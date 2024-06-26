“Bridezilla” Slammed For Demanding Best Friend Take Out $20k Loan To Be Her Bridesmaid

ADVERTISEMENT

A bridezilla’s lavish requests to her bridal party were so atrocious hundreds of people were left thinking they had to be “satire.” An alleged wedding guest exposed her best friend’s $20,000 worth of bachelorette plans in a viral video, stunning thousands of viewers who could not believe the betrothed’s suggestion to “take out a loan” for the events.

Taking to her TikTok page on June 15, a person who goes by “Mookie Dookie Dog” uploaded a slideshow featuring two screenshots of a text exchange between herself and her soon-to-be-married best friend.

In the clip, which amassed over 2.7 million views, the original poster (OP) could be seen confessing to the future bride that she didn’t think she would be able to afford “everything” that had been planned ahead of the wedding.

“We are nearing 20k which is basically my student loan payment,” the OP texted. “I know how special you want this day to be but is there any way we could reconsider some of the events and clothing?”

A bridezilla’s lavish requests to her bridal party were so atrocious that hundreds of people were left thinking they had to be “satire”

But the TikToker’s plea fell on stony ground as her BFF reminded her that she had previously laid out her elaborate nuptial plans in a detailed “pdf.”

“I‘m sure you’ve been budgeting for this for a while?” the bride-to-be questioned before encouraging her bestie to use her “high-budget Amex” and “figure it out later.”

The upcoming bride went on to propose: “I can ask Timmy if he has anything he could loan you with a little interest if that helps? Maybe like a 20k loan?

“Would need to be paid back.”

The woman’s significant requests didn’t stop there, and she went on to remind the OP of “planning something special” to gift her at the bachelorette party.

“Just want to make sure you’re thinking of it!!!” the bridezilla insisted. “No pressure this is just the most stressed I’ve ever been planning this for everyone to enjoy and I really think I could use a treat!!”

“I’m seriously trying here besties but you might be right that I have to end this friendship but i don’t want to,” Mookie Dookie Dog wrote in the caption.

The text exchange sparked outrage, as a TikTok user exclaimed: “20K PER PERSON???”

An alleged wedding guest exposed her best friend’s $20,000 worth of bachelorette plans in a viral video

A person commented: “I spent 3k on my wedding, girl you need to run from this bridezilla nightmare. She is no friend.”

“Taking a loan for SOMEONE ELSE’S wedding is obscene,” a viewer wrote.

Someone else penned: “Like the others said… absolutely not. 20k is actually INSANE.

“No best friend would ask you to go in debt for their wedding.”

“WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH 20K,” a netizen questioned.

A commenter added: “And then to ask you to be sure she’s getting a gift on TOP OF THIS????? girl. RUNNNN. lose this ‘friend.’”

“Not the loan with a little interest….” an observer noted.

A cybernaut argued: “Even 2K for a bachelorette party to me is insane.”

A separate individual chimed in: “The audacity to remind you about a nice treat for her is wildddd.”

The clip stunned thousands of viewers who could not believe the betrothed’s suggestion to “take out a loan” for the events

In a previous clip shared on TikTok on June 14, Mookie Dookie Dog exposed the extensive PDF bridal planner, as she explained in the caption: “Because people seem to think this is satire lol.”

The comprehensive document outlined the engaged woman’s series of events leading up to her wedding in January 2025 in Miami, starting from July 2024.

“Let’s be clear: this is my big day, and everything needs to be perfect,” the planner read. “I’ve spent countless hours planning every detail to ensure it’s the fairy tale I deserve.”

According to the baby pink-colored itinerary, the wedding’s theme is “luxe boho glam” and guests can expect “the Met Gala” grandeur.

Among the various “non-negotiable” commitments leading to the special day, the bridal party is to maintain “weekly check-ins” with the bride via Zoom, the PDF read.

As per the document, the bride-to-be requested her friends fly over to New York City for dress fittings in July.

“Expect to spend at least $700,” the planner stated. “No skips, I need my bride tribe there for my most important shopping trip EVER.”

In August, the bridal party will have to start a new beauty routine with $250 customized “beauty boxes.”

Taking to her TikTok page on June 15, a person who goes by “Mookie Dookie Dog” exposed her soon-to-be-married best friend

“Send me your credit card information, and I’ll have my brother organize the rest,” the bridezilla wrote. “Even if you have these things we want them fresh and new for the wedding.”

Between September and December, the bridal party is anticipated to spend $500 for a spa weekend, fly over to Ibiza for a bachelorette party, contribute at least $400 for hair and makeup consultations at a bridal shower, and travel again to New York for a final dress fitting and “a fabulous brunch.”

“I will send Venmo requests soon so you guys can budget,” the PDF read at some point.

According to the document, the bridal party is also in charge of “organizing and throwing [her] bridal shower.”

It further indicated: “It needs to be elegant, chic, and totally Instagrammable.

“Think designer decorations… this is your responsibility to handle and make it amazing.”

Amid growing backlash, Mookie Dookie Do shared a follow-up clip on June 16, this time featuring a slideshow of opulent bachelorette party gift ideas.

“I mean I guess we can split the gift four ways but this is making me scared for the wedding registry,” the OP wrote in the caption.

In the clip, which amassed over 2.7 million views, the original poster confessed that she didn’t think she would be able to afford “everything”

The overindulgent suggestions of presents included a $4,547 pilates reformer, a Lyma laser starter kit worth $2,695, and a $6,195 Judith Leiber brick phone crystal-covered handbag.

The video ignited speculations that the entire ordeal wasn’t real, as a person commented: “Oh it’s not real at least it was funny.”

“This cannot be real lmao,” someone wrote.

‘If some women snap under the pressure [of planning a wedding], it is hardly surprising, but the trope of bridezilla says more about how we view “women’s work”.’ Great piece on wedding planning, and the emotional labor, double standards, and sexism that’s wrapped up in it. https://t.co/12yR309I6R — Jessica Nelson (@ergojessica) August 15, 2019

An observer chimed in: “This is insane like this has to be a joke?”

A commenter penned: “I really hope this is satire because WHAT.”

“0% chance this is real lol,” a netizen concluded.

A bridezilla is a bride whose behavior when planning her wedding is demanding, obsessive, and often unreasonable, GoHen explains. However, in recent years, the term has been linked to gender bias and sexism.

Dr. Jocelyn Charnas, PhD, a clinical psychologist (also dubbed “The Wedding Doctor”), argued that the term vilified women for having standards and expectations for their weddings.

She told The Knot in 2022: “I am very much in favor of losing the term bridezilla.

“It’s denigrating and pathologizing what really is a normal process of responding to a high level of stress. And, most basically, it’s a sexist term.”

“Just say no?” a reader commented

