Blake Lively Skips 2024 Met Gala, Leaving Fans Grieving Her Absence For Second Year In a Row

Blake Lively, who is considered by many to be the reigning queen of the Met Gala red carpet, was a no-show at this year’s biggest night in fashion.

There was no jaw-dropping gown or dazzling smile from the actress, who played the much-loved character of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, at the 2024 Met Gala.

The event, held every year on the first Monday of May, was certainly a star-studded affair this year with Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs. The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and guests were asked to bring their take on the “Garden of Time” dress code to the red carpet.

Fan favorite Blake Lively was a no-show at 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Although stars served up glamorous looks this year, many felt the absence of fan favorite Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The Shallows actress, who has attended the Met Gala about 10 times, marked her second consecutive absence at the event this year. She has reportedly been busy on set in Italy, filming A Simple Favor 2 with Anna Kendrick, the sequel to the hit 2018 comedy thriller. Meanwhile, she’s also been in New York, portraying her role in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us.

Following Monday’s glitzy event, fans were devastated when Blake skipped the Met Gala for the second time in a row

blake lively where are you? pic.twitter.com/xjMhSmWODZ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 6, 2024

need Blake Lively to go to this years met gala now that I’ve watched Gossip Girl… i finally understand the hype like that’s mother pic.twitter.com/MzJudrN2vN — COWBOY MICAH MOST WANTED‼️ (@artdecomicah) May 6, 2024

met gala is over ??? no rihanna? no blake lively? pic.twitter.com/V4QYYflANg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2024

pretending to not care Blake Lively isn’t there to save the night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LaJKnWvrmh — ᴍᴇɢ🫐 (@blackxunicorns) May 6, 2024

no billie eilish, no pedro pascal , no margot robbie, no cillian murphy, no blake lively #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5Nh64Mpuvq — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚💫h&s era (@mssmklsn) May 7, 2024

Blake, born to actor Ernie Lively and talent manager Elaine Lively, became a Met Gala mainstay over the years with several iconic looks from her style book. In 2022, she had jaws dropping as she posed in a custom Versace gown alongside the Deadpool actor.

The ensemble channeled the New York City’s famous Statue of Liberty, and had an oversized copper bow at the hip, gracefully extending into a long and dramatic train. The bow later transitioned from bronze to green to mirror the landmark’s oxidation process.

To adhere to 2022’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code for the event, Blake said she “looked to New York City architecture and the classic buildings” while collaborating with the Versace team.

During the 2022 Met Gala, the Gossip Girl actress said she wanted to pay tribute to New York with her now iconic look

“The draping [represents] the Statue of Liberty, plus the crown which has seven tiers, the Statue Liberty has seven rays representing the sun’s rays and then also the seven seas and continents which represents welcomeness, inclusivity, and freedom,” she said on the red carpet, as quoted by People. “I sound like a Wikipedia page. — she has 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom, so they’re all New York City references.”

The style icon said she wanted to pay tribute to New York with the look that is now etched in Met Gala history.

“Instead of looking at Gilded Age fashion, I wanted to look at architecture,” she said in a Life in Looks video, as quoted by Vogue. “New York has been a critical part of who I am… so I thought, I would love to arrive in a copper dress and have it patina as I ascend the red carpet. Instead of me performing, I wanted the dress to perform.”

In 2018, the Age of Adaline actress embodied the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme with a custom Versace gown. The ensemble had a long and mesmerizing train that cascaded down the steps of the Met that year. Her gown was also paired with a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz.

Fans still reminisce about Blake Lively’s iconic 2018 Met Gala look even today

There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Blake lively at the 2018 met gala pic.twitter.com/x6uzUgzuHz — Amy:) (@akamy) May 6, 2024

While reflecting on her 2018 Met Gala look, she joked in the Life in Looks video, “I get very involved in the design of the dress—I don’t know if it’s because I’m a Virgo, or if I need a life.”

As for her 2017 look, Blake matched her husband Ryan as they stood hand in hand on the Met Gala red carpet. She wore a gold Atelier Versace dress with dazzling blue feather details that matched the Spirited actor’s blue bowtie.

The style icon matched her husband Ryan Reynolds on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace and Ryan Reynolds in Versace at the Met Gala 2017. – I #MetKawakubo pic.twitter.com/3CUTJLS4tR — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) May 2, 2017

When Blake skipped the Met Gala last year, she shared a bathroom selfie on Instagram that captured her pumping breast milk at home.

“First Monday in May,” she cheekily said.

Other Met Gala regulars that were missed this year included Rihanna, Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Solange, and Taylor Swift.