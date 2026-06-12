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Dogs have a talent for keeping us entertained and confused. One moment, they're zooming around the house at full speed, and the next, they're staring at a wall, spinning in circles before lying down, or bringing you a toy only to run away when you reach for it. While these behaviors might seem random, many of them have surprisingly logical explanations rooted in evolution, instinct, communication, and canine psychology.

To better understand what's really going on inside our dogs' minds, Bored Panda reached out to Professor Clive Wynne, a leading canine behavior expert, founder of the "Canine Science Collaboratory" at Arizona State University, and author of the forthcoming "The Story of Dogs: A New History of Our Oldest Friends". He shared insights into some of the strangest habits dogs display, helping explain why our four-legged companions behave in ways that often leave humans scratching their heads.