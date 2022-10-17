While Valentine's Day is still months away, there's no need to wait for February 14th to throw a surprise date night or fulfill a wish for your special someone. A good partner knows that one must always keep some romantic date ideas in their back pocket! However, while one can't have too many date night ideas, there are plenty of other ways to show affection to your partner.

Romantic ideas and surprises for your partner don't necessarily have to be grand or expensive. It's usually the little acts and gestures of kindness that reveal our true feelings to someone. In case you haven't read The Five Love Languages (psst, you definitely should), the author Gary Chapman explains the importance of knowing your partner's love language. Besides the many benefits, knowing it will also help you easily come up with romantic surprises for her or him as you will know exactly what your partner will particularly treasure.

Whether it's spending time together, complimenting them, picking them up from work, giving your heart's desire a massage, or handling some of their chores, there're many romantic ideas for her or his pleasure. Ultimately, the best surprises and ideas come from the heart. And while sometimes it might be rather challenging to come up with romantic date night ideas, there's no shame in searching for cute date ideas online. It's the idea that counts.

Below, we've compiled an extensive list of romantic surprises for him & her and cute little date ideas, with some needing little to no beforehand preparation. Do you like surprising your loved one? How do you show your affection to them? Let us know in the comments!