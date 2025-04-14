60 Hilarious Men Who Make Sure Life With Them Is Never Boring For Their Partners (New Pics)
I can't imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't laugh, or make me laugh. Life can be dull at times, and our days get filled with bills, chores, work, and negative news. It helps to have a partner that makes it all worthwhile. Plus, research has shown that couples who laugh together stay together.
Some guys are naturally funny. Some go the extra mile to brighten their bae's day with a good dose of hilarity. Husbands and boyfriends have been sharing pics of the funniest things they did or said to get a giggle out of their partners. And we see a potential competition looming for the "World's Most Hilarious Guy." Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts of men who set the bar high when it comes to having a great sense of humor. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you like best!
I Left My Ring At Home And Asked My Fiance To Put It In A Safe Place For Me
My Wife Took The Toddler And Left Me With The Baby Yesterday Morning. She’s A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop
Lesson learned; don’t reply with just a photoshopped picture when she asks how things are going with the baby
There Are Some Advantages To Being Married For 15+ Years. Like You Can Scare Your Wife With The Cardboard Figure You Found Buried In The Garage That She Bought You Five Years Ago
‘Go Shopping With Her “They Say”; It Will Be Fun,’ They Say!”
Husband Made A Barrier, And These Two Are Not Happy About It
I have to be up early and need a good night's sleep. Shower✅Fresh Linens✅Dog Barrier✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
When My Wife Had An Ultrasound For Our First Child I Took A Photo Of The Print Out So She Could Send To Friends And Family On What’s App
Instead I sent her this xenomorph image and she sent it to everyone before realising what it was. She was not amused.
My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain
My Boyfriend Made His Dog Out Of His Husky's Fur After Brushing Him
Cake For My Wife’s Hysterectomy
My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor
I Left My Husband Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This
My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me
My Husband And His Cat As "The Rock"
My Sister & Brother-In-Law Did Maternity Photos
My Dog's Name Is Arthur. And Since There Just So Happens To Be A Hurricane On The Way With The Same Name, My Boyfriend Decided This Was Appropriate
Me And My Girlfriend Got Together On May 4th 2015. Thought This Was Quite A Fitting Little Gift To Give To Celebrate That A Few Days Ago
My Boyfriend Painted A Post Ma’gnome’ At Colour Me Mine
My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Carseat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There
I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours
It Was My 6 Year Wedding Anniversary. My Husband Gifted Me A Actual Sword During Breakfast
My Girlfriend Asked For A Cute Little Wood Sign For The Bathroom, So I Made This
"Honestly.... I'm Probably Still Going To Wear This Outfit"
My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara”
As A Very Giving Spouse, I Was Not Content With Just Cleaning The Drain. I Forged This Masterwork For My Wife's Afternoon Shower
We Have A Lightbox With Inspirational Quotes For My 2 Yr Old Daughter. My Wife Hasn't Noticed Yet
What My Husband Sends Me While I'm At Work
My Husband Is Real Mature. Couldn't Leave The Crayola Experience Without Naming His Own Color. Payton Is My Mom's Dog That Will Hump Literally Anything
Five Years Ago My Wife Asked Me To Get Some Water For Her Water Bottle. She Is Still Angry
Wife Said No To Hanging It In The Living Room
Husband: "The Depressing Thing Is, This Is Probably Now The Most Widely-Read Thing I've Ever Written'"
When Your Husband Finds Your Hairbrush
I Just Never Know What I Might Wake Up To Find Waiting In My Kitchen
Admitted To Hospital And Asked Husband To Bring Me Clothes. Apparently This Is Acceptable Attire
Got My New Costco Card! Wife Told Me To Look “As Deranged As Possible”… I Think I Did Alright
My Boyfriend Moved 2000 Miles Away From Home And Can't Get Boiled Peanuts In This State. This Year For His Birthday, His Parents Surprised Him With A Bushel Of Green Peanuts To Boil. I've Never Seen Him So Happy!
This Is What Happens When You Leave Your Boyfriend Alone For 5 Mins
I Told My Husband I'd Never Won A Trophy, So He Got This Made For Me
My Boyfriend And I Wanted To Commemorate Our First Joint Holiday Season Together
Boyfriend Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left
He has decided to call it his trophy wall- they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes?
Leaving This Cryptic Message For My Wife Next Time She Plays This Game With The Kids
Took This Silly Picture With My Son And Didn't Notice My Wife Also Got In On The Fun
My Fiance Teased Me About Not Having A Picture Of Him At My Desk So He Made Me This
She Doesn’t Like Chocolate! That's Why He Gifted Fruits
Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eye Liner" Too Literal
When I Make My Boyfriend Mad He Puts My Soda On Top Of The Ceiling Fan Cuz I Can’t Reach
When You Take Your Husband To A Horse Show
I Was Feeling Down So My Partner Offered To Draw A 'Happy Dog' On My Arm. Sir, What Dog Goes Moo?
Made My Husband Pick Out His Own Mother's Day Gift For His Mom This Year. It's A Beauty
My Boyfriend Thinks Hes Funny! Houston
My Husband Turned Our Sweet Girl Into A Pillow For Valentine's Day
Proof My Husband Is A Dog. This Is His Stick Collection In The Corner Of The Dirty Garage. He Brought Them Home From The Lake Like A Year Ago
Husband's Way Of Reminding Me To Label Our Leftovers
Bought Myself A Replacement Pair Of Earbuds With A Note From My Loving Husband
Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12yo For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic
I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife. If You Look Closely You Can See She’s Wearing Headphones
My Hubby Said I Had Ants At My Desk, This Is What I Saw
Funniest Gift From My Fiance, Just Wanted To Share The Joy
There Was An Attempt To Get My Boyfriend (Who Works Out Of Town) To Send S*xy Pics
My Boyfriend Is Clumsy
In case you can’t read it it says “I’m still so sorry I punched your va***a. I will make it up to you soon. Sorry” He gave me 2 bags of gummy bears with it.