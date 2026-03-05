Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Life Implodes After BF’s “Surprise” For Her Turns Out To Be Baby Supplies For Her Pregnant Roommate
Young woman sitting on couch looking sad and lost in thought after a Valentines surprise turned break up moment at home.
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s Life Implodes After BF’s “Surprise” For Her Turns Out To Be Baby Supplies For Her Pregnant Roommate

Infidelity hurts, even in situations where one can immediately get away from their cheating partner. But life is sometimes a lot less predictable, as one woman shared a difficult situation she’d ended up in when she discovered that her boyfriend was the one who got her roommate pregnant.

To make matters considerably worse, the cheating couple then got the woman’s stepmom involved and wanted to kick her out of her own apartment. She later shared a series of updates on the turns and twists of the story, as people discussed her predicament and offered some advice.

RELATED:

    Seeing one’s partner show up unexpectedly with weird explanations might be cause for concern

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    But when pressed, a woman learned her BF got her roommate pregnant

    Image credits: Baptista Ime James (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Bit**esbebonkers6

    She shared some more details

    Readers gave her some suggestions

    Then she shared an update

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Bit**esbebonkers6

    Some folks wanted more details

    People were happy she was standing up for herself

    Then she shared another update

    Image credits: Nappy (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Bit**esbebonkers6

    People were surprised at the roommates behavior

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
