“Needs A Therapist”: ‘Karens’ Throw F-Bombs At Pregnant Mom For Disrespecting Their “Park Bench”

A pregnant woman was subject to a tirade of insults from two “park bench Karens” as she sat on a park bench in Florida.

Linsey Kapayou was waiting for her son to return from the bathroom when the women approached her and said her son’s snack bag sitting beside the bench was inappropriate and a sign of disrespect.

Confused, the mother tried to defend herself before being shut down by the two, with one woman claiming the seat had been placed in memory of her deceased sister.

In just a couple of days, the clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with nearly 4 million views amassed and 12.7K comments at the time of writing.

A pregnant woman was accused of being disrespectful and littering by two “park bench Karens” in Florida

The video showed one woman dressed in a green and blue tank top and white shorts staring straight at Kapayou as she said, “This bench I donated because of my late sister who passed away,” her voice breaking near the end of the phrase.

The pregnant woman then explained that her son had just set the snack bag there and would be right back to pick it up and clean the area.

“I am asking if it can be moved,” the “Karen” fired back, to which Kapayou stated the entire ordeal was starting to feel like the two were “attacking her.”

“No, she’s not,” said the other woman in a black tank top and cream-colored shorts.

The argument kept escalating, with the women talking over each other until Kapayou insisted she didn’t know what all the fuss was about since her son would be “right back” to clean everything up, labeling the whole argument as “really not that big of a deal.”

But the friend in the black top countered, “For her… for other people, it is [a big deal].”

The heated confrontation then took an unexpected, sensitive turn as the two women berated Kapayou on whether or not a family member of hers had passed, trying to prove that she “wouldn’t know” what it meant to feel that kind of grief.

One of the women claimed the bench was dedicated to her late sister and that the snack bag placed next to it needed to be moved

But the pregnant mother stated, “And my father is also d–ad, and I am also a mortician. So I understand your grief that you probably have. My son just set it down, and he can literally walk back and pick it right back up.”

The woman dressed in blue and green was having none of that, however, as she fumed, “I don’t want trash next to my sister’s f–king bench, b–tch” before dropping another F-bomb as she walked away with the snack bag in hand.

Another clip of the argument showed the situation from another angle, presumably filmed by the “Karen” who said the bench was in memory of her sister.

“We are trying to share with her the story of the lady that this bench is dedicated to,” said the voice behind the camera as Kapayou and the woman in black were arguing once more. “But she will not stop talking. She will not stop just f–cking, like, making her mouth move.”

As the camera panned over, it showed a small crowd gathered around the spectacle.

Kapayou was left distraught by the ordeal, explaining to the Daily Mail that she decided to take her phone out to record due to her growing unease and vulnerability.

“At first, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on,” she said to the outlet. “They walked up and grabbed my son’s food, claiming it was trash. I hadn’t even realized he set it there before he ran to the restroom. I simply said it was not trash and it was his, and they asked for me to move it.”

Kapayou kept trying to explain that her son would be back from the restroom to deal with the mess, but the women talked over her

Kapayou shared that her husband, son, and daughter only returned after the two had left, saying that one of the women “jabbed her finger into my arm and stormed away.”

She recalled, “I was shook from the whole interaction! I am 12 weeks pregnant. I felt like I was defending my right to use a public bench. It was humiliating.”

As the video made its rounds on social media, many others took Kapayou’s side, believing the women took things too far, with a majority pointing out that a public bench and a grave were two very different things.

As the video went viral, Kapayou offered her side of the story to those who were interested

“Donated = for public,” one user clarified.

Another agreed, “She acted like her sister is buried under the bench.”

“Maybe she should have kept the bench in her backyard,” a third suggested.

“‘Has your sister d–ed? Has your mother d–ed’ emotional manipulation to get someone to do what you want. Then name calling bc it didn’t work,” someone pointed out, to which another echoed, “[As if] grief and d–ath are some novelty experience.”

Many netizens commented that a donated bench meant it was public property

“You really kept your composure,” one user complimented. “They tried to bully you. You handled it very well.”

Others suggested the “park bench Karens” were intoxicated.

Kapayo has since posted more content on TikTok, unrelated to the incident. In the comments section, many users still praise the pregnant mother for handling the situation with grace and restraint.

“Miss Patience 2025,” one person crowned her.

The name ‘Karen’ has been deemed an insulting nickname for middle-aged women, regardless of race, who exhibit entitled behavior and complain excessively to those around them. While it’s something that applies to all countries, more of these people seem to reside in the States.

Bionic, a UK-based business company, decided to humorously conduct a study to see which states hold the most Karens and what kind of people they actually are.

Ironically, the results showed one glaring fact: the biggest Karens weren’t actually named Karen. Most of the women exhibiting Karen-like traits were called Louise, Ann, or Jane. Karen was placed at number eight.

According to statistics, ‘Karens’ seem to be a common phenomenon in the United States

As for geographical distribution, California comes out on top, with the “highest density of Karens,” as stated by Forbes.

And it makes sense, according to Dani Weller, a customer service team leader at Bionic.

They stated, “California does have the largest resident population (39.37 million people) out of any other state and is also known to be fairly affluent.

“Karens are often associated with and depicted as middle-class privileged people, so it’s no surprise that Cali is home to so many based on its economic standing.”

Many users pointed fingers at the woman in green and blue, who claimed the bench was in honor of her sister

