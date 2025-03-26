One person recently turned to the internet to ask, “What’s one 'type' you’ll never date again?” and netizens were only too happy to share their less-than-ideal experiences with past partners. Here’s our collection of the kinds of dates it’s probably best to avoid.

The modern dating game can be a bit of a rollercoaster. While dating apps make it easier than ever before to search for your ideal partner, they’re also rife with people putting up a front, serial daters, and those just “keeping their options open.”

#1 “Intellectuals” who never admit they’re wrong about anything.

#2 Married. Had no idea until his wife reached out to me after the fact….

#3 Addicted to social media and selfies.

When it comes to dating, everyone has their deal-breakers. But sometimes, it takes a truly disastrous relationship to realize which types of people are a hard "never again." A viral Reddit thread asked users to share the type of person they’ll never date again, and the responses range from hilarious to downright terrifying. ADVERTISEMENT The interesting thing is that you can tell a lot about a potential partner right from the first date. In her article for Business Insider, Lindsay Dodgson lists several red flags to look out for on a first date that could suggest someone isn’t right for you—or could even be toxic.

#4 The “constantly in a crisis but never does anything to fix it” type.

#5 Someone who doesn’t want to communicate when something is bothering them.

#6 Someone who only sees the negative and bad in life and refuses to change their mind set. It is really mentally draining on both people.

According to Dodgson, things to look out for include them being late but not telling you, wanting to meet somewhere that makes you uncomfortable, being rude to the waiter, aggressively romantic gestures, a lack of respect for your boundaries, and any behavior suggesting control issues. "People tend to present their best self initially so if any of these behaviors or traits manifest early on, it is important to pay attention," says relationship coach Susan Trotter. "It is likely that these issues won't change and in fact, will likely worsen and become toxic over time," adds Trotter.

#7 They think they want a girlfriend but actually want a Mom.

#8 The gym bro who made everything about fitness. Don't get me wrong, I love staying healthy, but I don't need a lecture about my macros while I'm enjoying my birthday cake. Last straw was when he tried to turn our date night into a couples workout session.

#9 The ones with super anger problems.

In her article for Psychology Today, Theresa DiDonato writes that having a "type" suggests we sort through available potential partners, prioritizing some over others in a way that shows some consistency. It also suggests that the kinds of people who are willing to date us might be a group of people with shared characteristics. ADVERTISEMENT According to DiDonato, in some ways, a familiar-but-different person as a dating partner could foster a feeling of comfort and closeness. It might take less time to feel like you know the person. You also might already have ways of managing a certain personality pattern, having worked out the quirks in a previous relationship.

#10 Anyone who calls themselves an influencer.

#11 Alcoholic.

#12 First time I hear the word “poly” I’m out the f****n door. Nope nope nope. Go find someone else’s time to waste that isn’t going to be loyal anyway.

Some people don’t just swear off a type, they turn their backs on dating altogether. In his article for Forbes, Mark Travers writes that societal standards sometimes leave singles feeling like social pariahs, but the truth is that there are many people for whom singlehood is a conscious choice. It works better for them, just as marriage and parenting work better for others. Research suggests the preference for singlehood is more common than we might think. According to some estimates, approximately half of adults find it difficult to be in long-term intimate relationships, so they spend considerable amounts of time being single. One study even shows that having a job is, in fact, more important to our life satisfaction than being in a relationship or married. Who knew? ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A man who is impulsive and hyperactive. These folks are fun to hang out with from time to time but when their mood sours they have no control of emotions.

#14 ADHD with borderline disorder.

#15 Emotionally avoidant.

Well, hopefully by now you have a better idea of the walking red flags you should try to skip the next time you venture out into the wild world of dating. Who knows? It might help you dodge a bullet and save yourself a world of hurt. So, do you have a type you’ve sworn off dating ever again? Or one that even put you off dating for good? Have a look through the cases in this list, upvote your worst, and don’t forget to leave a comment if you can relate!

#16 The insanely insecure.

#17 The type that weaponise their incompetence when it comes to basic house chores. It was exhausting.

#18 Manipulators.

#19 Those joylessly frugal “retire early by depriving yourself of every minuscule joy in life and holding onto every last penny” people. I’d rather work till I’m 75 than retire at 40 and spend the remaining decades of my life using the gross non-dentist accredited toothpaste and taking flights with 4 layovers because it’s $100 cheaper. Nobody ever got rich clipping coupons.

#20 Energy vampire, drains emotionally and mentally.

#21 Another “DJ”…….

#22 "I'm a princess" or "call me queen."

#23 Horse girls.

#24 Entrepreneurs.



Dated a girl who owned her own business. It wasn't her busyness that bothered me, I liked that. It wasn't her independence, that was great. It wasn't her strong character, that was commendable.



It was the fact that she believed the sun shone out of her a*s because she owned her own company and the rest of us were just brokey wage slaves who simply did not have the drive that she had. She believed that she was more disciplined, more driven, more intelligent and overall a superior person to all others just because she had her own business. Those of us who sought after regular employment were simply not as successful or driven as her.



I now earn more in my corporate job per month than she did in her busiest months.

#25 Dudes named Matt. Matts, I’ve had enough.

#26 Anyone with substance abuse issues. Done that twice, never again.

#27 Anyone without hobbies or interests of their own. I do not want to be any mans hobby/project.

