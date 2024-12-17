Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge”: Justin Timberlake’s Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

“Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge”: Justin Timberlake’s Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake stirred ruthless mockery when his harness outfit drew eyes to what some described as an underwhelming “bulge.” A TikTok video of the singer went viral on  Saturday (December 14). In the clip, which has amassed nearly 7 million views, Justin was performing his 2013 hit Mirrors.

In the video, which was recorded during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, the Prince of Pop could be seen tugging his shirt to seemingly cover up his groin detail, coincidentally while belting out the lyric “hard to find” as the camera zoomed in. 

Highlights
  • Justin Timberlake's harness outfit mocked for underwhelming bulge.
  • Viral TikTok clip of Timberlake has nearly 7 million views.
  • Timberlake's attempted cover-up coincided with song lyrics.

The clip sparked a wave of cheeky comments, as a TikTok user commented: “Bringing micro back.”

A person wrote: “He doesn’t have a single song that requires this.”

RELATED:

    Justin Timberlake stirred ruthless mockery 

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: Justin Timberlake

    Someone else penned: “Just because you seen it doesn’t mean that we have to.”

    “Not sure I needed this type of letdown,” a netizen added.

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: justintimberlake

    A separate individual chimed in: “It’s like he felt us staring when you zoomed bc he immediately started grabbing down on his shirt.”

    The SexyBack hitmaker isn’t the only celebrity to experience a career-altering bulge reveal. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His harness outfit drew eyes to what some described as an underwhelming “bulge” 

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: jettymay

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: jettymay

    Tenoch Huerta, Ricky Martin, and French Diver Jules Bouyer are among the famous personalities to accidentally expose their pouch contour.

    Justin is currently on his best-selling Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Moreover, the viral clip was recorded at his Nashville concert at the Bridgestone Arena on December 12.

    In October, The Grammy Awards winner postponed tour dates from October 23 to November 2 following a diagnosis of bronchitis and laryngitis, People reported on Monday. 

    A TikTok video of the singer shared on Saturday (December 14) went viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: jettymay

    @jettymay Justin Timberlake in concert #justintimberlake ♬ original sound – JettyMay

    The artist reportedly canceled his December 2 show in New Orleans due to an ongoing back injury.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This comes after Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024 for driving while intoxicated after running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane. 

    During the arrest, the Friends with Benefits actor reportedly muttered: “This is going to ruin the tour,” to which the officer replied, “What tour?”

    In the clip, which has amassed nearly 7 million views, Justin was performing his 2013 hit Mirrors

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: justintimberlake

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Image credits: Justin Timberlake

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin then reportedly replied: “The world tour.”

    This exchange quickly became a viral meme, with many humorously referencing it in various contexts. 

    In September 2024, the 43-year-old music star pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, resulting in a fine, community service, and a suspension of his New York driver’s license.

    “Bulge is kinda being nice,” a reader commented

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    "Looks Like A Nub Instead Of A Bulge": Justin Timberlake's Racy Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    15

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    15

    Open list comments

    3

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congratulations, Andrea, you have now reached the absolute bottom of the barrel, the lowest, most demeaning point at which any self-professed journalist could reach: discussing the scr0+um size of a celebrity.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda seems to have become quite obsessed with d***s recently

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congratulations, Andrea, you have now reached the absolute bottom of the barrel, the lowest, most demeaning point at which any self-professed journalist could reach: discussing the scr0+um size of a celebrity.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda seems to have become quite obsessed with d***s recently

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda