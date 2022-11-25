Below, we have compiled some wedding toast ideas for celebrations of every tone and mood. We have also featured some universal wedding toast examples for any guest who wants to congratulate the couple. So whether you are looking for humorous or heartfelt toasts for weddings, we've got you covered. Have you ever given a wedding speech or toast? Let us know! Also, pick the best wedding toasts by giving them your upvote!

While the wedding speeches may quickly go south, for example, by cracking a few inappropriate mother-in-law jokes , such a blunder can quickly be erased (but never forgotten) by delivering a good wedding toast. Also, while funny wedding toasts said under the influence often turn out to be the most memorable events of the night, the wedding toast speech may not be the right time to drunkenly slur into a microphone. Thus, when it comes to wedding toasts, it's better to come prepared. Or keep some in the back pocket, just in case you are asked to deliver an impromptu wedding speech.

A wedding toast is usually a finale to a wedding speech, whether given by the groom, maid of honor, father of the bride, or any of the wedding guests. A wedding toast is generally a few words in honor of the newlyweds, followed by a unanimous drink sip from the guests. However, a funny wedding toast doesn't always equal a good wedding toast. If it's witty, it should be humorous and heartfelt in equal measure, be succinct and memorable, and serve as a fitting conclusion to the speech.

#1 "May we never forget what is worth remembering and what is best forgotten."

#2 “Please make sure your glasses are charged and join me in toasting the new Mr and Mrs (name). Ladies and gentlemen, to the bride and groom!”

#3 “Let’s drink to love, which is nothing – unless it’s divided by two.”

#4 “To the lamp of love – may it burn brightest in the darkest hours and never flicker in the winds of trial.”

#5 “Let us raise our glasses to the happy couple. May you grow old on one pillow.”

#6 “May your joys be as deep as the ocean,

and your troubles as light as its foam.”

#7 “To our best friends,

who know the most about us,

but refuse to believe it.”

#8 “To the bride and groom – may we all be invited to your golden wedding celebrations.”

#9 “To the bride and groom, may I wish you health, may I wish you happiness, may I wish you wealth – and everything else you could wish for.”

#10 “We have been through the better and worse

(not always the better prevailed)

We’ve seen the richer and poorer

(the latter is most often sailed)

The sickness has outrun the health

(which often has caused much ado)

So now I pledge to you my heart,

till death do us part,

And pray all our dreams will come true!”

#11 “They say you don’t marry the person you can live with, you marry the person you can’t live without. That sums up (name) and (name) perfectly. To the happy couple!”

#12 “To the bride and groom, may the roof above you never fall in and may you both never fall out.”

#13 “It is written: when children find true love, parents find true joy.

Here’s to your joy and ours, from this day forward.”

#14 “Every day you look lovelier and lovelier, and today you look like tomorrow.”

#15 “Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you.”

#16 "May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past."

#17 "Let your love endure beyond the last sunset."

#18 “May thy life be long and happy,

Thy cares and sorrows few;

And the many friends around thee

Prove faithful, fond and true.”

#19 “May your wedding days be few and your anniversaries many.”

#20 “May you live as long as you like, and have all you like for as long as you live.”

#21 “May the hinges of friendship never rust

Or the wings of love lose a feather!

Ladies and gentlemen, the bride and the groom

May they live happily forever.”

#22 “May you never steal, lie, or cheat, but if you must steal, then steal away my sorrows, and if you must lie, lie with me all the nights of my life, and if you must cheat, then please cheat death because I couldn’t live a day without you.”

#23 “I wish thee health, I wish thee wealth

I wish thee gold in store

I wish thee heaven upon earth.

What could I wish thee more?”

#24 “Here’s to the new husband and here’s to the new wife. May they remain lovers for all of life.”

#25 “Here’s to the bride,

May your hours of joy be as numerous as the petals of your bridal bouquet.

Here’s to the groom,

A man who keeps his head though he loses his heart.”

#26 “Here’s to love, laughter

and happily ever after.

As (Groom) and (Bride) start their new life,

Let’s toast the new husband and wife!”

#27 “Raise your glasses to both (daughter’s partner) and me as we’ve each gained something this fine and blessed day. S/he gains a wife and a companion for life – while I gain a whole new stack of bills to pay.”

#28 “To the two secrets to a long-lasting happy marriage:

Here’s to a good sense of humour –and a short memory!”

#29 "To keep a marriage brimming with love in the loving cup – When you are wrong, admit it and when you are right, shut up!”

#30 “To the bride – may she share everything with her husband, including the housework!”

#31 “Before we raise our glasses to the happy couple, I’d like to make a toast to wives and lovers everywhere – may they never, ever cross paths!”

#32 “I have known many,

Liked not a few,

Loved only one –

I toast to you.”

#33 “For one more time, I’m going to ask everyone to charge their glasses and – for those who still can – stand, and raise a glass to the newlyweds”

#34 “May your love always be added. May it never be subtracted. May your household multiply and may your hearts never be divided!”

#35 “Here’s to the bride that is to be, here’s to the groom she’ll wed,

May all their troubles be light as bubbles

Or the feathers that make up their bed! ”

#36 “Love believes, endures, and hopes. And above all things, love never fails. Let us all raise a glass to (bride,) (groom) and the unfaltering love that they share.”

#37 “To be able to find your soul mate is a true blessing. Let us raise a glass to the bride and groom. Thank you for sharing your blessing of happiness with all of us.”

#38 “Rich or poor, quick or slow,

may you know nothing but happiness

from this day on.”

#39 “May all your hopes and dreams come true, and may the memory of this day become dearer with each passing year.”

#40 “To the man who has conquered the bride’s heart, and her mother’s.”

#41 “There are two lasting bequests we can give our children. One is roots. The other is wings. Here is to you soaring together.”

#42 “May you be friends to each other as only lovers can, and may you love each other as only best friends can.”

#43 “May ‘for better or worse’ be far better than worse.”

#44 “May your love be modern enough to survive the times and old-fashioned enough to last forever.”

#45 “May I see you grey and combing your grandchildren’s hair.”

#46 "(Groom), take (Bride)'s hand and place your hand over hers. Now remember this moment and cherish it because this will be the last time you'll ever have the upper hand!"

#47 “Because I love you truly,

Because you love me, too,

My very greatest happiness

Is sharing life with you.”

#48 “Here’s to you and here’s to me,

I hope we never disagree,

But if, perchance. we ever do,

Then here’s to me, to hell with you.”

#49 “To my best friend and his beautiful bride: the new Mr and Mrs (name).”

#50 “To the two things that make a great marriage – having a good sense of humour and selective hearing. To (name) and (name)!”

#51 “Part of the best man speech involves a toast and for me, the best kind of toast is French toast. So, buvons à ce couple heureux!”

#52 “It’s been a privilege to be their best man – everyone please join me in raising their glasses to the happy couple.”

#53 "May your refrigerator always be filled with Budweiser, and may all of your ups and downs be under the covers."

#54 "May your heart be light and happy. May your smile be big and wide. And may your pockets always have a coin or two inside."

#55 "May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold. And at the end of all your rainbows may you find a pot of gold."

#56 "May you be poor in misfortune, rich in blessings, slow to make enemies, and quick to make friends."

#57 "May you have love, health, and wealth, but most importantly, may you have the time to enjoy them all."

#58 "May you live each day like your last and live each night like your first."

#59 "May there always be work for your hands to do. May your purse always hold a coin or two. May the sun always shine warm on your windowpane. May a rainbow be certain to follow each rain. May the hand of a friend always be near you. And may God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you."

#60 "For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way. Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day."

#61 "Remember the love you feel today. Look back on it daily and measure how much it has grown."

#62 "May you never lie, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie with each other. And if you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink with us for we all love you and wish you both the love and happiness of which you deserve."

#63 "I want to see you grow old together. Count each other’s wrinkles as the years pass by. See who losses all of the teeth and who will need the help of the walking stick first."

#64 “To long life and happiness – for your life will be my happiness.”

#65 “Live life to the fullest – remember, this is the first day of the rest of your life.”

#66 (A toast to grandparents)

“Let us raise our glasses

And then imbibe

To the splendid couple

Who founded this tribe.”

#67 “Before we raise a glass to the newlyweds, I’d like to share a Pauline Thomason quote with you: ‘Love is blind – marriage is the eye-opener.’ To the happy couple!”

#68 “(Groom) stole (bride’s) heart, so she stole his last name. All in all, I would say that things worked out quite nicely. Let us toast to these lovebirds on their wedding day.”

#69 “(Bride) and (Groom), before I finish, I’d like you to turn to face each other. You’re now looking into the eyes of the person who is statistically most likely to murder you. To the bride and groom!”

#70 “May all your ups and downs come only in the bedroom.”

#71 “A toast: may all sweethearts become married couples, and may all married couples remain sweethearts.”

#72 “To the lovely bride and groom, here are my wishes for you. May you always have a place to call home and may you always be surrounded by those you love.”

#73 “To you both, it’s worth bearing in mind that neither of you will ever be perfect, but you can be perfect together.”

#74 “Here’s to the groom, a man who keeps his head even as he loses his heart.”

#75 “May the future hold your happiness. May the future hold your health. May your heart hold your love, and may your arms hold your babies, yet to come. Here’s to your future happiness together!”

#76 “Here’s to the woman that’s good and sweet,

Here’s to the woman that’s true,

Here’s to the woman that rules my heart,

In other words, here’s to you.”

#77 “To my wife, my bride and joy.”

#78 “Here’s to the prettiest, here’s to the wittiest,

Here’s to the truest of all who are true,

Here’s to the neatest one, here’s to the sweetest one,

Here’s to them, all in one – here’s to you.”

#79 “To my bride: she knows all about me and loves me just the same.”

#80 “To the two secrets to a long-lasting happy marriage:

Here’s to a good sense of humor –and a short memory!”

#81 “To (name) and (name) – we all knew (groom's name) had found the one when he started spending more time with (bride's name) than he did playing on his Xbox! It’s wonderful to see them both so happy together – let’s drink to that!”

#82 “In the words of Samuel Johnson, ‘Here’s to a second marriage – the triumph of hope over experience.'”

#83 "May you both live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live."

#84 "May the most you wish for be the least you get."

#85 "May the best of your yesterdays be the worst of your tomorrows."

#86 "May the joys of today be those of tomorrow. The goblets of life hold no dregs of sorrow."

#87 "May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and the road downhill all the way to your door."

#88 "May you see each other through many dark days and make all the rest a little brighter."

#89 "May your glasses be ever full. May the roof over your heads be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead."

#90 "May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks. May your hearts be as light as a song. May each day bring you bright happy hours that stay with you all year long."

#91 "May the light of friendship guide your paths together. May the laughter of children grace the halls of your home. May the joy of living for one another trip a smile from your lips a twinkle from your eye."

#92 "May your voyage through life be as happy and as free as the dancing waves on the deep blue sea."

#93 "May God be with you and bless you."

#94 "But rich or poor, quick or slow, may you know nothing but happiness from this day forward."

#95 "May the blessings of light be upon you, light without and light within, and in all your comings and goings, may you ever have a kindly greeting from them you meet along the road."

#96 "In the hearts of our young people, the fire of love burns. This is a sacred fire. So, let’s fill our glasses and drink to ensure that it never goes out in their hearts!"

#97 "No matter how many years passes – be it 10 or 20 years of family life, – I want the groom to lose his head, but not his reason, looking at his lovely wife."

#98 "Always remember the most important four words for a successful marriage: 'I’ll do the dishes.'"

#99 “Here’s to the past, for all that you’ve learnt. Here’s to the present, for all that you share. Here’s to the future, for all that you’ve got to look forward to.”

#100 “May these rich blessings be your due…

A wealth of friendships, old and new,

Quiet nights and busy days, time for prayer and time for praise,

Some service rendered, some solace given,

And gentle peace with God and heaven.”

#101 “Here’s to the bride and the bridegroom,

We’ll ask their success in our prayers,

And through life’s dark shadows and sunshine

That good luck may always be theirs.”

#102 “May our children be blessed with rich parents!”

#103 “Congratulations on the termination of your isolation and may I express an appreciation of your determination to end the desperation and frustration which has caused you so much consternation in giving you the inspiration to make a combination to bring an accumulation to the population.”

#104 "Here's to the groom with the bride so fair, and here's to the bride with groom so rare! Here's to marriage: one soul in two bodies."

#105 “Watching [bride] and [groom] together has renewed my faith in true love. I am so honoured to be a part of this special day. Let us toast to the two people who have brought all of us together in this room today.”

#106 “Here’s to marriage, that happy estate

that resembles a pair of scissors:

‘So joined that they cannot be separated,

often moving in opposite directions,

yet punishing anyone who comes between them.'”

– Sydney Smith

#107 “Happy marriages begin when we marry the one we love,

and they blossom when we love the one we married.”

#108 “Before I take a seat I have one last task to perform, and it’s a task that is both my honour and my privilege. Ladies and gentlemen, please raise your glasses and join with me in wishing the newlyweds a long, healthy and very happy future together. To (Bride and partner)!”

#109 “Here’s to health and prosperity, to you and all your posterity.”

#110 “I’d like you all to join me in wishing the new Mr and Mrs (name) all the wealth, health, and happiness in the world. To the bride and groom.”

#111 “Raise your glass and join me in a toast, to (name) and (name) – may you always be friends as well as lovers.”

#112 “Please can everyone join me in toasting two young – well, quite young anyway – people in love.”

#113 "May the joys you share today be the beginning of a lifetime of great happiness and fulfillment."

#114 "Health and a long life to you. Land without rent to you. A child every year to you. And if you can't go to heaven, may you at least die in Ireland."

#115 "May your heart be warm and happy with the lilt of loud laughter every day in every way, and forever and ever after."