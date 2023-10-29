Bored Panda has compiled a list of Tinder chat screenshots from all over the net to show you just how hilarious, witty, and awkward some of these conversations can get. Scroll down for a good laugh and upvote your fave pics. Oh, and feel free to “borrow” some of these jokes the next time you want to make your match giggle.

Having a good sense of humor is a godsend in many areas of life. For one, you’re more likely to make friends. Not only that but making someone laugh is a wonderful way to ask someone out. And comedy can work wonders on dating apps.

Tinder, founded in 2012, has become a global phenomenon. It is massively popular around the world and is used in more than 197 countries. At the time of writing, the dating app had over 75 million monthly active users. According to World Population Review, some of the countries with the most users include the United States (7.8 million) and the United Kingdom (5 million). The app was the first of its kind to introduce the idea of swiping right and left, i.e. to ‘like’ and ‘dislike’ potential matches, respectively. The app is also very popular in Brazil where women in their 20s and 30s extensively use it to look for serious relationships. Meanwhile, in France, Tinder is used for both casual relationships and serious ones.

One of the main reasons why people use dating apps is because they are incredibly convenient. With so much going on in your life, you might not have the free time or energy to consistently go out and meet new people. However, with just a few clicks, taps, and swipes, you can quickly open yourself up to lots of new encounters with complete strangers whom you might never otherwise meet.

Another upside of online dating is that there’s a lower barrier to asking someone out. That can be especially helpful if you tend to be shy, get easily flustered, or simply don’t have much experience in asking someone to go on a date with you. Of course, the reality is that you’ll still have to meet your matches in person, so you’ll have to move past some of your shyness sooner or later.

Dating apps can also be far more discreet than someone constantly going to parties, bars, clubs, and even bookstores. This can work to your advantage if you want to keep your dating life a tad more private, without your family and friends constantly butting in with their advice and opinions.

What folks look for in dating apps will depend a lot on who they are as individuals and what their current needs are. Some people might use them for casual flings. Others might be on the prowl for serious relationships. And many of you Pandas reading this probably know someone whose Tinder match quickly turned into something long-term.

Meanwhile, other dating app users simply want to boost their self-esteem a bit. Whether you like it or not, people enjoy being adored and admired by others. When you know that there are lots of folks out there who desire you and want to meet you, it can really raise your confidence. However, there’s a fine line here that you need to walk. You definitely do not want to set the wrong expectations. If you’re not looking for any sort of relationship but simply want some attention, it’s important that you’re transparent about this.

Still, other people use these apps because they want to find friends, expand their social circles, and improve their conversational skills. There's no real alternative to talking to people if you want to get rid of your shyness and awkwardness. The more you practice, the better you become at holding fun, interesting conversations.

That’s not to say that dating apps like Tinder are the perfect solution to all of your dating problems. They can be quite problematic. For example, you can become addicted to using the app and spend huge chunks of your time looking for potential matches. Or you might start equating people’s appearance and profile bios with their actual worth. You might also judge other app users more harshly based on their photos and messages than you otherwise would if they approached you in real life.

On top of that, there’s the fear of missing out (FOMO) to contend with. When you know that there’s a huge number of potential matches out there, you might keep going on dates instead of settling for someone who you’re genuinely great with. The idea that there could be someone ‘even better’ out there can make you miss out on great opportunities right under your nose.

Which of these Tinder conversations made you giggle and cringe the hardest, dear Pandas? What’s the funniest message you’ve ever sent or received on a dating app? Feel free to share a bit about your experiences in the comment section. In the meantime, when you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, be sure to take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous posts for some more hilarious(ly awkward) dating app chats and jokes.

