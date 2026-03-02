Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Tells Rich Girlfriend That She’s Spoiled, Lazy And Needs To Grow Up, Ends Up Single And Sad
Young guy telling girlfriend she is spoiled during a serious conversation in a cozy living room setting.
Guy Tells Rich Girlfriend That She’s Spoiled, Lazy And Needs To Grow Up, Ends Up Single And Sad

Kornelija Viečaitė
Money and dating is a controversial topic. For some, wealth gaps in relationships can even be dealbreakers. According to one Australian survey, 66% of people would be bothered if their partner was earning less money than them. And 34% wouldn’t like it if their partner earned significantly more than them.

This guy was dating a woman from a well-off family and let his insecurities get the best of him. One day, he confronted her and called her out for being “too spoiled” and “lazy” for not cooking her own food, not cleaning her house, and for her general perspective on life. When he asked the Internet whether that was out of line, he got a response he didn’t expect.

    A guy was dating a woman from a rich family and didn’t like her attitude on life

    Image credits: Minh Tran / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He felt she was too spoiled and relied on others too much, and outright told her that

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aromatic-Bite-3641

    The guy got cooked in the comments: “So jealous you can’t see right”

    The couple met later and the BF admitted he was being a jerk

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aromatic-Bite-3641

    People in the comments were pleasantly surprised: “Nice to see a poster actually self-reflect”

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

