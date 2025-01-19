Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband’s Hurtful Words Ruined Her Wedding Day; Only Years Later Did She Realize It Was A Red Flag
Lifestyle, News

Husband’s Hurtful Words Ruined Her Wedding Day; Only Years Later Did She Realize It Was A Red Flag

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Two words are all it takes to completely change someone’s life on the day of their wedding. Most would assume those two words are “I do” — but not for this particular bride

A woman who goes by the username @noiwontthanks on TikTok spoke about her experience on her big day, before the app was briefly banned in the US.

In a since-deleted post, she simply stated: “My husband ruined our wedding day.” While she didn’t initially plan on going into any more details, she made a follow-up video after several other women said they “realized the day they got married they had made a mistake.”

Highlights
  • A woman's husband made a hurtful remark about her body just seconds after the two tied the knot.
  • Despite the comment, they stayed together for a decade before ultimately divorcing.
  • She described her years of marriage with him as filled with "psychological abuse" and "gaslighting."
RELATED:

    Two words were all it took to ruin this woman’s wedding day

    Bride and groom exchanging vows in a rustic venue, elegant chandeliers overhead, symbolizing a pivotal wedding moment.

    Image credits: Jennifer Kalenberg/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    According to the New York Post, the woman and her partner said their forever vows more than ten years ago after only dating for four months.

    They went to a local courthouse, not wanting to gain the attention a big wedding would inevitably bring, and tied the knot.

    For a little while, everything was “good” and the bride was “very happy.”

    Until, of course, the groom opened his mouth.

    Smiling woman in a soft-lit room, reflecting on past wedding day red flags, near a window.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: noiwontthanks

    Only a mere minute had passed when the judge, who loved officiating weddings, said it would be great if he heard from them again in 10 years to get an update on what their relationship was looking like. 

    The content creator agreed and jokingly said, “Hopefully I fit in the same dress.”

    “My husband of about 60 seconds did not miss a beat, and he said ‘or smaller,’” she revealed.

    Her husband made a jab at her body, just seconds after being married

    Woman reflecting on husband's hurtful words that impacted her wedding day, revealing a red flag.

    Image credits: MrsJellySantos

    She froze for a minute, thinking it may have been a harmless tease, but he didn’t appear to be laughing.

    “I died inside and froze like a statue,” the woman said. “I just felt like I couldn’t even breathe.”

    And it turns out, she wasn’t the only one shocked by her new husband’s comment.

    “My heart just broke. I looked at the judge and he was floored. He said, ‘Son, you just got married’ and that’s when I was like, oh, I’m not crazy. My intuition is correct. I am not crazy. This is bad,” said the TikToker.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Initially, the content creator thought it was a joke

    Woman in red sweater sharing a story, with text about wedding day intuition in background.

    Image credits: noiwontthanks

    @noiwontthanks #healingjourney #marriage #forthegirlies ♬ original sound – noiwont

    At the end of the day, however, the two stayed together for a total of a decade before getting divorced. 

    She stated that she had dealt with years of “psychological abuse,” “gaslighting,” and “love bombing,” believing that those two words on her wedding day were merely a warning of what was to come in her future.

    “He hated my guts from the beginning,” the woman said. “I hope this helps [other people].”

    Woman in car reflecting on hurtful words, realizing they were red flags years later.

    Image credits: noiwontthanks

    While her first post that went viral has now been deleted, she decided to share an update on why she removed it. 

    She described how her intuition thought the situation to be “icky,” feeling almost as if she’d given her ex-husband some power over her. 

    Comments were in support, regardless of the outcome.

    She made her first viral video private, describing its publicity as “icky”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman discussing red flags in relationships, expressing hurt and reflection on betrayal trauma, sitting on a couch.

    Image credits: noiwontthanks

    @noiwontthanks #covertnarcissist #betrayaltrauma #divorce ♬ original sound – noiwont

    “WAIT! YOU GAVE YOURSELF POWER!!!” exclaimed one user. “It’s YOUR story — not his now! Remember that no matter what your decision is. ❤️”

    “That video came across so self-empowered!!! Post your story and what you want! 💛,” another said in support.

    A third praised her, writing, “It was incredibly personal, in your shoes I can completely understand the icky feeling. I do think it was important to share, and I’m glad you did. There’s so many women who experience that and stay.”

    An additional user argued, “No. Please don’t give up. I was in a similar situation and the BEST part of social media is how it brought us girlies together. TikTok saved me. I needed to be educated. I didn’t know better either.”

    TikTok users thought her story was empowering

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: noiwontthanks

    Canadian Women’s Foundation states that too often, people will assume a woman is staying in an abusive relationship because it is her choice and that she ultimately has the power to end the abuse by leaving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But that is rarely the case.

    A conducted study showed that 67% of us know a woman who has been abused, and there are a multitude of reasons why she wasn’t able to leave that toxic relationship.

    According to the site, perhaps she fears for her life and the life of her children. Perhaps she has nowhere to go. Perhaps others believe her abuser is a “good guy” and she’s afraid she’ll face judgment and embarrassment otherwise.

    Or perhaps she blames herself and believes she deserves to be abused.

    Image credits: Gantas Vaičiulėnas

    “Instead of asking why doesn’t she just leave, we should be asking different questions when we read those headlines,” wrote the outlet. 

    “It’s time to stop the victim-blaming.”

    Others questioned her decision to marry someone she’d known for only four months

    Tweet screenshot questioning why someone stayed despite hurtful words on wedding day.

    Image credits: LuckyOptimist

    Twitter post discussing modern norms for women after marriage, touching on societal red flags.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: abbekommen

    Tweet about hurtful words affecting a wedding day experience, highlighting red flags in relationships.

    Image credits: tostitwo

    Tweet by @Any1canbetheKid about a husband's hurtful words on a wedding day.

    Image credits: Any1canbetheKid

    Tweet replying to a post, mentioning "Narcissist," highlighting potential red flag in relationships.

    Image credits: GhostofTroyMc

    Tweet highlighting advice on choosing a spouse wisely, suggesting it may reveal red flags later.

    Image credits: HBAsleepnow

    Tweet about wedding day ruined by husband's hurtful words; reflects on decade-long marriage.

    Image credits: nyc_adriana

    Tweet questioning long-term commitment, suggesting dating before marriage; reflects on common sense and relationship red flags.

    Image credits: denonccs

    A tweet about hurtful words and relationship red flags, discussing knowing someone well before marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: julie_mcbane

    Tweet by user with bear avatar, captioned "Man cave?" includes keywords: Husband's Hurtful Words.

    Image credits: ElectionPrayers

    Tweet by user showing a hashtagged response that implies understanding of hurtful words and red flags.

    Image credits: posting_anon

    Tweet criticizing a man, possibly relating to a wedding day incident and red flag behavior.

    Image credits: SBT8650

    Tweet expressing concern about hurtful words and marriage, suggesting they were a red flag.

    Image credits: Luminary_Wings

    Tweet about avoiding mean men, highlighting life stress and red flags in relationships.

    Image credits: KissMyGrits_22

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda