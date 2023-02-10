People Revisit Their Favorite Comfort TV Shows And Some Explain Why They’re So Good
Whoa, the world is a hot mess these days, isn’t it? So it makes sense that we all seem to be seeking refuge in the comfort of what we perceive as familiar, stable, and reassuring. Whether it’s a favorite book, a trusty food recipe, or a fun hobby, we all crave the warm and cozy. And as pop culture aficionados here at Bored Panda, there’s nothing quite like rewatching the wholesome TV shows that bring us back to our happy place!
You know the feeling — when you have a favorite show, it’s like spending time with an old friend. You already know the characters like the back of your hand, you can predict their every move, and you feel so at home with them. These comfort TV shows might be a nod to a bygone era, but they’re still just as loved and adored today. But which feel-good TV series truly embodies the epitome of wholesomeness? Why do we always turn to them in our time of need?
To answer these questions, we went on a quest to find the ultimate comfort show, and let’s say Reddit never fails to deliver! We scoured the web and stumbled upon these threads (here and here) where people spilled the tea on their favorite feel-good shows to snuggle up with, and some went even beyond by explaining why their favorites are la crème de la crème of comfort shows. Trust us when we say these threads are packed with all the good and warm entertainment from the past few decades.
We could all use some good old-fashioned escapism right now, and there’s no better way to get away from it than with some good shows to watch and enjoy to the fullest. If you’re not up for a serious dose of nostalgia with a side of laughter and tears, then this list probably isn’t for you. But if you’re ready to indulge in the best comfort TV shows, keep scrolling down!
The Office
dont_shoot_jr replied: "It’s a good reminder that people never tell you when you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them."
The Simpsons
"Am I So Out Of Touch?"
For me personally, this show stopped being funny or interesting from season 3 on. But I just don't like the show anymore.
The Sopranos
"I’ve seen it through at least 10 times and I know the bulk of the dialogue. It’s always entertaining, but also easy to ignore if I have stuff to do and just need some background noise."
Futurama
xitehtnis replied: Right there with you. I started falling asleep to it around 2002 on adult swim. These days I play episodes on my phone when I go to sleep. Usually, Hulu will play around 8 episodes per night for me, and the next night I repeat a few episodes. Go through the whole show about once a month. I also turn it on if I'm going to take a nap."
House M.D
"When I was in grad school it was 'House M.D.' No matter where I was - dorm room, library, memorial union - if I was writing I also 'House' up on Netflix. During my year and a half, I bet I watched that series 5 or 6 times. Such a great show."
I just loved his attitude in general. I'm sure there are a lot of doctors that wish they could get away with being like him to their patients.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
ProtocolPhilosopher replied: "Each episode is so self-contained it makes it easy to pick up and watch."
M*A*S*H
"We've watched it over and over with my mom once my dad left us, it will forever be the comfort series for me. Hawkeye and Radar got me through hell."
I love this show, as depressing as many of the episodes are.
SpongeBob Squarepants
"When my dad passed the last gift I had from him was a huge SpongeBob plushie. I religiously watched the series while trying to cope with my loss. And, as stupid as it sounds, SpongeBobs happiness and dorkiness often took me away from my dark times. He will always be my favorite."
Stargate SG-1
libra00 replied: I have watched so much SG-1 I couldn't even begin to count how many times I've seen it all the way through."
Ok, Im sorry lol, but i still prefer SG Atlantis, SG 1 was really really good, but i always preffered Atlantis mostly because " Dr. Mackay " lol
Adventure Time
Blood_Thrash replied: "I love that show. It really covers all the bases from wholesome fun, tense drama and abject cosmic horror."
Great British Bake Off
cptmorgue1 replied: "This is the only competition show I actually enjoy watching because it's just so wholesome."
Twin Peaks
Burgundybabe33 replied: "I watch 'Twin Peaks' almost every year when I'm having an entire breakdown. I feel like it might be a little weird because it's so dark in places, but I find it so cathartic. Last year I didn't watch it I ended up in a psych emergency so I think it works."
Downton Abbey
"I call it 'my cooking show'. I know every episode so well that I don’t have to see the screen to know what’s going on. I can leave it running while I cook, do housework, or do paperwork. I must have gone through the whole series at least two dozen times by now."
Parks And Recreation
no-coriander replied: "Last time I re-watched 'Parks and Rec' in its entirety I was pregnant and ended up naming my child based on the show."
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
moreiceplsty replied: "I binged this entire show in a few days, and I hope that once I've waited long enough, then I can watch this show again like it was the first time. But there are some scenes I'll never forget: 'May I offer you an egg in these trying times?'"
IT Crowd
The_Volpone replied: "In the episode where they all go to the musical, the three minutes where Jen talks to disabled Roy and then turns to the bar and asks for a drink from bartender Moss might just be the hardest I have ever laughed at any show ever."
The Good Place
stressedstudenthours replied: "Same, except I always end my rewatch at the episode BEFORE the finale. It's a great series closer, but man does it make me cry."
Schitts Creek
EnvironmentalChoise2 replied: "I almost named my black cat David because of this show lol. I ended up naming him Lucifer and now I'm not sure which would have manifested better behavior."
The X-Files
GizmoSled replied: "Yes, my DVDs have seen so much use."
King Of The Hill
"Kinda slept on this one when it originally aired but rewatched it via streaming and it’s become my family and my favorite. My 2-year-old follows along with it and loves it (especially Bobby). It’s just a really relatable and wholesome show lol."
Gilmore Girls
here-to-judge replied: "Yes! Especially when you watch it in the fall, it just hits differently."
Top Gear When It Was Clarkson, May And Hammond
"That show is perfect for when you're in the s*it. The humor, the lines 'Well, could be worse.' Comfort TV show at its best."
I really watch it last year when my mother past. It helped me thru the tough times.
Dr. Who
"Specifically the older ones. Even as a kid, it gave me a glimmer of hope that I could step into a police box and time travel away from all my problems."
Supernatural
averagejoe1997123 replied: "'Supernatural' holds a very special place in my heart as I was going through a very very dark time in my life. 'Supernatural' was the thing that kept me going."
How I Met Your Mother
cellcube0618 replied: "There is something comforting about watching them find themselves and find love."
Modern Family
Rock_And_Stoneeee replied: "It's so funny and witty. It has jokes that are multi-layered and sophisticated, as well as slapstick goofy comedy. It has something for everyone."
That '70s Show
Mindhunters
"As I hope and pray for some news that they'll do another season and true detective."
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Avatar is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen and it always shocks me how relatable it still is rewatching it now. The way it portrays grief and trauma went over my head as a kid but really comfort me as an adult!"
What We Do In The Shadows
nartimus replied: "Creepy paper."
Trailer Park Boys
undeadgorgeous replied: "Every Christmas I rewatched the scene where Ricky explains how God and Santa must be the same guy."
F.R.I.E.N.D.S
KFelts910 replied: "I'm turning 30, so I relate in a different way than I did in my early 20s. I'm actually hoping to do a 'Friends' themed 30th birthday party."
Rewatched it all a few weeks a go, bettwen this and TBBT, this One Will win. ( At least for me )
Frasier
DonJonSon replied: "I love 'Frasier' but watching all 264 episodes twice in one month comes down to an average of over 3 hours of watching every day, 7 days per week."
Community
frostyaznguy replied: "I've told Pierce a thousand times, I never wanted to meet Levar in person! You can't disappoint with a picture! I hate you, Pierce! I hate you so much!"
Scrubs
shieldsuplove replied: "So many 'Scrubs' quotes in our house of the daily."
Bob's Burgers
the-red-duke replied: "Yes, same here. Nothing takes my mind off a stressful day like watching Bob's."
Brooklyn 99
"They basically don't stop talking the entire time. This show distracts me from whatever is going on in the real world and makes me laugh."
30 Rock Never Fails To Make Me Laugh
PenguinsReallyDoFly replied: "Working on my night cheese."
Malcolm In The Middle
BlueChamp10 replied: "Phenomenal from the first episode to the last."
Phineas And Ferb
man-of-pipis replied: "The detail in the lyrics is great. One song has the lyrics 'If I was going any faster I'd be going back in time' and when I listened to it I just had to pause and go 'Did they actually just make a joke about special relativity/time dilation/whatever you want to call it in a show with a target audience of like 7?
Also, always remember that Buford is fluent in French and says 'learning it was easy actually, a lot of the root words are the same in Latin.' Meaning that Buford the middle (?) schooler can probably also speak Latin.
Definitely worth revisiting 'Phineas and Ferb' if you haven't seen it as an adult. If you like it as a kid you'll love it now."
There's a hundred and four days of summer vacation Then school comes along just to end it So the annual problem for our generation Is finding a good way to spend it Like maybe... Building a rocket Or fighting a mummy Or climbing up the Eiffel Tower Discovering something that doesn't exist- Finish in comments!
Bojack Horseman
capo-johnson replied: "My man. Bojack Horseman reminds me no matter how much of a train wreck my life, it could be so much worse."
New Girl
Awtxknits replied: "It's the best background show because they literally verbalize everything they are doing. The only time I have to look up is for the kiss scenes. Everything else has constant narration. If I'm cooking or cleaning or knitting, whatever I have it on. I must have watched it a hundred times by now."
Freaks And Geeks!
sajcksn replied: "Oh my God, I love this show! I can cry thinking about the scene where Bill comes home and makes himself a grilled cheese sandwich and watches TV waiting for his mom to come home."
Arrested Development
ChuckCarmichael replied: "Every time I rewatch it I discover another joke, and every time I ask myself if I'm an idiot, because how did I not notice that joke before?"
Over The Garden Wall
Daimakku1 replied: "It's become a tradition to watch every October/fall season for me. Such a comfy miniseries."
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
kurtney_ replied: "I rewatched that around 13 times (and that's just this year).
Psych
maybethingsnotsobad replied: "I love that show so much. It's so good, it makes me warm and fuzzy. It's like a warm blanket and a good friend at the same time."
The Nanny, Dripping With Amazing Fashion, Sarcasm, And During A Simpler Time
another-sad-guy replied: "I was obsessed with that show as a kid and re-watching it as an adult makes me love it even more! There's so much adult humor that went right over my head as a kid."
Shameless
"It's just so f*cked up and funny I think it makes me feel better about whatever's going on in my life."
Peep Show
flugelbynder replied: "I just recently discovered 'Peep Show' when I was looking for something like 'The IT Crowd.' I'm already rewatching it."
Red vs. Blue
"Because sometimes we need a little bit of Caboose in our lives."
Clone Wars
webbieg replied: "Omg, it's almost like a tradition for me to rewatch the show when I'm down. Learn something new each time."
I was expecting breaking bad or Rick and Morty but guess not.
