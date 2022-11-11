166 Icebreaker Questions For The Perfect Conversation
We’ve all been in a situation where we have to talk to a person we know little or nothing of, and yet the circumstances dictate that we must somehow manage a conversation. The usual start of such a conversation consists of a prolonged Sooooo… and a bit of awkward shifting until you coax your brain to help you out. However, you can very well do without this clumsy moment if you have some icebreaker questions in your pocket. Not literally, though, as fishing out a crumpled note with things to ask jotted down might make the situation even more, uhm, peculiar. Anyway, this is our list of fun icebreaker questions - read them all, memorize a few, and never find yourself wondering what to say next.
Now, you are probably wondering whether these conversation starters are truly appropriate for any situation. And, of course, we won’t convince you until you read them yourself, but just know that they encompass all kinds of different topics. So, if you’re at a cattle show, you’ll find some questions directed towards animals, and if you’re at an office-related soiree, there are also a myriad of interesting questions considering that. You know, we bet that some of these questions will seem genuinely interesting, and in the end, you might be wishing someone would’ve given them to you, too. And that's how you will know those are the icebreakers you must memorize!
So, scroll on down below and check out our list of the best icebreakers we’ve found listed all over the internet. Once you are there, rank them by giving them your vote. And lastly, share this list with your friends; they might appreciate it more than you would’ve guessed!
What would the title of your autobiography be?
It would be a trilogy. Part I: Sympathy for a Devil. Would cover my youth and institutionalisation. Part II: In the Company of Strangers. Would cover my release, adaptation to society, meeting my wife, and starting our farm. Part III would cover the later part of my life which I haven't reached yet.
What is your favorite memory with your best friend?
What is your absolute dream job?
What’s your favorite place of all the places you’ve travelled?
What “old person” things do you do?
Make that weird sort of half-groan-half-grunt noise when I sit down or stand up.
What fictional world or place would you like to visit?
Middle Earth. To look at the absolutely massive structures and monuments.
Best book you’ve ever read?
If I visited your hometown, what local spots would you suggest I see?
There's not really a lot there, but the scenery is beautiful! So I'd have to say my nan's house, you'll get good food and a view overlooking the bay where the otters play.
What is the last TV show that you binge-watched?
What current fact about your life would most impress your five year old self?
The zombie apocalypse is coming, who are 3 people you want on your team?
Probably my mates Robert (SAS), Dave (engineer), Si (funniest bastard alive).
What was the worst style choice you ever made?
Cutting my shoulder-length curly hair into curtains. I looked like I had a birds nest on my head!
What was the worst haircut you ever had?
If you were a wrestler what would be your entrance theme song?
Have you ever been told you look like someone famous, who was it?
Monica Belucci. But in fact I probably look more like Steve Buscemi.
If you could bring back any fashion trend what would it be?
Either Renaissance period clothing or 17th Century French Court.
What’s the most embarrassing fashion trend you used to rock?
Say you’re independently wealthy and don’t have to work, what would you do with your time?
If you had to delete all but 3 apps from your smartphone, which ones would you keep?
What's App, Phone... I haven't got a third, so... maybe a game???
What would your dream house be like?
What sport would you compete in if you were in the Olympics?
Which band/artist – dead or alive would play at your funeral?
What is your favorite TV show?
What’s one career you wish you could have?
Have you ever completed anything on your “Bucket list”?
What’s is one thing we don’t know about you?
What’s your favorite scent?
If you could learn one new professional skill, what would it be?
What’s the weirdest food you’ve ever eaten?
If you could have the power of teleportation right now, where would you go and why?
Would you rather live in the ocean or on the moon?
Would you rather live where it always snows or where the temperature never falls below 100 degrees?
Describe a time you laughed so hard you thought you would cry.
What is your favorite midnight snack?
What is the strangest habit you have?
How old were you when you learned that Santa – gasp – doesn’t exist?
4 years old. When I helped my Dad put my sister present together. She wanted a cabin bed, we put it up in her room without waking her!
What crazy activities do you dream of trying someday?
How would you change your life today if the average life expectancy was 400 years?
What are you going to do when you retire?
Walk the dogs, spend more time with my donkeys, make a workshop and built furniture.
Do you love working from home or would you rather be in the office? Is there a balance of both that you like best?
What is one article of clothing that someone could wear that would make you walk out on a date with them?
Nothing, I'm not superficial about clothing. If she had a weird neck or ears though....
You have your own late night talk show, who do you invite as your first guest?
60s, 70s, 80s, 90s: Which decade do you love the most and why?
80's. Better music! Better clothes. Simpler times. Wait, we are talking about the 1789's right???
When you die, what do you want to be remembered for?
What is your favorite magical or mythological animal?
What was the worst job you ever had?
You can have anyone fictional as your imaginary friend. Who do you choose and why?
Teleportation or flying?
Do you think you could live without your smartphone for 24 hours?
What was the last country you visited?
How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?
What’s your best scar story?
If you could see one movie again for the first time, what would it be?
If you could change places with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?
If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be?
If you could be guaranteed one thing in life (besides money), what would it be?
If you had to teach a class on one thing, what would you teach?
If you could magically become fluent in any language, what would it be?
Would you rather always be slightly late or super early?
Would you rather be the funniest or smartest person in the room?
Would you rather be an Olympic champion or an astronaut?
If you could donate a million dollars to any charity, what cause would you choose?
Do you have any hidden talents?
What are you most excited about this year?
What song or album could you listen to on repeat?
Would you rather explore outer space or the bottom of the ocean?
Who is your favorite Disney character?
What is your earliest Winter holiday memory?
What’s your favorite seat on an airplane?
Who is your favorite person to travel with?
Beach, safari, or forest vacation?
What is your spirit animal?
If you were the captain of a pirate ship, what would be the name of your ship?
What is the most challenging job you can think of?
A genie grants you three wishes but none of them can directly benefit you. What would those wishes be?
What is your biggest pet peeve?
What do you never leave the house without other than your phone, keys or wallet?
Who is your hero, and why?
What is your guilty pleasure?
What’s the hardest part about working virtually for you? The easiest?
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?
You have to sing karaoke, what song do you pick?
If you had to eat one meal everyday for the rest of your life what would it be?
If you were left on a deserted island with either your worst enemy or no one, which would you choose? Why?
If aliens landed on earth tomorrow and offered to take you home with them, would you go?
What’s your favorite sandwich and why?
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
What is your favorite item you’ve bought this year?
What does your favorite shirt look like?
What is your favorite television network?
What’s your favorite tradition or holiday?
What is your favorite breakfast food?
What movie seen recently you would recommend and why?
Have you ever met your idol or someone you revere greatly?
Do you have a favorite plant?
What did you have for breakfast this morning?
What is your favorite meal to cook and why?
Are you a cat person or a dog person?
Popcorn or M&Ms?
What does your morning routine look like?
What’s your number one tip for combating distractions when working?
What’s the last great TV show or movie you watched?
What’s the most out-of-character thing you’ve ever done?
You can have an unlimited supply of one thing for the rest of your life, what is it?
Are you sunrise, daylight, twilight, or nighttime?
What season would you be?
If you could hang out with any cartoon character, who would you choose and why?
If you could live anywhere in the world for a year, where would it be?
If you could choose any person from history to be your imaginary friend, who would it be and why?
If you could choose any two famous people to have dinner with who would they be?
If you could rename yourself, what name would you pick?
If you could have someone follow you around all the time, like a personal assistant, what would you have them do?
If you could be immortal, what age would you choose to stop aging at and why?
If you could be on a reality TV show, which one would you choose and why?
If you would have to eliminate one thing from your daily routine, what would it be and why?
If you could go to Mars tomorrow, would you?
Would you rather meet your ancestors or your descendants?
Would you rather lose all of your money or all of your pictures?
Would you rather live without AC or without social media?
Do you play any sports?
Do you play any instruments?
What cool feature would you add to your dream house?
What is the most amazing story about your family?
What is one thing we would never guess about you?
What’s your favorite thing about the place where you live?
If you could eliminate one food so no one could eat it ever again, what would you destroy?
What is your favorite thing to do by yourself?
What is your most used emoji?
Who was your childhood actor/actress crush?
What did you name your first car?
If you were famous, what would you be famous for?
What would be the most surprising scientific discovery imaginable?
What would your talent be if you were Miss or Mister World?
You’re going sail around the world. What’s the name of your boat?
What fictional family would you be a member of?
What is your favorite time of the day and why?
Coffee or tea?
If you had a time machine, would go back in time or into the future?
What is your favorite dessert?
What was your favorite game to play as a child?
Are you a traveler or a homebody?
What languages do you know how to speak?
How do you stay productive and motivated?
What's on your phone wallpaper?
Are you a good dancer?
What fruit or vegetable would you most want to be?
If you could commit any crime and get away with it what would you choose and why?
If you could be any supernatural creature, what would you be and why?
Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?
What is your idea of fun?
What two things do you consider yourself to be very good at?
Do you set New Years Resolutions? Do you keep them?
Does your current car have a name? What is it?
What was your least favorite food as a child? Do you still hate it or do you love it now?
If you could add anyone to Mount Rushmore, who would it be? Why?
What would your superpower be and why?
What breed of dog would you be?
What is your favorite musical instrument and why?
Are you an early bird or night owl?
What about showers? Do you prefer morning or night?
If you could be any animal in the world, what animal would you choose to be?
Would you rather give up your smartphone or your computer?
Would you rather be able to run at 100 mph or fly at 10 mph?
Would you rather be a superhero or the world’s best chef?
What was your favorite school subject?
What movie do you think everyone should watch?