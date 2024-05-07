Lana Del Rey Keeps Hitting Kim Kardashian’s Head Amid Awkward Moments From The 2024 Met Gala

ADVERTISEMENT

The Met Gala, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, saw numerous celebrities climb the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to showcase their surprising and disruptive looks last night (May 6).

From Kim Kardashian’s dramatically tight silver corset to Doja Cat’s soaking wet dress, in addition to Zendaya channeling a peacock, the rich and famous brought their A-game at the Met’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion-themed fundraiser.

But the event wasn’t devoid of blunders, and we’re not talking about Blake Lively’s heartfelt absence or Jennifer Lopez’s Schiaparelli gown that left her “barely” able to walk.

Among the long list of awkward moments that occurred at the exclusive fashion gathering, Ed Sheeran stood out after accidentally getting his foot stuck in singer FKA twigs’ Stella McCartney dress, an X user (formerly known as Twitter) shared.

Ed Sheeran stood out after accidentally getting his foot stuck in singer FKA twigs’ Stella McCartney dress

Share icon

Image credits: @hrrtchrltt

Lana Del Rey’s head movements with her large Yellowjackets Antler Queen headpiece kept hitting Kim as she desperately tried to get out of range during an interview that was shared on X.

Lana Del Rey’s head movements with her large Yellowjackets Antler Queen headpiece kept hitting Kim Kardashian

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian interviewed together at the Met Gala by Vogue #MetGala pic.twitter.com/13K9YmoSNd — honeymoun (@honeymounz) May 7, 2024

Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande shared a chaotic interview moment on the red carpet, with the 37-year-old British singer struggling to find out where to go, as shown on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande shared a chaotic interview moment

ariana grande and cynthia erivo causing chaos in the interview #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7jY02EiLSj — alexie ☆ (@hmoneedy) May 6, 2024

Water hitmaker Tyla had to be lifted by a team of men as her Balmain sand dress prevented her from walking up the stairs, a clip shared by Variety on TikTok showed.

Tyla had to be lifted by a team of men

Share icon

Image credits: NewsweekMag

Fashion designer Christian Siriano, who commented on the event on E! Livestream, said of Kaia Gerber’s white custom Prada column dress: “She’s giving no, nothing, just white,” as per the Celeb*tchy X page.

Christian Siriano criticized Kaia Gerber’s look on E! Livestream

Christian Siriano on Kaia Gerber: “She’s giving no, nothing, just white” Omg lolol pic.twitter.com/pcMkvS9Wyr — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 7, 2024

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, almost had an awkward run-in with her ex-lover, Adrien Brody, the Daily Mail reported.

The Thor star and the Spanish actress were reportedly almost halfway down the carpet doing interviews when Adrien made his grand arrival at the gala.

The exes ended up just meters away from each other as they posed for photos and chatted with reporters.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, almost had an awkward run-in with her ex-lover, Adrien Brody

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Cardi B also needed help to move up the stairs, as at least nine men helped carry her black Windowsen gown and straighten its tulle train for photographers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cardi B also needed help to move up the stairs

Cardi B has arrived on the steps for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b1lz7UV6cH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 7, 2024

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, known as the “cardboard king,” made a bizarre entrance, surprising onlookers with his audacious ensemble, which consisted of a fluorescent pink blazer, the Daily Mail reported.

An Australian billionaire made a bizarre entrance

This is box billionaire Anthony Pratt at the Met Gala ball wearing an outfit that would guarantee Sleeping Beauty never woke up, while also sporting crocs…

pic courtesy of @theage pic.twitter.com/3wEVqOw147 — marcus kelson (@marcuskelson) May 7, 2024

Lizzo struggled to hold herself up in her sheer Victor Weinsanto gown, as seen in this clip shared on X.

Lizzo struggled to hold herself up

#MetGala is weird as F. Lizzo is hoping people throw muffins into this thing! pic.twitter.com/eYb8Nyd0MW — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) May 7, 2024

Finally, some photographers exhibited cringy behavior when Stray Kids arrived on the red carpet, marking the first time a K-pop band partook in this esteemed exhibition.

In a clip circulating on social media, a man could be heard saying: “I’ve never seen so many unemotional faces in my life,” as Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Sungmin, and I.N arrived at the Met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some photographers exhibited cringy behavior when Stray Kids arrived on the red carpet

just weird and disrespectful as hell they don’t deserve any kpop idols at the met gala. pic.twitter.com/fRXFlzRwIY — yul ིྀ (@nugulemonade) May 7, 2024

“The reveal. Oh no, now we gotta do it again,” one of the photographers said before adding: “Maybe now we can get a good shot.”

At some point, the same man mocked: “Now let’s do it with feelings.”

At the end of the questionable clip, the photographer asked: “How do you say ‘right’ in Korean.”