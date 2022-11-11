We’ve all been in a situation where we have to talk to a person we know little or nothing of, and yet the circumstances dictate that we must somehow manage a conversation. The usual start of such a conversation consists of a prolonged Sooooo… and a bit of awkward shifting until you coax your brain to help you out. However, you can very well do without this clumsy moment if you have some icebreaker questions in your pocket. Not literally, though, as fishing out a crumpled note with things to ask jotted down might make the situation even more, uhm, peculiar. Anyway, this is our list of fun icebreaker questions - read them all, memorize a few, and never find yourself wondering what to say next.

Now, you are probably wondering whether these conversation starters are truly appropriate for any situation. And, of course, we won’t convince you until you read them yourself, but just know that they encompass all kinds of different topics. So, if you’re at a cattle show, you’ll find some questions directed towards animals, and if you’re at an office-related soiree, there are also a myriad of interesting questions considering that. You know, we bet that some of these questions will seem genuinely interesting, and in the end, you might be wishing someone would’ve given them to you, too. And that's how you will know those are the icebreakers you must memorize!

So, scroll on down below and check out our list of the best icebreakers we’ve found listed all over the internet. Once you are there, rank them by giving them your vote. And lastly, share this list with your friends; they might appreciate it more than you would’ve guessed!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What would the title of your autobiography be?

Report

11points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be a trilogy. Part I: Sympathy for a Devil. Would cover my youth and institutionalisation. Part II: In the Company of Strangers. Would cover my release, adaptation to society, meeting my wife, and starting our farm. Part III would cover the later part of my life which I haven't reached yet.

1
1point
reply
#2

What is your favorite memory with your best friend?

Report

10points
POST
#3

What is your absolute dream job?

Report

9points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Writing side missions for RPG's.

0
0points
reply
#4

What’s your favorite place of all the places you’ve travelled?

Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#5

What “old person” things do you do?

Report

9points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make that weird sort of half-groan-half-grunt noise when I sit down or stand up.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

What fictional world or place would you like to visit?

Report

8points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Middle Earth. To look at the absolutely massive structures and monuments.

0
0points
reply
#7

Best book you’ve ever read?

Report

8points
POST
Perplexed potato
Perplexed potato
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the best: The subtle art of not giving a f**k

0
0points
reply
#8

If I visited your hometown, what local spots would you suggest I see?

Report

8points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's not really a lot there, but the scenery is beautiful! So I'd have to say my nan's house, you'll get good food and a view overlooking the bay where the otters play.

0
0points
reply
#9

What is the last TV show that you binge-watched?

Report

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I have to limit my answer to 1? 🙃

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

What current fact about your life would most impress your five year old self?

Report

8points
POST
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That I have pets 🥲❤

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

The zombie apocalypse is coming, who are 3 people you want on your team?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably my mates Robert (SAS), Dave (engineer), Si (funniest bastard alive).

0
0points
reply
#12

What was the worst style choice you ever made?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cutting my shoulder-length curly hair into curtains. I looked like I had a birds nest on my head!

0
0points
reply
#13

What was the worst haircut you ever had?

Report

7points
POST
#14

If you were a wrestler what would be your entrance theme song?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'If looks could kill' ~ Heart

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Have you ever been told you look like someone famous, who was it?

Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Monica Belucci. But in fact I probably look more like Steve Buscemi.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

If you could bring back any fashion trend what would it be?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either Renaissance period clothing or 17th Century French Court.

0
0points
reply
#17

What’s the most embarrassing fashion trend you used to rock?

Report

7points
POST
#18

Say you’re independently wealthy and don’t have to work, what would you do with your time?

Report

7points
POST
#19

If you had to delete all but 3 apps from your smartphone, which ones would you keep?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's App, Phone... I haven't got a third, so... maybe a game???

0
0points
reply
#20

What would your dream house be like?

Report

7points
POST
#21

What sport would you compete in if you were in the Olympics?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there one for climbing????

0
0points
reply
#22

Which band/artist – dead or alive would play at your funeral?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Queen, but with Slash on guitar.

0
0points
reply
#23

What is your favorite TV show?

Report

7points
POST
#24

What’s one career you wish you could have?

Report

7points
POST
#25

Have you ever completed anything on your “Bucket list”?

Report

7points
POST
#26

What’s is one thing we don’t know about you?

Report

7points
POST
#27

What’s your favorite scent?

Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it creepy that I like to sniff on my cat?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

If you could learn one new professional skill, what would it be?

Report

7points
POST
#29

What’s the weirdest food you’ve ever eaten?

Report

7points
POST
#30

If you could have the power of teleportation right now, where would you go and why?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Home, because that's where my dogs & PlayStation are.

0
0points
reply
#31

Would you rather live in the ocean or on the moon?

Report

7points
POST
#32

Would you rather live where it always snows or where the temperature never falls below 100 degrees?

Report

7points
POST
#33

Describe a time you laughed so hard you thought you would cry.

Report

7points
POST
#34

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bacon & peanut butter sandwich

0
0points
reply
#35

What is the strangest habit you have?

Report

7points
POST
#36

How old were you when you learned that Santa – gasp – doesn’t exist?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4 years old. When I helped my Dad put my sister present together. She wanted a cabin bed, we put it up in her room without waking her!

0
0points
reply
#37

What crazy activities do you dream of trying someday?

Report

7points
POST
#38

How would you change your life today if the average life expectancy was 400 years?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably not a lot. I already take life quite slowly.

0
0points
reply
#39

What are you going to do when you retire?

Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Walk the dogs, spend more time with my donkeys, make a workshop and built furniture.

0
0points
reply
#40

Do you love working from home or would you rather be in the office? Is there a balance of both that you like best?

Report

6points
POST
#41

What is one article of clothing that someone could wear that would make you walk out on a date with them?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing, I'm not superficial about clothing. If she had a weird neck or ears though....

0
0points
reply
#42

You have your own late night talk show, who do you invite as your first guest?

Report

6points
POST
#43

60s, 70s, 80s, 90s: Which decade do you love the most and why?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

80's. Better music! Better clothes. Simpler times. Wait, we are talking about the 1789's right???

0
0points
reply
#44

When you die, what do you want to be remembered for?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully nobody will find out it was me!

1
1point
reply
#45

What is your favorite magical or mythological animal?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cerberus. Who wouldn't want a 3 headed dog????

0
0points
reply
#46

What was the worst job you ever had?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waste drainage clearance. I lasted 2 days.

0
0points
reply
#47

You can have anyone fictional as your imaginary friend. Who do you choose and why?

Report

6points
POST
#48

Teleportation or flying?

Report

6points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Teleportation. It gets cold up there.

0
0points
reply
#49

Do you think you could live without your smartphone for 24 hours?

Report

6points
POST
#50

What was the last country you visited?

Report

6points
POST
#51

How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

Report

6points
POST
#52

What’s your best scar story?

Report

6points
POST
#53

If you could see one movie again for the first time, what would it be?

Report

6points
POST
#54

If you could change places with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Report

6points
POST
#55

If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be?

Report

6points
POST
#56

If you could be guaranteed one thing in life (besides money), what would it be?

Report

6points
POST
#57

If you had to teach a class on one thing, what would you teach?

Report

6points
POST
#58

If you could magically become fluent in any language, what would it be?

Report

6points
POST
#59

Would you rather always be slightly late or super early?

Report

6points
POST
#60

Would you rather be the funniest or smartest person in the room?

Report

6points
POST
#61

Would you rather be an Olympic champion or an astronaut?

Report

6points
POST
#62

If you could donate a million dollars to any charity, what cause would you choose?

Report

6points
POST
#63

Do you have any hidden talents?

Report

6points
POST
#64

What are you most excited about this year?

Report

6points
POST
#65

What song or album could you listen to on repeat?

Report

6points
POST
#66

Would you rather explore outer space or the bottom of the ocean?

Report

6points
POST
#67

Who is your favorite Disney character?

Report

6points
POST
#68

What is your earliest Winter holiday memory?

Report

6points
POST
#69

What’s your favorite seat on an airplane?

Report

6points
POST
#70

Who is your favorite person to travel with?

Report

6points
POST
#71

Beach, safari, or forest vacation?

Report

6points
POST
#72

What is your spirit animal?

Report

6points
POST
#73

If you were the captain of a pirate ship, what would be the name of your ship?

Report

6points
POST
#74

What is the most challenging job you can think of?

Report

6points
POST
#75

A genie grants you three wishes but none of them can directly benefit you. What would those wishes be?

Report

6points
POST
#76

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Report

6points
POST
#77

What do you never leave the house without other than your phone, keys or wallet?

Report

6points
POST
#78

Who is your hero, and why?

Report

6points
POST
#79

What is your guilty pleasure?

Report

6points
POST
#80

What’s the hardest part about working virtually for you? The easiest?

Report

5points
POST
#81

If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

Report

5points
POST
#82

You have to sing karaoke, what song do you pick?

Report

5points
POST
#83

If you had to eat one meal everyday for the rest of your life what would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#84

If you were left on a deserted island with either your worst enemy or no one, which would you choose? Why?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

If aliens landed on earth tomorrow and offered to take you home with them, would you go?

Report

5points
POST
#86

What’s your favorite sandwich and why?

Report

5points
POST
#87

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Report

5points
POST
#88

What is your favorite item you’ve bought this year?

Report

5points
POST
#89

What does your favorite shirt look like?

Report

5points
POST
#90

What is your favorite television network?

Report

5points
POST
#91

What’s your favorite tradition or holiday?

Report

5points
POST
#92

What is your favorite breakfast food?

Report

5points
POST
#93

What movie seen recently you would recommend and why?

Report

5points
POST
#94

Have you ever met your idol or someone you revere greatly?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

Do you have a favorite plant?

Report

5points
POST
#96

What did you have for breakfast this morning?

Report

5points
POST
#97

What is your favorite meal to cook and why?

Report

5points
POST
#98

Are you a cat person or a dog person?

Report

5points
POST
#99

Popcorn or M&Ms?

Report

5points
POST
#100

What does your morning routine look like?

Report

5points
POST
#101

What’s your number one tip for combating distractions when working?

Report

5points
POST
#102

What’s the last great TV show or movie you watched?

Report

5points
POST
#103

What’s the most out-of-character thing you’ve ever done?

Report

5points
POST
#104

You can have an unlimited supply of one thing for the rest of your life, what is it?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

Are you sunrise, daylight, twilight, or nighttime?

Report

5points
POST
#106

What season would you be?

Report

5points
POST
#107

If you could hang out with any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?

Report

5points
POST
#108

If you could live anywhere in the world for a year, where would it be?

Report

5points
POST
#109

If you could choose any person from history to be your imaginary friend, who would it be and why?

Report

5points
POST
#110

If you could choose any two famous people to have dinner with who would they be?

Report

5points
POST
#111

If you could rename yourself, what name would you pick?

Report

5points
POST
#112

If you could have someone follow you around all the time, like a personal assistant, what would you have them do?

Report

5points
POST
#113

If you could be immortal, what age would you choose to stop aging at and why?

Report

5points
POST
#114

If you could be on a reality TV show, which one would you choose and why?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#115

If you would have to eliminate one thing from your daily routine, what would it be and why?

Report

5points
POST
#116

If you could go to Mars tomorrow, would you?

Report

5points
POST
#117

Would you rather meet your ancestors or your descendants?

Report

5points
POST
#118

Would you rather lose all of your money or all of your pictures?

Report

5points
POST
#119

Would you rather live without AC or without social media?

Report

5points
POST
#120

Do you play any sports?

Report

5points
POST
#121

Do you play any instruments?

Report

5points
POST
#122

What cool feature would you add to your dream house?

Report

5points
POST
#123

What is the most amazing story about your family?

Report

5points
POST
#124

What is one thing we would never guess about you?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#125

What’s your favorite thing about the place where you live?

Report

5points
POST
#126

If you could eliminate one food so no one could eat it ever again, what would you destroy?

Report

5points
POST
#127

What is your favorite thing to do by yourself?

Report

5points
POST
#128

What is your most used emoji?

Report

4points
POST
#129

Who was your childhood actor/actress crush?

Report

4points
POST
#130

What did you name your first car?

Report

4points
POST
#131

If you were famous, what would you be famous for?

Report

4points
POST
#132

What would be the most surprising scientific discovery imaginable?

Report

4points
POST
#133

What would your talent be if you were Miss or Mister World?

Report

4points
POST
#134

You’re going sail around the world. What’s the name of your boat?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#135

What fictional family would you be a member of?

Report

4points
POST
#136

What is your favorite time of the day and why?

Report

4points
POST
#137

Coffee or tea?

Report

4points
POST
#138

If you had a time machine, would go back in time or into the future?

Report

4points
POST
#139

What is your favorite dessert?

Report

4points
POST
#140

What was your favorite game to play as a child?

Report

4points
POST
#141

Are you a traveler or a homebody?

Report

4points
POST
#142

What languages do you know how to speak?

Report

4points
POST
#143

How do you stay productive and motivated?

Report

4points
POST
#144

What's on your phone wallpaper?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#145

Are you a good dancer?

Report

4points
POST
#146

What fruit or vegetable would you most want to be?

Report

4points
POST
#147

If you could commit any crime and get away with it what would you choose and why?

Report

4points
POST
#148

If you could be any supernatural creature, what would you be and why?

Report

4points
POST
#149

Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?

Report

4points
POST
#150

What is your idea of fun?

Report

4points
POST
#151

What two things do you consider yourself to be very good at?

Report

4points
POST
#152

Do you set New Years Resolutions? Do you keep them?

Report

4points
POST
#153

Does your current car have a name? What is it?

Report

3points
POST
#154

What was your least favorite food as a child? Do you still hate it or do you love it now?

Report

3points
POST
#155

If you could add anyone to Mount Rushmore, who would it be? Why?

Report

3points
POST
#156

What would your superpower be and why?

Report

3points
POST
#157

What breed of dog would you be?

Report

3points
POST
#158

What is your favorite musical instrument and why?

Report

3points
POST
#159

Are you an early bird or night owl?

Report

3points
POST
#160

What about showers? Do you prefer morning or night?

Report

3points
POST
#161

If you could be any animal in the world, what animal would you choose to be?

Report

3points
POST
#162

Would you rather give up your smartphone or your computer?

Report

3points
POST
#163

Would you rather be able to run at 100 mph or fly at 10 mph?

Report

3points
POST
#164

Would you rather be a superhero or the world’s best chef?

Report

3points
POST
#165

What was your favorite school subject?

Report

3points
POST
#166

What movie do you think everyone should watch?

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!