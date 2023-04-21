Romantic movies always seem so naïve and wholesome. Even if the world doesn’t always make sense, you can almost always count on a happy ending. Yet, we do believe that love like the movies exists in real life. It comes from romanticizing life, be it engaging in romantic activities together, whispering sweet nothings to each other, always strolling hand in hand, or sneaking notes with scribbled romantic movie quotes for your sweetheart to find later.

Speaking of which, we are big fans of the latter. As much as we love inspiring quotes from books, we also adore romantic quotes from movies. Quotes from romantic movies might not be as deep and lyrical as excerpts from Shakespeare’s novels or Kafka’s love letters to Milena. Yet, famous romantic movie quotes capture the essence of love in simple expressions said at the right time. No fancy words or conundrums, but straight and sincere feelings said out loud. That’s why we love these romantic quotes from movies. Alright, for that, AND because we absolutely adored the film itself or the character the excerpt belongs to. Also, if the quoted character is as handsome as Tom Cruise, the appeal of the quote may increase significantly. Jokes aside, that doesn’t change the fact that love quotes from movies often end up on Valentine’s Day cards, in wedding invitations and wows, or printed on mugs. They are usually short, easy, and memorable—all you really need to get a quote stuck in your head.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic movie quotes gathered from some of our beloved motion pictures. Use them however you want—have them printed on t-shirts, write them down on sticky notes and attach them around the house, use them for IG captions, or simply go through them and soak in the romance! As always, upvote the movie quotes about love you liked the most, and let us know in the comments if we missed any good ones!