Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Needs A Therapist”: ‘Karens’ Throw F-Bombs At Pregnant Mom For Disrespecting Their “Park Bench”
News, US

“Needs A Therapist”: ‘Karens’ Throw F-Bombs At Pregnant Mom For Disrespecting Their “Park Bench”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant woman was subject to a tirade of insults from two “park bench Karens” as she sat on a park bench in Florida.

Linsey Kapayou was waiting for her son to return from the bathroom when the women approached her and said her son’s snack bag sitting beside the bench was inappropriate and a sign of disrespect.

Confused, the mother tried to defend herself before being shut down by the two, with one woman claiming the seat had been placed in memory of her deceased sister.

Highlights
  • A pregnant woman was insulted by two women over a snack bag left beside a park bench in Florida.
  • The bench was claimed to be in memory of one of the women's late sister.
  • A TikTok video of the incident went viral with nearly 4 million views.
  • 'Karen' is a term for entitled behavior, most common in the US, especially in California.

In just a couple of days, the clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with nearly 4 million views amassed and 12.7K comments at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:

    A pregnant woman was accused of being disrespectful and littering by two “park bench Karens” in Florida

    Pregnant mom with long black hair, posing inside a vehicle, linked to a viral incident with 'Karens' over a park bench.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    The video showed one woman dressed in a green and blue tank top and white shorts staring straight at Kapayou as she said, “This bench I donated because of my late sister who passed away,” her voice breaking near the end of the phrase.

    The pregnant woman then explained that her son had just set the snack bag there and would be right back to pick it up and clean the area.

    “I am asking if it can be moved,” the “Karen” fired back, to which Kapayou stated the entire ordeal was starting to feel like the two were “attacking her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No, she’s not,” said the other woman in a black tank top and cream-colored shorts.

    Two upset women gesturing near a park bench, with a quote about a donated bench visible.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    The argument kept escalating, with the women talking over each other until Kapayou insisted she didn’t know what all the fuss was about since her son would be “right back” to clean everything up, labeling the whole argument as “really not that big of a deal.”

    But the friend in the black top countered, “For her… for other people, it is [a big deal].”

    The heated confrontation then took an unexpected, sensitive turn as the two women berated Kapayou on whether or not a family member of hers had passed, trying to prove that she “wouldn’t know” what it meant to feel that kind of grief.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the women claimed the bench was dedicated to her late sister and that the snack bag placed next to it needed to be moved

    Woman angrily gesturing at a park bench while another stands nearby, both appearing upset during a public confrontation.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    @neonnnindiann#pyscho in #sarasota#bayfrontpark#part1♬ original sound – Linseeee

    But the pregnant mother stated, “And my father is also d–ad, and I am also a mortician. So I understand your grief that you probably have. My son just set it down, and he can literally walk back and pick it right back up.”

    The woman dressed in blue and green was having none of that, however, as she fumed, “I don’t want trash next to my sister’s f–king bench, b–tch” before dropping another F-bomb as she walked away with the snack bag in hand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another clip of the argument showed the situation from another angle, presumably filmed by the “Karen” who said the bench was in memory of her sister.

    Pregnant mom confronted by women at park bench in daytime dispute.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    “We are trying to share with her the story of the lady that this bench is dedicated to,” said the voice behind the camera as Kapayou and the woman in black were arguing once more. “But she will not stop talking. She will not stop just f–cking, like, making her mouth move.” 

    As the camera panned over, it showed a small crowd gathered around the spectacle. 

    Kapayou was left distraught by the ordeal, explaining to the Daily Mail that she decided to take her phone out to record due to her growing unease and vulnerability.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “At first, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on,” she said to the outlet. “They walked up and grabbed my son’s food, claiming it was trash. I hadn’t even realized he set it there before he ran to the restroom. I simply said it was not trash and it was his, and they asked for me to move it.”

    Kapayou kept trying to explain that her son would be back from the restroom to deal with the mess, but the women talked over her

    Women arguing at a park bench; one stands with hands on hips, the other sits, laughing.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    @neonnnindiannPart two.♬ original sound – Linseeee

    Kapayou shared that her husband, son, and daughter only returned after the two had left, saying that one of the women “jabbed her finger into my arm and stormed away.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She recalled, “I was shook from the whole interaction! I am 12 weeks pregnant. I felt like I was defending my right to use a public bench. It was humiliating.”

    As the video made its rounds on social media, many others took Kapayou’s side, believing the women took things too far, with a majority pointing out that a public bench and a grave were two very different things.

    As the video went viral, Kapayou offered her side of the story to those who were interested

    Comments discussing an incident involving a "Karen" and park bench dispute, with a suggestion to involve police.

    Discussion comments about social behavior and pregnancy on a post about needing a therapist.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comments discussing respect and humor regarding park bench etiquette.

    “Donated = for public,” one user clarified.

    Another agreed, “She acted like her sister is buried under the bench.”

    “Maybe she should have kept the bench in her backyard,” a third suggested.

    “‘Has your sister d–ed? Has your mother d–ed’ emotional manipulation to get someone to do what you want. Then name calling bc it didn’t work,” someone pointed out, to which another echoed, “[As if] grief and d–ath are some novelty experience.”

    Many netizens commented that a donated bench meant it was public property

    Woman sits on a park bench under palm trees on a sunny day, engaging with another person nearby.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You really kept your composure,” one user complimented. “They tried to bully you. You handled it very well.”

    Others suggested the “park bench Karens” were intoxicated

    Kapayo has since posted more content on TikTok, unrelated to the incident. In the comments section, many users still praise the pregnant mother for handling the situation with grace and restraint. 

    “Miss Patience 2025,” one person crowned her.

    Plaque on park bench remembering Lisa Funsch, suggesting needs a therapist for emotional support in grief.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    Pregnant mom in colorful top on park bench, sunny day, nature in the background.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The name ‘Karen’ has been deemed an insulting nickname for middle-aged women, regardless of race, who exhibit entitled behavior and complain excessively to those around them. While it’s something that applies to all countries, more of these people seem to reside in the States.

    Bionic, a UK-based business company, decided to humorously conduct a study to see which states hold the most Karens and what kind of people they actually are.

    Ironically, the results showed one glaring fact: the biggest Karens weren’t actually named Karen. Most of the women exhibiting Karen-like traits were called Louise, Ann, or Jane. Karen was placed at number eight.

    According to statistics, ‘Karens’ seem to be a common phenomenon in the United States

    Three smiling children pose closely together in a joyful moment indoors.

    Image credits: neonnnindiann

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for geographical distribution, California comes out on top, with the “highest density of Karens,” as stated by Forbes.

    And it makes sense, according to Dani Weller, a customer service team leader at Bionic. 

    They stated, “California does have the largest resident population (39.37 million people) out of any other state and is also known to be fairly affluent. 

    “Karens are often associated with and depicted as middle-class privileged people, so it’s no surprise that Cali is home to so many based on its economic standing.”

    Many users pointed fingers at the woman in green and blue, who claimed the bench was in honor of her sister

    Comment about a park bench with 91.4K likes and a sad emoji face reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a past incident involving a park bench, highlighting dramatic behavior.

    Comment on image reads, "she needs a therapist, not a bench," with laugh emoji, reflecting viral "Karens" argument.

    Comment screenshot saying "That woman is drunk lol," related to a "Karens" incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading “maybe she should have kept the bench in her backyard” with 31.6K likes, related to park bench dispute.

    Comment discussing a sister's legacy related to a viral Karen video confrontation.

    Text comment: "The water bottle ain't trying to hear it, they got headphones on," with high engagement. Keywords: 'Karens', 'Therapist'.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by christinaa.07 saying, “I think she’s drunk off her rocker,” with 19K likes, related to "Karens" and park bench incident.

    Comment by user katieowens11bu saying, "I'm also a mortician," with fire emojis and 15K likes.

    Comment questioning donation of public bench, related to Karens' disrespect.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a park bench suggesting a homeless person might sleep there, with a skull emoji and many likes.

    Comment on emotional manipulation and name-calling, referencing a park bench dispute needing a therapist.

    Comment questioning a woman's focus on a park bench, with high engagement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a person's response in a conflict involving a park bench.

    Comment praising someone for handling a difficult interaction confidently and wishing them safety.

    Comment discussing a park bench dispute, suggesting empathy for a grieving woman and dealing with chips, with emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    5

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The morons saying the pregnant lady was in the wrong are unbalanced. This is a public be bench. Guarantee homelessness people have urinated on it. Slept on it and F'd on it. Those women are beyond unbalanced.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    l_esq avatar
    Laura Gaudiano
    Laura Gaudiano
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is the bigger story: https://who13.com/news/child-endangerment-charges-for-woman-who-allegedly-fired-gun-in-home/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    katieroberts_1 avatar
    kayteeisdabomb
    kayteeisdabomb
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That crazy woman has tarnished her sisters memory. Her sister would be horrified if she knew she was behaving like that towards strangers. What is she going to do go there every day and berate people for using a bench?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The morons saying the pregnant lady was in the wrong are unbalanced. This is a public be bench. Guarantee homelessness people have urinated on it. Slept on it and F'd on it. Those women are beyond unbalanced.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    l_esq avatar
    Laura Gaudiano
    Laura Gaudiano
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is the bigger story: https://who13.com/news/child-endangerment-charges-for-woman-who-allegedly-fired-gun-in-home/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    katieroberts_1 avatar
    kayteeisdabomb
    kayteeisdabomb
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That crazy woman has tarnished her sisters memory. Her sister would be horrified if she knew she was behaving like that towards strangers. What is she going to do go there every day and berate people for using a bench?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda