As someone has stated, continuing to go on dates when in a relationship is not a luxury, but a necessity to keep the spark alive. Many believe that dating is expensive, and it sure can be! But it's not a requirement. At the end of the day, someone's willingness to spend more on the date is all it is and has no impact on how well you two will "click" or guarantee that you will get a second date. In fact, the best date ideas do not feature sailing on yachts, hot-air balloon rides, or trips to Paris. Instead, it's quite the opposite.

Often, it's the cheap date ideas that rank among the best dates, like going for a walk, visiting an amusement park, swinging by a museum, or something as overused and clichéd as having a coffee at a nearby park. Why is that so? Because often cheap date night ideas accentuate communication rather than glitzy distractions like cars, expensive wines, or VIP service. And don't get us wrong, pricey dates can provide great quality time and help you get to know each other. Still, it's certainly not a necessity or marker by which you should measure how well your date went. It's said that champagne is always a good idea, but so is coffee. Hence, don't ever underestimate fun and inexpensive date ideas. Cute date ideas like bowling, roller-skating, or gallery hopping will never go out of style. Besides, you won't have to worry about forking out a lot of money, meaning you can treat yourself and your sweetheart to even more dates in the future!

Whether money is an issue or not, or it's your first date and you want to see where it goes without spending a fortune on someone you might be seeing for the last time, cheap but fun date ideas are always a good shout. So, if you are looking for cheap first date ideas or fun date night ideas to spice up your current relationship without dipping into your savings, below, we've compiled a list of cheap, some literally free date ideas for you to borrow. Liked the sound of any of these affordable date ideas? If so, don't forget to give them an upvote!