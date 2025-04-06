Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hero” Delivery Driver Saves Woman After Her Subtle Plea Leads To Man’s Arrest
Crime, News

“Hero” Delivery Driver Saves Woman After Her Subtle Plea Leads To Man’s Arrest

What should’ve been a normal Amazon delivery drop-off turned into a significant moment that may have saved a woman’s life

A driver for the e-commerce company, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was dropping off a package at someone’s home in Indian River County, Florida, when his customer appeared to try and relay a message to him.

  • A "hero" Amazon driver saved a woman after she whispered for help during a delivery.
  • Frank Mandolini was subsequently arrested for domestic battery.
  • Amazon ensures all their drivers are prepared to handle dangerous situations.
  • Domestic violence reports have risen globally since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“She came to me and she said, ‘If I can ask you a favor to call the police to come to her house,’ I don’t know what happened exactly,” he told police dispatchers, adding that she had whispered “help me.”

    A delivery driver was deemed a hero after calling the police for a woman after she whispered “help me”

    Amazon delivery truck driving on city street, related to heroic delivery driver incident.

    Image credits: Andrew Stickelman / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    It also appeared as if there was a man in the house with her, the woman trying her best to draw as little attention to the interaction as possible.

    Authorities arrived at the address on March 28 to find a couple sitting on the porch. Upon closer investigation, it appeared as if the woman — who was the same one to ask for help — had red marks on her neck and looked to be distressed.

    Delivery driver in a high-visibility vest stands at a door holding a package, ready to make a heroic impact.

    Image credits: Super Straho / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    While the details are unclear, 43-year-old Frank Mandolini was arrested after the visit, with a felony charge of domestic battery.

    After the pair separated, the woman gave police a rundown of what had happened.

    She claimed that she had first seen Mandolini using his phone and tablet to talk to other women or view p–rngraphy.

    When she brought it up, he exploded, grabbing her by the neck and dragging her to the floor. He suffocated her until she began to lose consciousness and nearly blacked out.

    43YO Frank Mandolini was arrested for domestic battery

    Man involved in incident linked to delivery driver's quick response.

    Image credits: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

    While Mandolini did admit to the attack, he said he did not make her lose her breath while choking her.

    In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe addressed the incident and said drivers are specially trained to deal with these kinds of situations.

    “All drivers delivering on behalf of Amazon undergo comprehensive training in de-escalation techniques and safety protocols,” he said.

    “In the rare event that a driver encounters an issue during their delivery [they are able to contact a 24/7 Amazon Safety Helpline for immediate assistance].”

    Woman covers mouth, symbolizing a plea, linked to a "hero" delivery driver's intervention.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Sheriff Eric Flowers also gave praise where it was due. 

    “That guy’s truly a hero. This guy probably saved her life. Kudos to him,” he said.

    As news broke, these exact words were echoed by the public.

    “Incredible save,” one person praised. “But wow… It’s that bad out there that Amazon Delivery drivers need to be trained for scenarios like this and learn to de escalate situations… like wow. Smh. The whole dang country needs to go to therapy.”

    Another wrote, “Thank heaven he was able to help her.”

    A spokesperson said Amazon delivery drivers are specially trained to spot out unusual, risky situations

    Police car with flashing lights at night in a city setting, related to hero delivery driver and woman's rescue.

    Image credits: Michael Förtsch / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Sheriff's vehicle parked in a lot, related to hero delivery driver aiding woman and man's arrest.

    Image credits: WPEC (Not the actual photo)

    As stated by The Harvard Gazette, it seems as if violence against women has increased to “unprecedented levels” following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a 2021 United Nations report called Measuring the Shadow Pandemic: Violence Against Women During COVID-19

    The American Journal of Emergency Medicine also said that domestic violence cases increased by 25 to 33% globally.

    The outlet wrote that these “unintended consequences” stem from the lockdowns that were recommended by global health experts. It was the right decision to protect public health, but “we have to recognize the collateral and unintended impacts as well.”

    Domestic violence cases have been on the rise following the lockdown from COVID-19

    Delivery driver helps woman, leading to man's arrest at a local facility on a sunny day.

    Image credits: WPEC

    They added that a lockdown — where people are isolated in their homes with only their immediate family or with those they live with — could have increased the risk factors for domestic violence in a number of ways.

    For example, there were more financial stressors because of income loss due to unemployment. There was also the loss of ability to have some space to breathe for anyone who was in a risky relationship.

    Delivery driver hands package to woman, highlighting hero's quick response to plea.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Interactions with abusive partners are only limited to certain hours of the day when people are able to leave for work, and the potential for conflict is, therefore, also limited. 

    If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse, help is available. The Safe and Together Instituteprovides international domestic violence resources.

    The driver was labeled a “hero” by many on the Internet

    Comment by Sean Brown: "He delivered the goods," referring to heroic delivery driver.

    Comment praising heroic delivery driver for saving woman with subtle plea.

    Thank you hero driver!" text highlighting gratitude to heroic delivery driver.

    Comment expressing gratitude for delivery driver's heroic actions in saving woman.

    Comment praising delivery driver hero for aiding a woman.

    Comment by Genevieve Samson on a "hero" delivery driver saving a woman after her subtle plea.

    Hero delivery driver praised in comment for saving woman, includes clapping emojis.

    Comment from Judy Glover saying "Your a Hero" in response to delivery driver's heroic actions.

    Comment thanking hero delivery driver with emojis.

    Text message from Jim Hatch saying, "Who would do otherwise?" related to heroic delivery driver story.

    People Also Ask

    • What kind of training is provided to Amazon delivery drivers?

      According to a 2022 report by the Strategic Organizing Center, nearly 20% of Amazon delivery drivers reported injuries in 2021, which was a 40% increase from the previous year. However, in California, there is no requirement for specialized training for these drivers.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    His training helped save a women's life, it high time Amazon improved their delivery drives working conditions and paid them a decent living wage with some serious benefits

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So why would a Civic epidemic four years ago have anything to do with a man throttling a woman now?

    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited)

    It's possible that the increase in violence has not been reversed. Another guess: the attacker may have become more prone to violence towards his partner(s) during the pandemic and continued to be as violent. In my area, lockdowns made it much harder for women to get into shelters.

