A netizen asked men to share struggles and difficulties that they believe women could simply never understand. From comical to deeply personal, men across the internet shared their thoughts and emotions. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.

Depending on one’s life experience, it can be easy to overlook all the little and not-so-little things one goes through on a daily basis. This can range from the logistics of standing versus sitting when going to the bathroom, all the way to how societal pressures manifest and how different people deal with it.

#1 I was the victim of domestic violence, and was laughed out of the police station when I attempted to report it.

#2 Not being believed when it comes to sexual harassment



I was sexually harassed by a girl in my class a really long time ago and when I told it to the school they didn’t do anything



Both of my parents got involved and they still refused to do anything to the girl who was harassing me

#3 If you don't open up about your feelings you're a toxic man. If you do, you're either being rude or being a pu**y. We're only supposed to have the CORRECT feelings, at the correct time, at everyone else's convenience.

The factors that have led to men and women having often quite different life experiences, particularly through history, are pretty varied. While those forces in many cases still exist, there are a myriad of smaller, day-to-day things one gender might not even think about until a member from the other points it out. For example, while its effects are basically omnipresent in many parts of the world, many women have not considered the abject terror brought on by male-pattern baldness. Roughly 30-50% of US men will encounter some amount of hair loss by the time they are fifty, creating a booming industry in toupees and hair transplants, as perhaps too much importance is placed on this objectively smallish tuft of hair.

#4 Being expected to be able to step up in scary situations when you are scared sh**less yourself and don't want to either.

#5 Trying to figure out if I should pay:



I should pay on the date to be polite but I also should also have us split because we're equal but there's a gender pay gap so I should pay because I'm a man but gender roles are meant to be cast aside? I...I....I AHHH

#6 I have a terrible issue with crying, even when I'm at my worst and feel a constant urge to cry for weeks straight, I won't and can't. Sometimes I think I can't cry without permission. I am well aware that I don't need permission, but my body doesn't care.

This fear leads to a large number of myths and alternative “remedies” for hair loss that, for the most part, have little to no bearing on reality. Because testosterone levels play some part in how hair works, some have speculated that weight training might lead to male-pattern baldness, despite the fact that most cases are just hereditary. While there does seem to be a connection between excess testosterone and hair loss, many balding men also report low testosterone levels.

#7 Trying to ask out women with little to no signals to go on. Having to approach and initiate every romantic interaction without coming on too strong and not seem like a creep.

#8 Being shot down simply because you're a certain height

#9 my brother got physically abused by his ex and somehow a ton of people still assume he did something to deserve it?... Imagine if the reverse happened! Like a woman talks about how her ex boyfriend punched her because he is an abusive piece of s**t and i would go "yea but what did you do to deserve such a reaction?". if i did that everyone would agree that i am the a*****e but for some reason multiple people have said this to my brother and no one bats an eye.

Some studies indicate that women have a stronger sense of smell than men, which is both a blessing and a curse, as many a young man learns a bit too late that if he can smell himself, everyone around him can as well. While there was no doubt a time when ancient humans needed every sense to be as sharp as possible, these days most aggressive aromas, from hot garbage to people who apply perfume with a hose, are more annoying than anything.

#10 The level of depresion men face while basically having no support system and forever being told to just be tough and push on..

#11 Trying to find the balance of being emotionally vulnerable and masculine in such a way that maintains attraction. This leaks into communication, sex, outward behavior, and damn near everything in a relationship.

#12 Older single guy here. We're on our own. Nobody wants to touch us. No platonic affection. Nobody wants to help us. We need to figure it out for ourselves. Nobody will be there for you. You have to accept that. Crippling loneliness is a given. I know I will die alone. I just want to know, why the hell is it taking so long?

Socially, men are in many ways more at risk of loneliness. Male friendships, as opposed to female friendships, are more often based on shared activities than personal connections. This can endanger friendships if the activity has to end and also limits the “scope” of the relationship. Emotional disclosure can be harder if your friend is more of a tennis buddy than a true confidant.

#13 Expected to be the protector at all times. I mean I’ll do my best but damn, can we call the cops first.

#14 Talking/interacting with a child and instantly getting seen as a [predator]. Once headed out with my 3 year old niece to a playground . . . half an hour later the police were involved. Needed my sister to clear things up.

#15 Middle age loneliness, particularly for married guys with kids. If you're not a middle age bro douche, you probably have no friends. None. Maybe you're amiable with work colleagues, maybe you have a game night with some neighbors, but they're barely more than acquaintances. Your last friend was 10, maybe 20 years ago in the before times. Seems like It's almost a societal expectation at this point.

In the 21st century, given that most of us no longer work jobs where peak physique is required, some of the “evolutionary” advantages of the male body fall away. However, the image, or at least personal belief in that image of masculinity is still around, creating a psychological gap that many men don’t know how to overcome. Even worse, many men don’t even know how to ask for help.

#16 You can shake it, you can thump it, you can beat it on the wall, but until you zip the zipper, the last drop will never fall.

#17 When a woman expresses her feelings and/or problems, everyone can't get enough. When a man does, he is either ignored or told "man up dude". And this is something that'll go on forever.

#18 Being accused of kidnapping my kids while taking them to the playground. That was fun.



Women going out of their way to avoid me when walking on a street (crossing the street). I get it, but wow does it hurt.



Feeling crushing anxiety and not being able to show it to basically anyone. My wife interprets it as me being unstable/unable to be the provider, even my therapist assumed I was just not wanting to face my demons and that I need to get over it. Gotta keep it in.



Being really sick and told it’s manflu.



Having me sense of self worth basically pinned to my ability to earn money



Very specific, but illustrates the point: I once was at a conference and I saw two ladies walking ahead of me. One was carrying a purse by its handle and it was hanging down. The purse was unzipped and stuff was starting to fall out as she was walking. I ran up and interrupted and pointed out the purse was open and stuff was about to fall out. They both looked at me and asked why I would be looking at her purse and called me a creep and walked away.

#19 Being looked at as a pervert or weirdo for taking your kids to the park or store or anywhere. Any age too! Newborn all the way to teenager!

#20 The absolute certainty that society doesn't give a flying f**k about you unless you can offer something. There's no net for men, you're on your own.

#21 Modern society can view us being totally useless but somehow in charge of everything



Or getting your c**k caught in a zipper a la Something About Mary style



The latter is probably the worst thing

#22 Trying to figure out if she’s into you, or just being nice.

#23 Just how f*****g lonely it is. You are expected at all times to be a simultaneous combination of guardian, emotional caregiver, leader, and provider, on TOP of being relatively successful and 100% independent.



And you have to ALWAYS be these things, 100% of the time. It's emotionally exhausting.



I know that readers may see this and list any number of the various advantages our unfair society affords men, and I won't argue that they aren't there. But I will state that I feel, and probably many other men would agree with this, that society doesn't really care about the emotional, mental, or social health of men.



Chris Rock famously said that only women, children, and dogs are loved unconditionally; men are loved under the condition of what they can provide. I agree with that statement. It's incredibly dehumanizing and dispiriting to constantly be told what society expects from you and wants you to be, as if all you are is a paycheck to support a family or a fearless leader who exudes strength and never falters.

#24 If we don’t express our emotions in a way that matches expectations, usually through actions and body language, they generally aren’t received or taken seriously, even when communicated clearly. It typically doesn’t matter how we *say* we feel.



Then if we go so far as to have an outburst like yelling or crying, the emotions are finally understood and taken seriously, but they change people’s opinions of us, and usually in a negative way.



There is no “I was just upset” excuse for us. We have to remain in control at all times because we’ll either be considered too scary or too weak, but in doing so, we’re constantly told that we don’t open up enough.

#25 My wife and I are very affectionate with our young son. Tons of hugs and kisses. I know that there will be a point where he will no longer want that from me specifically but will be okay with her still showing that kind of love.

#26 Talking about your mental health. In recent years I've become more open about it but a lot of the men around me just won't open up about it. There are people I know who have ended their life because of mental health issues.



I think it's a difficult conversation no matter your gender, but a lot of men are told to "suck it up" or told that "men don't cry" so they have to keep it all inside.

#27 it's not okay to be a stereotype who tells a woman to get in the kitchen and make me a sandwich, but it's acceptable if not downright encouraged for a woman to knock me for not being able to lift something heavy saying "you're a man, you're supposed to be able to do this!"

#28 Women have no idea what it's like to go your whole life with no one ever thinking to give you flowers.

#29 Sometimes she just wants me to listen (which I do) and other times she wants me to fix it (which I also do). I get it right more than 50% of the time, The other times I get yelled at for not doing the right thing.



She'll go on a rant about me not providing the correct response. I just remove myself from the situation and wait for the cool down.

#30 I had a situation in that I overheard my fiance's mother once say to her in very different words that men have only two emotions. Rage and horny. Basically sounded to me like she thought all men with emotions were just con-men lying to get sex.

#31 The ever lasting circle women put us in where they want us to communicate openly and honestly and then when we do, we have to justify what we said and spend a half hour explaining how what we said wasn't an attack on them but rather a logical statement. Gets annoying to the point I don't care to have an opinion anymore.

#32 The whole series or why do you like/why are you doing/wearing/eating/drinking/feeling x or why do you know about or how to do x, you’re a guy? Questions we get on a regular basis.



Why are you wearing pink? You’re a guy



Why are you drinking anything that’s not a beer? You’re a guy



Why are you in this pottery class? You’re a guy



Why did that movie make you tear up? You’re a guy



Hell my favorite was when I was asked that question because I asked for water on a hot day. Apparently drinking water isn’t a thing guys are supposed to do.



Even got asked that when someone asked why I was wearing glasses. Apparently if you’re a guy you’re not allowed to see properly.



Just about every guy gets questions like these on a regular basis that they probably don’t even notice any more.



It’s also not just other guys that ask this but men, women, family members, kids, servers, and I’ve had people at places that tried to make a point that everyone was loved and accepted ask stuff like that even if it wasn’t intentional.

#33 "Why don't you just go out there and find a girlfriend?"



i have tried, and nothing, every single dating app i have used i have never gotten a match



"just go up to a woman and ask them out"



that is sexual harassment



"you just have to try harder"



i am in physical pain from trying just to get one compliment

#34 Trying to talk to others about mental health (both mine and other's). As a child, my mother struggled with mental health but she was wise enough to get help and through that became determined to break the cycle in our family. She gave me the tools to deal with these struggles myself (and for others).

So now, well into my 50's I'm an empathic, caring man, father, husband that can listen well (typically offering the advice of...you should get some professional help but I'm here for you).

The problem is, any men in today's society judge my help as being "soft" or, "nosey " or being a "wash woman". Personally, I don't give AF but it is a sad statement in our society.