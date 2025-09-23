ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on whether you're a man or a woman, the way you walk through this life can be wildly different. In 2017, Pew asked Americans what qualities they value most in men and in women.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most respondents said that physical attractiveness, being nurturing, and being empathetic are the top traits for women. For men, the top three are honesty, morality, and professional success.

It seems like we all still have a long way to go when it comes to traditional gender roles. For instance, there are a lot of things men think women might never understand about being a man.

But this time, we're shining a light on the things that are deemed normal when men do it, but somehow weird if a woman does it. We've found the most interesting answers from folks in the thread where one netizen asked: " What are men allowed to do but when women do it it's a big no-no?" and present them to you here!

#1

Woman organizing planning and calendar sheets on a white wall, illustrating challenges women face compared to men freely. Opt out of participating in family function planning scheduling. A husband/man can just not participate and no one bats an eye. But if the in laws reach out to organize Thanksgiving/Christmas/summer/family traditions and she doesn’t respond or jump into happily planning she is a “[jerk] that is trying to steal our son/brother/friend”.

And her parents wouldn’t reach out to him to expect him to plan. She gets the privilege of doing both sides of the family.

enduranceathlete2025 , Hanna Pad Report

    #2

    Stressed woman working on laptop while holding child, highlighting challenges women face in work-life balance and freedoms. Leave most of the parenting to the other partner.

    tronassembled , Yan Krukau Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    A parent can still be a deadbeat despite living in the same household and still be in a relationship with the other parent. If more people viewed in this perspective maybe society will understand how twisted we treat mothers.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Woman sorting clothes in a sunlit room, surrounded by garments, highlighting things women are not allowed to do freely. Not know how to do basic life skills. 

    If a man doesn’t know how to clean, cook, do laundry etc women are expected to do it for them and/or their mothers are blamed for not teaching it

    Women are just not allowed to not know. If they don’t know they have to figure it out.

    thewizardsbaker11 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #4

    Woman standing confidently behind a podium with the American flag, highlighting gender role challenges women face. Be president.

    Blondenia , RDNE Stock project Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Okay, US citizens, when you look at a map try panning your eyes past the boundaries of the USA. You'll discover the vast world of other countries. You can learn about these other countries, where you'll find an assortment of female leaders, including Presidents. That's right. The USA is not the only country with a President. You'll be astonished that there have been, and are, female Presidents.

    4
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Close-up of a man’s beard and necklace, illustrating differences in things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Grow a beard.

    Lonely-Success3251 , Lukas Hartmann Report

    #6

    Woman holding tablet wearing a pink blazer, representing topics about things women are not allowed to do versus men freely. Have hair everywhere but their head.

    Unlucky_Bug2132 , Anna Shvets Report

    #7

    A man walking barefoot on a wooden path through trees, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can. Be topless.

    SarahLynnThe90sKid , David Lago Rodríguez Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This has always dumbstruck me. There are men out there with bigger breasts than some women. We all have nipples, but somehow a woman's is shameful. Some men I would prefer to not see them topless.

    2
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Man in a denim jacket laughing joyfully, representing things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Brutally make fun of their buddy's haircuts.

    DepartmentOfJustAss , whoiswasiq Report

    #9

    Young woman wearing a party hat holding a birthday cake, reflecting on gender role differences women are not allowed to do. Age, past 35.

    raerae1991 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited)

    Well, I guess the women who've had the privilege and opportunity to live past 35 have broken this rule.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    Doctor consulting a pregnant woman in a medical room with ultrasound equipment, highlighting things women are not allowed to do. Make choices about their reproductive health.

    princessapart , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #11

    Young woman enjoying a meal outdoors, illustrating social moments related to things women are not allowed to do freely. Eat big portions. Men are "hungry," women are "unladylike.".

    io-psychologist , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #12

    Woman expressing frustration during a conversation, illustrating challenges women face compared to men freely. Show anger. Men get respect, women get called emotional.

    uwuvxdh , Liza Summer Report

    #13

    Man and woman in a heated discussion, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Show agitation at the office or in meetings.

    aenim , Yan Krukau Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The amount of times I've been "counselled" over getting a bit stressed, or letting out a *sigh* would be comical if it didn't p**s me off even more.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Woman shaving leg with pink razor, highlighting things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Have hair on your legs or armpits. Not wanting to be alone with your own kids. Not doing a single chore on days they have to work. Not wearing makeup to important events. Watching something on their phone at events they don't want to be at. Not being ready for kids until their 30s or 40s (even though s***m quality decreases with age).

    Routine-Barnacle999 , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #15

    A woman walking alone in an empty industrial street at night, highlighting things women are not allowed to do. Walk alone at night.

    HawkLittle9912 , Rene Terp Report

    #16

    A man carrying a crying child outdoors, illustrating differences in things women are not allowed to do that men can. Not know how to handle their children. This peeves me. How is it women get slated for not being able to handle a tantrum or children’s behaviour but for men it’s just cute….

    Dry_Vermicelli5647 , Phil Nguyen Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've seen men handle tantrums well. Pick them up and out the door. I love seeing all parents do this at the store.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Young woman holding a vintage camera outdoors, reflecting on things women are not allowed to do compared to men freely. Not smiling.

    Jakub-Martinec , Marcelo Dias Report

    #18

    Woman and man in an office discussing documents and data, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Speak up for ourselves in the workplace.

    When men do it, they're being confident and decisive and fill in the blank with a positive term.

    When women do it, we are being b*tches or, my favorite expression -- we *have a tone*. No man on this earth has ever been told in the workplace that he *has a tone*.

    FunDirector7626 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No, I'm a guy, and my last principal told me I had a "tone". When I asked what sort of tone, he had no answer. Never did come up with one. The best response was Philop Marlowe's - "I know. I get a lot of complaints about it. I pace the floor long winter evenings worrying about it. But somehow it never changes."

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Man relaxing on a couch covered with a blanket, using a phone in a cozy living room setting, highlighting gender freedom topics. Sit around on holidays. They might get up to help move a table and chairs but otherwise they get to sit in a recliner all day watching sports while the women do all the work.
    Meanwhile if there’s a grown woman in the family sitting for longer than 5 minutes she’s a lazy [jerk] not doing her share of work.

    EeileeZ , Lisa from Pexels Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My ex's family, during their gatherings, the men would actually move themselves from the dining room to the living room after the meal and say aloud "We'll let the women clean up." The day we broke up, I lost all his weight and having to deal with his sexist family. I grew up where everyone pitches in.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Woman sitting alone at a modern table in a minimalist cafe reflecting on things women are not allowed to do. Hide or guard their emotions and feelings. 


    I've met women who do this much like men, and they always seem to be shunned away from the rest of the girls. .

    I_Am_Simple , cottonbro studio Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh, we're allowed—expected—to hide anger, sadness, really any negative emotion. People expect women to be bright and cheery 24/7.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Two men leaning on a railing having a conversation outside against a brick wall, highlighting gender differences freedoms. Casually mention [self-pleasure] as a normal thing that is done in life.

    fuckassssshitf*ck , Mizuno K Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited)

    Have you actually hung out with a lot of men? Because we really don't talk about c​h​o​k​i​n​g the c​h​i​c​k​e​n with other guys. I feel like women are probably more open about such things, talking about which v​i​b​r​a​t​o​r types they like best... but maybe I'm wrong.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Woman and man in a heated outdoor conversation, illustrating social dynamics related to things women are not allowed to do that men can. Standing up for yourself. Easy way to get labeled a [jerk].

    h1a4_c0wb0y , RDNE Stock project Report

    #23

    Woman in a blue top showing a surprised expression, illustrating challenges women face compared to men freely. Burping. if i let out a big belch, my dad commends it. if my sister does the same thing, he is disgusted and says “that’s not cute :/“

    edit: just for clarity, my dad would do literally anything for my sister or i, we constantly talk about how grateful we are to have him. this is the ONLY thing i’ve ever seen him say to her, and she’s never told me she has any ill feelings toward it, just something i noticed. it doesn’t make it okay but rest assured she wouldn’t trade him for anyone.

    NecessaryNumerous821 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why is it commendable for anybody to do a big burp? It happens….people's bodies do that. But I don't think it's funny or cute when anybody does it, male or female. Just say, "Excuse me," and don't make a big deal out of it.

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    A couple lying in bed embracing closely, symbolizing challenges women face compared to men freely. Have a high body count.

    deetzle , anait film Report

    #25

    Young boy in blue shirt resting head on arms outside, illustrating gender differences in what women are allowed to do. Abandon their kids!

    bzubavicius , Pixabay Report

    #26

    Young woman sitting with face covered on doorstep, representing things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Abandon their children b/c they just can’t deal with it all, or for no reason at all.

    StarBabyDreamChild , Pixabay Report

    #27

    A diverse group of young professionals collaborating in an office, illustrating things women are not allowed to do freely. Speak up in meetings. No really. There's studies on this.

    StatusTics , fauxels Report

    #28

    Female doctor consulting woman at office desk, highlighting differences in things women are not allowed to do versus men. Enjoy bodily autonomy.

    Gingersnapspeaks , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #29

    Woman sitting with eyes closed holding a pen to her forehead, illustrating things women are not allowed to do freely. Ask for an abortion.

    Vast-Website , RDNE Stock project Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This is a regional issue. In Canada, women have free will to have an abortion. I'm sure other countries do, as well.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Young woman in a gray hoodie and jeans adjusting her sleeve, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Have pockets large enough to hold things.

    Ok-Ice1253 , Alena Shekhovtcova Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    This has gotta be a conspiracy, it's so crazy that women's clothing has such terrible small pockets (or no pockets at all). I think if men had to deal with that, we'd definitely carry purses ourselves, lol.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Woman wearing red shirt with a frustrated expression, representing things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Scratch our [private stuff] nonchalantly in public.

    joedirt75 , Anna Shvets Report

    #32

    Woman with curly hair and red lipstick looking concerned, illustrating things women are not allowed to do freely. Have five kids across three spouses, cheat notoriously, pay [adult workers], defend sexual [attack], while being bankrolled by a guy with 14 kids with 6 women, mostly out of wedlock.

    jarena009 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    #33

    Bearded man in glasses and plaid shirt holding microphone, speaking on stage about things women are not allowed to do. Stand up comedy. Much harder for women to be liked and accepted as funny.

    Impressive_Touch1118 , Stewart Munro Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Is it that, or is it that there just aren't as many women comics? I haven't really watched stand-up comedy for decades, so I'm not that familiar with the current scene. But back in the day, I loved comics like Janeane Garofalo, Paula Poundstone, Rita Rudner, Elayne Boosler, Judy Tenuta, Carol Leifer, etc. I also like Sarah Silverman a lot (although her latest special was a dud, unfortunately).

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Woman standing with arms crossed, wearing a black blazer, symbolizing things women are not allowed to do freely. After reading many saying "Have an opinion", it just clicked for me why women are naturally so indirect with their communication!

    I always wondered why they won't just be direct with men, especially in relationships or when dating.

    You'all been conditioned into doing this by society! 😂.

    Multi_Trillionaire , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Be more assertive." [Woman: states her piece directly.] "No, not like that! You're too aggressive."

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Woman celebrating with a birthday cake and sparklers, illustrating themes of things women are not allowed to do freely. Age.

    Bunny_OnTheMoon , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    #36

    Woman in green sweater looking frustrated and upset, illustrating challenges women face that men can do freely. Be angry.

    kdawg09 , Engin Akyurt Report

    #37

    Young woman covering her mouth in surprise during golden hour, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Fart.

    Aggressive_Shoe_7573 , Vinicius Quaresma Report

    #38

    A man with a backpack and a woman holding hands in a hallway illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Be a deadbeat parent 😅 heading into year 6 of my kid's 'donor' deciding fatherhood wasn't for him (has since abandoned a second kid too, me and that kid's mum are now best friends and are raising the kids together).

    NefariousnessFun2941 , Alena Darmel Report

    #39

    Woman and man sitting opposite each other indoors, discussing social issues about things women are not allowed to do freely. Have opinions.

    Kaurifish , cottonbro studio Report

    #40

    Two people sitting on a bench wearing denim shorts highlighting gender differences women are not allowed to do that men can do freely Sit with legs wide apart. Why it’s acceptable for men?

    CyanPomegranate11 , cottonbro studio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Women also tend to do this naturally. Maybe not to such an extent, but many women literally clench their legs together or sit with their legs crossed, to avoid looking spread eagle. Our thigh fat, labia and wider hips push out our legs at rest.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    A father and son skipping stones by the water, illustrating differences in things women are not allowed to do. Get called a great parent for doing things with their kid one day a week. Oh and they get to pick the fun weekend things and ignore the boring stuff. Double points if they have a YouTube channel.

    c

    #42

    Man and woman discussing at a table with laptop, illustrating gender roles and things women are not allowed to do freely. Interrupt men while they’re talking….

    PeachyPesco , fauxels Report

    #43

    Woman comforting a distressed young man, highlighting challenges related to things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Women are expected to be the parent that never makes mistakes.

    Awkward_Public_4997 , Kindel Media Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not true with my parents because my mother was the (positively) emotional one and my dad was the one who thought things through. I went to my mom for support and my dad for advice.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Young woman with curly hair and red lipstick looking serious through a window, highlighting women restrictions and gender inequality. Have a bad day and act grumpy.

    Not smile when dealing with coworkers.

    Raise their voice in the workplace.

    Walk alone at night, in general.

    RnDMonkey , Polina Zimmerman Report

    #45

    Four men sitting on a hillside overlooking green mountains, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Viciously insult their good friends to their face constantly.

    freshly-stabbed , Matheus Ferrero Report

    #46

    A woman placing a ring on a man's finger, highlighting things women are not allowed to do that men can. Date or marry much younger men.

    bonitaycoqueta , Deesha Chandra Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My bf is 10 years younger than me. We met as adults. We are adults. It's no one's business. If it were the other way around, no one would bat an eye. Yet, I've been called a "cradle robber". Really? He wasn't underage when we met. Not even close.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Man working on laptop in modern office, illustrating challenges related to things women are not allowed to do freely compared to men. Write bland to the point emails.

    No-Walk-7771 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I appreciate to-the-point emails from *everyone*, no matter what chromosomes you have.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Young man with blue eyes wearing a vest and tie, gesturing while discussing things women are not allowed to do compared to men. Probably to over explain something in depth, but do it in a way that is completely wrong or backward. Men love to do this, and they’re good at it, but when women do it they seem to get called out 🤔.

    LSIeducate , Thirdman Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men are allowed to give long, boring monologues. My ex-FIL did it all the time. I don’t think he even realized it; to him, that was just talking.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Man and woman having a serious conversation in a minimal room highlighting things women are not allowed to do. Control their reproductive rights?

    Current-Depth8223 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    #50

    Woman sitting on outdoor steps looking upset while a man walks away, illustrating gender inequality themes. Abandon their child. I say this laying on a hospital couch next to my sleeping wife after she just gave birth to our daughter.

    Single moms pick up the slack all the time and the farther is just considered a dead beat. If a mother abandoned the family, she is considered vile and heartless.

    HeyImAntonio , RDNE Stock project Report

    #51

    Heart shape drawn on car window covered with snow, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Writing your name in the snow while [peeing].

    Bright-Struggle-3237 , JERIN MATHEW ZACHARIAH Report

    #52

    Man playing didgeridoo and handpan outdoors near a bicycle, illustrating things women are not allowed to do compared to men. Play a didgeridoo.

    It’s a taboo in Aboriginal culture for a woman to play a didgeridoo. Stores won’t sell them to women and there are massive signs asking those who purchase them not to allow women to play them.

    This applies to all women, not just Aboriginal women.

    alstom_888m , Kübra Aydın Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scotland should have a law against women playing bag pipes. And one for men too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Woman lying in bed resting with a messy foreground, illustrating challenges women face in what they are not allowed to do. Be ugly/unkempt.

    Commercial_Stage_603 , cottonbro studio Report

    #54

    Young woman in black sleeveless top looking down, expressing emotion related to things women are not allowed to do. Nothing. Women can do it all, men just won't let them.

    Weeshi_Bunnyyy , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #55

    Man walking barefoot on sand wearing orange shorts, illustrating gender freedom in things women are not allowed to do. Have body hair, particularly leg hair. No women ever demands men shave their legs, nor refuses to date men with leg hair and claim it’s their ‘preference’ 

    Like I genuinely get so angered by men who prefer hairless women and defend their right to have a preference, when they themselves have the same d**n hair on their legs. Gtf over yourself, we’re all mammals. .

    Proper-Classic5241 , Rafael Alexandrino de Mattos Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men can't have this preference? As a woman you are perfectly allowed to have hair, or whatever else, but men are also allowed to not like it. Everyone can have their preferences in who and what they want while dating.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Woman walking alone in a dark park illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Walk alone at night.

    Ichoosethebear , Юлия Здобнова Report

    #57

    Woman and man holding hands, symbolizing the contrast in freedoms between women and men in society. Have much younger romantic partners.

    MMTisours , Tan Danh Report

    #58

    NFL stadium lit up at night under a starry sky, illustrating things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Go topless at the Superbowl. Usher? No problem. Janet Jackson? Absolutely not. But she didn’t even go topless really.

    Imaginary_Chair_6958 , Christopher Alvarenga Report

    #59

    Three professional women working together at a desk, highlighting gender roles and things women are not allowed to do compared to men. Have equal representation in government in the US.

    Be president in the US.

    Have strong opinions. When men do this, it's normal. When women do this, they are a [jerk], a ball buster, a shrew, etc.

    Control what happens to her own body. Make her own reproductive choices. No one tells a man what to do with his testicles. But everyone seems to want to tell a woman what to do with her uterus.

    Have lots of [intercourse] with different people. When men do this they are seen as studs and are applauded. When women do this, they are labeled as sluts and denigrated.

    mom_with_an_attitude , August de Richelieu Report

    #60

    Woman sitting on toilet in bathroom looking at her phone, illustrating things women are not allowed to do freely. Pee standing up.

    flinstonepushups , Miriam Alonso Report

    #61

    Couple lying on bed relaxing side by side representing things women are not allowed to do that men can do freely. Sleep around.

    Lesbian_Goblin , Andrea Piacquadio Report

