ADVERTISEMENT

I can't imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't laugh, or make me laugh. Life can be dull at times, and our days get filled with bills, chores, work, and negative news. It helps to have a partner that makes it all worthwhile. Plus, research has shown that couples who laugh together stay together.

Some guys are naturally funny. Some go the extra mile to brighten their bae's day with a good dose of hilarity. Husbands and boyfriends have been sharing pics of the funniest things they did or said to get a giggle out of their partners. And we see a potential competition looming for the "World's Most Hilarious Guy." Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts of men who set the bar high when it comes to having a great sense of humor. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you like best!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Left My Ring At Home And Asked My Fiance To Put It In A Safe Place For Me

Toy dragons arranged around an engagement ring, making life amusing for their partners.

boxofkitten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
calvinsmelliott avatar
Calvin Smelliott
Calvin Smelliott
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That human being is amazing. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. ❤️🐉🔥🐉❤️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    My Wife Took The Toddler And Left Me With The Baby Yesterday Morning. She’s A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop

    Toddler holding an axe sitting on grass, adult hand offers wood; humorous scene with a partner's playful twist.

    Lesson learned; don’t reply with just a photoshopped picture when she asks how things are going with the baby

    FeedBack20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    There Are Some Advantages To Being Married For 15+ Years. Like You Can Scare Your Wife With The Cardboard Figure You Found Buried In The Garage That She Bought You Five Years Ago

    Funny shower decal making bathroom moments unforgettable with partner.

    ollieoliverx000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    ‘Go Shopping With Her “They Say”; It Will Be Fun,’ They Say!”

    Man holding a funny sign outside Costco, humorously highlighting life with entertaining partners.

    thechadlife_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hilarious

    Tweet about a boyfriend’s funny prank at McDonald's, leaving his partner in an awkward situation.

    joanne_gannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Husband Made A Barrier, And These Two Are Not Happy About It

    Two poodles sit by a "No Poodles Allowed" sign on a wooden gate blocking a staircase.

    MommaMuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    calvinsmelliott avatar
    Calvin Smelliott
    Calvin Smelliott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to be up early and need a good night's sleep. Shower✅Fresh Linens✅Dog Barrier✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    When My Wife Had An Ultrasound For Our First Child I Took A Photo Of The Print Out So She Could Send To Friends And Family On What’s App

    Ultrasound scan resembling a velociraptor, showcasing the creative humor of hilarious men.

    Instead I sent her this xenomorph image and she sent it to everyone before realising what it was. She was not amused.

    WKFClark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

    Funny shower curtain with two cats on the "Catantic" boat, wearing jewelry and surrounded by champagne and fish.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Boyfriend Made His Dog Out Of His Husky's Fur After Brushing Him

    Dog next to a large pile of fur on wooden floor, humorously mimicking its shape.

    Fenix_Pony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cake For My Wife’s Hysterectomy

    Cake with icing text saying "See You Later Ovulator," decorated with almond slices and heart sprinkles, showcasing humorous men.

    meow_purrr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor

    Bald man biting a brown object on the floor with a cat sleeping on a blue chair, exemplifying hilarious men.

    Black_Feather_Fan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    I Left My Husband Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This

    A baby humorously dressed in an oversized suit and tie, showcasing funny men.

    Krunchy_Kitten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me

    Collage of a man's face split into nine tiles, showing eyes, nose, and ears with gauges, adding humor in relationships.

    borshctbeet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Husband And His Cat As "The Rock"

    Man with a gold waist bag and his cat, both in black outfits, posing humorously against a purple backdrop.

    rebmared , eatdrinkcat , catpartypetportraits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Sister & Brother-In-Law Did Maternity Photos

    A man playfully hiding behind a tree, appearing to be pregnant, creating a funny surprise for his partner.

    PartyRooster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Dog's Name Is Arthur. And Since There Just So Happens To Be A Hurricane On The Way With The Same Name, My Boyfriend Decided This Was Appropriate

    Dog's face humorously edited into the center of a swirling hurricane, creating a funny and unexpected scene.

    katrina_devort Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Me And My Girlfriend Got Together On May 4th 2015. Thought This Was Quite A Fitting Little Gift To Give To Celebrate That A Few Days Ago

    LEGO figures with text "I love you" and "I know," humor showcase for partners.

    CaptainBritain123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Boyfriend Painted A Post Ma’gnome’ At Colour Me Mine

    A hilarious gnome figurine with a yellow hat and beard, held inside a car, showcasing humorous style.

    lightsabert00thtiger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Carseat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There

    Truck humor with a red pickup towing a tiny bike trailer in a driveway.

    I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours

    Big-D_OdoubleG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    It Was My 6 Year Wedding Anniversary. My Husband Gifted Me A Actual Sword During Breakfast

    A humorous scene at a dining table with a long sword, half-eaten sandwich, and water bottle.

    DippyNikki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Girlfriend Asked For A Cute Little Wood Sign For The Bathroom, So I Made This

    Five-star wooden sign with the humorous text "Would poop here again," showcasing a funny perspective.

    watchism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    "Honestly.... I'm Probably Still Going To Wear This Outfit"

    Woman humorously compared to Pinhead Larry by boyfriend, holding phone with cartoon image.

    tessa_denae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara”

    Giant steak humorously cooked on a stovetop, showcasing how men make life amusingly unpredictable.

    mistersnarkle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    As A Very Giving Spouse, I Was Not Content With Just Cleaning The Drain. I Forged This Masterwork For My Wife's Afternoon Shower

    A funny drawing of a man's face on a shower wall made from hair, showcasing a partner's humorous creativity.

    Mournhold Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    We Have A Lightbox With Inspirational Quotes For My 2 Yr Old Daughter. My Wife Hasn't Noticed Yet

    A humorous lightbox message on a dresser, showcasing a man's playful side.

    JaseTheAce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    What My Husband Sends Me While I'm At Work

    Dog wearing headlamp indoors, showcasing a humorous moment.

    larebear2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Husband Is Real Mature. Couldn't Leave The Crayola Experience Without Naming His Own Color. Payton Is My Mom's Dog That Will Hump Literally Anything

    A man humorously holds a bright pink crayon labeled "Paytons Rocket," showcasing his playful side.

    defnotsnickle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Five Years Ago My Wife Asked Me To Get Some Water For Her Water Bottle. She Is Still Angry

    A water bottle humorously placed inside a larger pink jug, showcasing funny men and their quirky antics.

    s0ulbrother Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Wife Said No To Hanging It In The Living Room

    Man in a leopard print coat, amusing expression; a hilarious depiction ensuring life is never boring.

    tacitinc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Husband: "The Depressing Thing Is, This Is Probably Now The Most Widely-Read Thing I've Ever Written'"

    Empty wrapper labeled as art with humorous description, left by a man to entertain his partner.

    LizzieSwann1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    calvinsmelliott avatar
    Calvin Smelliott
    Calvin Smelliott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This serves as a comprehensive summation of the key points. Yep, it does….. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    When Your Husband Finds Your Hairbrush

    Baby with a humorous hairstyle, lying on a patterned pillow, providing a moment of laughter and joy.

    igorandmaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Just Never Know What I Might Wake Up To Find Waiting In My Kitchen

    A wooden mannequin humorously posed with a banana in a red box, embodying hilarious moments.

    oddlingsoddthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    calvinsmelliott avatar
    Calvin Smelliott
    Calvin Smelliott
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m like, “Enough, every f*cking morning!? I peepee’d twice before bed and then did the “get up and last-minute drip” after I laid down.” 🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Admitted To Hospital And Asked Husband To Bring Me Clothes. Apparently This Is Acceptable Attire

    Black dress with playful slogan "You are on my to-do list", humor that keeps life interesting with partners.

    Inside_Wave8823 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Got My New Costco Card! Wife Told Me To Look “As Deranged As Possible”… I Think I Did Alright

    Man making funny expression on ID card, standing against Costco background.

    SinisterCanuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    My Boyfriend Moved 2000 Miles Away From Home And Can't Get Boiled Peanuts In This State. This Year For His Birthday, His Parents Surprised Him With A Bushel Of Green Peanuts To Boil. I've Never Seen Him So Happy!

    A man smiling, holding a large bag of peanuts, wearing glasses and a black shirt, exudes a humorous and playful vibe.

    HotCarWine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    This Is What Happens When You Leave Your Boyfriend Alone For 5 Mins

    Man covered in bath bubbles with only his face visible, showcasing his hilarious side for his partner.

    xmary21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Told My Husband I'd Never Won A Trophy, So He Got This Made For Me

    Golden "Throat GOAT" trophy with purple columns, showcasing hilarious men's antics at home.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Boyfriend And I Wanted To Commemorate Our First Joint Holiday Season Together

    Man humorously dressed in a red onesie and Santa hat, lying on green background, ensuring life is never boring.

    Rattashootie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Boyfriend Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left

    Wooden board with false eyelashes, humorously styled to resemble a face, showing a man's playful creativity.

    He has decided to call it his trophy wall- they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes?

    Taekyungoppa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    calvinsmelliott avatar
    Calvin Smelliott
    Calvin Smelliott
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great guy! Those things can get expensive. 😆 Be sure to sanitize them! Lol. 😃

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Leaving This Cryptic Message For My Wife Next Time She Plays This Game With The Kids

    Wooden letter blocks spell humorous message with a bone card, showcasing a funny moment in a man's life.

    BigBlueMountainStar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Took This Silly Picture With My Son And Didn't Notice My Wife Also Got In On The Fun

    Man and child with face filters, wearing berets and pipes, creating a humorous scene to ensure life is never boring.

    MRxxSMITH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    My Fiance Teased Me About Not Having A Picture Of Him At My Desk So He Made Me This

    A funny hooded figure with a man's face, making life entertaining for partners.

    steggie21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    She Doesn’t Like Chocolate! That's Why He Gifted Fruits

    Man sends fruit bouquet with cheeky note, creating a hilarious moment for his partner.

    ayee_abby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eye Liner" Too Literal

    A woman humorously displays quirky makeup, showcasing hilarious antics in relationships.

    Rainbow62993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bwwwwwaaaaahaha! fun couple. Great work on the nose and eyebrows too. 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    When I Make My Boyfriend Mad He Puts My Soda On Top Of The Ceiling Fan Cuz I Can’t Reach

    A soda can humorously balanced on top of a ceiling fan blade.

    Shormungandr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the cleanest ceiling fan I've ever seen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    When You Take Your Husband To A Horse Show

    Man humorously posing by a "Lunging Only" sign, ensuring life is never boring for his partner.

    therepurposedrider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I Was Feeling Down So My Partner Offered To Draw A 'Happy Dog' On My Arm. Sir, What Dog Goes Moo?

    Simple drawing of an animal saying "moo" on a person's arm, showcasing hilarious creativity.

    BigZoomies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Made My Husband Pick Out His Own Mother's Day Gift For His Mom This Year. It's A Beauty

    Humorous pig figurine holding a bird on its foot, adding a quirky touch to the living room decor.

    Halo_Goodbye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My Boyfriend Thinks Hes Funny! Houston

    Woman sitting cheerfully inside a colorful "HO" installation at night, surrounded by city lights and trees.

    FishinFools812 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Husband Turned Our Sweet Girl Into A Pillow For Valentine's Day

    Ginger cat sitting humorously on a chair and a pillow, bringing laughter in everyday life.

    Aoavzn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Proof My Husband Is A Dog. This Is His Stick Collection In The Corner Of The Dirty Garage. He Brought Them Home From The Lake Like A Year Ago

    A man humorously holding a snake-like tree branch in a corner of a garage.

    Merlingirder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Husband's Way Of Reminding Me To Label Our Leftovers

    Humorous container label joke on a red lid, illustrating funny men ensuring life is never boring.

    cirinalynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the time i rewrapped chuck roast. Wife said label it So i wrote by on it he prefers to be called Charles. Few weeks later i get a text laughing as she got it out to thaw.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Bought Myself A Replacement Pair Of Earbuds With A Note From My Loving Husband

    White earbuds case with "DON'T LOSE THEM" text, showcasing a humorous reminder.

    Still have OG 1st gen, lost a right bud of my 3rd (2nd?) gen that I had replaced at the Apple Store. Left went through the wash AND dryer… lost the right one again 3 weeks ago. We’ll see what happens…

    missybeputtinitdown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12yo For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

    Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12yo For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

    Therealfern1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife. If You Look Closely You Can See She’s Wearing Headphones

    A woman wearing headphones with large ear designs, creating a humorous appearance.

    pudjam667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Hubby Said I Had Ants At My Desk, This Is What I Saw

    Trading cards spill from a gift bag, creating a playful scene on the floor, emphasizing a fun partner's surprise.

    SoysauceKitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funniest Gift From My Fiance, Just Wanted To Share The Joy

    Hilarious man ensures partner's life is exciting with a pillow featuring a game character and humorous quote.

    mothmanr6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    There Was An Attempt To Get My Boyfriend (Who Works Out Of Town) To Send S*xy Pics

    Funny text exchange about shower, ending with laughter.

    scrambledaggz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    My Boyfriend Is Clumsy

    Funny note with dog sticker and apology, making life amusing for partners.

    In case you can’t read it it says “I’m still so sorry I punched your va***a. I will make it up to you soon. Sorry” He gave me 2 bags of gummy bears with it.

    aimamendoza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    I Am Very Talkative In The Mornings And My Husband Is Not. I Try To Remember This, But One Morning, I Was Talking And He Put This Comforter Over His Head. He Said “This Is Fort No Wife, When I’m In Here, I Need Quiet”. Made Me Laugh So Hard. Love This Man

    A person humorously hiding under a pink blanket on a couch, showcasing a funny moment with their partner.

    loveofGod12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!