A woman made a post stating “I need to hear the weirdest thing that’s ever made you ick on someone,” so people shared their examples in the comments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting takes and, if you feel inspired, add your own preferences to our comments section, down below.

Everyone has their own, often very specific, dating preferences. Hobbies, worldview, appearance, income are all common areas of contention, but a few people discover that they might sometimes have strong opinions about even rather mundane things someone does or doesn’t do.

#1 i have a few with this one guy idk why i stayed but the biggest was we were on facetime and his mom comes over and goes “how are your toenails do you need me to trim them yet?” WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOUR MOMMY TRIMS YOUR TOENAILS WHAT.

#2 He spent the night at my house and while I was doing my nighttime face wash/tooth brushing routine , he told me to get in the bed and stop pretending like I brushed my teeth every night…. Because nobody did. I thought everybody did…

#3 I swore I would take this to my grave because im still embarrassed... I was talking to this guy name Zach for 6 months before we did anything. I had just met his son and our date went so good so why not 🤷‍♀️after doing the deed, he gave me a high five and said " really good job, ill be sending you a text with a survey attached so I can know how I did. Always love to hear feedback." I barley got in my car before receiving the text... the first question was " How did Big papa satisfy you today, please rate 1-10? " I have never blocked and deleted someone so quick in my life. 😳

#4 i woke up at 5 am to a noise in my room and it was him going through boxes and stuff i had under my bed

#5 He had to eat a grilled cheese with a glass of milk IN BED before falling asleep because it's what his mommy did for him growing up.

#6 he tried to have a locked eyes moment with me while backing up his truck and hit the car behind him

#7 Took a nap…. In his bed…… With his….. Mud covered boots on….. UNDER THE COVERS!!!

#8 he said “this is expensive” at a burger king

#9 I gave ONE compliment about how pretty his eyes were in the sunlight. He proceeded to send me several pics a day of close ups of his eyes in different angles in the sun like a Twilight character. Block.

#10 We went to Olive Garden where he proceeded to play Falling in Reverse on full blast on his phone while we sat and waited. I was mortified.

#11 He told me he didn’t have $ and so I offered to buy our jimmy johns and then on our walk out of his apt he asked his roommate “hey want anything?” And I told him I’m not buying his and he said that’s ok I will….. like wdym???

#12 Gave me a letter when picking me up for the first date and told me I couldn’t read it until he left. Whole date was small icks like not making a reservation, asking me to drive. Opened the letter when he left and it started with “if you’re reading this our first date went well”

#13 showed me a video of him & his guy friend kissing while drunk & asked if i was jealous 😭

#14 Upon meeting him for the first time, he asked if we could stop by his house real quick to pick something up. He invited me inside, asked me to cook something for his 5 kids cause he doesn’t know how to cook and they were hungry. I took an uber home lol

#15 He told me to stop using big words to confuse him. Diligent. I had used the word diligent.

#16 After I told him my fav books he said he doesn’t enjoy reading anything fictional because why would he waste his time in an imaginary setting…… he was also a huge marvel fan

#17 I dated him for three months and it was during winter time and then when the weather warmed up I finally saw him in a pair of shorts and realised he had knock knees and I broke up with him as we were sitting there at lunch. And I had to come up with something quick and remotely plausible because I couldn’t let him know I was that shallow

#18 He carried a drawstring backpack on dates with just a chapstick in it.

#19 Went on a third date with a guy. He kissed me goodnight, turned around, gave me fingers guns and said "that will give you something to think about."

#20 We went to ramen, he told me about his semester in Tokyo and proceeded to fake burp between sips bc “it is a compliment to the chef”. The chef literally said “nah man”

#21 He thought every woman in the world got her period at the same time

#22 Called himself a CEO in his bio. He was a barber

#23 We were playing mini golf and he was keeping score. At the end when I asked him who won, he ate the paper.

#24 Told him my fav song was “Where Is My Mind” by Pixies. He said it was weird and sad, and insisted that he’d show me “good” music. Then he played Uptown Funk.

#25 he took me to panda express and offered to teach me how to use chopsticks, when he found out i already knew how to use them he was moody and distant the rest of the date

#26 I made hard-boiled eggs and he couldnt figure out how to get the shell off so he put the whole thing in his mouth with the shell and ate it. Hearing the crunch was one of the most painful things I've experienced.

#27 I told him I liked his laugh, so he would over exaggerate his laugh everytime I said something remotely funny. I never told a joke again

#28 He talked about how his sister is the most beautiful woman in the world and how he wanted a girl who would be willing to fight other girls for him in public like his sister

#29 He sang Creep as it was playing during Guardians of the Galaxy in a full theater while staring at me the whole time. I was mortified

#30 AFTER my first husband and I got married - like 5 months after - he proceeds to look at me at Christmas and tell me I used too many big words and I needed to stop trying to outsmart him in front of people. We were separated very shortly after because wtf.

#31 We went for a walk at a nature place after we had dinner. We came upon a bunch of squirrels just minding their business. Me (A known animal love that feeds birds out of my hand was quiet observing them.) suddenly, he clapped really loud and the squirrels ran off. I said what did you do that for? And we got in a fight about how we are in their habitat and he said no it’s our habitat. The clap really gave me the ick. He never heard from me again.

#32 He bought a brand new Kia soul and was proud of it

#33 He didn’t swing his arms when he walked - reminded me of Lurch

#34 He made me laugh one time by cartwheeling in front of an automatic door and that was the only time I laughed. Every single automatic door we walked in front of after that, he cartwheeled and it made me SO MAD lol

#35 sent me a selfie and asked “could you imagine waking up to this everyday?”

#36 I was a plus one date at a wedding and when the groom was walking down the aisle my date stuck his hand out for a high five (??) and the groom ignored it and I was just so embarrassed the whole night

#37 Sang “hey there Delilah” to me while my back was turned, I went to turn around to be like “awwww” and he said “DONT LOOK AT ME!!” like okay babe…won’t ever look at u again

#38 First date. Took me to Olive Garden and did a back flip in the parking lot randomly on the walk inside

#39 So on our first date I discovered he would snap his fingers at the end of every sentence where a period would technically go. Never talked to him again. That’s on period 🫰🏻

#40 My husband stood up on his tip toes the other day when he was upset. Still thinking about it

#41 we were about to kiss after an awesome date and when I was .5 inches away I could see buildup on his teeth like he never brushes them. body rolled away and asked as. gently as I could about it. he said he doesn't believe in toothbrushes

#42 He thought the orange chicken from Panda Express was too spicy and I quote "makes my tummy feel sad" and grabbed his stomach while making whining noises.

#43 they bent down to grab their dogs leash and the dog started running away and they chased the dog in the bent down position.

#44 Guy took me to Olive Garden and ordered a Dr. Pepper without ice because and he whispered it to me "you get more in your glass". Then got mad when I said you know refills are free?

#45 On our second date he got heartburn so badly he cried and asked me to hold him

#46 The way he “jogged” across a cross walk. He didn’t speed up at all. His steps just bounced higher like he was Mario skipping on rainbow road

#47 He told me that his daughter’s favorite holiday was Christmas. When I asked was he getting her a tree, he said “no, she can see the tree at her grandmas house when she visits her mom”. He didn’t have Christmas NOTHING in his house for his daughter. And he has custody. Yeeucccckk. Put some magic together for her!

#48 Went on a first date at a sushi restaurant. He dipped his finger in the wasabi and put it straight in his mouth, he gaged and was dumbfounded to find out it wasn’t guacamole 😑

#49 giant clumps of his earwax would fall out bc he didn’t clean his ears… i left him

#50 He wore moccasins on our first date. Mind you it was summer.

#51 He wore driving gloves

#52 I broke up with a guy because his voice didn’t match his physique. Imagine Channing Tatum but with Jesse Eisenberg’s voice (Bird from Rio)

#53 He sat down on the floor to tie his shoe in the restaurant…

#54 I told him I like haircuts with bangs (on myself) and he GOT BANGS.

#55 He got a text and promptly turned his iPhone sideways to respond using the big sideways keyboard

#56 Wore leather gloves to my grandmothers funeral. I literally could not focus on my grief lol

#57 We were on the verge of breaking up but he farted and it smelled really bad and I just got up and said I can’t do this anymore

#58 He paid for my meal and boxed up my leftovers… and took them home FOR HIMSELF.

#59 He took me for a nature walk (not the ick part) but he brought his ukulele and played his rendition of “Hey There Delilah” over and over again. We got lost, so it was like two hours of this. Non stop.

#60 We were driving with the windows down and his earlobes kept flapping in the wind..

#61 He made a huge deal about trying sushi. When he took a bite he made nasty faces and was just so dramatic, he ran outside and through the window kept looking up to make sure I could see him “throwing up” and feel bad. He was 40 btw. 😭

#62 Blinked one eye at a time. Still one of the strangest things I’ve seen

#63 He screamed at the wrong time at a concert.

#64 I kind of lose interest when they use "your" instead of "you're"

#65 I went out with a guy that was objectively out of my league. Well off, very attractive... and he had the personality of a wet piece of bread. We went to the Olive Garden and he couldn't find anything he liked to eat because he "was a meat and potatoes man" and then proceeded to talk about himself for 2 hours but only with prompting because he couldn't carry a basic conversation on his own. I was so disappointed 😭

#66 He pretended he could speak Italian and then proceeded to speak gibberish from time to time thinking I fell for it

#67 He spelled cool as Kool everytime.

#68 He lost his phone the day before so he had to use his iPad. The iPad had a satchel so he wore it acrosss his back to pump my gas. He leans on my car and farts. I had enough.

#69 They wore those shoes that separate the toes individually

#70 He kept talking about himself in the third person.

#71 My ex girlfriend showed up in a Mike Meyer Jason Mask at the Olive Garden ages ago…Halloween is fun right?

#72 He did the “oh you got something on your shirt” trick and flipped my nose. Instant cringe

#73 He told me he was going to sue me for the DUI he got on the way home from our first date

#74 He said ‘damn there’ instead of ‘damn near.’ As in, ‘I am damn there fell asleep standing up.’ He also spelled the word doubt, ‘doupt.’

#75 I’m a lesbian so take it w a grain of salt but when I was in hs I dated this dude who brought his guitar to my house and *badly* serenaded me w Blake Shelton songs while I awkwardly sat and listened for no less than 45 minutes.

#76 guy asked me out on a date to the movies. we were getting movie tickets and when the worker said $32 he looked at me…to pay and said she’s got it. i said no i don’t ☺️and walked away

#77 He want to the bathroom and I heard the toilet flush. He came out of the bathroom without washing his hands. When I called him out for not washing his hands, he was annoyed I brought it up and said “okay mom” in a mocking tone then went to wash his hands. He was 25.

#78 He didn’t believe in the letter C and would use S or K to replace it in words

#79 he asked me to remind him to brush his teeth...

#80 It’s not the weirdest but when I saw he a had a ton of fedoras on the wall of his closet I got the biggest ICK. They were right under his bow ties.

#81 He was moving a rug for me. Picked it up and accidentally farted. Instead of ignoring it he said “oopsie—I tooted”

#82 DJ said make some noise and he made noise

#83 He didn’t know the months of the year in order. He was 22

#84 He insisted on doing the Thriller dance the first time he met my parents. He didn’t have the CD (this was back in the day) so he did the dance in complete silence.

#85 He says melk instead of milk.

#86 He wore flip flops on our first date and they got wet and made farting noises the whole date.

#87 Asked me how I was going to hide my tattoos in a wedding dress, called his mom like four times at dinner to tell her how much he liked me (it was our first date 🫠)

#88 He was jealous of a tampon. Was worried it would… “stretch things out” and he’d be too small. News flash- he was too small. And he talked like a baby when he would say my name lololololol

#89 I got the friend ick when she said I owed her $1.86 🤣

#90 He was wearing slides that were too big so his toes overhung the front and he would grab the front with his toes while he walked

#91 He brought “dinner” over for us and it was ONE SINGLE alfredo tv dinner … then he tried to eat it in my bed.

#92 wore his socks floppy. like the toe part would be an inch or two from his actual toes 😭

#93 this isn’t even weird i feel like this is really valid but he couldn’t get his tires lined up to enter a car wash and the worker had to come out and help him

#94 Called his mom while we were arguing to tell on me.

#95 He spelled Minnesota as “Minasoda”

#96 Okay this is a reasonable ick but I went to his place for the first time and he had poopy underwear on the floor in his bedroom. Not judging an accident at all but why was it not in the trash…. Why was it on the floor in his bedroom… I left so damn quick

#97 Long nails

#98 He had a hyperfixation with Texas. He talked about Texas the entire time. Elevations, populations, you name it. He’d never been to Texas before.

#99 He said that he spend a month in London and “picked up their accent” then the accent suddenly started to “slip out” towards the end of our date…

#100 His sock was hanging off his foot so weird when we woke up I immediately left

#101 I couldn’t get over the fact his name was Cliff. I hated saying it 😂😂

#102 This guy I was talking to snuck ice cream sandwiches in my bathroom to eat them so I wouldn’t know. He ate 3 in a row.

#103 Caressed my hand and told me how pretty my nails were.....while having the dirtiest fingernails ever. No way was I letting him throw my PH balance off 😂

#104 Instead of sweet dreams he said “sweat dreams ♥️”

#105 said his fave band was maroon 5

#106 I’m a huge steak lover so we went to a steakhouse, I got a 6 oz (I usually do 12) so he got the same, he could barely finish it.. he looked like he was struggling he was so full.. something about a man who can’t finish a 6oz steak gave me the ick lol

#107 he played his SoundCloud rap for me…i had to pretend it was good

#108 ooooo it’s my time to shine.. so this guy i was dating came over to hangout and him and my dog were bonding, which i loved because my dog was reactive & didn’t really like majority of people. so my dog & him were snuggling on the couch and in that moment i thought “how sweet” even took some pictures of them etc. well he ended up spending the night and the next morning he woke up covered in my dogs hair & it instantly grossed me out, like ew why are you covered in dog hair.. i ended things that same morning because i was so grossed out that he was covered in MY dogs fur but i told him i just didn’t see this going anywhere😂😂😂😂 he was confused on why i was ending things so abruptly. then 5 hours later i regretted my decision, came to my senses and told him i want to keep talking and im sorry for trying to end things i just “felt scared to get hurt”. 9 years later he’s now my husband & i told him recently why i got the ick that day and we laugh about how ridiculous i am🤭