Woman Watches, Baffled, As A Group Of Strangers Just Start Having A Picnic In Her Yard
Woman watching baffled as group of strangers start having a picnic in her yard surrounded by garden and pathway.
Curiosities

Woman Watches, Baffled, As A Group Of Strangers Just Start Having A Picnic In Her Yard

How would you react if you woke up to a random group of people using your backyard as their own personal picnic space? If you said “go viral,” you have the makings of a true content creator. A woman learned this trick when she realized that a daycare squatting in her garden had become commonplace, prompting hilarious reactions on social media.

Taking to her TikTok page last week, Hanna Skagen shared a clip showing the eye-brow raising moment a group of adults with toddlers just took over her lawn to play, bask in the sun and throw a picnic.

“Help why is there a group of children attending my garden?” she wrote in the video, which has amassed over 24 million views.

Turning the camera to her completely stupefied reaction, Hanna went on to film the group of oblivious strangers getting comfortable on her assumed property.

    A woman documented the moment she saw a group of complete strangers just set up for a picnic in her yard

    Woman looks baffled inside her home as strangers start having a picnic in her yard unexpectedly.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    Woman watches baffled as strangers gather having a picnic in her yard on a sunny day near a garden path.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    She wrote in her caption: “I am home alone literally what do I do? #fyp #help #whatdoidotherearechildreneverywhere #trending #humor #joke.”

    Plenty of people were left baffled by the situation, as a TikTok user wrote: “You should defs alert them to leave, as you could be liable if they injure themselves on your property! Not worth the risk!”

    She filmed the whole thing before posting it online

    Group of strangers having a picnic in yard while woman watches, baffled and confused by the unexpected gathering.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    “Stray Kids come back for sure,” a person quipped.

    Someone recommended: “Prob time to put up a fence too.”

    A viewer commented: “The only correct answer [is] to go out there and join them and make it really awkward.”

    Woman watches baffled as a group of strangers start having a picnic in her yard on a sunny day.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    An observer added: “The least confrontational and most affordable option would be a private property sign!”

    But someone else noticed: “I SWEAR IS SAW THIS BEFORE SOME TIME AGO.”

    That person might’ve been onto something – in 2022, Hanna had already gone viral after posting about the same problem.

    @jeog1n I am home alone literally what do i do. #fyp#help#whatdoidotherearechildreneverywhere#trending#humor#joke♬ original sound – ☆ Hanna ☆

    @jeog1n HELP?? #help#whatdoidotherearechildreneverywhere#foryou#fyp#zyxcba#kpop#children♬ original sound – ☆ Hanna ☆

    “Help,” she wrote in the caption of her first video shared two years ago, which earned nearly 14 million views.

    There, too, a group of adults with children were filmed joyfully prancing around her garden, not noticing Hanna’s worried eyes from her bedroom window.

    Nevertheless, there might have been a logical explanation for this whole ordeal, judging by Hanna’s usage of the hashtags “joke” and “humor” in addition to the Norwegian flags exposed on her TikTok page’s biography.

    Young woman taking a selfie, appearing baffled as strangers have a picnic in her yard in the background.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    Norway isn’t only famous for its breathtaking fjords, jaw-dropping northern lights, and fascinating Viking history. The Scandinavian country is also notable for its allemannsretten (meaning “everyman’s right”).

    According to Tromsø Outdoor, the law allows everyone to roam free on uncultivated land all over the country.

    Cultivated land means privately owned land, meadows, pastures, gardens, building plots, and industrial sites.

    As it turns out, this isn’t the first time she’s had this particular problem

    Young woman indoors, looking baffled, capturing the moment strangers start having a picnic in her yard.

    Image credits: jeog1n

    In a practical sense, this means that you are free to responsibly hike, camp, and enjoy the fresh air in forests, mountains, and coastal areas, which make up the majority of Norwegian nature.

    In Hanna’s case, it is possible that while her footage suggested the outdoor space occupied by the children was her garden, it might’ve also been an uncultivated piece of land, free for anyone to roam on.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justinas Keturka

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Norwegian allmannsrett does allow people to dwell i your fields yes. However, it does not allow you to disturb the owner and requires you to leave the place 'as you found it' within two nights. This generally means you can't camp or picknick within sight of any occupied buildings and you have to make sure you don't destroy anything and take all your rubbish with you. Picnicking in someone's maintained garden is therebu not covered by this allmannsrett.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1: ask them to live, 2: Garden hose is an answer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristinemasta avatar
    Scusa
    Scusa
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are asking wrong questions in your polls In my yard, in City America - Police With that said, Friends & Family with some real serious rural land - Will take care, feed and shelter you - Do not mistake kindness & cheer for nativity You, may chose your thoughts on who you think we “are” I do not need to defend my heritage Man, what a CLUSTER you have created

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
