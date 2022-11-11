So, scroll on down below and check out our list of the best icebreakers we’ve found listed all over the internet. Once you are there, rank them by giving them your vote. And lastly, share this list with your friends; they might appreciate it more than you would’ve guessed!

Now, you are probably wondering whether these conversation starters are truly appropriate for any situation. And, of course, we won’t convince you until you read them yourself, but just know that they encompass all kinds of different topics. So, if you’re at a cattle show, you’ll find some questions directed towards animals, and if you’re at an office-related soiree, there are also a myriad of interesting questions considering that. You know, we bet that some of these questions will seem genuinely interesting, and in the end, you might be wishing someone would’ve given them to you, too. And that's how you will know those are the icebreakers you must memorize!

We’ve all been in a situation where we have to talk to a person we know little or nothing of, and yet the circumstances dictate that we must somehow manage a conversation. The usual start of such a conversation consists of a prolonged Sooooo… and a bit of awkward shifting until you coax your brain to help you out. However, you can very well do without this clumsy moment if you have some icebreaker questions in your pocket. Not literally, though, as fishing out a crumpled note with things to ask jotted down might make the situation even more, uhm, peculiar. Anyway, this is our list of fun icebreaker questions - read them all, memorize a few, and never find yourself wondering what to say next.

#1 What would the title of your autobiography be?

#2 What is your favorite memory with your best friend?

#3 What is your absolute dream job?

#4 What’s your favorite place of all the places you’ve travelled?

#5 What “old person” things do you do?

#6 What fictional world or place would you like to visit?

#7 Best book you’ve ever read?

#8 If I visited your hometown, what local spots would you suggest I see?

#9 What is the last TV show that you binge-watched?

#10 What current fact about your life would most impress your five year old self?

#11 The zombie apocalypse is coming, who are 3 people you want on your team?

#12 What was the worst style choice you ever made?

#13 What was the worst haircut you ever had?

#14 If you were a wrestler what would be your entrance theme song?

#15 Have you ever been told you look like someone famous, who was it?

#16 If you could bring back any fashion trend what would it be?

#17 What’s the most embarrassing fashion trend you used to rock?

#18 Say you’re independently wealthy and don’t have to work, what would you do with your time?

#19 If you had to delete all but 3 apps from your smartphone, which ones would you keep?

#20 What would your dream house be like?

#21 What sport would you compete in if you were in the Olympics?

#22 Which band/artist – dead or alive would play at your funeral?

#23 What is your favorite TV show?

#24 What’s one career you wish you could have?

#25 Have you ever completed anything on your “Bucket list”?

#26 What’s is one thing we don’t know about you?

#27 What’s your favorite scent?

#28 If you could learn one new professional skill, what would it be?

#29 What’s the weirdest food you’ve ever eaten?

#30 If you could have the power of teleportation right now, where would you go and why?

#31 Would you rather live in the ocean or on the moon?

#32 Would you rather live where it always snows or where the temperature never falls below 100 degrees?

#33 Describe a time you laughed so hard you thought you would cry.

#34 What is your favorite midnight snack?

#35 What is the strangest habit you have?

#36 How old were you when you learned that Santa – gasp – doesn’t exist?

#37 What crazy activities do you dream of trying someday?

#38 How would you change your life today if the average life expectancy was 400 years?

#39 What are you going to do when you retire?

#40 Do you love working from home or would you rather be in the office? Is there a balance of both that you like best?

#41 What is one article of clothing that someone could wear that would make you walk out on a date with them?

#42 You have your own late night talk show, who do you invite as your first guest?

#43 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s: Which decade do you love the most and why?

#44 When you die, what do you want to be remembered for?

#45 What is your favorite magical or mythological animal?

#46 What was the worst job you ever had?

#47 You can have anyone fictional as your imaginary friend. Who do you choose and why?

#48 Teleportation or flying?

#49 Do you think you could live without your smartphone for 24 hours?

#50 What was the last country you visited?

#51 How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

#52 What’s your best scar story?

#53 If you could see one movie again for the first time, what would it be?

#54 If you could change places with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

#55 If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be?

#56 If you could be guaranteed one thing in life (besides money), what would it be?

#57 If you had to teach a class on one thing, what would you teach?

#58 If you could magically become fluent in any language, what would it be?

#59 Would you rather always be slightly late or super early?

#60 Would you rather be the funniest or smartest person in the room?

#61 Would you rather be an Olympic champion or an astronaut?

#62 If you could donate a million dollars to any charity, what cause would you choose?

#63 Do you have any hidden talents?

#64 What are you most excited about this year?

#65 What song or album could you listen to on repeat?

#66 Would you rather explore outer space or the bottom of the ocean?

#67 Who is your favorite Disney character?

#68 What is your earliest Winter holiday memory?

#69 What’s your favorite seat on an airplane?

#70 Who is your favorite person to travel with?

#71 Beach, safari, or forest vacation?

#72 What is your spirit animal?

#73 If you were the captain of a pirate ship, what would be the name of your ship?

#74 What is the most challenging job you can think of?

#75 A genie grants you three wishes but none of them can directly benefit you. What would those wishes be?

#76 What is your biggest pet peeve?

#77 What do you never leave the house without other than your phone, keys or wallet?

#78 Who is your hero, and why?

#79 What is your guilty pleasure?

#80 What’s the hardest part about working virtually for you? The easiest?

#81 If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

#82 You have to sing karaoke, what song do you pick?

#83 If you had to eat one meal everyday for the rest of your life what would it be?

#84 If you were left on a deserted island with either your worst enemy or no one, which would you choose? Why?

#85 If aliens landed on earth tomorrow and offered to take you home with them, would you go?

#86 What’s your favorite sandwich and why?

#87 What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

#88 What is your favorite item you’ve bought this year?

#89 What does your favorite shirt look like?

#90 What is your favorite television network?

#91 What’s your favorite tradition or holiday?

#92 What is your favorite breakfast food?

#93 What movie seen recently you would recommend and why?

#94 Have you ever met your idol or someone you revere greatly?

#95 Do you have a favorite plant?

#96 What did you have for breakfast this morning?

#97 What is your favorite meal to cook and why?

#98 Are you a cat person or a dog person?

#99 Popcorn or M&Ms?

#100 What does your morning routine look like?

#101 What’s your number one tip for combating distractions when working?

#102 What’s the last great TV show or movie you watched?

#103 What’s the most out-of-character thing you’ve ever done?

#104 You can have an unlimited supply of one thing for the rest of your life, what is it?

#105 Are you sunrise, daylight, twilight, or nighttime?

#106 What season would you be?

#107 If you could hang out with any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?

#108 If you could live anywhere in the world for a year, where would it be?

#109 If you could choose any person from history to be your imaginary friend, who would it be and why?

#110 If you could choose any two famous people to have dinner with who would they be?

#111 If you could rename yourself, what name would you pick?

#112 If you could have someone follow you around all the time, like a personal assistant, what would you have them do?

#113 If you could be immortal, what age would you choose to stop aging at and why?

#114 If you could be on a reality TV show, which one would you choose and why?

#115 If you would have to eliminate one thing from your daily routine, what would it be and why?

#116 If you could go to Mars tomorrow, would you?

#117 Would you rather meet your ancestors or your descendants?

#118 Would you rather lose all of your money or all of your pictures?

#119 Would you rather live without AC or without social media?

#120 Do you play any sports?

#121 Do you play any instruments?

#122 What cool feature would you add to your dream house?

#123 What is the most amazing story about your family?

#124 What is one thing we would never guess about you?

#125 What’s your favorite thing about the place where you live?

#126 If you could eliminate one food so no one could eat it ever again, what would you destroy?

#127 What is your favorite thing to do by yourself?

#128 What is your most used emoji?

#129 Who was your childhood actor/actress crush?

#130 What did you name your first car?

#131 If you were famous, what would you be famous for?

#132 What would be the most surprising scientific discovery imaginable?

#133 What would your talent be if you were Miss or Mister World?

#134 You’re going sail around the world. What’s the name of your boat?

#135 What fictional family would you be a member of?

#136 What is your favorite time of the day and why?

#137 Coffee or tea?

#138 If you had a time machine, would go back in time or into the future?

#139 What is your favorite dessert?

#140 What was your favorite game to play as a child?

#141 Are you a traveler or a homebody?

#142 What languages do you know how to speak?

#143 How do you stay productive and motivated?

#144 What's on your phone wallpaper?

#145 Are you a good dancer?

#146 What fruit or vegetable would you most want to be?

#147 If you could commit any crime and get away with it what would you choose and why?

#148 If you could be any supernatural creature, what would you be and why?

#149 Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?

#150 What is your idea of fun?

#151 What two things do you consider yourself to be very good at?

#152 Do you set New Years Resolutions? Do you keep them?

#153 Does your current car have a name? What is it?

#154 What was your least favorite food as a child? Do you still hate it or do you love it now?

#155 If you could add anyone to Mount Rushmore, who would it be? Why?

#156 What would your superpower be and why?

#157 What breed of dog would you be?

#158 What is your favorite musical instrument and why?

#159 Are you an early bird or night owl?

#160 What about showers? Do you prefer morning or night?

#161 If you could be any animal in the world, what animal would you choose to be?

#162 Would you rather give up your smartphone or your computer?

#163 Would you rather be able to run at 100 mph or fly at 10 mph?

#164 Would you rather be a superhero or the world’s best chef?

#165 What was your favorite school subject?