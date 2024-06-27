Woman Baffled As Strangers With "Stray Kids" Invade Her Backyard Without Permission

ADVERTISEMENT

How would you react if you woke up to a bunch of random kids playing in your backyard? Go viral – the answer is always go viral. A woman learned this trick when she realized that a daycare squatting in her garden had become commonplace, prompting hilarious reactions on social media.

Taking to her TikTok page last week, Hanna Skagen shared a clip showing the stunning moment a group of adults with toddlers seemingly helped themselves to the sun, slide, and green grass her alleged private garden had to offer.

“Help why is there a group of children attending my garden?” she wrote in the video, which has amassed over 24 million views.

Turning the camera to her completely stupefied reaction, Hanna went on to film the group of oblivious strangers getting comfortable on her assumed property.

A woman named Hanna exposed a children’s daycare squatting in her garden

Image credits: jeog1n

She wrote in her caption: “I am home alone literally what do I do? #fyp #help #whatdoidotherearechildreneverywhere #trending #humor #joke.”

Plenty of people were left baffled by the situation, as a TikTok user wrote: “You should defs alert them to leave, as you could be liable if they injure themselves on your property!

“Not worth the risk!”

Taking to her TikTok page, Hanna shared a clip showing a group of adults with toddlers helping themselves to her alleged private garden

“Stray Kids come back for sure,” a person quipped.

Someone recommended: “Prob time to put up a fence too.”

A viewer commented: “The only correct answer [is] to go out there and join them and make it really awkward.”

An observer added: “The least confrontational and most affordable option would be a private property sign!”

But someone else noticed: “I SWEAR IS SAW THIS BEFORE SOME TIME AGO.”

That person might’ve been onto something – in 2022, Hanna had already gone viral after posting about the same problem.

“Help,” she wrote in the caption of her first video shared two years ago, which earned nearly 14 million views.

There, too, a group of adults with children were filmed joyfully prancing around her garden, not noticing Hanna’s worried eyes from her bedroom window.

Nevertheless, there might have been a logical explanation for this whole ordeal, judging by Hanna’s usage of the hashtags “joke” and “humor” in addition to the Norwegian flags exposed on her TikTok page’s biography.

Norway isn’t only famous for its breathtaking fjords, jaw-dropping northern lights, and fascinating Viking history. The Scandinavian country is also notable for its allemannsretten (meaning “everyman’s right”).

According to Tromsø Outdoor, the law allows everyone to roam free on uncultivated land all over the country.

Cultivated land means privately owned land, meadows, pastures, gardens, building plots, and industrial sites.

In 2022, Hanna had already gone viral after posting about the same problem

In a practical sense, this means that you are free to responsibly hike, camp, and enjoy the fresh air in forests, mountains, and coastal areas, which make up the majority of Norwegian nature.

In Hanna’s case, it is possible that while her footage suggested the outdoor space occupied by the children was her garden, it might’ve also been an uncultivated piece of land, free for anyone to roam on.

“I would get so mad,” a viewer commented on TikTok

