ADVERTISEMENT

The modern dating game can be a bit of a rollercoaster. While dating apps make it easier than ever before to search for your ideal partner, they’re also rife with people putting up a front, serial daters, and those just “keeping their options open.”

One person recently turned to the internet to ask, “What’s one 'type' you’ll never date again?” and netizens were only too happy to share their less-than-ideal experiences with past partners. Here’s our collection of the kinds of dates it’s probably best to avoid.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in yellow beanie and blue jacket smirking, standing in front of bookshelf. “Intellectuals” who never admit they’re wrong about anything.

FairyTypeGremlin , EyeEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man in blue shirt removing a ring, symbolizing a decision on what type to never date again. Married. Had no idea until his wife reached out to me after the fact….

    PuzzleheadedSwim6291 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one’s dumb. Sure, if you know he/she is married, then don’t date them. But, how are you supposed to know they’re married when they deliberately don’t tell you or actually say they aren’t? I don’t think you’re going to successfully avoid dating a married liar unless someone else warns you.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Woman in glasses taking a selfie in a cafe, breakfast on the table; focus on "never date again." Addicted to social media and selfies.

    Fast_Personality6371 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to dating, everyone has their deal-breakers. But sometimes, it takes a truly disastrous relationship to realize which types of people are a hard "never again." A viral Reddit thread asked users to share the type of person they’ll never date again, and the responses range from hilarious to downright terrifying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The interesting thing is that you can tell a lot about a potential partner right from the first date. In her article for Business Insider, Lindsay Dodgson lists several red flags to look out for on a first date that could suggest someone isn’t right for you—or could even be toxic.
    #4

    Man sitting on bed, distressed, while a woman stands in the background, illustrating a relationship moment to never date again. The “constantly in a crisis but never does anything to fix it” type.

    marcorr , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A worried couple sitting on a bed, illustrating relationship issues and stress, highlighting what type never date again. Someone who doesn’t want to communicate when something is bothering them.

    Aggravating_Kale8248 , drobotdean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman in a brown hoodie appearing contemplative during a conversation, highlighting relationship challenges. Someone who only sees the negative and bad in life and refuses to change their mind set. It is really mentally draining on both people.

    Logical-Mom , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we talking the water isn't wet enough type or the might as well give up, we've already failed type?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    According to Dodgson, things to look out for include them being late but not telling you, wanting to meet somewhere that makes you uncomfortable, being rude to the waiter, aggressively romantic gestures, a lack of respect for your boundaries, and any behavior suggesting control issues.

    "People tend to present their best self initially so if any of these behaviors or traits manifest early on, it is important to pay attention," says relationship coach Susan Trotter. "It is likely that these issues won't change and in fact, will likely worsen and become toxic over time," adds Trotter.
    #7

    A person with a laptop looking frustrated while another person gestures, implying a discussion about type to never date again. They think they want a girlfriend but actually want a Mom.

    Any_Beach_8157 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to virtually all AITA posts this type is surprisingly common.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Man lifting dumbbells at the gym, focusing on his workout, representing fitness and strength. The gym bro who made everything about fitness. Don't get me wrong, I love staying healthy, but I don't need a lecture about my macros while I'm enjoying my birthday cake. Last straw was when he tried to turn our date night into a couples workout session.

    BustyNadorable , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man angrily arguing, highlighting a type to avoid dating. The ones with super anger problems.

    fortheloveofcoffee1 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But ignores women because they are " emotional and irrational"...as if anger weren't an emotion

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In her article for Psychology Today, Theresa DiDonato writes that having a "type" suggests we sort through available potential partners, prioritizing some over others in a way that shows some consistency. It also suggests that the kinds of people who are willing to date us might be a group of people with shared characteristics. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to DiDonato, in some ways, a familiar-but-different person as a dating partner could foster a feeling of comfort and closeness. It might take less time to feel like you know the person. You also might already have ways of managing a certain personality pattern, having worked out the quirks in a previous relationship.
    #10

    Young woman smiling, holding a phone for a video, surrounded by makeup products, reflecting on what type never date again. Anyone who calls themselves an influencer.

    TheDuderino_420 , benzoix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man holding a glass of whiskey, contemplating, illustrating what type to never date again. Alcoholic.

    BornWeb2144 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Three friends lying on a bed, smiling at the camera; focuses on relationships. First time I hear the word “poly” I’m out the f****n door. Nope nope nope. Go find someone else’s time to waste that isn’t going to be loyal anyway.

    Ragegasm , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there such a hate of poly people nowadays ?? If this type of relationship isn't for you then it's perfectly fine, but why such insane disrespect ? Poly relationships have always existed but since a couple months there is such a climb in the hate...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Some people don’t just swear off a type, they turn their backs on dating altogether. In his article for Forbes, Mark Travers writes that societal standards sometimes leave singles feeling like social pariahs, but the truth is that there are many people for whom singlehood is a conscious choice. It works better for them, just as marriage and parenting work better for others.

    Research suggests the preference for singlehood is more common than we might think. According to some estimates, approximately half of adults find it difficult to be in long-term intimate relationships, so they spend considerable amounts of time being single. One study even shows that having a job is, in fact, more important to our life satisfaction than being in a relationship or married. Who knew?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man in a red shirt laughing at a party, representing the type to never date again. A man who is impulsive and hyperactive. These folks are fun to hang out with from time to time but when their mood sours they have no control of emotions.

    Embarrassed-Fruit691 , Abstral Official Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person in blue shirt on couch, stressed, holding drink, another seated nearby. Discussion on never date again type. ADHD with borderline disorder.

    kwest84 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok this is not a type. This is a category of people with neurodivergence and mental illness. Don't assume everyone who fits this category is bad or not fit for a relationship

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A couple in pajamas on a bed, looking distressed, illustrating relationship difficulties and themes of whom never to date again. Emotionally avoidant.

    fullglasseyes , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Well, hopefully by now you have a better idea of the walking red flags you should try to skip the next time you venture out into the wild world of dating. Who knows? It might help you dodge a bullet and save yourself a world of hurt.

    So, do you have a type you’ve sworn off dating ever again? Or one that even put you off dating for good? Have a look through the cases in this list, upvote your worst, and don’t forget to leave a comment if you can relate!
    #16

    Thoughtful woman in a hoodie, representing the type never to date again. The insanely insecure.

    fistsofham11 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman in gloves taking a break from house cleaning, sitting on the floor with vacuum and supplies around her. The type that weaponise their incompetence when it comes to basic house chores. It was exhausting.

    redpandabear89 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    A woman in a red sweater avoiding eye contact with a man in a leather jacket outside. Manipulators.

    Ailaah_shesh , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Hand placing coin in a jar labeled "Retirement," symbolizing saving habits. Those joylessly frugal “retire early by depriving yourself of every minuscule joy in life and holding onto every last penny” people. I’d rather work till I’m 75 than retire at 40 and spend the remaining decades of my life using the gross non-dentist accredited toothpaste and taking flights with 4 layovers because it’s $100 cheaper. Nobody ever got rich clipping coupons.

    weed_emoji , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    A couple at a table with orange bowls, woman looking frustrated, discussing what type to never date again. Energy vampire, drains emotionally and mentally.

    icanfixSarahx , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    DJ with headphones and sunglasses, energetically playing music on stage, vibrant lights in background. Another “DJ”…….

    Automatic_Tone_7906 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Young woman in a purple gown and tiara posing outdoors, representing what type to never date again. "I'm a princess" or "call me queen."

    Lytnin , Luis Ángel Velazquez de la Rosa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Woman petting a light brown horse outdoors, highlighting companionship beside a never date again type. Horse girls.

    PhilosopherLanky4075 , lookstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these are not types. This is a weird blanket hatred of anyone who owns a horse and is female...

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Woman in white shirt working at a desk with a laptop, talking on phone, highlighting what type never date again scenario. Entrepreneurs.

    Dated a girl who owned her own business. It wasn't her busyness that bothered me, I liked that. It wasn't her independence, that was great. It wasn't her strong character, that was commendable.

    It was the fact that she believed the sun shone out of her a*s because she owned her own company and the rest of us were just brokey wage slaves who simply did not have the drive that she had. She believed that she was more disciplined, more driven, more intelligent and overall a superior person to all others just because she had her own business. Those of us who sought after regular employment were simply not as successful or driven as her.

    I now earn more in my corporate job per month than she did in her busiest months.

    ImDesigner93 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you meant " Boss Babe" or "Girl Boss" not actual entrepreneurs

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Couple sitting apart on a beige sofa, arms crossed, looking away, highlighting what type never date again scenario. Dudes named Matt. Matts, I’ve had enough.

    Dion-is-us , pressmaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman in distress sitting on the kitchen floor, contemplating relationship decisions. Anyone with substance abuse issues. Done that twice, never again.

    Ms_Schuesher , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Man painting enthusiastically at a table, surrounded by art supplies, reflecting on what type to never date again. Anyone without hobbies or interests of their own. I do not want to be any mans hobby/project.

    Agitated-Message2449 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Three young adults standing by a fence and container, chatting casually, wearing casual attire. Thugs and wannabe thugs.

    Watery-Mustard , Jordan González Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!