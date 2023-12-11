ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970s were a whirlwind of groove and social changes. People from this decade witnessed many remarkable events, such as the gay liberation movement victories, the election of the first female Prime Minister in the U.K., and the rise of disco. Alongside these successes, they were also a part of some unfortunate incidents like the Vietnam War, the Oil Crisis, and the loss of many icons like Elvis Presley, Coco Chanel, and Pablo Picasso.

The decade was an era like no other, and luckily the subreddit “The 70s are back!” has collected many images to preserve it. For Gen Z, they may already be mere relics from the past, but these images can reveal a lot about what was happening at the time. Let’s take a nostalgic journey by scrolling through the list and immersing ourselves in the spirit of the ‘70s.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Early ‘70s / Early 70’s, Cheers

Early ‘70s / Early 70’s, Cheers Shares stats

headsr_llo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Anybody Remember These Guys?

Anybody Remember These Guys? Shares stats

mwuttke86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Smallpox Vaccination Scar ! Who Has One?

Smallpox Vaccination Scar ! Who Has One? Shares stats

Planet2527 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I of course got this as a kid (born in 1957), I think even maybe as baby, but I have no memory of it and no scar.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Things got pretty weird in the 1970s, especially in the US, mostly because it came after the youth and change-driven 1960s and the incoming flashy styles of disco and punk. Even though people yearned for new social possibilities, they were faced with political division (Roe v. Wade, the Watergate scandal), hostility (wars in Asia), and rejection. As they started to lose hope of reuniting as a society with a common interest in goals, many focused on issues of subgroups they belonged to based on ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and religion.
#4

I Can Smell This Picture- When We Got Bored With Our Cap Guns We Started Bashing The Whole Rolls With A Hammer! Fun Times In The 1970s!

I Can Smell This Picture- When We Got Bored With Our Cap Guns We Started Bashing The Whole Rolls With A Hammer! Fun Times In The 1970s! Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I’m Feeling Really Dizzy And My Cheeks Hurt Real Bad

I’m Feeling Really Dizzy And My Cheeks Hurt Real Bad Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Ahhh Always Best In The Tin

Ahhh Always Best In The Tin Shares stats

emsym Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

During this period, many American citizens witnessed indigenous people seeking to maintain their culture and improve their quality of life. For decades, they were living in poverty and discrimination. In the '70s, the average life expectancy for a Native American person was 46 years, compared to the national average of 69. Half of them lived on reservations, where employment reached 50%. After many struggles and protests, the US government restored millions of acres of tribal lands and increased funding for Native American education, healthcare, and housing.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Pop Some Boston Into The Cassette Deck And Let's Cruise

Pop Some Boston Into The Cassette Deck And Let's Cruise Shares stats

earthman34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

If You Ever Used One Of These Perpetual Towel Contraptions To Dry Your Hands In The 1970s You’re Probably Immune To All Forms Of Viruses And Diseases Now

If You Ever Used One Of These Perpetual Towel Contraptions To Dry Your Hands In The 1970s You’re Probably Immune To All Forms Of Viruses And Diseases Now Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that comment about being immune! But in all seriousness, I do believe that trying to "live in a germ-free environment" has caused problems for younger generations. Soap and water, and good cleaning habits, good, tying to go around killing all bacteria, bad.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Who Remembers Digital Derby?

Who Remembers Digital Derby? Shares stats

Bulminator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The drive for gay and lesbian rights intensified as well. The activists called for any homosexual individuals to come out and reveal their orientation. Therefore, gay communities moved from the underground to the political sphere. They strongly protested against the American Psychiatric Association, which categorized homosexuality as a mental illness. This “diagnosis” often resulted in job loss, loss of custody, and other serious consequences for the LGBT community. By 1974, it was no longer considered a mental illness. The same year, Kathy Kozachenko became the first openly lesbian woman to run for office in Michigan.
#10

Lincoln Logs Arrived At The Thrift Store Today. Imagine How Long They've Been In Someone's Closet

Lincoln Logs Arrived At The Thrift Store Today. Imagine How Long They've Been In Someone's Closet Shares stats

The_Patriot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Think These Were Created To Give 70's Children Nightmares

I Think These Were Created To Give 70's Children Nightmares Shares stats

touristspleasegoaway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many peeps think my user name is related to these guys, Sleestak, libstak...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

So I Have An Awesome 70s Smoking Room. Tell Me What U Think

So I Have An Awesome 70s Smoking Room. Tell Me What U Think Shares stats

hotpinkoffspring Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Women's liberation also continued in the 1970s. Feminists opened women’s shelters, successfully fought for protection from employment discrimination for pregnant ladies, reformed sexual assault laws, and funded schools that opposed sexist stereotypes. In 1973, the US Supreme Court, in Roe v. Wade, put in place several laws that made abortions during the first three months legal. This meant that women could seek help nationwide without needing to prove that the pregnancy was a danger to their health or that it was the result of a reported assault.
#13

Moon Boots. If You Lived In A Cold Climate, You Wore Them

Moon Boots. If You Lived In A Cold Climate, You Wore Them Shares stats

mistermeek67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pfft I live in Australia, rarely saw any snow unless we drove for 3 hours to the nearest mountain. I wore these everywhere, everyone did.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

My Dream Car And Bike When I Was 10

My Dream Car And Bike When I Was 10 Shares stats

Kidz4Carz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Silly Putty ! Remember Copying The Funny Pages From The News Paper?

Silly Putty ! Remember Copying The Funny Pages From The News Paper? Shares stats

Planet2527 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Growing up in the ‘70s amongst all of this was undeniably different from today. With the hippie movement in full swing and more women acquiring jobs, parents usually employed a “hands-off” approach when raising their children. Unsupervised play was still a thing, children of this era remember being told, “Be home when the street lights come on” or “Whose house are you going to, and when will you be back?” Kids between the ages of 5 and 13 would take care of themselves with no adult supervision before and after school on a regular basis.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Only The Lucky Kids Got These In The Anonymous Christmas Gift Exchange In School

Only The Lucky Kids Got These In The Anonymous Christmas Gift Exchange In School Shares stats

Joesdad65 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

If You Know, You Know. This Guy Was Sort Of Like The Steve Irwin Of The '70s

If You Know, You Know. This Guy Was Sort Of Like The Steve Irwin Of The '70s Shares stats

Medical-One9202 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Now Realize Everyone Was Drunk On This Show

I Now Realize Everyone Was Drunk On This Show Shares stats

Giveitallyougot714 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😂😂😂 The host Gene Rayburn was also on To Tell The Truth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

One thing adding to the not-so-strict parenting was the lack of communication devices. There weren’t cell phones or smart watches back then. Getting hold of your child meant calling up your neighbors. Children would usually stay out all day, and if they needed to get in contact, they could use a payphone (ancient, we know). They got around without cell phones by making a plan days in advance and sticking to it. It’s hard to imagine doing all this planning just to go to a bowling alley with a friend after school. Nowadays, with nearly everyone having cell phones, we can make arrangements and know where someone is in an instant.
#19

Water Rockets

Water Rockets Shares stats

akujidragon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Live From N.y. 1976

Live From N.y. 1976 Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Am I The Only One That Had One Of These?

Am I The Only One That Had One Of These? Shares stats

Nubrubbings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Some things that no longer exist in our current world but were useful in the ‘70s were services like milkmen, diaper changers, and television repairmen. Many people had metal boxes on their front porches, and the milkmen would pick up the empty glass bottles and leave milk on their doorstep. You could also leave a dirty bag of cloth diapers for someone to collect, and they would replace them with a stack of new ones. And if the TV broke, you would pay someone who came to your house in a van filled with parts and fixed it in your home. How ‘70s is that?
#22

Who Had Afx In The 70's?

Who Had Afx In The 70's? Shares stats

JKO1962 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To make them realistic these days you need potholes and speed bumps

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

What Were You Chewing Back In The Day?

What Were You Chewing Back In The Day? Shares stats

mistermeek67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
wingsofwrath avatar
Wingsofwrath
Wingsofwrath
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man, I miss Juicy Fruit, it got discontinued in my country.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Members Of A Cult Or A Flower Selling Cartel?

Members Of A Cult Or A Flower Selling Cartel? Shares stats

Gee-Oh1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Also, let's not forget that reading paper maps and looking for distinctive landmarks were the only ways to travel successfully. Watching your favorite television shows in the 1970s was like making an appointment. Recording devices didn’t exist yet, so if you missed a show, better luck next time! Even thinking about it sends shivers down your spine. Additionally, at the time, the nationwide highway speed limit was 55 miles per hour in the US (now it rarely ever goes below 65).

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Who Else Loved Watching, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, In 1974 & 1975 ?

Who Else Loved Watching, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, In 1974 & 1975 ? Shares stats

rastroboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah The Night Stalker.......a whole new meaning to the phrase these days.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Pizza Day Was The Best Day Of The Week In Elementary School In The 70s

Pizza Day Was The Best Day Of The Week In Elementary School In The 70s Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Who Else Loved Underdog And His Villains?

Who Else Loved Underdog And His Villains? Shares stats

Seen2much4now Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh where oh where can my underdog be oh where oh where can he be...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The era of the 1970s was multifaceted in many ways. From social and cultural changes to daily life without cellphones or GPS, it was a mix of challenges and significant achievements that left a lasting effect on the decades ahead. Reflecting on this period, we have to ask, dear Pandas, do you recall something from the ‘70s that no longer exists or was peculiar even to this decade?
#28

Long John Silver’s In The Late 1970s Was Something Special

Long John Silver’s In The Late 1970s Was Something Special Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Barefoot Gas Pedal, Hurst Shifter, And Boston

Barefoot Gas Pedal, Hurst Shifter, And Boston Shares stats

Adventure_tom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
yamadadaniel98741 avatar
Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG. I think this might be my uncle's car. He had all of these.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

You Are From The 70's. If You Remember The Soda Machines With The Cup And Crushed Ice Dispenser

You Are From The 70's. If You Remember The Soda Machines With The Cup And Crushed Ice Dispenser Shares stats

Planet2527 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Me And My Little Brother. Halloween - 1973

Me And My Little Brother. Halloween - 1973 Shares stats

dukesinatra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

If You Didn't Take Him Up On The Roof, You Didn't Truly "Live" The 70s

If You Didn't Take Him Up On The Roof, You Didn't Truly "Live" The 70s Shares stats

The_Patriot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Had Baseball My Brother Had Football. Did Anyone Else Have One Or Know Someone Who Did?

I Had Baseball My Brother Had Football. Did Anyone Else Have One Or Know Someone Who Did? Shares stats

Lopsided-Bed3456 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Mom Thought She Was Doing Good

Mom Thought She Was Doing Good Shares stats

ahamay65 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Remember When Dairy Queen Was A Takeout Stand? (1970s-80s)

Remember When Dairy Queen Was A Takeout Stand? (1970s-80s) Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Spencer Gifts ! My Friends And I Would Head Straight To The Poster Rack

Spencer Gifts ! My Friends And I Would Head Straight To The Poster Rack Shares stats

Planet2527 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Remember “Wacky Packages” Trading Cards From Topps? (1967-77)

Remember “Wacky Packages” Trading Cards From Topps? (1967-77) Shares stats

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!