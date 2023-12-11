ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970s were a whirlwind of groove and social changes. People from this decade witnessed many remarkable events, such as the gay liberation movement victories, the election of the first female Prime Minister in the U.K., and the rise of disco. Alongside these successes, they were also a part of some unfortunate incidents like the Vietnam War, the Oil Crisis, and the loss of many icons like Elvis Presley, Coco Chanel, and Pablo Picasso.

The decade was an era like no other, and luckily the subreddit “The 70s are back!” has collected many images to preserve it. For Gen Z, they may already be mere relics from the past, but these images can reveal a lot about what was happening at the time. Let’s take a nostalgic journey by scrolling through the list and immersing ourselves in the spirit of the ‘70s.