September 2024, the 43-year-old music star pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, resulting in a fine, community service, and a suspension of his New York driver’s license.

“Bulge is kinda being nice,” a reader commented

