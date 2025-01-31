ADVERTISEMENT

Finding love isn't easy; you have to kiss a few frogs in the process. That means going on a bad date or two. One poll found that 44% of people in the dating scene have gone on so many bad dates that they don't think they'll ever find "the one" anymore.

We're not that pessimistic, but we still like bad date stories. Ergo, we present to you some of the worst text exchanges and the worst date experiences shared by folks online. I think it's safe to say that their disappointment in their dates was immeasurable and their day was definitely ruined.

To learn more about how to avoid bad and awkward dates, Bored Panda reached out to dating coach Sabrina Bendory. She walked us through some red flags people looking for love should look out for. Read her expert advice below!

More info: Sabrina Bendory | You're Overthinking It | Podcast | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

#1

Cats Are Family

Tweet about awkward date moments involving a disagreement over having a cat.

Nerdfury2 Report

If you're preparing for a date, there's more to do than just gussy up and look your best. There might be some red flags that you didn't spot before agreeing to a date. To know more about how to avoid bad dates, we reached out to dating coach and author of You're Overthinking It: Find Lifelong Love by Being Your True Self Sabrina Bendory.

The first thing people should do, according to her, is to make sure that your date is who they say they are. "Google can definitely help with that!" she adds. Second, think about whether they're committed to the date. "Have they been saying they want to take you out but then not making a plan? Or making a plan but then canceling last minute?" If the answer is "yes," there should be some alarm bells ringing in your head.
    #2

    Oops

    Tweet about a 31-year-old's awkward date moment involving his mom driving him and his ex-wife paying his restaurant bill.

    AnneOfCleavage2 Report

    #3

    That’s Horrifying

    Tweet sharing an awkward date moment about a person escaping an uncomfortable situation on a first date.

    TQV94 Report

    Coming on too strong should also be a red flag. Bendory says that if your potential date is showering you with excessive praise without knowing you, be cautious. She tells people who are looking for love to consider questions like: "Are they trying to propel the relationship at a very quick speed?" and "Are they already planning out a future even though you haven't even met?"

    "Yes, sometimes we can get excited by a new romantic prospect, but if [their] interest is completely disproportionate to the time you've actually spent together it's a red flag," Sabrina says. A good date should show genuine interest in you and the conversation should be about more than just themselves. Your intuition, Sabrina says, is often right. "If something feels off… then it probably is." 
    #4

    Well That's Messy

    Tweet about awkward date moments with kids running and shouting during a first date, user expressing frustration.

    miss__lucas254 Report

    #5

    To Have A Pizza Date

    Text conversation showing awkward date moments with a request for a ride to meet someone else.

    TXVERAS Report

    #6

    I Would Definitely Be That Same Girl

    Tweet about awkward date moments with a roommate drinking shots nervously in a car before a Bumble date.

    s_kerekes Report

    Once you're on the date, there are some things to look out for, too. If they, again, only talk mostly about themselves, that's probably not a good sign. "This is okay to an extent because if someone is into you then they want to impress you," Sabrina notes. "But if it's excessive then it means they are self-involved and possibly a narcissist. You want to make sure they are also asking questions to discover who you are."
    #7

    Pos Made A Guy Wait For Her For Over An A Hour, Let Him Buy Her Food. Then She Didn't Show And The Told Him She Was On A Date With Another Guy And To Stop Texting Her

    Text conversation showing awkward date moments next to uneaten breakfast and milkshake at a diner table.

    Estrionix Report

    #8

    The Entitlement Is Strong With This One

    Tweets about awkward date moments with a guy only paying for himself when she brought friends.

    Piccolo-Sufficient Report

    #9

    That's So Cool

    Sketchbook filled with repeated patterns of letters, capturing an awkward date moment.

    vats9_9 Report

    Your date might be nice to you, but rude to others, like the Uber driver or the waiter. Sabrina says that it's more than just about how a person treats service industry workers, but about how they treat people and relate to them in general. "Are they inappropriate? Do they make disrespectful comments about you or your appearance or about other people or strangers? Do they say mean, sexist, or racist things and then say they were 'just joking' and you need to relax?" Sabrina gives examples of a bad date.

    #10

    Always Doing Business

    A business card with a unicorn logo, shared after an awkward date moment.

    MatrixOnVHS Report

    #11

    Glad You Left Her With A Bill

    Tweet about awkward date moments, describing an unpleasant comment overheard during a blind date, followed by leaving.

    StevenTrustrum Report

    #12

    And Yes, Yes He Was

    Tweet about awkward date moments, discussing a self-centered date and odd conversation topics.

    Swazi_Cheri Report

    If there's one golden rule to any date, it's to not bring up your ex. Bendory says that there are a few things to look out for here. "First: are they still hung up on the ex or in love with them? Or, are they still bitter and angry? Or, do they take zero accountability for any failed relationships and just say all their exes were 'crazy' or 'psycho?'"
    #13

    Lucky Escape To Find Out So Soon At Least

    Tweet describing awkward date moment about outfit criticism during a lunch date.

    legsidelizzy Report

    #14

    My Date Bit Multiple Candies And Put Them Back In The Shared Cup. I Asked Why, No Straight Answer

    Awkward candy piece, resembling a finger, resting in a person's hand during a date, with more candies in a container.

    CuteBlueberryy Report

    #15

    The Giver? Like The Tree? Grow Up Dude

    Awkward date moment shared in a tweet, discussing a misunderstanding about the book "Animal Farm."

    TenTails , om_eye_goodness Report

    Sabrina is a big believer in trusting your gut. If you don't feel comfortable around the person you're on a date with, then it's probably not meant to be. "It could be the way they're looking at you, touching you, the things they're saying," Sabrina says. "Or maybe it's just a vibe you're getting… but you just don't feel secure and at ease with this person."
    #16

    Bruh Living In 3022

    Tweet about awkward date moments at London Zoo with a surprising ticket situation, gaining significant likes.

    ElenaBjxrn Report

    #17

    A Sucky Date

    Text conversation about an awkward date moment involving a joke about a Russell Terrier.

    Kyledude252 Report

    #18

    She Doesn't Know What She Will Be Missing Out On

    Screenshots of a conversation and app screens showing awkward date moments trying to scam for nuggets.

    rats7 Report

    Love-bombing doesn't just happen in long-term relationships. It can happen during a first or second date. If a person is saying things like "I've never felt this way before" or "I feel like I could marry someone like you," it's a bad sign. "Healthy relationships build slowly and a rushed pace is usually a red flag," Bendory explains.

    #19

    A Real Woman

    Tweet about an awkward date moment with a chef throwing shrimp into a guy's mouth.

    choccccccc Report

    #20

    Keep Your Head Up Queen

    Screenshot of a tweet about awkward date moments, describing a surprise date at Applebee's.

    cal_gif Report

    #21

    That’s A Power Move Tbh

    Tweet about an awkward date moment involving a boy who only listens to music in skateboarding videos.

    jodieegrace Report

    The dating coach also advises to look out for too much negativity and complaining. "Is the date more like a vent session where they detail everything wrong with their job, their friends, their family, and their life in general? It's fine to share some grievances, and we all have our fair share, but if that's all they share and if everything in their world is terrible then you probably don't want to be a part of it," she says.

    At the same time, if they're too secretive, that's not good either. According to Sabrina, "[If] they don't give straight answers, you catch inconsistencies, it just seems like they are hiding something," that's a red flag too.
    #22

    Yikes

    Tweet about awkward date moments with a humorous response to a mismatched foot size confession.

    paulywauly_74 Report

    #23

    Got Ditched For A Date, Took Myself Out Instead

    Woman at a bar with a large cocktail, capturing an awkward date moment.

    Tabstir Report

    #24

    Date Asked Me To Pay For Her Uber At The End Of Night

    Text exchange about awkward date moments, discussing Uber fares and dating expectations.

    Went to dinner on a first date with a girl to a pretty nice restaurant; bill was $215 which I gladly paid and offered her dessert which she declined.

    We had a fine date. Nothing memorable but she was polite and enjoyable in conversation. I probably would’ve taken her out again if she was interested.

    She ubered there and I offered to drove her home after the date. When I offered, she said ‘sure’ and asked if I could drive her to buy some skin care at a market and she said she could Uber from there. I let her know I’d be happy to take her home after the market, which she appreciated.

    For context, she declined my offer to drive her to restaurant, not wanting a stranger to have her home address, which I totally understood.

    As we’re pulling up to her place she asked me if I could pay for her Uber ride to the restaurant. Surprised by this request, I said ‘sure’ to avoid an argument in her driveway; again I don’t know this person so I figured I’d avoid a conflict. I get out of the car to say ‘bye’ and as I’m headed back to the car door she asked me about the money again which I replied to her saying I can send it over the phone.

    We then had the following conversation which I’m not planning on continuing further. As you can see, I have some work to do to be a ‘gentleman’.

    P.S. Funny enough, her card was declined on her first attempt to purchase the product.

    Low-Professor2135 Report

    Ghosting, catfishing, hookup culture: are the dating world problems the consequences of the apps? Are we experiencing so many awful dates because of the apps?

    Dating coach Sabrina Bendory thinks it might be more common because people have to provide less information about themselves on the apps. "It's so easy to be bamboozled on the apps," she admits. "People can use AI to create a whole image and perception of them that just isn't who they are."
    #25

    The OCD Be Running Strong

    Tweet about an awkward date moment involving a distraction caused by ripped jeans.

    ceecee_ndaba Report

    #26

    When People Say Things Wrong

    Tweet about a funny language mistake during a date, leading to an awkward moment of uncontrollable laughter.

    roundxthree Report

    #27

    Worst Date

    Awkward date moment shared in a tweet about a conversation focused on states' consent ages, leading to no callback.

    brookiewookie0 Report

    "It's also hard to gauge chemistry through someone's dating profile," Bendory continues. "At least, when you meet in person, you have established a baseline level of chemistry and compatibility and then you can build on that on a date."

    However, when we think about it before dating apps were a thing, people used to go on blind dates. That's when people really used to have zero information about their date! "I imagine a lot of people had negative experiences dating that way as well!" Bendory observes.
    #28

    Dating These Days Has Gotta Be Crazy

    Text post about awkward date moments, describing a situation of picking up a date from another date.

    iDontUnitTest1 Report

    #29

    Embarrassing First Date Story

    Tweet about awkward date moments at a bar, where a guy throws up after drinking, leading to pinkeye.

    GamingFeline Report

    #30

    You’re Joking, Right?

    Woman covering her face in a car during an awkward date moment, feeling discouraged after a comment about age.

    Phil2k18 Report

    What about you, Pandas? How's your dating life going? Do you have any nightmare date experiences to share? If you're feeling like venting, share with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see more posts about terrible dates, head over herehere, or here!
    #31

    Someone's Date Did Not Go According To Plan

    Bouquet in a trash can, symbolizing awkward date moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    One Date And Hardly Spoke

    Text conversation illustrating awkward date moments with misunderstandings and emojis.

    Took her out, hardly spoke to me, and didn't bother following up, apparently, that's the new norm.

    Farkkraf Report

    #33

    Straight Up Panicked

    Text exchange showing an awkward date moment with confusion about a dinner date involving other people.

    hahayeahmanthatswild Report

    #34

    He's A Keeper

    Tweet about a humorous awkward-date-moment with $11 in bank, mentioning feminism.

    -kyutiepie- Report

    #35

    Why Don't You Just Cancel The Date Before I Come There?

    A bouquet of yellow flowers held in a person's hand, suggesting awkward-date-moments.

    For the first time in a while I had a match on Hinge.

    We were hanging out for a week and decided to go for a date. Scheduled the location and time. I bought flowers, and came to Brooklyn Bridge Park.

    I arrived there early. I texted her 10 minutes before the meeting time. No response. I texted her 15 minutes after the meeting time. She unmatched me. No response, no message, nothing. Just removed the match. Not ideal.

    I'm not even sad. Just disappointed. I still followed the plan, enjoyed the sunset in the park, got some food, etc. But why would not you just text me in advance before I come? I don't care about flowers cost, because it's almost nothing. I don't care about wasted time, because the weather is very nice and I wanted to go for a walk anyway. It's more about respect and responsibility. Just be an adult and make decisions.

    This is still not the worst date in my life. At the worst one the girl just told me- "you have red hair. I hate red hair" and run away.

    Maybe I'm that ugly. I don't know. I guess so. But this time I was using very recent photos with no editing. She knew how I look like.

    It's frustrating to have just two dates in my life and both are going this way.

    Ps. It was surprisingly hard to get rid of flowers. I approached at least 5 people and offered them the flowers. Nobody wanted them.

    I was able to give flowers to a girl who was alone in the bar. She liked them and took them. But then her boyfriend (I guess) got back. Brother, sorry for interfering with your date. I tried not to approach couples.

    I'm just surprised that nobody wants to take flowers. Idk whether they don't want to take them from me, or they just expect some kind of scam, but I'm just surprised, that getting rid of flowers took about 30 minutes.

    I guess I'm done with dating. I'm just tired of it. And I guess I don't have chances. So, why bother. This is such frustrating experience.

    ipogorelov98 Report

    #36

    Randomly Blocked By This Girl I Had A Date With Tonight

    Text conversation highlighting awkward date moments with playful and uncertain messages.

    Matched on tinder like 3 weeks ago and have been casually talking since. We went on 1 date and I planned to take her to the state fair for our second date. Paid $100 for these fair tickets and trying to get time off for work was a huge debacle :( she seemed so nice too I’m shocked this happened, but at least we were never something official.

    msmmcamp Report

    #37

    Well That’s Honest

    Text message showing one of those awkward date moments with a cancellation and a cheerful wish.

    FrannieDB94 Report

    #38

    People Like Relatability

    Tweet about awkward date moments where a boy comments on a girl's Twitter follower count and tweet content.

    EwdatsGROSS Report

    #39

    Dark Times In The Kidzbop Song Mines

    Tweet about awkward-date-moments with a humorous story involving a KidzBop reference.

    isabelzawtun Report

    #40

    Don't Ruin A Good Place With A Bad Company

    A tweet about an awkward date moment at a bookstore/bar, highlighting discomfort and humor.

    madisommelier Report

    #41

    Worst Date Of My Life Tbh

    Text conversation about awkward date moments, discussing discomfort and apology.

    Everything was fine before that! And we had been talking for two weeks before this date and he has been nothing but nice! I even thought in my head at one point how it seemed like the date was going great, but then it turned left so hard I had to cut the date short ! I felt so uncomfortable him touching and talking about my features…. It’s just a dealbreaker to me especially this being the first date how zero-ed in he was on my details when I never once even went there with him.

    Careful-Show8065 Report

    #42

    My Gift I Received From A Date On The Beach

    A rock with a red heart and text in a person's hand symbolizing awkward date moments.

    Canners19 Report

    #43

    Cancelling A Date Last Minute Because She Couldn’t Be On Time?

    Text conversation depicting awkward date moments with a disagreement over meeting time.

    I (33m) was talking to this woman on an app and we decided to meet for a coffee date on a Saturday morning.

    I got to the cafe and I messaged her asking where she was. A few minutes later she said she just woke up. I asked her how long she would need to get ready and she said 1 hour. I told her that I can’t wait around because I had family plans and we will have to do something another time.

    A week later she messaged me apologising again and I decided to give her a second chance.

    We decided to meet up for boba tea.

    I got to the boba spot and then asked for 30 more minutes to get ready after I had just got there.

    I then sent her the above message.

    AIO? I have got mixed messages from friends about it.

    theguill0tine Report

    #44

    Even I Don't Know What He Did Wrong

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an awkward date moment about a miscommunication over cabs.

    whySoVanilla Report

    #45

    28m And “Dating A Cop”

    Text conversation showing awkward date moments with escalating tension and misunderstandings.

    First attempt at dating after a divorce.

    Met her at an after work event- Latina, 23F, a lot of tattoos, seemed really nice at first and interested in me… First date was at a Mexican place, told her I was in recovery, she had two shots, figured it was first date jitters.

    The rest is all there… I work for the State of MI and she’s a city LEO; and yes, have a record of two DUIs from when I was 21, not proud but working on my alcoholism and toxic tendencies to be a better partner for future Mrs. Right.

    REALLY?! WHAT is wrong with people? I just decided to start dating again after the divorce, trying to turn my life around and these are the options?

    Mars_The_68thMedic Report

    #46

    Expensive Dinner

    Tweet about awkward date moment, discussing budget for a restaurant.

    whatsthetee__ Report

