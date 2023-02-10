Whoa, the world is a hot mess these days, isn’t it? So it makes sense that we all seem to be seeking refuge in the comfort of what we perceive as familiar, stable, and reassuring. Whether it’s a favorite book, a trusty food recipe, or a fun hobby, we all crave the warm and cozy. And as pop culture aficionados here at Bored Panda, there’s nothing quite like rewatching the wholesome TV shows that bring us back to our happy place!

You know the feeling — when you have a favorite show, it’s like spending time with an old friend. You already know the characters like the back of your hand, you can predict their every move, and you feel so at home with them. These comfort TV shows might be a nod to a bygone era, but they’re still just as loved and adored today. But which feel-good TV series truly embodies the epitome of wholesomeness? Why do we always turn to them in our time of need?

To answer these questions, we went on a quest to find the ultimate comfort show, and let’s say Reddit never fails to deliver! We scoured the web and stumbled upon these threads (here and here) where people spilled the tea on their favorite feel-good shows to snuggle up with, and some went even beyond by explaining why their favorites are la crème de la crème of comfort shows. Trust us when we say these threads are packed with all the good and warm entertainment from the past few decades.

We could all use some good old-fashioned escapism right now, and there’s no better way to get away from it than with some good shows to watch and enjoy to the fullest. If you’re not up for a serious dose of nostalgia with a side of laughter and tears, then this list probably isn’t for you. But if you’re ready to indulge in the best comfort TV shows, keep scrolling down!