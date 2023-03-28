67 Cheap Date Ideas To Help Make Regular Date Nights A Commitment
As someone has stated, continuing to go on dates when in a relationship is not a luxury, but a necessity to keep the spark alive. Many believe that dating is expensive, and it sure can be! But it's not a requirement. At the end of the day, someone's willingness to spend more on the date is all it is and has no impact on how well you two will "click" or guarantee that you will get a second date. In fact, the best date ideas do not feature sailing on yachts, hot-air balloon rides, or trips to Paris. Instead, it's quite the opposite.
Often, it's the cheap date ideas that rank among the best dates, like going for a walk, visiting an amusement park, swinging by a museum, or something as overused and clichéd as having a coffee at a nearby park. Why is that so? Because often cheap date night ideas accentuate communication rather than glitzy distractions like cars, expensive wines, or VIP service. And don't get us wrong, pricey dates can provide great quality time and help you get to know each other. Still, it's certainly not a necessity or marker by which you should measure how well your date went. It's said that champagne is always a good idea, but so is coffee. Hence, don't ever underestimate fun and inexpensive date ideas. Cute date ideas like bowling, roller-skating, or gallery hopping will never go out of style. Besides, you won't have to worry about forking out a lot of money, meaning you can treat yourself and your sweetheart to even more dates in the future!
Whether money is an issue or not, or it's your first date and you want to see where it goes without spending a fortune on someone you might be seeing for the last time, cheap but fun date ideas are always a good shout. So, if you are looking for cheap first date ideas or fun date night ideas to spice up your current relationship without dipping into your savings, below, we've compiled a list of cheap, some literally free date ideas for you to borrow. Liked the sound of any of these affordable date ideas? If so, don't forget to give them an upvote!
Go Roller Skating
Get yourselves to the roller rink or neighborhood park for a cheap (or totally free if you have your own skates) throwback pastime that pretty much guarantees that you'll get to hold hands with your date! And if you have extra change to spare, get some ice cream afterward!
Go Stargazing
The universe of night skies is never monotonous. This is because there are constantly new, natural wonders to discover. Every time you go stargazing, it lets you see things from a different angle. Best bit? Stargazing at the beautiful night sky is completely free. Though stargazing itself is a very romantic activity, wherever you do it, there's nothing quite like cuddling up on a blanket on the rooftop with your special someone while gazing up at the stars! Again, if you have access to a rooftop, it's completely free!
Go To The Beach
Something about the salty air and the sound of the waves gives you the impression that you are in a different world. Being close to the water often makes people feel more relaxed, less uptight, and more creative. This allows you to communicate with your date more honestly and engage in deeper discussions. Also, it's a beautiful spot to share a (first) kiss!
Look For A Spectacular View
You don’t need to travel far to experience a picturesque sight. As a popular saying goes, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Try to view things from a different perspective and find the beauty in the simplest or most ordinary of things. Going to a roof deck, visiting an observation tower, or going on a footbridge within a secluded lake can become a beautiful date destination you can reach by foot or a short drive.
Play Tourist
Become tourists in your own city for the day and see where the crowds of people with selfie sticks and cameras are going. You might discover a location you have never visited or overhear some interesting and never-before-heard information from the tour guides! And obviously, photobomb some of the tourists' pics!
Go Hiking
Unless you want a private guide third-wheeling your date, hiking is totally free. So invite your date to go hiking at a nearby state park or nature reserve. But remember to bring some snacks to avoid hanger at all costs. Also, avoid high-elevation trails if you want to lead a normal conversation with your date and not worry about catching your breath.
Binge-Watch A Show Together
You could think, "oh, that's how we spend pretty much every weekend." To help make this feel more like a date rather than just a regular Sunday, we suggest changing out of your pajamas or sweats, making your own snacks (homemade trail mix?), and setting up your watching lounge with pillows, blankets, possibly set up some candles and whatever suits the atmosphere of the show and will help you get in the mood!
Have A Sunset Picnic
With summer coming up, the idea of a picnic outside sounds even more appealing! However, add a bottle of wine and a stunning sunset view for extra romanticism, and voila, that's a lovely date night on a budget!
Visit An Animal Shelter
Similar to volunteering, visiting an animal shelter can be a beautiful and very altruistic thing to do on a date. Even if you cannot adopt a pet, you can make a pet in need happier by visiting your local animal shelter and giving those furballs some tender ear scratches and belly rubs. The caretakers might also let you take the pups for a walk outside!
Ride A Train Or Trolley
Because we’re constantly so busy racing about, it can be delightful to just sit down and go nowhere in particular. Visit a new location, take a discount tour, or simply cuddle up and let your thoughts roam while the train or bus takes you... somewhere.
Discover Your New Happy Place
Like having picnics? Look around for a new spot to have them at. Like getting coffee together but always end up getting it from the same coffee shop? Visit a café that just opened recently. While the atmosphere may be different, the activity you enjoy doing together remains the same. Moreover, you could discover your new favorite spot for hangouts!
Learn How To Skate
Skate a few laps around the rink to mentally go back to the good ol' days and share the feelings of nostalgia with your date. Expect a few bumps and falls if you don't have the best coordination, but it shouldn't make the experience any less enjoyable. However, if that's the case, you'll have a good-looking date to look after you!
Try Indoor Rock Climbing
Although you don't need to risk your life at an indoor rock climbing gym to experience the jollies of climbing, it's natural to feel a little scared when your feet are dangling above the ground. Also, a 2011 study found that adrenaline and attraction have a strong positive correlation. Hence, as the amount of adrenaline increases, so does the level of attraction!
Craft Together
Nothing is more fulfilling than creating something on your own. You will enjoy the creative aspect of it and the quality time you get to spend together. So take up a craft project and bring it to life with the help of your date! It can involve painting, pottery, decoupage, a DIY project you found on Pinterest, or making origami, whatever tickles your pickle!
Go Swimming
This one is definitely more enticing during the warmer months. However, provided you can locate a heated indoor pool, swimming can be enjoyed at any time of year. And honestly, it's a lot of fun. Even if it's your first date, if it's hot outside, and you two feel comfortable (and perhaps a little risqué) with each other, swimming together can be the most romantic thing!
Have A Bake-Off
For a date at home (in the kitchen, to be exact), invite your significant other to a bake-off to see who the Star Baker is. This is sure to get things heated and produce some pretty sweet (or salty) rewards!
Hit Up Happy Hour
Play some pool, throw some darts, down some cheap drinks, then stuff yourself with delectable pub cuisine. There must be specials during happy hour at your local watering hole. So plan your date around that time to take advantage of these deals!
Take A Joyride
It's very romantic to take a spontaneous drive with no particular destination, especially if you collaborate on a playlist beforehand, avoid the rush hour, and, most importantly, wear your seatbelts and don't go over the speed limit! You may hold hands or kiss at the red light to make it extra romantic!
Do A Puzzle Together
Most of us haven’t engaged in this enjoyable activity since we were kids. So shut off the rest of the world for just some time while you assemble a puzzle with your date. Even just that will make the time worthwhile.
Build A Blanket Fort
Channel your inner child and build a blanket and/or pillow fort for a cozy date night indoors. In your fortress, you can watch movies and TV shows on your laptop, read to each other, play board games, get to know each other more by asking personal questions, or, if you are feeling spicy, play “Truth or Drink” or flirty “Would You Rather”!
Spend Time On The Water
Rent a kayak, canoe, or paddle boat at a nearby lake or beach to satisfy your desire to explore. Rentals should cost under $20, and you'll get a fantastic Instagram shot! Also, beforehand, make sure your date knows how to swim.
Have A Game Night At Home
If you're feeling a little lethargic or have had a long day, a toasty board game date night at home (or a double date — the more, the better) is the ideal solution. Place a pizza order, fill up your soda cups, and start playing!
Check Out A Comedy Night
A 2015 study found that shared laughter may both kindle romance and help keep the spark alive. Also, you don't have to spend a fortune on tickets to a headliner show to reap the scientifically proven benefits of humor. A much cheaper and budget-friendly alternative is to take your date to an open mic night. Perhaps the performers won't be as great as Matt Rife, but hey, a good chuckle is guaranteed nonetheless!
Hop On A Tandem Bicycle
With you and your date at the wheel, tandem bikes make for a fantastic afternoon bike ride down the river, through a park, or wherever you like, which will surely bring both of you plenty of laughter and, hopefully, not too many bruises!
Go To An Arcade
One of the most exciting date suggestions if you and your date want to have some lighthearted fun is to head to an arcade and indulge in some of your fondest childhood memories. Because there is usually no charge to enter the arcade, you will only have to pay for the games, which cost anywhere from 30 cents to $2 each.
Make It A Trivia Night
To stun each other with your brainpower and intellectual capacity, pick a local pub hosting a trivia night where you can participate while sipping on a cold one (your only expenditure of the night since attending trivia nights is typically free).
Go To A Hip Café
Depending on where you live, finding a hip café that offers more than just drinks (think: record player music, quirky artwork displays, board games, etc.) may not require driving very far. Extra points if you dress in your favorite plaid shirt and a pair of Doc Martens to channel that '90s nostalgia!
Enjoy Dinner Al Fresco
There's no need to spend a lot of money at a restaurant just to have a nice supper. Prepare a gourmet meal at home and serve the spread outdoors for a dining experience that feels just as great and even more intimate. It can be a patio, backyard, or even a balcony, which would fit a small table and two chairs!
Tour Model Homes
Although you may not be able to afford a house right now, which is fair enough considering the current housing market, nothing stops you from checking out the interior design of every residential building in the neighborhood. Also, it will be a lot more fun if your other half comes along!
Go To A Free Concert
In case you missed it, studies have proven that listening to music causes the brain to release feel-good hormones that stimulate feelings of intimacy. Hence, if you and your date enjoy the same kind of music, a free concert is a guaranteed and budget-friendly way to connect with each other on deeper levels.
Throw A Pamper Date
There’s no need to go on a pricey holiday or buy a one-day spa package at a resort. Get yourself some $1 face masks, bath bombs or bath salts, light a few candles, and voila, that’s the perfect date night to treat yourself and your special someone without spending a fortune.
Swap Hobbies
Spend the afternoon showcasing each of your talents and hobbies. Once they teach you how to make a free throw, you can show off your musical prowess by teaching your date how to play the piano! This is like taking private lessons for free. Another advantage — your personal tutor is very attractive.
Go Bowling
Bowling is a great date idea for virtually any couple who wants to have a fun yet relaxed evening. Also, it motivates you both to put out your best effort, allowing you to shine in each other's eyes!
Have A Wine And Cheese Night
A classic date idea that will never go out of style. Though you can go boujee with your cheese and wine selection, you can also go budget-friendly and be modest with your choices. Or hunt for discounts!
Dance The Night Away
The ideal date would often include dinner and dancing, but we are all guilty of skipping the second part way too frequently! Dancing together enables couples to feel each other’s physical presence but also, thanks to the deep eye contact, communicate on a whole different level. It's intimate, romantic, and very relaxing to be in the embrace of someone so dear to you.
Volunteer
Volunteering has been found to make people happier, not only the ones being helped but also the volunteers themselves! So why not make a date out of it? You'll both benefit from the shared experience and rush of feel-good chemicals it offers. And although good deeds shouldn't be done solely to impress someone or for the chance to brag about it later, your date definitely won't ignore the thought and your willingness to help someone in need.
See A Drive-In Movie
A movie night at home barely counts as a date, while going to the movies basically amounts to two hours of silence. Happy medium? Visit a drive-in theater for a unique viewing experience that encourages discussion and, hopefully, some snuggling!
Check Out The Botanic Gardens
Similar to museums, many botanic gardens feature pay-what-you-wish or discounted entry days. And what could be more romantic than spending time with that special someone, viewing the foliage, and smelling the flowers? Admiring the beauty of nature kinda dates will never go out of style. Also, it's a perfect opportunity to find out what flowers your date fancies!
Go Gallery Hopping
Go gallery hopping if your busy schedules don't align for a free day at the museum or a botanic garden. Most cities don't charge admission for looking around art galleries, so your only expenses might be coffee to maintain your energy levels and bus tickets to get to the next gallery.
Play Some Mini-Golf
Playing mini-golf is your best bet if you want to have a relaxed yet fun time together. It's an excellent option for couples and first dates because it's one of the few games where the outcome isn't all that important, but the experience.
Take A Ferry Ride
You can enjoy the fresh air and a romantic, picturesque setting by inviting your date on a ferry ride for a reasonable public transportation fee. And you have a whole ship to explore!
Tour A Brewery
If you're over 21, bypass the dive bar and take your date to a brewery instead, where you can learn about beer and get some free samples! A cold one is enjoyable regardless of the weather, especially with a beautiful date by your side.
Try A Food Truck
Take your date for a stroll throughout the city. Along the way, try something from a food truck for an inexpensive on-the-go snack or a full-on meal. This will create a much more relaxed eating experience than a restaurant's formal surroundings.
Write Each Other A Love Letter
Spend some time crafting a traditional love letter to each other in which you two can convey what you feel towards each other and how the other person makes you feel. It might not be the most expensive gift you have given each other, but it will definitely be the most valuable and cherished.
Fly A Kite
Can you recall your very first time flying a kite? Remember how happy that made you feel? Many are so busy constantly moving from one thing to another that they often overlook the importance of slowing down. Dates with that special someone make the perfect timing to finally slow down. Flying a kite with your date offers a serene, tranquil sensation that may lower stress and encourage mindfulness, which is so often absent in our everyday lives.
Get Ice Cream
Nothing is sweeter than going on an ice cream date. Get your cones, let your date pick the ice cream flavors, add some toppings, then stroll in a park enjoying your icy desserts and making all the kids jealous!
Grow Something Together
In the spring and fall, neighborhood parks and public gardens often offer volunteer work where you and your date can get your hands dirty and give back to the community. It'll be terrific to return some months from then (idea for another date) and see that your seeds have fully blossomed (hopefully, much like your love for each other).
Have A Backyard Cocktail Hour
Why combat the crowds after work when you can whip up a pitcher of your preferred drink, get out the fine china, and have a laid-back outdoor happy hour on your patio or backyard? It's a great way to unwind from a long day or week and get to know one another without worrying about who will pay the bill at the end of the evening.
Go Out For A Bring Your Own Bottle” Dinner
A classic and sometimes excessively costly date option is dinner at a restaurant, but listen up: there's a high chance you can cut the cost in half by locating a nearby BYOB restaurant, which allows bringing your own alcohol. By doing so, you'll be surprised to learn that the romantic ambiance and the luxury of someone else's cooking are well within your budget! Or, skip the booze altogether, which is even better.
Go To A Flea Market
A flea market has it all: oddball homemade things, valuable antiques, and rare records. Bring a date and browse one together to better understand each other's hobbies and preferences.
Go To A Matinee
Movie ticket costs are frustratingly high, but if you choose a matinee, you and your date may enjoy a movie for much cheaper. For the money you saved, you may even be able to justify the overpriced bucket of buttery popcorn!
Go Window Shopping
Visit the posh shopping district and browse the gorgeous items together. There's nothing wrong with browsing and not buying anything, don't let those sales assistants intimidate you! Also, while you're at it, you can drop some clues for what you would like to receive for your birthday or your dating anniversary!
Make A Scrapbook
This date idea is for long-term couples: How are you meant to remember every wonderful moment you've shared together? Taking photos is key. Even if the two of you aren't in the frame, a photo of the beach you visited on the first date or the funny sign you saw on your car ride also count as excellent materials for a scrapbook. By making one, you can relive your favorite moments as often as you'd like.
Meditate Together
Couples that can establish tranquility are more likely to stay together or at least avoid the drama and arguments that make it much harder to maintain a healthy relationship. Use the time spent indoors with your significant other to practice meditation. Meditation date and share your experiences after? Yessir.
Learn Something New
Learning something new together can help to spice things up when the days begin to blend into one another and become a little tedious. Whether baking from YouTube tutorials or attempting to DIY home decor items you found on Pinterest, learning new things will always be exciting and might result in discovering new hobbies you can relish together!
Karaoke Night
It is an experience that you will remember and talk about long after. So pick the song, summon the courage, and take the stage to make a memory that will last a lifetime. And hey, even if you two end up sounding like a cat chorus, the memory will be even more priceless!
Go Berry Picking
Another fantastic outdoor activity you can do with your sweetheart is picking berries. You can pick your own berries at pick-your-own farms located in many states. If you’re looking for a particular type of berry, just be sure to first verify which ones are in season.
Organize A Potluck
A potluck is a party to which the guests invited must bring a dish to share with the other guests. Since everyone benefits from the situation, plan a potluck supper as a double or triple date for a feast on a budget!
Host A Low-Key Fancy Brunch
The wonderful thing about breakfast is that it can be made extra fancy on a shoestring budget. You can demonstrate your culinary prowess, skip long restaurant queues, and stay in your pajamas by making a delicious breakfast at home. Also, there is no extra cost to include the bottomless mimosas!
Go Thrifting Together
Every budget has room for a bit of thrifting, and shopping in a secondhand store can be a lot of fun! You may alternate shopping with your date, trying on each item to see how everything fits. Or, go shopping separately and then surprise each other with your finds!
Go To The Library
Are we the only ones who think a library or a bookstore is the ideal backdrop for a love story? If both of you are into books and reading, you will love going through the shelves and browsing the titles. And, if you are lucky, you'll find the perfect book to bring home!
Check Out A Museum
Have you recently been to the cinema? Two movie tickets, snacks, and drinks may set you back well over $50! On the flipside, museums are surprisingly affordable. Several museums, like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, invite people to donate rather than having a fixed admission price. So if you're strapped for funds, you can contribute whatever you can. Some museums, like the Museum of Craft and Design in San Francisco, offer free nights to the general public. Take advantage of those!
Go To The Batting Cages
You don't need to be ready for the big leagues to enjoy time spent in the batting cages with your sweetheart or someone you're just getting to know since it's one of the few places where you can repeatedly strike out and still have a chance of romance.
Go To A Reading
Leave your phones at home and visit your local bookshop to attend a spoken-word event, such as a slam poetry performance or an emotional reading of a memoir extract. Whatever is on the program will undoubtedly be better than side-by-side scrolling through your Instagram accounts.
Visit A Sculpture Garden
Enjoy the fresh air while viewing works of art in a gorgeous sculpture garden. You'll undoubtedly come across several conversation starters on your way. Also, although it's unlikely you would be charged for entry, admission shouldn't cost more than $20.
Buy A Lottery Ticket
After paying $1 for a lottery ticket, spend the evening planning what you'd do with your winnings. Whatever seems appropriate, you may discuss your dream holidays, what your perfect home would look like, or which charity you would donate the winnings to.
Play Chess
Even if you already know the rules and how to play the game, you can always get better at it. Since chess is a terrific indoor pastime, play it with your date to show off your expertise (or lack thereof). You could even pick up some savage techniques from them!