Some guys are naturally funny. Some go the extra mile to brighten their bae's day with a good dose of hilarity. Husbands and boyfriends have been sharing pics of the funniest things they did or said to get a giggle out of their partners. And we see a potential competition looming for the "World's Most Hilarious Guy." Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts of men who set the bar high when it comes to having a great sense of humor. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you like best!

I can't imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't laugh, or make me laugh. Life can be dull at times, and our days get filled with bills, chores, work, and negative news . It helps to have a partner that makes it all worthwhile. Plus, research has shown that couples who laugh together stay together.

#1 I Left My Ring At Home And Asked My Fiance To Put It In A Safe Place For Me Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Wife Took The Toddler And Left Me With The Baby Yesterday Morning. She’s A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop Share icon Lesson learned; don’t reply with just a photoshopped picture when she asks how things are going with the baby



#3 There Are Some Advantages To Being Married For 15+ Years. Like You Can Scare Your Wife With The Cardboard Figure You Found Buried In The Garage That She Bought You Five Years Ago Share icon

#4 ‘Go Shopping With Her “They Say”; It Will Be Fun,’ They Say!” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Hilarious Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Husband Made A Barrier, And These Two Are Not Happy About It Share icon

#7 When My Wife Had An Ultrasound For Our First Child I Took A Photo Of The Print Out So She Could Send To Friends And Family On What’s App Share icon Instead I sent her this xenomorph image and she sent it to everyone before realising what it was. She was not amused.



#8 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Boyfriend Made His Dog Out Of His Husky's Fur After Brushing Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Cake For My Wife’s Hysterectomy Share icon

#11 My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor Share icon

#12 I Left My Husband Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Husband And His Cat As "The Rock" Share icon

#15 My Sister & Brother-In-Law Did Maternity Photos Share icon

#16 My Dog's Name Is Arthur. And Since There Just So Happens To Be A Hurricane On The Way With The Same Name, My Boyfriend Decided This Was Appropriate Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Me And My Girlfriend Got Together On May 4th 2015. Thought This Was Quite A Fitting Little Gift To Give To Celebrate That A Few Days Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Boyfriend Painted A Post Ma’gnome’ At Colour Me Mine Share icon

#19 My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Carseat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There Share icon I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours



#20 It Was My 6 Year Wedding Anniversary. My Husband Gifted Me A Actual Sword During Breakfast Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Girlfriend Asked For A Cute Little Wood Sign For The Bathroom, So I Made This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 "Honestly.... I'm Probably Still Going To Wear This Outfit" Share icon

#23 My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara” Share icon

#24 As A Very Giving Spouse, I Was Not Content With Just Cleaning The Drain. I Forged This Masterwork For My Wife's Afternoon Shower Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 We Have A Lightbox With Inspirational Quotes For My 2 Yr Old Daughter. My Wife Hasn't Noticed Yet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 What My Husband Sends Me While I'm At Work Share icon

#27 My Husband Is Real Mature. Couldn't Leave The Crayola Experience Without Naming His Own Color. Payton Is My Mom's Dog That Will Hump Literally Anything Share icon

#28 Five Years Ago My Wife Asked Me To Get Some Water For Her Water Bottle. She Is Still Angry Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Wife Said No To Hanging It In The Living Room Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Husband: "The Depressing Thing Is, This Is Probably Now The Most Widely-Read Thing I've Ever Written'" Share icon

#31 When Your Husband Finds Your Hairbrush Share icon

#32 I Just Never Know What I Might Wake Up To Find Waiting In My Kitchen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Admitted To Hospital And Asked Husband To Bring Me Clothes. Apparently This Is Acceptable Attire Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Got My New Costco Card! Wife Told Me To Look “As Deranged As Possible”… I Think I Did Alright Share icon

#35 My Boyfriend Moved 2000 Miles Away From Home And Can't Get Boiled Peanuts In This State. This Year For His Birthday, His Parents Surprised Him With A Bushel Of Green Peanuts To Boil. I've Never Seen Him So Happy! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 This Is What Happens When You Leave Your Boyfriend Alone For 5 Mins Share icon

#37 I Told My Husband I'd Never Won A Trophy, So He Got This Made For Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My Boyfriend And I Wanted To Commemorate Our First Joint Holiday Season Together Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Boyfriend Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left Share icon He has decided to call it his trophy wall- they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes?



#40 Leaving This Cryptic Message For My Wife Next Time She Plays This Game With The Kids Share icon

#41 Took This Silly Picture With My Son And Didn't Notice My Wife Also Got In On The Fun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My Fiance Teased Me About Not Having A Picture Of Him At My Desk So He Made Me This Share icon

#43 She Doesn’t Like Chocolate! That's Why He Gifted Fruits Share icon

#44 Husband Did My Makeup And Took The Term "Eye Liner" Too Literal Share icon

#45 When I Make My Boyfriend Mad He Puts My Soda On Top Of The Ceiling Fan Cuz I Can’t Reach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 When You Take Your Husband To A Horse Show Share icon

#47 I Was Feeling Down So My Partner Offered To Draw A 'Happy Dog' On My Arm. Sir, What Dog Goes Moo? Share icon

#48 Made My Husband Pick Out His Own Mother's Day Gift For His Mom This Year. It's A Beauty Share icon

#49 My Boyfriend Thinks Hes Funny! Houston Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My Husband Turned Our Sweet Girl Into A Pillow For Valentine's Day Share icon

#51 Proof My Husband Is A Dog. This Is His Stick Collection In The Corner Of The Dirty Garage. He Brought Them Home From The Lake Like A Year Ago Share icon

#52 Husband's Way Of Reminding Me To Label Our Leftovers Share icon

#53 Bought Myself A Replacement Pair Of Earbuds With A Note From My Loving Husband Share icon Still have OG 1st gen, lost a right bud of my 3rd (2nd?) gen that I had replaced at the Apple Store. Left went through the wash AND dryer… lost the right one again 3 weeks ago. We’ll see what happens…



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12yo For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic Share icon

#55 I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife. If You Look Closely You Can See She’s Wearing Headphones Share icon

#56 My Hubby Said I Had Ants At My Desk, This Is What I Saw Share icon

#57 Funniest Gift From My Fiance, Just Wanted To Share The Joy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 There Was An Attempt To Get My Boyfriend (Who Works Out Of Town) To Send S*xy Pics Share icon

#59 My Boyfriend Is Clumsy Share icon In case you can’t read it it says “I’m still so sorry I punched your va***a. I will make it up to you soon. Sorry” He gave me 2 bags of gummy bears with it.



#60 I Am Very Talkative In The Mornings And My Husband Is Not. I Try To Remember This, But One Morning, I Was Talking And He Put This Comforter Over His Head. He Said “This Is Fort No Wife, When I’m In Here, I Need Quiet”. Made Me Laugh So Hard. Love This Man Share icon