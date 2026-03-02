Guy Tells Rich Girlfriend That She’s Spoiled, Lazy And Needs To Grow Up, Ends Up Single And Sad

ADVERTISEMENT

Money and dating is a controversial topic. For some, wealth gaps in relationships can even be dealbreakers. According to one Australian survey, 66% of people would be bothered if their partner was earning less money than them. And 34% wouldn’t like it if their partner earned significantly more than them.

This guy was dating a woman from a well-off family and let his insecurities get the best of him. One day, he confronted her and called her out for being “too spoiled” and “lazy” for not cooking her own food, not cleaning her house, and for her general perspective on life. When he asked the Internet whether that was out of line, he got a response he didn’t expect.

A guy was dating a woman from a rich family and didn’t like her attitude on life

Image credits: Minh Tran / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He felt she was too spoiled and relied on others too much, and outright told her that

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aromatic-Bite-3641

The guy got cooked in the comments: “So jealous you can’t see right”

The couple met later and the BF admitted he was being a jerk

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aromatic-Bite-3641

People in the comments were pleasantly surprised: “Nice to see a poster actually self-reflect”

