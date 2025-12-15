For couples with adventurous spirits, a virtual travel night can take you anywhere from the beaches of Bali to the streets of Rome, all without changing out of your pyjamas. Fire up Google Street View, find a destination at random, and explore together.



One woman explained on Reddit: "We put Google Maps up and pick a starting point. Go into street view and just go. We see interesting sites in faraway places we might not ever get to go. Many places have indoor views as well. We've popped into a community center, malls, and resorts. We usually end up googling things for more information about our destination."



Another Redditor suggested levelling it up with culture-themed elements: "Take virtual vacations. Randomly pick a spot on a map or globe that you've never heard of. Watch a YouTube video or read about the location. Look up hotels and Airbnbs, and use Google Maps to walk around the city. Learn about the culture, learn a few words of the local language" (via Reddit).



Add a local dish or themed music to round out the experience, and you've got a travel-inspired evening full of laughs, learning, and low-budget adventure.

