Maryanne:



Bringing a plus one without permission and inviting controversial individuals [to] people’s weddings, such as ex-partners, spouses, estranged relatives, and more, [are wedding guest faux pas].



The plus one rule is always very specific. If you really need to bring someone, you need to address the matter with the bride and the groom in advance and get their approval.



Organizing a wedding is an expensive and sensitive event. On many occasions, the new family might be on a smaller budget; however, even if you are allowed to bring the plus one, make sure to be mindful.



Rosalinda:



Bringing your current love interest when they were not invited is tacky and adds to the cost of the happy couple’s day.



If this person was of deep significance to you, discussing it in advance with the bride/groom could have resolved it, whether in your favor or not.



Perhaps your plus-one was not included because they only want people at the wedding [who] they know well. Or maybe they don’t like your plus-one; it happens. Their day, their choice.



What are your options? Attend only the ceremony. This is your loss, and it may be construed as pouting. Attend both the ceremony and the reception because this isn’t about your joy – it’s about the couple’s joy.

