After reading the experiences of these women, you might get a glimpse of why. When one netizen asked fellow ladies for their worst Tinder experiences, hundreds flocked to expose men at their worst. From hilarious cheapskates who can't be bothered to spend five bucks on a sausage roll to dudes who came to dates pre-drunk – these dates sure took an awkward turn .

If you've ever been on a dating app , chances are you have a horror story or two. But maybe it's those horror stories that are making people log off dating apps forever, and especially young people. Because, according to research by Axios, 79% of U.S. college and graduate students don't use any dating apps anymore.

#1 Profile clearly said 'have children, don't want more'. Matched with a guy, chatted a bit then met for coffee. One of the first things he said was "is the no more children thing negotiable" . I said "no, it isn't," He said "really, even having met me now I still couldn't pursuade you to have my child" . So I said "well I have only met you for 10 mins, but I definitely don't want more children with anyone."

His response, "let's have a proper date, you will be begging to have my babies before the nights out" 🤢🤢🤢

Declined the offer of a proper date!!

#2 We spoke during Covid and hit it off big time. He had his own business and seemed like a really great person.



When we could finally meet up he turned up with a black eye. He was a secret d**g dealer on the side.



Never saw him again.

#3 A match I'd been chatting to and getting along fairly well with, although a few red flags were waving- such as he instantly replied to my messages, I mean within seconds as if he was staring at his phone all day.



Anyway, he sent me a daft tiktok, but his account name was his real name. I googled it with his location and the first few results included a local news report of a court case- he was found guilty of harrassing his ex. The details of his harrassment did not make for pleasant reading. I'm so glad I googled him. Always do this.

#4 He said 'boom' at the end of sentences - 'I'm going into town - boom !'

Also used 'I'm on fire' a lot. Pity he wasn't

#5 My friend had a date with a seemingly nice European guy, met for drinks a few times then was invited to his home for a meal and film. Sadly the guy put ‘centipede’ on as a starter movie and then moved onto some kind of snuff p**n thing. Let’s say my mate managed to leave pretty quickly whilst the guy was in the loo.

#6 Took a train to meet a guy ( he asked me out for lunch). We went to a cafe ( just your average cafe) and sat down to look at the menu.. l said oh I will have the jacket potato with tuna mayo. £ 5.50. A fanta orange £1.60.

He took ages looking at the menu .. then stood up and said " come on we are going I'm not paying these prices".

I was so hungry having had no breakfast and was an hour train ( cost me £12 )..

We ended up walking round town.. l thought we were looking for another cafe.. just as we were passing a Greg's he gave me a pound coin and said " here get in the queue and buy yourself a sausage roll on me"

I threw the pound back at him and walked off in the direction of the train station.

#7 The worst date I ever had was with a man who claimed to be a non-smoker but reeked of cigarettes. He also turned up drunk - it was an 11am meet. He tried to stick his tobacco flavoured tongue in my mouth and I excused myself to go to the ladies. I left by the back door and immediately deleted and blocked his number. I still shudder with distaste at the memory.



A friend of mine met a man who claimed to be landscape gardener with his own business, and a waterfront apartment in Leeds city centre. He turned out to mow grass verges for the council and still lived with his parents. Worse than that, he slept in a single bed, and had a poster of Kylie Minogue on his wall. He was 47.

#8 I had one ask how much it would cost to put a baby in me...



When told where to go, he said he was genuinely asking as believed redheaded women produced superior babies.



I had no idea where to go with that lol. What an absolute creep.

#9 Muslim here but so many "marriage suitor" frog stories...



1. One guy tried to get money out of me and shouted at me when I said no.

2. Another sang to me on voice notes

3. Promising one lied about his visa status

4. Guy was really fat and gross. And kept asking it "lf I had fallen in love with him yet". He only shared a head shot with me before we met.

5. Guy tried to propose in a coffee shop with a coffee stirrer (the wooden one). Sweet at the time, but laughable now when I look back.

#10 He used his son's photo who was about 27 ... Turns out he was about 47 and he couldnt figure out why I wasn't interested. Hm I'm 23 pal.

#11 Dating again after being widowed four years, he had been divorced from effectively childhood sweetheart and mother of his children four years, all very amicable. Then I found out in those four years he's bought a house with someone else and married a third person. I asked him if the second divorce was also amicable... "no, ha ha, she even accused me of r**e to the police"

#12 During covid, just as restrictions were ending but before you could eat inside I'd been talking to a guy for a while. Seemed pleasant and articulate. Met him once and he seemed OK so agreed to meet for lunch next time.



Ate lunch, was nice, but freezing as outside. He invited me back to his place as close by. I agreed. Got to his and it was almost hoarder house level inside, clutter and mess everywhere. He gave me a tour of the house but refused to show my the upstairs area that he used (he had moved back in with his mum) because it was too messy 😐👀. He made us a cup of tea in grubby kitchen which we took to lounge and then started to try to kiss and fondle. That was the point I belatedly made my excuses and left! Shame as he had seemed so nice in the written messages lol.

#13 As I walked into the pub the first thing he said was ‘you’re actually quite pretty. We just need to sort out your hair and clothes’. I turned around and walked out.



He had very little hair, was wearing a T-shirt that needed ironing and his profile photo must have been at least 10 years out of date!

#14 I had a date who was a bit bouffant and suited (not my type at all) but then it transpired that he couldn't walk past a mirror without admiring himself.

We were in a pub with loads of mirrors, all over each wall behind the bar and more in the restaurant part.

Even worse, every time he caught sight of himself, he'd do a sort of head flick, to shake all that (bleached) hair, open his mouth slightly and open his eyes wide, in a sort of coquettish pose that would only suit a teenage girl of under fifteen years.

I wonder if he would be doing a trout pout nowadays.

He also looked at me like this a few times, over the meal.

I didn't know if I was expected to swoon at his feet, or what. It was so hard not to laugh in his face.

#15 Another mate went on a date with a man who arrived wearing a very obvious wig.

He went to the bar and on the way back tripped up a step and his wig slipped without him realising and he sat opposite her with a wonky wig!

#16 And a male friend went on a date with a woman his own age (early 50’s) who he’d been chatting to online.



He arrived at the pub and there was no sign of her so he bought a drink and sat down. Then an old lady with a walking stick approached his table and said ‘hi, I’m Sue’ - turns out she’d been using her daughters photos!

He got up and said ‘sorry but I’m going home. And she burst into tears and started screaming after him ‘age is only a number’ as he made a hasty retreat

#17 I went for a coffee date with a guy from OLD a couple of years ago. We got on well and arranged an evening out for dinner a few weeks after.



Several days before he texted me "I know nothings going to happen but it would be great if you could wear some sexy lingerie"



Of course when I called him out he said it was "A joke" Just like they always do when they say something deeply inappropriate.

#18 I have a few



the guy who kept calling me on bumble, like every 10 minutes. I finally answered and he started telling me about his ex who we moved in with after 6 weeks and then she got a restraining order, police called etc. he kept saying was a really nice guy. . He only had 10 mins to talk as staying at a friends as they didn’t let him use his phone. Blocked



the guy who would only communicate via selfies with trout pout. I asked for more texts less pictures sec stopped replying as no conversation. A week later he sent abusive WhatsApp saying I was rude for not replying. My reply was I was not interested. Blocked him and then he started texting me on normal text as I was rude for not setting a date up after matching.



meeting with a guy the looked older than his pictures for him to accidentally tell me he was 10 years older than stated. Asked if anything was true on his profile. Nothing was even down to owing a cat. He thought he sounded cute and it would be a funny story to tell our grand kids. I drank my expensive wine and left.

#19 Cinema date 1990’s. Arranged by phone after we had met in a bar.

He was late and when I got in the car there was a box of Maltesers on the seat. He had pre-bought them in the shop to ‘save’ buying them there.

When we got there we were late, the film had already started and he suggested going to a very fancy bar.

Then told me I could get that drinks in, as he was the transport… and had bought cinema snacks.

Three rounds in I asked to go home.

As I went to get out of the car I took the Maltesers and he was fuming - he wanted to take them back for a refund. £1.99!

I went in and had a cuppa with my mum and we scoffed the lot. Told everyone in work the next day.

Years later he randomly came into my work to do a presentation to a hundred of us, I’d told one friend and then it got round. And just as he got all his gear ready she shouted…

‘Welcome to the stage, Malteser Man!’

#20 I had a first and last date with one who started whinging that a woman came on her period in his bed staining the mattress then proceeded to ask me back to his (of course didn’t accept).😫



Never f***ed off and blocked someone so fast. I bumped into him in Tesco a few weeks later. 😂

#21 I got an absolute shiner off of tinder say to me 'I really want you to be my girlfriend, so you can see to my trouser cannon every day.



F**king TROUSER CANNON.



Another: got to an organised drinks first date, and the guy had those white stringy bits all around his crusty lips. I kept licking my lips in the hope he'd do the same and kept thinking f**k me if he kisses me im going to have to see the hygienist.



Another took screenshots off of my social media, and told me that im wearing 'too much makeup' and he likes his 'girls' (yes girls) to dress modestly and be more natural. The photo he picked was me at a concert, covered in glitter.

Note: this bloke has botox. But told me off for wearing glitter.



Lastly: met a bloke in the supermarket of all places. Asked me out for a drink and I agreed. Exchanged numbers. (I was 18 at this point). He said that he was Russell brands cousin and he had RB and katy Perry coming round that evening for drinks and would I like to join? I was SO EXCITED. Funnily enough, I'd just seen her on tour the week before and knew for a fine fact she wasn't in the country. But anyhoo I thought I'd play along. Anyway, he said he would pick me up at X time on the back of his motorbike. (I wouldn't have gone.) when he told me he was on his way, apparently in the 10 minute journey his Nan died, and he also got pulled over for speeding and immediately lost his license and asked if he could come to mine.



I am so happy to be out of relationships. Men can f**k off.

#22 There were probably loads but I erased them from my memory. A more recent one, first day chatting on Tinder, catching up on what we've been up to over the weekend. I say that I ran out of food and scraping the bottoms of my cupboards to make something or other. The next thing he comes up with "oh great, so you can cook for me"... err, no mate.

#23 I turned up to a guy wearing a tight brown leather jacket and a baseball cap on backwards. He was 38.

#24 Pre-internet dating .. in fact pre-Internet .. none of your WhatsApp or any of that.



Met this guy in a club, he was gorgeous, manager at a fashion store in the local city. I put in the work over a few weeks.. always talking to him when I saw him.. weeks of this.



Anyhow, finally had a break through .. back to his for (hopefully) a great night. Get to his bedroom, when he asks me … did I mind if he put in his Star Trek outfit he had in his wardrobe. Yes, I very much minded…

#25 Some of them are such actual pond life.



I dated a guy briefly during my OLD period who was almost a foot shorter than me. (I know, I know). Initially I thought he was funny and charismatic enough that I could get past it but I couldn’t.



After two dates I politely blew him out but wished him well. He flew into a rage saying he knew it was about his height etc. I backed away but said I liked him and no hard feelings and he called me a bitch.



So that was the end of that you might think until six weeks later he messaged me on Instagram saying I know it’s never going to happen between us but can you send me a photo of you in high heels???



I then blocked him on Insta and he popped up on Facebook/WhatsApp, you name it. He was continuing to try to contact me on various social platforms for a further four years, well into my current relationship.



Madness… if I had behaved like he did he would have reported me to the police.



Women are always being accused of being hysterical and irrational but men are far worse in dating.

#26 On a first date (and last) date w/a man who asked me my nationality. When I said German he said oh yes, big feet small b**bs. I couldn't get out of there fast enough



Would you believe he chased me and harassed me for months after that awful date. So gross and rude

#27 Not quite the same type of story but when I was 18 I dated a guy who told me his cousin ( R) was a member of a famous band . He looked quite similar , had the same last name and his family came from the same place in the UK , so I believed him . We went to a club in London and my BF was ordering drinks at the bar and "his cousin R " walked in . As he and his entourage walked past I got up and spoke to R and told him his cousin( my BF ) was here . At that point my BF returned and R looked blankly at him and said " that's not my cousin , never seen him before "

#28 When I was a teenager (early 90's) I met up with a guy who'd looked normal in daytime, but he turned up to the pub (average jeans & t-shirt type of village pub) wearing a velvet fitted single button jacket with nothing underneath. He'd floofed his hair up so it was really bouffant on top.

Think he was after a David Hasselhoff look, but his skin was the colour of mushroom soup and he looked like he was making a slow recovery from consumption.

Such a whiny attention-seeking idiot too.

Twas a long evening.

#29 Met a man on tinder who didn’t live too far away. Went for a coffee. Proceeded to tell me he wanted to impregnate me with twins. Swiftly left and he tried to follow me home. Dodged down some side streets and blocked 😂 Ironically he got someone else pregnant not long after with twins

#30 Not me but my friend went for a date with a bloke who paid for dinner with a 50% off voucher and told her it was his treat but she could only have a main course as that’s what the voucher covered.

When they walked to the car park, he asked is she wanted to get into the back seat of his car and unleash his beast - he was 56!!!

#31 I met a guy, he was much older and fatter than his pics. He was also really boring

I cut it short and we walked out to the car park together. When I unlocked my car, he got in the passenger seat and asked me to flash under my dress, I said no, and he tried to persuade me. Then had the nerve to look affronted and confused when I asked him to get out because he was making me uncomfortable.

#32 This is about a bumble match within a two months of separating from my XH. I had a free evening and had been chatting to a man for a few days who seemed lovely. I was feeling bold (I hadn’t had the confidence to go on a date yet) and suggested meeting for a drink at a local leisure spot out of town. I told him I would be driving as I wasn’t drinking at that time.



He asked for a lift because I was passing near his house. I said “No, I’ll meet you there.” He tried again and I said “I’m not comfortable giving you a lift, I don’t know you yet so I’d rather meet you in public first.”



He sent me a barrage of a**se. I blocked and deleted all the OLD apps. I’m seeing someone now and I very quickly engineered a situation where I had to say no to him, to see how he would react. Thankfully he acted like a perfectly decent human being! If this relationship breaks down I won’t be using OLD for sure!

#33 First date with a bloke Id chatted to briefly in a bar. Turned up to the bus stop outside the McDonald's we'd arranged to meet at and he was fifteen minutes late. I was just about to leave when I saw him come around the corner and then approach and talk to two girls before he then saw me and came over - turned out he couldn't really remember what I looked like except I was blonde and had mistaken one of the girls for me (who was about a size 18 and I was size 10!) to be fair to him we were pretty drunk when we first met.



We then went to a bar where he proceeded to tell me he had just escaped death the month before running away from the collapsing twin towers in New York. "Yeah yeah what a bulls***ter" I thought. At this point he was irritating me slightly as he didn't shut up and then to top it all off his glasses suddenly swung apart in the middle - it turned out he was late bc his glasses had broken before he left the house and he'd tried to mend them with glue. I must admit I found this hilarious and I started to quite like him.



We've now been together for 20-odd years!



(And the twin towers story turned out to be true!)

#34 I've posted about this incident before but this threads suits....



Arranged a first date with a guy . I turned up to find that the guy had brought his toddler along to the "date". I should have just left immediately but I sat and had my coffee in stunned silence whilst he basically interviewed me for the job of stepmother.

#35 In the days before apps, my friend used a newspaper’s contact site. (Several of the newspapers used to do it in the 90’s.) She met a guy in a pub for a meal, first date and all was going well until they discussed what ideal job they would prefer if they could start again from scratch. His ideal job was to be a hangman……she ran for the hills…

#36 This was before Internet dating so I am that old. Met him at work and went to on first date. Was very boring. He then informed me that i was going to meet him at a cafe for coffee. I made my excuses and he said he expected me to be there. I said I wouldn't be there. He went ballistic when I didn't turn up. I had to deploy the 'shh an't shhhh ear you, it's a ba shhh ine' or ignore him for him to get the hint. He sent me an 'anniversary' text a year after our date. He came from Dubai - i had frequent nightmares about being kidnapped for a few years! I'm so glad that date was boring 😄.

Then of course there is the 'i was in the army' type bloke. Special ops. Can't tell you about it. The 'I'm full of shit' date. I feel sorry for those men genuinely in special ops - they must find it hard to keep a date.....

#37 I got into a virtual fight with one charmer on Tinder who described himself as an 'empath' and said he specifically wanted a woman "without any baggage". He was divorced and had three kids himself. I'm child-free and unmarried but the sense of entitlement and lack of self awareness was too much to bear. We ended up exchanging insults and blocked each other. Twat.

#38 Met a DJ online who happened to work at a venue I worked in but we hadn't crossed paths. Because of this I thought it was safe to go back to his place for a drink after our date, as we knew the same people. We started kissing and I could tell he wanted more so I slowed it down saying I didnt think it a good idea on a first date. Well, he stood me up against a wall and quick as you can even imagine...came on my leg! I was wearing black trousers and have a distinct memory of looking down thinking what on earth. He gave me a tea towel to wipe my leg and apologised. I left his house, blocked him and never saw him at work thank goodness!

#39 God so many horror stories but the ones that spring to mind are a guy I met for a drink, spent the entire time boasting about how much money he made (whilst allowing me to buy all the drinks) then when I was ready to go (quite sharpish obviously) he asked if I wanted to wait outside with him as he "knew an alley behind the pub". I went to sit at the bar until my taxi arrived and asked the barman to walk me out.



Another one I met and things were going quite well until he showed me the you tube videos of him singing propaganda songs for EDL



I also had one guy move the time back and hour, show up with all his mates then disappear off for half an hour leaving me with his friends and returned to ask me if I wanted to go back to his. When I said no he said he didn't fancy me anyway and wanted to get back with his ex. Obvs I was gutted.

#40 Years ago now but I had one who got very drunk at happy hour while I had some work that ran late, met me for a beligerant date, we were walking towards transport after an hour at a bar. He tried to kiss me, then grabbed my left b**b. Just that one. Awkwardly left. I ghosted for obvious reasons. Months later he messaged and asked where it all went wrong, so I told him. He responded "so there is a chance this could still work?". Urgh.

#41 Not online dating but a guy at uni was chatting with me in my room lying on my bed. He had this god-awful belt on with a massive buckle which I couldn’t help but notice. He saw me look so I said “your belt is interesting”. He replied “yeah i really like it. I wear it as it’s sexy and makes my package look even bigger” Wtaf 🤢. He was 100% serious and was so cocky. He would also try to act macho and puff out his little pigeon chest around other guys to make himself look bigger. Needless to say it didn’t develop into a relationship!

#42 I very briefly dated a guy in my late teens (he was early twenties), who was v clearly trying to look like Eminem. He used to follow any vaguely nice comment etc. with 'and stuffs'... "I just think you're really cute and stuffs"... He definitely thought it was cute. I was nearly sick in my mouth each time he said it. I ended things speedily when I went from feeling a bit nauseous to wanting to punch him.

#43 I once had the partner of a friend who had just given birth come round, drop a roll of banknotes on the table and say ''I'd give a woman this just to get my end away''...



He was a good looking man, but I was genuinely shocked.



I most definitely didn't take him up on his offer. - he later had an affair .



This was before online dating though- 1999 era.

#44 I was chatting to a man online and we didn’t even arrange a date. We moved to WhatsApp and he sent me a video. I must admit I was worried it was going to be him wanking but it was worse - It was a video of him dad dancing in his living room looking straight into the camera 🤦‍♀️ and he looked so pleased with himself!



He messaged and asked what I thought - I literally had no words

#45 Second or third date with a guy I thought I quite liked... until he proudly showed me his membership card for a very right-wing political party & (despite my protestations) spent the next 45 minutes telling me about the upcoming civil war.

#46 I met a guy for one date, he was ok I thought but then he started to try and introduce me to his fetish, cross dressing, no thanks 🤮