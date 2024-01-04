Divorced Couple Gets “Successfully Parent Trapped” During The Pandemic And Re-marry

ADVERTISEMENT

Who would’ve thought that a pandemic would’ve rekindled a divorced couple’s old flame Parent Trap-style?

When many relationships turned sour after months of isolation, leaving people often frustrated and fed up, a divorced couple fell in love again after being forced to live together again, finally sharing a heartwarming family reunion with their daughters this year.

When COVID-19 sent the world into chaos in 2020, exes Julie Shore and Scott Gaede floated into the same pandemic social bubble. 54-year-old Julie recalled: “It was forced proximity. Neither of us were looking forward to spending time together.”

Julie Shore and Scott Gaede remarried in December 2023 following the pandemic in 2020

Share icon

Image credits: gachelraede

Julie and Scott’s daughters, 24-year-old Rachel and 20-year-old Caroline, also had concerns about how the arrangement would play out.

The sisters recalled feeling “relieved” when their parents split in 2014 after 17 years of marriage. Rachel, an art director in New York City, told Today: “There was so much tension and conflict in our house. After they finally parted ways, we were like, ‘This is the right move’.”

“The divorce was very contentious for me,” Julie added.



The story reminded social media users of the 1998 film “The Parent Trap,” where a divorced couple ignites a forgotten spark with a little help from their daughters

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IMDB

Watch the family’s adorable video below

Nevertheless, the divorced parents, who live in Cincinnati, Ohio, were reportedly determined to keep the peace during the COVID-19 lockdown for the sake of their children — and their own sanity, the American broadcaster reported.

An arrangement that looked a little messy at first, Rachel started to see in late 2020 that her parents were enjoying each other’s company.

Rachel recalled: “They were authentically having a good time together, and it wasn’t a show they were putting on for my sister and myself. But I don’t think my parents noticed what was happening until late 2021.”

When COVID-19 sent the world into chaos in 2020, Julie and Scott floated into the same pandemic social bubble

Share icon

Image credits: gachelraede

And just like in the 1961 romantic comedy Parent Trap, about identical twin sisters who devised a plan to bring their divorced parents back together, and its 1998 remake with Lindsay Lohan, the divorced couple ignited a forgotten spark.

Julie confessed that it had taken her a beat to first realize that she was falling in love again. She revealed: “I knew I was laughing a lot more. No one makes me laugh as hard as Scott.”

And when Scott experienced two devastating back-to-back losses, Julie’s feelings for her ex-husband grew, overcome with emotion while accompanying him at funerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gachelraede

She revealed: “Everything from the past fell away and I realized that family was all that mattered and the four of us needed to be together again.”

By the end of 2021, Scott and Julie were living happily under the same roof again, Today reported.

Scott recalled: “It was around that time that the girls were like, ‘You need to propose’.” A year later, the former divorcee popped the question once more, as Rachel and Caroline watched in awe.

Julie and Scott’s daughters, 24-year-old Rachel and 20-year-old Caroline, claimed they “Parent Trapped” them

Share icon

Image credits: gachelraede

In December 28, 2023, Julie and Scott tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, which ended up going viral after Rachel posted about it on TikTok.

“WAR IS OVERRRRRR,” Rachel wrote on the on the video before adding: “Our parents are officially REmarried and we are no longer children of divorce.” She further exclaimed: “Successful parent trap”.

The video, which has since amassed 7.2 million views, was flooded with congratulatory messages, as a person commented: “I’m so happy for you. If my parents remarried I would move out of the state.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gachelraede

“Ok PARENT TRAP,” another TikTok user wrote.

A separate individual chimed in: “My Roman empire tbh (to be honest).”

Whilst other people in the comments shared similar experiences which saw parents divorcing for a second time, Julie and Scott were reportedly not worried about it.

Rachel told Today: “Some people are saying, ‘All that drama between your parents was for nothing,’ but it wasn’t for nothing. They learned about forgiveness and resilience and growth.”

“I knew I was laughing a lot more. No one makes me laugh as hard as Scott,” Julie confessed

Share icon

Image credits: gachelraede

In a beautiful conclusion to an unusual love story, Rachel and Caroline now reportedly wear rings crafted from the stones in their mother’s original engagement ring, which they received for Christmas.

Julie explained: “It’s a symbol of everything we’ve been through. This wasn’t just two people getting remarried — it was a family coming back together.”

This heartwarming reunion story bears a resemblance to the rekindled romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben began dating in 2002 and got engaged that year. They went on to postpone their wedding in September 2003 before officially splitting in January 2004.

However, in 2021, the 54-year-old singer confirmed their rekindled relationship in July 2021 and she wed the Batman actor in Las Vegas in July 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s wonderful,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon