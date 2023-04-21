65 Romantic Movie Quotes That Hit Right In The Feels
Romantic movies always seem so naïve and wholesome. Even if the world doesn’t always make sense, you can almost always count on a happy ending. Yet, we do believe that love like the movies exists in real life. It comes from romanticizing life, be it engaging in romantic activities together, whispering sweet nothings to each other, always strolling hand in hand, or sneaking notes with scribbled romantic movie quotes for your sweetheart to find later.
Speaking of which, we are big fans of the latter. As much as we love inspiring quotes from books, we also adore romantic quotes from movies. Quotes from romantic movies might not be as deep and lyrical as excerpts from Shakespeare’s novels or Kafka’s love letters to Milena. Yet, famous romantic movie quotes capture the essence of love in simple expressions said at the right time. No fancy words or conundrums, but straight and sincere feelings said out loud. That’s why we love these romantic quotes from movies. Alright, for that, AND because we absolutely adored the film itself or the character the excerpt belongs to. Also, if the quoted character is as handsome as Tom Cruise, the appeal of the quote may increase significantly. Jokes aside, that doesn’t change the fact that love quotes from movies often end up on Valentine’s Day cards, in wedding invitations and wows, or printed on mugs. They are usually short, easy, and memorable—all you really need to get a quote stuck in your head.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic movie quotes gathered from some of our beloved motion pictures. Use them however you want—have them printed on t-shirts, write them down on sticky notes and attach them around the house, use them for IG captions, or simply go through them and soak in the romance! As always, upvote the movie quotes about love you liked the most, and let us know in the comments if we missed any good ones!
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
"I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all of the ages of the world alone." — Arwen
Dead Poets Society
"Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for." — John Keating
Brokeback Mountain
"I wish I knew how to quit you." — Jack Twist
Moulin Rouge!
"The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." — Christian
Poetic Justice
"Love is a juice with many tastes. Some bitter, others sweet. A wine which has few vineyards." — Justice
Everything Everywhere All At Once
"In another life I would really like doing laundry and taxes with you." — Waymond Wang
The Addams Family
"Look at her I would die for her I would kill for her." — Gomez Addams
The Notebook
"So it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be really hard, and we're gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me. Every day." — Noah
Call Me By Your Name
"We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to make yourself feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!" — Mr. Perlman
Frida
"At best, it's a happy delusion—these two people who truly love each other and have no idea how truly miserable they're about to make each other. But, but, when two people know that, and they decide with eyes wide open to face each other and get married anyway, then I don't think it's conservative or delusional. I think it's radical and courageous and very romantic." — Frida
Pocahontas
"I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you." — John Smith
The Great Gatsby
"I knew that when I kissed this girl I would be forever wed to her. So I stopped. I stopped and I waited. I waited for a moment longer. Then I just let myself go." — Jay Gatsby
Silver Linings Playbook
"The only way to beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself. Thank you. I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck." — Pat Solitano
It's A Wonderful Life
"What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey, that's a pretty good idea. I'll give you the moon." — George Bailey
Crazy Rich Asians
"I know this is a far throw from a hidden paradise, but wherever you are in the world, that’s where I belong." — Nick Young
Love, Rosie
"Because I’ve realized that no matter where you are or what you’re doing, or who you’re with, I will always honestly, truly, completely love you." — Rosie
The Grand Budapest Hotel
"For my dearest darling, treasured, cherished Agatha whom I worship. With respect, adoration, admiration, kisses, gratitude, best wishes, and love from Z to A." — Zero
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
"Do all lovers feel they're inventing something?" — Héloïse
Bram Stoker's Dracula
"I have crossed oceans of time to find you." — Count Dracula
Notting Hill
"Don't forget: I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." — Anna Scott
When Harry Met Sally
"I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry Burns
Casablanca
"We'll always have Paris." — Rick Blaine
A Walk To Remember
"Our love is like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it." — Landon Carter
Juno
"In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you." — Mac MacGuff
Bridget Jones's Diary
"What I'm trying to say, very inarticulately, is that, um, in fact, perhaps despite appearances, I like you, very much. Just as you are." — Mark Darsy
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
"I want to tell you with my remaining strength that I love you. I always have. I'll drift next to you every day as a ghost just to be with you. Even if I was banished to the darkest place, my love will keep me from being a lonely spirit." — Yu Shu Lien
The Light Between Oceans
"When I first saw you, I felt like I knew you, and I couldn't stop seeing my life with you, and building a family together. One that isn't stuck in the pain of the past. It's very pretty. And so, if you're asking me if my proposition still stands, then my answer is yes. Yes. A thousand times, yes." — Isabel Graysmark
The Fault In Our Stars
"My love, I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. I wouldn't trade it for the world. You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I'm grateful." — Augustus Waters
Sleepless In Seattle
"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it. I knew it the first time I touched her. It was like coming home, only to no home I'd ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew it. It was like magic." — Sam Baldwin
If Beale Street Could Talk
"I don't want to sound foolish, but remember love is what brought you here. And if you've trusted love this far, don't panic now. Trust it all the way." — Sharon Rivers
10 Things I Hate About You
"I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme. I hate it. I hate the way you're always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call. But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all." — Katarina Stratford
Hitch
"That’s what people do. They leap and hope to God they can fly. Because otherwise, we just drop like a rock, wondering the whole way down, ‘Why in the hell did I jump?’ But here I am, Sarah, falling. And there’s only one person that makes me feel like I can fly. That’s you." — Hitch
The Time Traveler's Wife
"I want to tell you, again, I love you. Our love has been the thread through the labyrinth, the net under the high-wire walker, the only real thing in this strange life of mine that I could ever trust. Tonight I feel that my love for you has more density in this world than I do, myself, as though it could linger on after me and surround you, keep you, hold you." — Henry DeTamble
Ghost
"It’s amazing, Molly. The love inside, you take it with you." — Sam Wheat
La La Land
“Here’s to the ones who dream, foolish as they may seem. Here’s to the hearts that ache. Here’s to the mess we make. She captured feeling, sky with no ceiling, the sunset inside with rain. Here’s to the ones who dream, foolish as they may seem. Here’s to the hearts that ache. Here’s to the mess we make.” – Mia Dolan
27 Dresses
"Love is patient, love is kind, love means slowly losing your mind." — Kevin
Moonstruck
"I love you. Not like they told you love is, and I didn't know this either, but love don't make things nice, it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die." — Ronny Cammareri
Love Actually
"To me, you are perfect." — Mark
Breakfast At Tiffany's
"People do fall in love. People do belong to each other, because that's the only chance that anyone's got for true happiness." — Paul Varjak
Sense And Sensibility
"I've come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours." — Edward Ferrars
Pretty Woman
"I want the fairy tale." — Vivian Ward
50 First Dates
"I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person." — Henry Roth
Big Fish
"They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true." — Senior Ed Bloom
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
"I can't see anything I don't like about you." — Joel Barish
Meet Joe Black
"Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. I say, fall head over heels. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back. How do you find him? Well, you forget your head, and you listen to your heart. And I'm not hearing any heart. Cause the truth is, honey, there's no sense living your life without this. To make the journey and not fall deeply in love, well, you haven't lived a life at all. But you have to try, cause if you haven't tried, you haven't lived." – Bill Parrish
P.S. I Love You
"If you can promise me anything, promise me that whenever you’re sad, or unsure, or you lose complete faith, that you’ll try to see yourself through my eyes." — Daniel Connelly (reading Gerry's letter)
Sex And The City
"Some love stories aren't epic novels. Some are short stories, but that doesn't make them any less filled with love." — Carrie Bradshaw
In The Mood For Love
"It's me. If there's an extra ticket... would you go with me?" — Chow Mo-wan
Emma
"If I love you less I might be able to talk about it more." — George Knightley
Titanic
"He saved me in every way a person can be saved." — Rose
Pride And Prejudice
"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Mr. Darcy
Brown Sugar
"You're my air." — Andre Romulus
Four Weddings And A Funeral
"Let me ask you one thing. Do you think — after we've dried off, after we've spent lots more time together — you might agree not to marry me? And do you think not being married to me might maybe be something you could consider doing for the rest of your life?" — Charles
Shakespeare In Love
"You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." — William Shakespeare
Twilight
"And so the lion fell in love with the lamb." — Edward Cullen
Gone With The Wind
"You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." — Rhett Butler
A Star Is Born
"I hope it’s okay if I love you forever, Jack." — Ally Maine
Dear John
"Two weeks together, that's all it took, two weeks for me to fall in love with you." — Savannah Lynn Curtis
Made Of Honor
"Nobody in the world makes me laugh the way you do. You’re my best friend. I just wanna be with you." — Tom
Runaway Bride
"When I was walking down the aisle, I was walking toward somebody who didn't have any idea who I really was. And it was only half the other person's fault, because I had done everything to convince him that I was exactly what he wanted. So it was good that I didn't go through with it because it would have been a lie. But you, you knew the real me." — Maggie Carpenter
The Photograph
"But I need you. And I don’t care where you live. I just want to be close to you as much as possible. I don’t want to be practical. I want to figure it out. And I don’t want so much time to pass that we can’t come back. And I don’t want…" — Mae Morton
Jerry Maguire
"You complete me." — Jerry Maguire
Dirty Dancing
"I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." — Frances "Baby" Houseman
Mamma Mia
"When you fall, you fall. And when you’ve been defeated by love, you’re utterly defeated." — Harry
Malcom & Marie
"I'm sorry. Thank you." — Malcom