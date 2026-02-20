Woman Suggests An Open Relationship, Guy Immediately Breaks Up With Her: “Crying To Take Her Back”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
All relationships are built on trust, and there’s just no getting around that. Whether you’re in a committed monogamous relationship or an open one, being honest about your intentions is what keeps a relationship from falling apart.
One guy recently shared a story online about his long-term relationship. Out of nowhere, his girlfriend of four years asked to “open” their relationship.
While her request isn’t earth-shattering, the story is much more convoluted.
Her lies and betrayal quickly came to light when he started digging a little deeper.
To make sense of this story, Bored Panda turned to Effy Blue, a relationship expert and coach, for some insight.
A man said his girlfriend of four years suddenly wanted an open relationship
Young woman suggests an open relationship while the guy immediately breaks up, both sitting back-to-back looking upset.
Millions of people have explored open relationships or polyamory
Open relationships and polyamory are not as uncommon as they used to be. Millions of people have tried either, and even more say they’d consider it.
About 4–5% of US adults say they are currently in an open or consensually non‑monogamous relationship, according to recent relationship statistics reports.
And around 20–25% of people in the US have engaged in some form of consensual non‑monogamy at some point in their lives. Roughly one‑quarter say they wouldn’t mind trying one.
In the UK, one in six people say they would be open to a non-monogamous relationship if it were more accepted by society.
However, the key word in all these stats is “consensual” — meaning both people are actually on the same page.
Bored Panda asked Effy Blue, a relationship expert who coaches people exploring ethical non-monogamy, to give her insight on this story.
“Ethical non-monogamy is a relationship structure built on transparency, communication, and clearly defined boundaries that everyone involved agrees to. It can take many forms, from couple-centric open relationships to polyamory with multiple committed partners, and the defining feature is informed consent,” she says.
Blue believes monogamy and seriousness are not synonyms. “A relationship can be deeply committed and non-monogamous at the same time.”
The biggest relationship downfall is a lack of honest conversation
Problems tend to arise not from being monogamous or non-monogamous, but from misalignment and lack of honest conversation.
Blue believes that even after being in a long-term serious relationship, it’s not an odd request to suggest options. “Relationship structure has nothing to do with how committed or meaningful the connection is,” she adds.
“In fact, couples who have been together for years may be well-positioned to transition into non-monogamy because they often have trust, shared history, and emotional intimacy to lean on.”
However, she says, opening a relationship is not a casual tweak. “It’s more like a renovation. Opening a relationship turns on stadium-sized spotlights. Suddenly you can see the cracks, the dust bunnies, and the unresolved tensions that were easier to ignore before.”
At the same time, a sudden request to “open” a relationship doesn’t really make sense at all if one partner has already cheated.
Infidelity is not that rare and can affect any kind of relationship
While monogamy is still seen as the ideal or fundamental relationship model, betrayal inside it is hardly rare.
In a survey, 54% of Americans said they had been cheated on in some way. Around a third (33%) admitted they have cheated on someone — whether physically, emotionally, or both.
“Cheating happens when someone violates the agreements of their relationship. It is not about the number of partners involved. It is about secrecy and broken trust. That can happen in any structure, monogamous or non-monogamous,” says Blue.
In consensual open relationships, partners usually have explicit agreements about boundaries. Who can they see? What counts as emotional intimacy? What needs to be disclosed?
“For example, if a couple agrees to only date other people who are also in open relationships and one partner secretly dates someone single without telling the other, that is considered cheating because it is breaking an agreement. Non-monogamy does not excuse betrayal. No relationship structure does,” she notes.
But why do some people in serious relationships suddenly want to date other people?
“For some couples, non-monogamy offers a way to resolve specific tensions while preserving what is already working. Many couples share deep emotional intimacy, shared values, and a meaningful domestic life. They may co-parent well. They may feel like true partners in every sense. Ending the relationship would mean losing something that is working,” Blue answers.
She believes that transitioning into non-monogamy is not a downgrade. “It is not the final stop before a breakup. When done consciously, it is a restructuring.”
At the same time, Blue says infidelity in any kind of relationship can feel like an earthquake. “It shakes the foundation of the relationship and leaves emotional wreckage in its wake.”
“The first step is to allow space for grief. The relationship as you knew it is gone. Even if you decide to rebuild, you are rebuilding something new, not returning to what existed before. That loss deserves to be acknowledged.”
She says the real conversation is not about monogamy versus non-monogamy. “It is about whether people are building relationships by default or by design. When couples consciously define their agreements, revisit them, and take responsibility for their impact on one another, they move out of reactive relationships and into intentional ones.”
Many people supported the man’s decision to break up with his girlfriend
Reddit discussion about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up immediately.
Text conversation about a woman suggesting an open relationship and a guy immediately breaking up with her.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up with her.
Text conversation about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy’s reaction to it breaking their trust.
Text conversation about relationship trust issues, open relationships, and feelings of betrayal and anger.
Screenshot of an online forum where a user discusses a breakup after a woman suggests an open relationship.
Comment explaining reasons a woman suggests an open relationship leading to breakup and regret to take her back.
Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about open relationships leading to breakups and emotional struggles over reconciliation.
Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman suggests an open relationship and the guy immediately breaks up with her.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up with her immediately.
Comment from BisquickNinja sharing experience about open relationship and breakup, urging to stick to your guns after regret.
Comment discussing a breakup after a woman suggests an open relationship, mentioning betrayal and moving on quickly.
Comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the man immediately breaking up with her.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up with her.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues after a woman suggests an open relationship and the guy breaks up.
Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up.
Text conversation excerpt showing a guy immediately breaking up after a woman suggests an open relationship.
Screenshot of a comment reacting to a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy immediately breaking up with her.
Comment on a social media post about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy immediately breaking up with her.
Comment discussing a relationship where a woman suggests an open relationship and the guy breaks up immediately.
Text screenshot of a conversation discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the man's reaction to break up.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an open relationship and advising not to take her back after breakup.
Comment on a thread about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the man breaking up with her immediately.
Reddit comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up with her immediately.
Reddit comment explaining why a woman suggests an open relationship and the guy immediately breaks up with her.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up.
Comment discussing a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy breaking up immediately.
The man gave an update on the situation and the secrets that were revealed after the breakup
Text update about woman suggesting an open relationship and guy breaking up, with her wanting to get back together.
Text on a white background reading about suspicion of cheating and nagging feelings after expressing concerns to others.
Text excerpt about a woman suggesting an open relationship and the guy immediately breaking up with her.
Two men in a bar having a serious conversation about an open relationship suggestion and breakup emotions.
