Best Man Speech Infuriates Wedding Guests And Internet For Its Off-Limit Jabs At The Bride

Delivering a speech as a best man or a maid of honor at a wedding is undoubtedly nerve-wracking, considering the responsibility of contributing to someone’s most memorable moments of their lives.

Yet, one best man had the nerve to wreck what should’ve been a funny yet beautiful nuptial memory after making a speech filled with sexually explicit bombs.

In a new episode of the reality TV show Married at First Sight Australia (MAFS), wedding guests and viewers were left equally mortified after the groom’s best mate gave a problematic speech that lasted for way longer than it should have.

In the episode, cast members Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell were filmed tying the knot after meeting for the first time, only for Tim’s best friend, Ben, to steal the show, as per Unilad.

Instead of commemorating the couple, or even sharing light-hearted anecdotes, Ben went hard on his best friend’s sexual history. The vulgarity of his monologue was so intense that it was censored when it was shared on the MAFS TikTok page on Monday (January 29).

Clips of the infamous moment saw Ben referring to Tim’s marriage to Sara as “experiment number 865” before saying: “I was not surprised to hear Tim was partaking in this experiment because Tim is a man of science. He’s quite fond of experimentation.”

MAFS sees a group of singles agree to marry partners chosen for them by a team of relationship experts. Looking forward to a perfect match, they meet their spouse for the first time on their wedding day.

Ben went on to list a number of his best mate’s former so-called experiments, stating: “Experiment 551. Romance at high speed. Is road-head safe?”

The wedding’s guests looked rather surprised at the oral sex reference before the bold best man continued: “Experiment 552. Is it okay to get head in the ER since you crashed your car, and you’re here now anyway?”

“I thought it was disgusting,” Sara’s bridesmaid, Lauren, said

He followed the joke with: “Experiment 759. Love at first sight through beer goggles,” before adding: “Talk to Tim after this speech if you want the results of these experiments.”

Sara’s bridesmaid, Lauren, was subsequently seen telling the cameras the comments about Tim’s graphic practice while driving were “disgusting.”

She further stated: “This speech is an absolute train wreck. That was a red flag if I’ve ever seen it. Ben’s speech was really derogatory. I thought it was disgusting.”

After telling a story of how he and his friends had watched Tim eat a four-day-old “rancid” chicken, he had more shocking words for the bride, as he quipped: “Sara, you can find solace in the fact that, rancid or not, Tim will still eat you.”

Social media users were left in disbelief, as a person commented: “Why didn’t the groom shut him down.”

Another TikTok user penned: “Don’t know what was worse… His speech or hairstyle.”

An additional commentator wrote: “This doesn’t bode well. Very ordinary indeed, incredibly disrespectful, and he sat there and smirked through it all.”

A separate individual chimed in: “In what world did this guy think this was a good idea .. for a boy’s weekend maybe, for a wedding… dude.”

“The first thing is: We always need to read the room! Is it a formal event, a semi-formal event, or a simple, daily gathering? Who will be there, and what is expected from us? Unfortunately, common sense is not always common practice,” Maryanne Parker, the founder and executive director of Manor of Manners, explained.

According to the etiquette expert, there are a few guidelines to follow. She told Bored Panda in an email: “Stealing deliberately the spotlight at a wedding is already highly inappropriate, but detrimentally stealing the attention is almost close to sin.”

She continued: “We often hear about unacceptable and unforgettable experiences at weddings and as much as some people think it is entertaining, for the rest of us it is an embarrassing and unforgettable experience and not in a positive way.

“Some of the inappropriate situations might include: wearing white and trying to upscale the bride, getting intoxicated, having an embarrassing speech, flirting with the guests, and much more!”

According to Maryanne, a wedding is not an arena for revenge. She explained: “If you have issues with some of the family members, the wedding is not the place for these matters to be solved. Pick a different place and time and not at the wedding.”

The etiquette expert further stated: “The best man role is one of the most important roles at the wedding. And many times what might be funny to us may not be funny to the rest of the guests. We should be conscious of humor.”

“The best man is there to elevate the groom, the energy, and the atmosphere! And tarnishing his reputation in a ‘funny’ way is not the appropriate way to go about it.”

Maryanne revealed that disrespecting the bride in a sarcastic, joking way wasn’t a good look. She said: “X-rated jokes are highly inappropriate, weddings are family gatherings, parents, friends, and kids are usually part of the guest list.”

“And even if the parents and the kids are not there, the X-rated jokes are always in the ‘no-decorum’ category.”

“In embarrassing situations, such as derogatory and deplorable speech by the best man the groom should react promptly and efficiently!”

“And if he doesn’t this can be a huge red flag for the bride and the family.”

