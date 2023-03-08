66 Funny Toxic Traits Shared By 99.9% Of Humans
Toxic traits are no good - they poison relationships and make your life harder for you and for those around you. However, what if we were to say that we all have toxic traits? Not toxic as in ‘dealy’ toxic, but as in funny toxic traits? Yeah, that’s right, we all have unflattering personality traits! Curious to learn about what they might be? Well then, you are in for a treat because this is our funny toxic traits list that most of us have and recognize but still continue to practice despite ourselves.
Here’s a sneak peek - have you ever responded to a compliment in a double-verification way with a doubtful “Really?” Well, here’s the thing - it is one of the funny toxic traits absolutely every one of us has practiced at least once! Also, we’re pretty sure you’ve at least once in your life delayed a task for so long it gave you horrible anxiety to even start it. Well, we’ve been there and done that more times than it would be appropriate to acknowledge. And then there’s the legendary forgetting someone’s name right after you’ve been introduced. Yeah, we all have these unflattering character traits, and although most of us can do something about it, the mere existence of these funny toxic traits is good proof of how equally flawed we all are as humans.
So, ready for more funny toxic trait examples? Yeah, we get it; recognizing them in your own self might not be the most pleasant experience, but don’t forget that we all have these funny noxious traits, and we’re all human around here!
Being Productive For 20 Minutes And Then Giving Yourself A 2-Hour Break
Saying "Sounds Good!" When It Does Not In Fact Sound Good
Putting Your Music On Shuffle And Then Still Skipping Through Them To Get To The One You Wanted Anyway
Always Needing Background Noise To Do Literally Anything
Thinking About Dropping Your Phone Anytime You're Standing Above A Body Of Water
Pretending To Be Sober While You're Actually Blacked Out
Forgetting Someone's Name Just After Shaking Hands With Them For The First Time
Adding Everything You See That Is Pretty To Your Cart And Then Somehow Typing Your Credit Card Information
Pretending To Be In A Music Video Or Movie Montage While Wearing Headphones
Yup, then trying to dance even though you know you look stupid
Picking Pimples That Aren't "Ready" Even Though You Know You're Going To Make Your Face Look A Million Times Worse
Loving To Travel But Don't Really Feeling Like Going Anywhere
Or traveling to familiar places over and over, when you really want new experiences
Despite Being The Size And Density Of A Squirrel, You Are Totally Positive That You Can Fight
Responding To Somebody In Your Head While Forgetting To Text Back
Putting Off Easy 15-Minute Task For 3 Weeks To The Point Where It Causes You So Much Anxiety That It's Too Hard For You To Even Begin
Starting To Get Ready Just When You Get The "On My Way' Text
Thinking You Could Go Through Your Lecture Notes In One Night For Your Exams Tomorrow
You Are Constantly Interrupting People. You Don't Mean To! You Just Get Excited And Need To Interject
This happens to me in conversations. I never know how to gauge the pauses and when to add my bit. I also feel like if I wait...the time for that particular info would pass.
Imagining The Backstories Of Everyone Around You While Acting Like A Private Detective In Public Places
Destroying Your Room Every Time You Need To Get Dressed
It takes me so long to choose what to wear, I now do it the night before 😂
Being Nosy When You Don't Really Care
Imagining That You Could Have Become A Pop Star If Your Parents Had Been More Supportive When You Were Younger
Yes... My parents wouldn't allow me to get a drum kit for ages cos 'it's too loud'
Waking Up On Time But Laying In Bed Until You Are Late
Checking Your Bank Account, Hoping You Got A Random Deposit
Asking Multiple Different People For Advice And Then Doing Whatever You Want
Feeling Like You Could Represent Yourself In The Court
I've watch enough movies to know that I can't but it isn't gonna stop me.
Rereading An Email Immediately After You Send It
Throwing Away The Packaging From Your Microwave Food And Then Forgetting Its Cooking Instructions
Believing That You'll Somehow Be Able To Watch The Next Episode Even Though You Know You Don't Have Enough Time
Setting 50 Alarms Each Morning, Then Simply Ignoring Them All
Requesting Two-Step Authentication Whenever Someone Compliments You By Saying, "Really?"
Money Meaning Literally Nothing To You When You Are Drunk
You Swear You're Speaking Normally, But You're Actually Screaming
Putting Leftovers In The Refrigerator, Knowing You Are Not Going To Touch Them Again
Or knowing that you are immediately going to take them out again and eat them
Being So Nice To People That They End Up Thinking That You Are Interested In Them
Holding It In When There Is Nothing Stopping You From Getting Up And Going To The Bathroom
Keeping Your Headphones On After Your Music Stops And Not Realizing Until Hours Later
Rehearsing Whatever Stories You Would Tell As A Guest On A Late-Night Talk Show
Staging Fictional Conversations Between You And Friends, Enemies, Celebrity Crushes, Anyone
Circling Around Your Apartment Whenever You Have To Talk On The Phone
Looking At A Price Tag And Finding Out The Store You're In Is Way Out Of Your Price Range, But Then Staying For A While Like You're Totally Unfazed
And end up buying something cos you feel bad just walking away
Being Exhausted All Day, Until It's Time To Go To Bed And Suddenly Your Brain Is Wide Awake
Not Letting Anyone Else Clean Because It's Not Clean Unless You Clean It
Or because they'll organize your system of disarray. I may not know where everything is in this mess...but its *my* mess.
Eating The Lunch You Brought To Work As A Snack At 10 Am
Imagining The Moment When You'll Definitely Challenge Someone To A Dance Battle
Hearing Someone Laughing Near You And Assuming They're Laughing At You
Having Fake Fights In Your Head So You Can Be Ready If You Ever Have To Defend Your Convictions
Or imaginary conversations with someone you have a crush on.
Apologizing To Doors Or Furniture When You Accidentally Kick Or Bump Into Them
New rule: when you stub your toe, whatever it got caught on needs to apologize to you.