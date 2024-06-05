However, there are always many other reasons. Curious to know what they may be, one netizen decided to ask : "What is something your date did or said that made you go 'I’m definitely going on another date with this person'?" People's answers ranged from wholesome to incredibly sweet. Even if you're not a romantic, these stories are bound to make your heart flutter at least a little bit.

Some of the red flag topics that would potentially ruin a person's chances for a second date include bringing up sex, religion, and exes. Interestingly, people also say they are more likely to go on another date with someone who is environmentally friendly. 76% of the respondents found this an attractive trait in a potential partner.

Think about the last date you went on. How long did it take for you to decide whether you'd like there to be a second one? According to a survey by OnePoll , the average American knows this 19 minutes into the date. The top three characteristics people are looking for in their dates are manners, personality, and conversational skills.

#1 This girl I was dating a few years ago did an impression of a T Rex on our third date, and she went ALL OUT. Little arms at her chest, big dino steps, full effort roar. I knew I'd marry her from that moment.



We got married last summer. We have a little dinosaur on the way this October.

#2 He kept talking about anything. He seemed so enthusiastic about learning and sharing what he learned. To me, it said that he's very smart but not arrogant about it. I don't consider myself a smart person, but he didn't seem to care. Actually, it was the enthusiasm that piqued my interest. I definitely want to keep talking to him.

#3 He quoted my favorite poet, TS Elliot, at the dinner table on out first date. I finished the quote. He stared at me across the table for a stunned moment. I swear that was the very moment we fell in love with each other.

#4 Most men hide their sad back story or any vulnerable parts of themselves, but he opened up about being orphaned and his mother's mental illness and how he manages without support and 3 hours later I didn't want to leave the table. His confidence in being honest was so hot. It didn't come across like a sob story.

#5 He just made me laugh the kind of laugh where I throw my head back and laugh from my heart and belly. He still makes me laugh like this.

#6 As we were driving to dinner a car swerved into our lane causing him to have to brake hard, he automatically put his arm out over me. It was something my mother always did. To me, it symbolized an unthinking care and thoughtfulness.

We will be married thirty years this month and he is truly thoughtful, empathetic, and caring. I told him he is simply a good man. That is high praise to me. Nothing better than a genuinely good person.

#7 First date with my partner



i told him i had trauma and cptsd and adhd etc. he asked “what does that mean for you?”



instead of judging, asking probing questions, or ignoring it completely, this man asked me how this impacts my life, in an effort to genuinely understand me and my mind



our 6th anniversary is next month.

#8 The first time my (now ex-, but we were married for 16 years and have kids together and I don't regret it) wife visited my apartment, my one cat that was notorious for disappearing when anybody came over (even the pet sitter who he knew well and liked) promptly jumped on her lap and started purring at her. She had no i idea what to do with cats at the time and said so, but just went with it and they became friends right away. If he thought she was a keeper, who was I to argue with him.

#9 He said he couldn’t hang out the next night because he was making dinner for his grandma and mom and aunt.



Definitely a green flag. We have been married for 20 years.

#10 It just felt right being together after about 5 minutes into the date.



It's been 13 years since that first date and the feeling still hasn't changed.

#11 On our first date, some of her ice cream dripped onto her sleeve. Nonchalantly wiping it up, she told herself, “can’t take me anywhere…”



I smiled. She’s been my wife for 7 years now.

#12 I mentioned a tv show off hand. He went home and watched it and texted me later about how much he was enjoying it.

#13 When we had our first date, it was actually our first time seeing each other in person.



He met me outside of my office right when my shift ended… and literally ran across the street to me with the biggest, brightest smile. He took me in his arms and hugged me so hard that my feet dangled in midair, and in the sweetest and most excited voice he said:



“It’s so nice to finally meet you.”



Ten seconds in and I was COOKED. I loved that he never tried to play it cool or aloof. He never hid that he was happy to see me.



He literally swept me off my feet.

That was three years ago, we’re getting married in October.

#14 On our first date he stopped while walking to pet a strangers dog, it had me hooked.

#15 On my first date with my current bf I was so nervous I spent the first HOUR infodumping about the plot, extended universe, and lore of the Dune novels.



For some reason he was into it lol.

#16 I had my arm in a sling from breaking my clavicle back when I met my man in August. On our first date he asks me to hand him my plate so that he could cut my food for me. I already thought that he was a great guy so that just made me think even higher of him.

#17 We were at his home, alone for the first time. His friends called, he was on the phone for a second, then when he hung up he said "I am so sorry, I gotta go, my friends have been drinking and they dont want to drive, I'll go pick them up, I'll drop you off on the way."



We ve been married 10 years now and that was the moment I fell in love.



It might seem silly, but I was really impressed how he didn't hesitate, like of course his friends could count on him, even when he had the house to himself with his date, he was still thinking "my friends need help". And he is mature and responsible, he worried that they might try to drive while drunk.



I thought this is a reliable man who has his priorities right.



And he has proven himself to be exactly that over the years we've been together.

#18 They offered to split the bill without any awkward hesitation or expectation for the other person to pay.

#19 We lost ourselves in conversation for hours and the bar was closing. Just laughing and talking about all kinds of things.



As I was leaving, one of the women on staff whispered to me "I think that went really well!" with a big smile.

#20 We just didn’t want to end the night, we must’ve went to 3 different spots just talking each others ears off.

#21 She insisted on paying for dinner, then busted out a mini travel backgammon set from her purse and asked if I knew how to play.

#22 She yelled at some teenagers to be quiet in the movie theater. We are married now.

#23 He asked me about my hobbies and I said I liked to journal and I said, "never anything good though." And he goes, "I'll give you something good to write about," grabbed my face, and kissed me SO passionately. 18 year old me went nuts for that s**t. We had an an off relationship for the next 6 years. He's still one of the most interesting people I've ever known.

#24 We were riding down the road with the windows down, he looked over at me from the drivers seat and said "good God you are f*****g gorgeous!"



I'll never forget that, it lives rent free in my head like from a romance movie.

#25 For our first date, we got coffee and walked around a Barnes & Nobles for a little while. We were browsing some books by the entrance when a bus pulled up and an elderly man with a walker stepped off. I saw him struggling to open the door and took a step to help. My date, who’s back was to the entrance, whirled around and BOUNDED over to the door, holding both sets open and helping the man through. We’ve been together for over five years now <3.

#26 Oh this one is gonna be good, I was on a date with a girl I liked and I got a ping on discord from the boys asking if I can join online, as I’m typing to explaining I can’t she grabs my wrist and tells me no wait one moment, then walks out and comes back with a gaming laptop. I knew then and there. 3 years later we are now happily married.

#27 I had gotten out of a pretty emotionally/mentally/controlling abusive relationship at the time. So needless to say, I had some apprehension putting myself out there, again. The thought of being vulnerable to someone again was scary.



We spent maybe 30 minutes to an hour at the restaurant. The remaining 5 hours of our date was spent talking in the car about anything and everything. By the time we both (begrudgingly) parted ways for the night, we had a breakfast date planned for the next morning, and it felt like I had known this man for years. It was the first time in a long time that I was able to fully relax around a guy, especially on a first date. So it wasn't anything specifically that was said or done, it was just the way we opened up so easily to each other, even about insecurities, past relationships, etc. He just made me feel...comfortable.



We're coming up on our one year anniversary here in a few days. The road hasn't been completely smooth, as the first healthy relationship after an abusive one can be pretty rough when you've experienced/learned nothing but toxic coping mechanisms and have to unlearn them. But man, I think this is the first time I can truly say I know what it feels like to be loved by a partner fully.

#28 1985, he liked rock music, I like country music. He borrows The Judds cassette from his brother and has it playing when we get in the car. Been married 36 years.

#29 Well this date was actually really bad for the most time. We went to get drinks... 30 mins after we started fighting a bit... Different views on world and politics. It got so bad that people around us was looking at us because we were really loud. He pissed me of so much that for the last 15 min I was dead silent. I asked waiter for a check and he didn't let me pay. I thanked him for the drinks and picked up my things turned around and walked out.



It was pretty late and I picked this bar for the date bcs it was relatively close to where I live and he knew that. I started walking and I heard him shout my name. I stopped, he caught up. I was confused and looked at him with my wtf face. He told me he just can't let me walk alone to my place since it was dark out and that he would be worried.



That's when I decided to give him a second chance and it was a really good decision😊.

#30 When she shared that her favorite pastime is watching old movies by the fireplace, I was like: 'Yep, she's definitely my type!

#31 I met a guy on match.com. We talked for a bit and finally met in person. Honestly, I was kind of "meh" on him. He seemed a bit standoffish. We went out to dinner a restaurant I liked, had a great meal and then he asked if I wanted to go for ice cream. I was like "sure" so we went to a nearby ice cream shop, had some ice cream and talked some more. I was still on the fence about him.



So, we finished our ice cream, it was after 10pm and we were getting ready to head out. He looked at me and said, "I had a really great time tonight and want to see you again. How does 7pm next Saturday sound? I can pick the restaurant this time."



I did admire his directness and figured "Why not?" So, I said yes, we went out the following Saturday and he was like a different person - much more relaxed, chatty and open. I later found out he was a *nervous wreck* on our first date because he really liked me and didn't want to "mess it up" (his words!).



Well, he didn't mess it up. We've been married almost 20 years now and have two great kids. :-).

#32 He gave me flowers that he picked and tied a bow around, then took my hand to lead me into the restaurant. We’ll be married 14 years in October.

#33 She got my jokes and references and spun off on them with jokes of her own. It was like we spoke the same language.

#34 My gf and I showed up to our first date wearing the same colored outfit. From shirt, jeans, and shoes, it looked like we were intentionally trying to match each other. It made for an easy ice breaker.

#35 My boyfriend told me about his world record in a very very niche and random video game. He doesn’t brag and he’ll tell you how it’s since been broken but to me it was just the cutest most impressive thing I’ve ever seen.

#36 She said, "Are you going to kiss me, or what?" We have been together for 30 years.

#37 He was articulate, funny, made me feel safe, didn’t give me the ick. Unfortunately I found out very soon we were incompatible as he wanted kids. I do use our short relationship as a bar that I judge other dates by….

#38 I was in the midst of a divorce, living separately, went through some hard times. A coworker had my number (we work in substance use treatment so we have to have numbers.) I was laying in bed one night and she asked if I was okay in text. (We never really talked at all at work but I took leave because I was feeling suicidal and needed some time for mental health.) I replied “no I’m really not.”



The next day she replied and said “meet me here” and gave me an address to a restaurant in BFE. She asked what was going on, I told her I’m crippled financially, lost my home, and can’t afford my dissolution fees, and I feel alone.



We went on to eating, I didn’t think of it as a date just a friendly gesture, but god damn was she so naturally beautiful, that smile felt like home to me something I’ve longed for, for 26 years. When we finished we walked outside and she handed me a piece of paper, it was a check for $400 and she said “file those papers, go back to work so I can see you more” and then she gave me a hug all while saying “you have my time whenever you need, it’ll be okay.”



Every night after work we met in a parking lot at an Italian restaurant (she was 36 in a bad situation so she lived with her mom, and I was living with my mom due to losing my house.)



We spent almost every night together since, even if it was for an hour - it felt like an eternity which also didn’t feel long enough.



We’ve lived together now for almost a year.

#39 Went to a sushi bar. Went well. She asked if I'd follow her for a drink. On the walk to the bar she grabbed my hand. While we were waiting on a crosswalk she leaned on me and just stared up at me. I think I got claimed in that moment. We've been together for almost a year now.

#40 On our first date, we were walking around a lakefront and he saw some people trying to take a group selfie, and he asked if they'd like him to take a photo for them, and I thought that was very kind :).

#41 A past SO said his ex was a good person and didn’t trash talk her. Immediately made me want to see him again.

#42 One time, my date shared a personal story that showed vulnerability and authenticity. It made me feel a deeper connection with them and I appreciated their willingness to open up. Their honesty and genuine nature made me excited about the possibility of getting to know them better, so I definitely wanted to go on another date with them.

#43 He came up to me, introduced himself and told me he’d marry me one day. Apparently he’d had a premonition on the way to the pub that he would meet his wife. No idea who she was. Honestly I thought he was mental, but he was just so confident about it. Not cocky, just sure that he was right. We’ll be together for 18 years this year and he’s still my favourite person. We laugh daily and he’s my biggest cheerleader.

#44 He was polite, well spoken, treated the waiters and any service people like people.

#45 She was reluctant to date me. She agreed to go out to dinner with me only if it was in a group of other people from class. There were 4 of us. One dropped out because she had something to do. The other was running about 30 minutes late because she had to pick up her kid. The two of us decided to sit at the bar and talk until the other person got there. About 20 minutes in, she said she hoped the other girl didn't show. I was thinking the same thing. The other girl did eventually show, but we both remembered that. After the date we got ice cream. 10 years later we're still going strong.

#46 We met at a bar late afternoon on Halloween. We were both late so that started off some icebreaking banter. We sat outside and talked for hours, at some point we start talking about food and I say something along the lines of nachos is the perfect food. He stops, asks me to wait a minute, walks up and (I didn't know this at the time) LEAVES the bar to go across the street to the taqueria and come back with nachos for us to share. He was gone for over 10 min and I didn't think he ghosted me probably bc he left his jacket, etc. but when he came back and opened the takeout container to reveal nachos, my jaw dropped and I was speechless. Halloween 2025 will be our ten year anniversary. ☺️



Side note, we also are the only other person in our respective lives who like horror, which makes our anniversary being Halloween wonderfully serendipitous.

#47 The weather was bad on the first date and we weren't sure on the second one and I made a joke about rain/snow on a date being good luck. He brought a cheap snow globe and set it down on the table and said something like "I make my own luck".

#48 I used to think this kind of thing was dorky, but he wanted to drive me to my car even though it wasn't far at all. Then when he dropped me off, he asked if he could kiss me. I'd literally never been asked that before (I was 35!) and it floored me how endearing it was in the moment.



He is still just as sweet and considerate. We are 2 years strong and expecting our first baby. I really, really love this man. 💗.

#49 After a bunch of failed online dates, we met. As a woman, I had to be on guard for the guys who just wanted sex.



We met up (on a Wednesday), we talked for hours, closed the bar, he walked me to my car and we kissed. I was waiting for the invite back to his place, but nope. We left, he texted me later to make sure I got home ok and that was it.



Been together 11 years, married 8. We both think we found our soulmates.

#50 I went on a first date with my now husband at 18. I'd been on dates before but they (being teenager dates) were always pretty awkward, even if we liked each other and we're doing fun things.



The thing about this date was that, it was kind of weird and seemed like it shouldn't go well. First, I was waiting outside for him to pick me up. He asked if he should introduce himself to my family, and I said no because I had a bad family situation and it wouldn't be beneficial for anyone to do that, but I thanked him for asking. He immediately was fine and we drove to the restaurant.



I complimented the stickers on his console, they were for some rock bands and looked cool. He thanked me and said normally people just compliment the car because it was a Corvette and didn't like his stickers. I had no idea what kind of car it was and apologized but he said it was fine, the car was a handmedown from his brother so he didn't care about it and liked that I liked them.



We get to the restaurant and I warn him, embarrassed, that I'm a messy eater. I don't mean to be, in fact I try very hard to be careful, but I've always a bit of a disconnect between my hands and mouth, and always end up with a bit of sauce on my shirt (I didn't know it then, but I know now I have ADHD). He said that was cool and wasn't judgy at all, even when my tomato fell off my BLT into my lap, and we laughed about it together.



After a bit of small talk, he said he likes to be direct and of it's ok if he asks more personal questions about what we want out of life and stuff. I was thrilled, I hate the "waiting several dates before talking about serious stuff" thing because it always felt like a waste of time. We talked about religion (none for both) marriage (maybe but not for a while), kids (no for both), life goals (both to find nice, relaxing jobs to make enough to focus on hobbies and some travel), politics (left leaning). We weren't the same in every way though, when it came to hobbies I like reading, movies and crafting. He liked video games, d&d and coding. We both were very interested in the others hobbies as well. I felt really at ease with him, even when I had answers he didn't quite agree with, he was very interested in what I had to say.



When we leave, we had planned to hang out at a park after but it was raining. As we were walking to the car, he paused and said "Ive never kissed someone in rain before". I was blown away at how romantic it felt and we had a perfect, sweet kiss.



We hang out in the car a bit longer before he dropped me back at home. He thanked me for a wonderful time and kissed me again (again sweet and not asking for more). I was giddy, once inside I immediately called my best friend to gush about it. She thought the date sounded weird, but was happy for me. I then said I really wanted to text him *right then* because I liked him so much. My friend was horrified, and said I couldn't text until at least tomorrow and to preferably wait for him, or else I would seem desperate. Literally not 5 minutes late while still talking to her, I get a text from him saying "I think I'm supposed to wait longer before texting, but I couldn't help it, I just wanted to tell you again what a good time I had".



It all felt so magical, not because it looked like something in a movie, but because it looked exactly how I would write a romance for me. 10 years later, we are still incredibly happy together.

#51 He didn’t care that I’d been married before.



On his first wooden roller coaster, as we were heading up the hill he told me that he hated me. 😅He’s still not a fan of wooden roller coaster’s.



Recently he told me he’d follow me anywhere.



Today is our 23rd wedding anniversary.

#52 We talked for two hours straight without interruption and then she grabbed me and shoved her tongue down my throat right before climbing in an uber.





We talked about it later and she was wondering, "is he really not going to kiss me?" I was focused on not being overly aggressive because I *really* liked her, didn't want to f**k it up, and can't read hints to save my life. So, good move on her part.





1-year anniversary was yesterday. Ring's being made.

#53 Two things -



We went axe throwing for our first date and he thought to bring water and soda to drink while we were enjoying the fun.



He went in for the kiss within the first 5 minutes (we had been video chatting and texting for a month already). It felt incredibly natural (and gave me butterflies that I still get whenever we kiss). We fell into a rhythm on the first date like we were together for 10 years. Felt like the easiest first date. Completely at ease with each other.



We’ve been together for three years now. Got married on our one year dating anniversary. Every day is better than the last! It’s like Christmas every morning waking up next to him excited and ready to start the day together.

#54 Texted her after we left at the station. She replied more or less instantly and with a good quality and long answer. Nothing says someone is interested in this modern world as a quick response that they've thought about.

#55 She went on a small, politically incorrect rant on our first date.

#56 Pulled a calculator out of his pocket and I immediately knew this was someone I had to get to know.

#57 She was just as funny as I was. Arguably funnier! Our conversations were effortless and her beautiful green eyes entranced me. It felt like home. She is wonderful.

#58 We were talking how sometimes “higher quality” stuff is sometimes better BUT then we both agreed that the cheap version (store brand) of strawberry pop tarts are the way to go. I felt home.

#59 Our first date was 6 hours long. He took me to this dive BBQ place that has great music. He saved a parking spot for me and then we chowed down on ribs. We talked and laughed the whole night. Best date and still together 3 years later.

#60 She smelled so nice.

#61 We had worked together for a year and he waited until we were on a real date to tell me I was even more naturally beautiful than he imagined.

“You really are just naturally beautiful aren’t you!” He said looking at me in his passenger seat. It wasn’t creepy at all and made me feel so proud. I want to feel like that all the time.

#62 Honestly, it felt right the whole time but there were a few moments that really hammered it in. Talking together is literally one of the easiest things in the world. When something went wrong, we were quickly able to joke about it. Even though I was incredibly nervous, he was able to calm my nerves in ways I never thought possible. Intimacy with him also just felt incredibly right and gave me a brand-new understanding and appreciation of the word. However, one thing really drove it home that I thought about for the rest of the day and that I still do today.



When the date started, he immediately went to open a door for me, which was incredibly sweet of him. When he did, I waited for him as I saw he also held the door open for this mother who carted three kids with her. I thought it was sweet for him to do that and once they came in, we went about our business. When we went to leave the building, we passed the lady again and brought her up to me.



"Remember that woman? I held the door open for her and her kids when we got here."



"Yeah, I remember. Why do you bring it up?"



"I work with her. She doesn't like me very much, though."



That really stuck with me because it reminded me of a story I had heard (I think here on Reddit) some time ago about a man who was escaping a burning office building. As he was leaving, he ran into a woman who had run a smear campaign against him and they outright despised each other. However, when he sees that she's injured, he picks her up and carries her out of the building. While his gesture wasn't as heroic, I saw the same traits and nature in him. If that kind of trait, of someone willing to put differences aside to be kind, doesn't make a good partner, then I don't know what does.

#63 My wife and I got married after 3 months. That was 17 years ago. We still have a strong, loving, passionate relationship. She is my best friend. Our first date was also the first time we met in person. She originally saw me performing music at a club and then got to know my friends first. Apparently they all had good things to say about me. She started messaging me on MySpace and then we started talking on the phone. Then, one evening, we went out to the club together. It was a blast, then we went to a friend of mines birthday party. She thought it was cool that I was totally willing to let her meet all my homies, even though she already knew them. Then we went to a suite at the Warwick and made love until the sun came up. That was it, we were both hooked. We have been inseparable since.

#64 He gave me a hug 5 minutes into the date, and instead of feeling awkward or hurried, it just felt exactly right. We had been talking through text, phone and videocall for several months by then.

#65 The moment I opened my door, his face lit up like I had made his day just by existing. He wasn't my date yet; he had just come to fix my broken air conditioner in the middle of summer, so I was probably looking at him with the same expression.





He needed my number to call me from the roof so I could turn the AC on and off, so a few days later I texted him some bs question about the part he replaced. He got the hint and called me right away, and our first phone call lasted 2 hours.





The way he lit up for me at probably one of my least attractive moments (sweaty, no makeup, messy hair, and old workout clothes) just stuck in my mind. The easy conversation and beefy bod didn't hurt either ;).

#66 Nothing he said or did partially. We both were bored and matched on tinder. He asked me if I was free that night. We met for rock climbing and pizza. Was only supposed to be from 4pm till like 6pm. We shut down the pizza joint and they had to ask us to leave at about midnight. We just sat and talked for hours about everything. We didn't even kiss goodbye we just hugged I think? I remember sitting in my car thinking this will be the last first date of my life. And I was right. 3 years later. Engaged and planning a life together.



We shortly got covid after that date and quarantined together for 2 weeks in a cabin. I knew right away I loved him but those 2 weeks of sickness and non stop together really reaffirmed it to me <3.

#67 Our first date he took me camping to a secret cabin be had built in the woods. Right on the edge of a lake. We went fishing, he cooked me the best dinner I’ve ever had with foraged things he collected while we were mushroom picking… then he told me he heated up the tub so I could have a bath before bed if I wanted. He was such a gentleman the whole trip. We spent 3 days out there and it was amazing. We got back to the dock and unloaded the boat of all our stuff, then he put the boat back to the bushes and we headed home. He had grabbed a poster off one of the trees, I picked it up and it said “yellow boat missing from boat launch - please let us know if you see it” with a phone number and the names of every family member. It was not his boat. We laughed our a**es off.

#68 We were in the car before she left. All she said was



"I don't want to leave."



I'm not sure why. But the way she said it. Almost like it was supposed to be a thought that stayed in her head. I was hooked.

#69 The first time I ever met him I had just gotten my wisdom teeth out and one of my wounds got infected so I had a puffy cheek. That wasn’t a date but then he asked me in our first date and he remembered what I was wearing and told me I looked cute even with my swollen face lol. 2 years later we’re going strong.

#70 On the first date, which I was petrified for, we met for what we thought would be a ‘quick drink & thats it’.

We ended up playing trivial pursuit & scrabble in the pub for 5hrs. She kicked my a**e at scrabble.



On I think the third, we got incredibly drunk & walked back, she stopped in a cut-through & we looked at the stars. I pulled out the most awkward impression of an astronomer, to which she laughed, then we kissed.

I was surprised as I thought I’d completely blown it with that.



We were together for 7years & while not together now, remain very close & there is a deep affection for each other.

#71 My most recent first date lasted 4 days. We went out to get a couple beers and vibed perfectly well. We went home and watched the Animatrix and held hands. After that, stuff happened and since she lives out of town, of course I let her stay at my place. The next day, I asked her to stay again. We met on a Sunday, this went on til Wednesday. I just couldn’t let her go. She came back on Sunday and left again on Thursday. Long story short within two multi day dates, I now have a new girlfriend haha.

#72 He said I smelled like home on the first date. It’s almost been 4 years since🥹.

#73 I am a professional historian. I mentioned Roman toilets and we had a long conversation about them, because he is a history buff too. That’s how I knew he was the one! Together for 3 years. Just got engaged two weeks ago.

#74 She ticked every single box, is attractive to me to boot and, perhaps more importantly than all of that, made me laugh until tears streamed down my face.



She's the whole package, and then some.

#75 He was explaining what his job was, which is complicated, in a way that I could understand but not condescending. Made me realize the type of man he was quick.

#76 He took me to a shooting range and taught me how to shoot a gun with incredible patience and detail and concern for safety. He asked “now before you hold the gun, do you have any questions because we can take as long as you want”. He still helps me with anything with the same level of attention and care, no matter how big or small.

#77 On our first date my fiancee laugh/snorted while drinking coffee and as I went to hug her goodbye she literally said "awkward hug" been sold on her since that day and three years later she's still weird AF 😂.

#78 I wasnt sure i even wanted to meet him but then during our first call he blurted out that he's always wanted to put on hip waders and visit a Cranberry bog. It was so out of left field; so random and odd that I said yes to a date. Our first date there was instant chemistry so it took off from there.

#79 A million years ago my buddy didn't have a car so I'd drive him out to chill with his gf. Her best friend was usually there so they always used to try to pair us up. She was cute but I never really felt anything special until one night. I was like 19 and a huge partyer at the time and she was a lot more reserved so one day she's Ike "come over with ur buddy, my parents are gone and we can chill and play pong" which I was obsessed with. When I got there she had moved this tiny like 3x3 table to the center of the room and it had a black trash bag stretched over it. It was just the 4 of us and it looked so silly, this tiny table with a trashbag on it... when I busted her balls about it she said it was her mom's favorite table so she didn't wanna get it ruined. I dno why but the fact that she was so outside her comfort zone yet wanted me to hang out so bad she took a chance looking dumb just to convince me to come over. It got me so bad I fell in love right there. We only lasted 2 years but it was the first time I'd ever really fallen for someone.

#80 He did not ask me why I was divorced and why I didn't have children. We just talked. He was not interviewing me.

#81 Immediate chemistry. And he treated me like he wanted *me*, not like he wanted something *from me*.



Oh and he also liked Queen, which is important if you’re dating me.



We’ve been together 6 years and married for 2 years this July :).

#82 We’d been very flirty friends for a while (same grad program) and finally went out to dinner on what I thought was a date… but wasn’t 100% sure. It was a cute little Italian restaurant, very romantic, and the conversation just flowed. There was a live musician going around to each of the tables asking for requests, and before he gets to our table, my date blurts “I should ask him to play Black Hole Sun.” I about died laughing. We’ve been married 13 years.

#83 I knew on my first date with my husband he was the one for me lol. He was so laid back about everything and he actually showed some interest in my hobbies. He also actually talked about himself which I’ve never had happened. I just instantly kinda fell for him.

#84 My only real girlfriend said this is one of the best dates I’ve ever been on! … it didn’t work out but for me in that moment it really drove home how I should try to show her a good second date too.

#85 He was so passionate about anime and K-pop that I just had to fall in love been married a couple years now.