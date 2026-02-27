Guy Finds Out His Dream Girl Went On A Date With Him Out Of Pity: “Let Him Down Easy”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who hasn’t had a crush in high school? Perhaps very few of us. But even fewer have had the chance to date and fall in love with our high school crushes later in life. Sounds like a fairy tale? Not necessarily. Sometimes, you don’t know when the lightning will strike.

This guy met his high school crush again and had the courage to ask her out. Three years later, they were the happiest couple in the world. However, one evening, her BFF blurted out the real reason she went on that first date with him – out of pity. After finding that out, the guy started spiraling – was his relationship really what he thought it was?

A guy found out his GF went out with him initially out of pity

Image credits: Egor Ivlev (not the actual photo)

He didn’t know how to feel about it and asked people online for advice

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwRAsafee

Commenters assured the guy he probably had nothing to worry about: “You won her over, dude!”

One person shared a similar story

However, others thought this should be a dealbreaker

Surprisingly, the story had an incredibly wholesome and cute ending

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwRAsafee

“Finally a success story,” commenters reacted

Other shared their similar success stories

