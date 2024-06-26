Bride Outraged After Botanical Garden Hides All The Plants The Night Before The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring: the season of longer days, graduation ceremonies, and weddings — loads of weddings. With the month being a popular period for tying the knot, marketing lures can sometimes mislead couples. A woman learned this the hard way when the dreamy botanical ceremony she envisioned turned out to be a “netted” mess.

Taking to her TikTok page on June 6, a nurse, who goes by the username “Mhope,” posted a lengthy video where she explained how she had been completely misled when choosing her wedding venue.

In the eight-and-a-half-minute-long clip, which has amassed nearly 750,000 views, the newlywed woman explained how, just a day before her wedding was to take place at a botanic garden, she discovered that many of the plants were covered in white netting.

The harrowing discovery happened during Mhope’s rehearsal dinner on Memorial Day weekend. The TikToker subsequently got married on Sunday, May 26.

She described walking into the venue, which she chose not to name, with her family and friends before noticing that the featured gazebos were decorated with some questionable-looking cover-ups.

“Underneath the gazebos, there are a bunch of plants covered in white netting,” the recent bride described.

At first, the content creator assumed the plants had been protected while the venue was opened to the public, but she soon realized that the nets extended to other parts of the location.

“We’re walking around, showing people the venue space,” the married woman recalled. “We go to cocktail hour, which was my favorite, favorite part of this venue, honestly. Like, unreal. Except the giant trees in the middle also have said white netting over them.”

Mhope went on to reveal that the original wedding planner she had worked with for a year had left two months prior to her nuptials to start her own business, leaving the bride with a new wedding coordinator who turned out to have little experience in the industry.

After the rehearsal dinner, the TikToker messaged her newly appointed wedding coordinator to ask about the netting on the plants, only to be told by the rookie event planner that the aesthetically unpleasing covers were there to stay.

“It’s to protect the plants as they readjust to their new home,” the planner informed the disappointed bride.

Mhope went on to show how the venue had initially been advertised online, revealing a beautiful garden with uncovered plants.

Despite repeated attempts to have the netting removed for just “an hour and a half” or even 30 minutes, the new and inexperienced wedding coordinator insisted “the stupid netting” had to stay.

“So now my fiancé [drives] me to rehearsal, and I’m coming undone, like, my wedding’s tomorrow, and there’s f*****g netting everywhere all over my venue,” the desperate nurse recalled.

In a last-minute effort to salvage the situation, the bride’s father bought trees from Home Depot to hide the netting.

“He rented a U-Haul,” Mhope said of her dad. “He bought a bunch of trees to block this netting because I’m devastated.”

The TikToker’s worries didn’t end there, as on her wedding day, an unexpected move indoors due to a slight chance of rain further altered her plans.

“I arrive in ceremony, we arrive at 4:30, ceremony is not till 6, they’re setting up the ceremony inside,” the nurse recounted. “The rain space is 20% chance of rain. Like, when was this decision made? And why didn’t you tell me about it?”

Nevertheless, the event still turned out beautifully, though it wasn’t the grand entrance Mhope had envisioned.

She said: “It wasn’t what I had dreamed of because it’s a very short aisle space.”

“Like I always dream about that dramatic entrance, and if you dreamed of something, it sucks a little.

“But I will say the day ended up being beautiful.”

The bride’s testimony sparked heated reactions, as a TikTok user urged her to “sue.”

“People get married at a botanical garden FOR THE PLANTS,” a person wrote.

Image credits: mhopee

A viewer commented: “A wedding at a botanical garden where you had to bring your own plants – insanity.”

Someone else penned: “Oh no! They broke contract. I’d demand a full refund.”

“No bc I’d absolutely be cutting the netting down at 2 am like a bandit,” a netizen quipped.

A commenter added: “I think you should get a partial refund. You paid for the beautiful venue and scenery.”

An observer argued: “I understand why they wouldn’t take the netting off.

“BUT they either shouldn’t be booking weddings knowing it will be on or have it as a large highlighted area in the contract & discussed prior to book.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I was ready to be like ‘this bride is overreacting,’ but then I saw the photos of the netting & am FULLY on your side.”

On June 6, Mhope uploaded a follow-up video on TikTok, expressing her appreciation for the support she had received on social media reassuring her that she wasn’t overreacting.

As a result of her experience, the TikToker admitted that she had left reviews on various websites warning others about the unforeseen nettings.

Although the rain forced the ceremony indoors, saving many photos from featuring the netting, the bride said she had decided not to pursue legal action, preferring to focus on her new life and career.

“We were able to work with the photographer to kind of avoid the areas with the netting,” Mhope explained.

She later added: “I want to enjoy this newlywed period with my husband.”

“I don’t wanna have negative energy. I don’t wanna use the time, money, and just negative energy associated with, like, a lawsuit or anything like that.”

The nurse’s viral videos helped save another bride-to-be’s future special day, as she seemingly booked the same venue, but she commented: “Big thank you to you, our coordinator just let us know these covers will not be there for any 2025 weddings.”

The bride’s initial video continued to ignite support

