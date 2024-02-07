ADVERTISEMENT

Norway is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant coastal towns, and rich cultural heritage, showcasing a fascinating blend of Scandinavian traditions, modern innovation, and a deep connection to its maritime history.

Now whether you're planning to visit this corner of the world or are simply interested in learning more about it, the subreddit r/NorwayPics is a great place to explore the country from the convenience of your device. Its 21K members regularly upload images that perfectly illustrate the local charm.

#1

Northern Lights Last Night (Harstad, Troms Og Finnmark)

Northern Lights Last Night (Harstad, Troms Og Finnmark)

_nerdenough Report

#2

Mads Nordsveen Saw This Xxtremely Rare White Baby Reindeer While Hiking In Norway

Mads Nordsveen Saw This Xxtremely Rare White Baby Reindeer While Hiking In Norway

AnselmDecker Report

#3

Skiing Under The Stars In Norway 🌌

Skiing Under The Stars In Norway 🌌

Jamila_Alzaabii Report

#4

Nusfjord, Norland, Norway

Nusfjord, Norland, Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#5

🔥 Norway Is Another World

🔥 Norway Is Another World

FattDegPaHjernen Report

#6

Routes Between Islands In Norway 🇳🇴

Routes Between Islands In Norway 🇳🇴

lamatamimi Report

#7

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

boywithgoldpants Report

diddylavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited)

Svalbard (formerly known as Spitzbergen) is very far in the Artic ocean. How could someone living there forget to close a window? It was probably broken, I guess.

#8

'surviving The Elements'. Taken In Lofoten Last Year, Just Before Lockdown

'surviving The Elements'. Taken In Lofoten Last Year, Just Before Lockdown

PKilleenPhotography Report

#9

The Beauty Of Nature In Norway

The Beauty Of Nature In Norway

Jamila_Alzaabii Report

diddylavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Norway in winter is something worth seeing, but in summer, it's marvelous.

#10

Senja, Norway

Senja, Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#11

Alesund, Norway

Alesund, Norway

silveryspoons Report

#12

Tromso, Norway

Tromso, Norway

Bkts1 Report

#13

The Incredible Aurora At My Cabin In Oppdal Last Saturday

The Incredible Aurora At My Cabin In Oppdal Last Saturday

northcode Report

#14

Vindhellavegen - Part Of The Old King's Road In Norway

Vindhellavegen - Part Of The Old King's Road In Norway

FredrikThaBrave Report

#15

Lillehammer, Mesna

Lillehammer, Mesna

Mayungi Report

#16

The Last Days Of Summer (Fjord Norway)

The Last Days Of Summer (Fjord Norway)

Northlandscapes Report

#17

A River Camp In Norway

A River Camp In Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#18

Svalbard, Northern Norway

Svalbard, Northern Norway

astromadman36 Report

#19

A Norwegian One Room Cabin

A Norwegian One Room Cabin

ENG-zwei Report

#20

Fishing Village In Norway

Fishing Village In Norway

NoLongerNorwaysTroll Report

#21

Fantoft Stave Church, Bergen

Fantoft Stave Church, Bergen

reddit.com Report

#22

World's Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway

World's Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#23

Pulpit Rock, Norway

Pulpit Rock, Norway

NoLongerNorwaysTroll Report

#24

Backstreets Of Bergen

Backstreets Of Bergen

TheCookingPilot Report

#25

Norwegian Restaurant Under, Half-Sunken Into The Sea

Norwegian Restaurant Under, Half-Sunken Into The Sea

NoLongerNorwaysTroll Report

#26

Låtefossen, Norway

Låtefossen, Norway

Northlandscapes Report

#27

A Cabin Near The Voss Mountains In Norway

A Cabin Near The Voss Mountains In Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#28

A Guardian Of Tromsø

A Guardian Of Tromsø

ENG-zwei Report

#29

Norway Lake

Norway Lake

ENG-zwei Report

#30

Finally A Tiny Bit Of Snow In The Mountains. Harstad, Norway

Finally A Tiny Bit Of Snow In The Mountains. Harstad, Norway

_nerdenough Report

#31

Natural Beauty Og Norway

Natural Beauty Og Norway

MuhammadBSarwar Report

#32

Lillehammer Norway

Lillehammer Norway

BlanksMom Report

#33

Hei Bergen!

Hei Bergen!

boreasilluvian Report

#34

Magical Trollstigen Road

Magical Trollstigen Road

Htownpics Report

#35

I Honestly Can’t Tell If This Is Irl Or Art

I Honestly Can't Tell If This Is Irl Or Art

reddit.com Report

#36

The Nature Of Norway ✨

The Nature Of Norway ✨

_laannaa_ Report

#37

Fargegaten In Stavanger

Fargegaten In Stavanger

BakingBiggerBuns Report

#38

Midday In Harstad, Troms Og Finnmark Today

Midday In Harstad, Troms Og Finnmark Today

_nerdenough Report

#39

Midtfjellet Vindpark

Midtfjellet Vindpark

thrillamilla Report

#40

Lofoten From My Trip In 2019. I Need To Go Back. Let Me Know If You'd Like Other Photos ^_^

Lofoten From My Trip In 2019. I Need To Go Back. Let Me Know If You'd Like Other Photos ^_^

tHE-6tH Report

#41

Mountains Of Northern Norway (Tomas Havel)

Mountains Of Northern Norway (Tomas Havel)

ENG-zwei Report

#42

Here's The Same Place In Both Photos In Rysstad, Norway

Here's The Same Place In Both Photos In Rysstad, Norway

NoLongerNorwaysTroll Report

#43

Goodmorning View In Lofoten Islands, Norway

Goodmorning View In Lofoten Islands, Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#44

Somewhere In Norway

Somewhere In Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#45

Oppstryn, Norway

Oppstryn, Norway

ENG-zwei Report

#46

Hammerfest

Hammerfest

diggris Report

#47

View From My Living Room Earlier In September, Near Trondheim

View From My Living Room Earlier In September, Near Trondheim

The_PianoGuy Report

#48

Road To Lofoten Islands

Road To Lofoten Islands

reddit.com Report

#49

Bakkanosi, Norway

Bakkanosi, Norway

WojciechRucinski Report

#50

Long And Difficult Hike But Totally Worth It

Long And Difficult Hike But Totally Worth It

boreasilluvian Report

#51

Fukin Norway Man

Fukin Norway Man

NoLongerNorwaysTroll Report

#52

Love The Vibe

Love The Vibe

reddit.com Report

#53

Norway... We Miss You So Much :(

Norway... We Miss You So Much :(

ri7chy Report

#54

Beautiful Sunset On Christmas Day In Trondheim, Norway

Beautiful Sunset On Christmas Day In Trondheim, Norway

andrerav Report

#55

Under The Aurora Borealis Among The Lights On A Norway Night

Under The Aurora Borealis Among The Lights On A Norway Night

lamatamimi Report

#56

Tranøy Fyr With Lofoten In The Background. Spent A Night Here And I Would Easily Recommend It

Tranøy Fyr With Lofoten In The Background. Spent A Night Here And I Would Easily Recommend It

tHE-6tH Report

