For the first time in a while I had a match on Hinge.



We were hanging out for a week and decided to go for a date. Scheduled the location and time. I bought flowers, and came to Brooklyn Bridge Park.



I arrived there early. I texted her 10 minutes before the meeting time. No response. I texted her 15 minutes after the meeting time. She unmatched me. No response, no message, nothing. Just removed the match. Not ideal.



I'm not even sad. Just disappointed. I still followed the plan, enjoyed the sunset in the park, got some food, etc. But why would not you just text me in advance before I come? I don't care about flowers cost, because it's almost nothing. I don't care about wasted time, because the weather is very nice and I wanted to go for a walk anyway. It's more about respect and responsibility. Just be an adult and make decisions.



This is still not the worst date in my life. At the worst one the girl just told me- "you have red hair. I hate red hair" and run away.



Maybe I'm that ugly. I don't know. I guess so. But this time I was using very recent photos with no editing. She knew how I look like.



It's frustrating to have just two dates in my life and both are going this way.



Ps. It was surprisingly hard to get rid of flowers. I approached at least 5 people and offered them the flowers. Nobody wanted them.



I was able to give flowers to a girl who was alone in the bar. She liked them and took them. But then her boyfriend (I guess) got back. Brother, sorry for interfering with your date. I tried not to approach couples.



I'm just surprised that nobody wants to take flowers. Idk whether they don't want to take them from me, or they just expect some kind of scam, but I'm just surprised, that getting rid of flowers took about 30 minutes.



I guess I'm done with dating. I'm just tired of it. And I guess I don't have chances. So, why bother. This is such frustrating experience.

