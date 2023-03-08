Toxic traits are no good - they poison relationships and make your life harder for you and for those around you. However, what if we were to say that we all have toxic traits? Not toxic as in ‘dealy’ toxic, but as in funny toxic traits? Yeah, that’s right, we all have unflattering personality traits! Curious to learn about what they might be? Well then, you are in for a treat because this is our funny toxic traits list that most of us have and recognize but still continue to practice despite ourselves. 

Here’s a sneak peek - have you ever responded to a compliment in a double-verification way with a doubtful “Really?” Well, here’s the thing - it is one of the funny toxic traits absolutely every one of us has practiced at least once! Also, we’re pretty sure you’ve at least once in your life delayed a task for so long it gave you horrible anxiety to even start it. Well, we’ve been there and done that more times than it would be appropriate to acknowledge. And then there’s the legendary forgetting someone’s name right after you’ve been introduced. Yeah, we all have these unflattering character traits, and although most of us can do something about it, the mere existence of these funny toxic traits is good proof of how equally flawed we all are as humans. 

So, ready for more funny toxic trait examples? Yeah, we get it; recognizing them in your own self might not be the most pleasant experience, but don’t forget that we all have these funny noxious traits, and we’re all human around here!

#1

Being Productive For 20 Minutes And Then Giving Yourself A 2-Hour Break

#2

Saying "Sounds Good!" When It Does Not In Fact Sound Good

#3

Putting Your Music On Shuffle And Then Still Skipping Through Them To Get To The One You Wanted Anyway

#4

Always Needing Background Noise To Do Literally Anything

#5

Thinking About Dropping Your Phone Anytime You're Standing Above A Body Of Water

#6

Pretending To Be Sober While You're Actually Blacked Out

#7

Forgetting Someone's Name Just After Shaking Hands With Them For The First Time

#8

Adding Everything You See That Is Pretty To Your Cart And Then Somehow Typing Your Credit Card Information

#9

Pretending To Be In A Music Video Or Movie Montage While Wearing Headphones

Sad Quokka
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, then trying to dance even though you know you look stupid

1
1point
reply
#10

Picking Pimples That Aren't "Ready" Even Though You Know You're Going To Make Your Face Look A Million Times Worse

#11

Loving To Travel But Don't Really Feeling Like Going Anywhere

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or traveling to familiar places over and over, when you really want new experiences

1
1point
reply
#12

Despite Being The Size And Density Of A Squirrel, You Are Totally Positive That You Can Fight

#13

Responding To Somebody In Your Head While Forgetting To Text Back

#14

Putting Off Easy 15-Minute Task For 3 Weeks To The Point Where It Causes You So Much Anxiety That It's Too Hard For You To Even Begin

#15

Starting To Get Ready Just When You Get The "On My Way' Text

#16

Thinking You Could Go Through Your Lecture Notes In One Night For Your Exams Tomorrow

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just thinking. I actually did this lol

1
1point
reply
#17

You Are Constantly Interrupting People. You Don't Mean To! You Just Get Excited And Need To Interject

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens to me in conversations. I never know how to gauge the pauses and when to add my bit. I also feel like if I wait...the time for that particular info would pass.

0
0points
reply
#18

Imagining The Backstories Of Everyone Around You While Acting Like A Private Detective In Public Places

#19

Destroying Your Room Every Time You Need To Get Dressed

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It takes me so long to choose what to wear, I now do it the night before 😂

1
1point
reply
#20

Being Nosy When You Don't Really Care

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored? Tbf I sometimes do this

0
0points
reply
#21

Imagining That You Could Have Become A Pop Star If Your Parents Had Been More Supportive When You Were Younger

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes... My parents wouldn't allow me to get a drum kit for ages cos 'it's too loud'

1
1point
reply
#22

Waking Up On Time But Laying In Bed Until You Are Late

#23

Checking Your Bank Account, Hoping You Got A Random Deposit

#24

Asking Multiple Different People For Advice And Then Doing Whatever You Want

#25

Feeling Like You Could Represent Yourself In The Court

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've watch enough movies to know that I can't but it isn't gonna stop me.

0
0points
reply
#26

Rereading An Email Immediately After You Send It

#27

Throwing Away The Packaging From Your Microwave Food And Then Forgetting Its Cooking Instructions

#28

Believing That You'll Somehow Be Able To Watch The Next Episode Even Though You Know You Don't Have Enough Time

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then watching it anyway

1
1point
reply
#29

Setting 50 Alarms Each Morning, Then Simply Ignoring Them All

#30

Requesting Two-Step Authentication Whenever Someone Compliments You By Saying, "Really?"

#31

Money Meaning Literally Nothing To You When You Are Drunk

#32

You Swear You're Speaking Normally, But You're Actually Screaming

#33

Putting Leftovers In The Refrigerator, Knowing You Are Not Going To Touch Them Again

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or knowing that you are immediately going to take them out again and eat them

1
1point
reply
#34

Being So Nice To People That They End Up Thinking That You Are Interested In Them

#35

Holding It In When There Is Nothing Stopping You From Getting Up And Going To The Bathroom

A girl
A girl
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every night. That 15 step walk at 1 am can easily be postponed until 5am.

0
0points
reply
#36

Keeping Your Headphones On After Your Music Stops And Not Realizing Until Hours Later

#37

Rehearsing Whatever Stories You Would Tell As A Guest On A Late-Night Talk Show

#38

Staging Fictional Conversations Between You And Friends, Enemies, Celebrity Crushes, Anyone

#39

Circling Around Your Apartment Whenever You Have To Talk On The Phone

#40

Looking At A Price Tag And Finding Out The Store You're In Is Way Out Of Your Price Range, But Then Staying For A While Like You're Totally Unfazed

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And end up buying something cos you feel bad just walking away

1
1point
reply
#41

Being Exhausted All Day, Until It's Time To Go To Bed And Suddenly Your Brain Is Wide Awake

#42

Not Letting Anyone Else Clean Because It's Not Clean Unless You Clean It

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or because they'll organize your system of disarray. I may not know where everything is in this mess...but its *my* mess.

1
1point
reply
#43

Eating The Lunch You Brought To Work As A Snack At 10 Am

#44

Imagining The Moment When You'll Definitely Challenge Someone To A Dance Battle

#45

Hearing Someone Laughing Near You And Assuming They're Laughing At You

#46

Having Fake Fights In Your Head So You Can Be Ready If You Ever Have To Defend Your Convictions

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or imaginary conversations with someone you have a crush on.

1
1point
reply
#47

Apologizing To Doors Or Furniture When You Accidentally Kick Or Bump Into Them

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New rule: when you stub your toe, whatever it got caught on needs to apologize to you.

1
1point
reply
#48

Trying To Close The Refrigerator Slowly Enough To Catch What It Looks Like With The Lights Off

#49

Telling People "I'll Be Right Back" Then Going For A 3 Hour Nap

#50

Joining Zoom Calls One Minute Late

#51

Thinking You Can Always Arrive In 10 Min

#52

Introducing Yourself To People And Them Saying 'We've Met Multiple Times...'

#53

Googling Something Without Thinking And Then Staring At The Search Results Like "What Just Happened How Did I Get Here?"

#54

Plotting Out Escape Routes For Unlikely Scenarios

#55

Telling White Lies About Your Life To Strangers You Meet On Planes, In Parks, Wherever, Just Because Why Not

#56

Shouting For No Reason When You Know No One Is Around

#57

Thinking Anything Less Than A 7-Hour Drive Isn't That Far

#58

Immediately Touching A Plate After The Server Warns You It's Hot

#59

Dancing In Elevators, Bathroom Stalls, Basically Any Small Place In Which You Find Yourself Alone

#60

Trying Really, Really Hard To Move Something With Your Mind, Or Just Pretending You Can

#61

You Never Speak Up And Just Get Mad And Distance Yourself Until You Are Not Angry Anymore

#62

Driving As If Speed Limits And The Police Don't Exist

#63

Pretending You're In An Action Movie When You're Out For A Run

#64

Stopping The Microwave At One Second Just To Prove You Can

A girl
A girl
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No issue unless you leave the timer at 1 second. That's messed up.

0
0points
reply
#65

Sitting In The Shower

#66

Getting Mad At The Drivers Around You Going The Speed Limit

