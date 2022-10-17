While Valentine's Day is still months away, there's no need to wait for February 14th to throw a surprise date night or fulfill a wish for your special someone. A good partner knows that one must always keep some romantic date ideas in their back pocket! However, while one can't have too many date night ideas, there are plenty of other ways to show affection to your partner.

Romantic ideas and surprises for your partner don't necessarily have to be grand or expensive. It's usually the little acts and gestures of kindness that reveal our true feelings to someone. In case you haven't read The Five Love Languages (psst, you definitely should), the author Gary Chapman explains the importance of knowing your partner's love language. Besides the many benefits, knowing it will also help you easily come up with romantic surprises for her or him as you will know exactly what your partner will particularly treasure.

Whether it's spending time together, complimenting them, picking them up from work, giving your heart's desire a massage, or handling some of their chores, there're many romantic ideas for her or his pleasure. Ultimately, the best surprises and ideas come from the heart. And while sometimes it might be rather challenging to come up with romantic date night ideas, there's no shame in searching for cute date ideas online. It's the idea that counts.

Below, we've compiled an extensive list of romantic surprises for him & her and cute little date ideas, with some needing little to no beforehand preparation. Do you like surprising your loved one? How do you show your affection to them? Let us know in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Set Up A Movie Night With Projectors And Speakers

Set Up A Movie Night With Projectors And Speakers

Report

10points
POST
#2

Plan A Spa Day

Plan A Spa Day

Report

9points
POST
#3

Visit The Botanical Gardens

Visit The Botanical Gardens

Report

9points
POST
#4

Make Art Together

Make Art Together

Report

9points
POST
#5

Go To A New Coffee Shop

Go To A New Coffee Shop

Report

9points
POST
#6

Surprise Your Partner With A Candlelit Dinner

Surprise Your Partner With A Candlelit Dinner

Report

9points
POST
#7

Hit The Road For An Unplanned Day Trip

Hit The Road For An Unplanned Day Trip

Report

9points
POST
#8

Whisk Them Away For A Romantic Trip

Whisk Them Away For A Romantic Trip

Report

8points
POST
#9

Deliver His Favorite Chocolate Or Treats

Deliver His Favorite Chocolate Or Treats

Report

8points
POST
#10

Go To A Vineyard

Go To A Vineyard

Report

8points
POST
#11

Create A Collaborative Spotify Playlist

Create A Collaborative Spotify Playlist

Report

8points
POST
#12

Watch The Sunset

Watch The Sunset

Report

8points
POST
#13

Make One Of Their Bucket List Dreams Come True

Make One Of Their Bucket List Dreams Come True

Report

7points
POST
#14

Take An Interest In Their Favourite Hobby

Take An Interest In Their Favourite Hobby

Report

7points
POST
#15

Arrange For Them To Have Some Alone Time

Arrange For Them To Have Some Alone Time

Report

7points
POST
#16

Act Out Their Fantasy

Act Out Their Fantasy

Report

7points
POST
#17

Plan A Surprise Date Night

Plan A Surprise Date Night

Report

7points
POST
#18

Rent A Plush Hotel Suite For The Evening

Rent A Plush Hotel Suite For The Evening

Report

7points
POST
#19

Practice Yoga

Practice Yoga

Report

7points
POST
#20

Dance In The Rain

Dance In The Rain

Report

7points
POST
#21

Gift Them A Pet

Gift Them A Pet

Report

6points
POST
#22

Tackle Their To-Do List For Them

Tackle Their To-Do List For Them

Report

6points
POST
#23

Strap On Some Skates

Strap On Some Skates

Report

6points
POST
#24

Tour Your Hometown

Tour Your Hometown

Report

6points
POST
#25

Stargaze

Stargaze

Report

6points
POST
#26

Plan A Year's Worth Of Dates

Plan A Year's Worth Of Dates

Report

5points
POST
#27

Write Them A Love Letter

Write Them A Love Letter

Report

5points
POST
#28

Cook Together With Ingredients Known To Be Aphrodisiacs

Cook Together With Ingredients Known To Be Aphrodisiacs

Report

5points
POST
#29

Have A Picnic At Home

Have A Picnic At Home

Report

5points
POST
#30

Take Him For A Blindfolded Surprise Date

Take Him For A Blindfolded Surprise Date

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Take A Dance Class

Take A Dance Class

Report

5points
POST
#32

Host A Fun Fondue Date

Host A Fun Fondue Date

Report

5points
POST
#33

Pick Them Up At Work

Pick Them Up At Work

Report

5points
POST
#34

Indulge Them Adrenaline Junkie Side

Indulge Them Adrenaline Junkie Side

Report

5points
POST
#35

Do Their Favorite Activity With Them

Do Their Favorite Activity With Them

Report

5points
POST
#36

Plan Your Dream Vacation

Plan Your Dream Vacation

Report

5points
POST
#37

Take A Day Trip

Take A Day Trip

Report

5points
POST
#38

Fill Their Car With Fuel

Fill Their Car With Fuel

Report

5points
POST
#39

Ride A Ferris Wheel

Ride A Ferris Wheel

Report

5points
POST
#40

Help Them Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

Help Them Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Secretly Plan The Visit Of His Long-Distance BFF Or Sibling

Secretly Plan The Visit Of His Long-Distance BFF Or Sibling

Report

4points
POST
#42

Create A Grand Entrance

Create A Grand Entrance

Report

4points
POST
#43

Visit The Zoo Or Aquarium

Visit The Zoo Or Aquarium

Report

4points
POST
#44

Throw A Casino Night

Throw A Casino Night

Report

4points
POST
#45

Sign Him Up For A Class He Always Wanted

Sign Him Up For A Class He Always Wanted

Report

4points
POST
#46

Leave A Fun Reminder That You Are Thinking About Them

Leave A Fun Reminder That You Are Thinking About Them

Report

4points
POST
#47

Rent Bicycles

Rent Bicycles

Report

4points
POST
#48

Give Them An Unexpected Compliment

Give Them An Unexpected Compliment

Report

3points
POST
Shiloh Casey
Shiloh Casey
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I'm so confused by the picture that accompanies this one

0
0points
reply
#49

Organize A Night Out With Their Friends, But Without You

Organize A Night Out With Their Friends, But Without You

Report

3points
POST
#50

Arrange A Special Virtual Date

Arrange A Special Virtual Date

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!