Toxic traits are no good - they poison relationships and make your life harder for you and for those around you. However, what if we were to say that we all have toxic traits? Not toxic as in ‘dealy’ toxic, but as in funny toxic traits? Yeah, that’s right, we all have unflattering personality traits! Curious to learn about what they might be? Well then, you are in for a treat because this is our funny toxic traits list that most of us have and recognize but still continue to practice despite ourselves.

Here’s a sneak peek - have you ever responded to a compliment in a double-verification way with a doubtful “Really?” Well, here’s the thing - it is one of the funny toxic traits absolutely every one of us has practiced at least once! Also, we’re pretty sure you’ve at least once in your life delayed a task for so long it gave you horrible anxiety to even start it. Well, we’ve been there and done that more times than it would be appropriate to acknowledge. And then there’s the legendary forgetting someone’s name right after you’ve been introduced. Yeah, we all have these unflattering character traits, and although most of us can do something about it, the mere existence of these funny toxic traits is good proof of how equally flawed we all are as humans.

So, ready for more funny toxic trait examples? Yeah, we get it; recognizing them in your own self might not be the most pleasant experience, but don’t forget that we all have these funny noxious traits, and we’re all human around here!